Friday walkthrough: Week 3

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Rashard Higgins (CLE)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB David Johnson (wrist) practiced fully all week and didn’t make the team’s final injury report.

ATLANTA FALCONS

No injuries of fantasy note.



BALTIMORE RAVENS

TE Mark Andrews (foot) put in two limited practice sessions late in the week and is on pace to play through his questionable tag this weekend.

BUFFALO BILLS

Backup RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) has been ruled out. TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) is still down and will miss another game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

The Panthers will be without QB Cam Newton (foot) Sunday, as he’s been declared out after missing practice all week. TE Greg Olsen (back) is questionable but had full practices on Thursday and Friday and is expected to play.

CHICAGO BEARS – Monday Night

TE Trey Burton (groin) is still limited in practice but he’s expected to be ready for Monday night’s game.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR A.J. Green (ankle) hasn’t returned to practice yet and will miss at least another 1-2 weeks.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Rashard Higgins (knee) didn’t suit up last week and after being limited in practice all week he’s a game-time decision. TE David Njoku (wrist) was placed on IR and will be out at least eight weeks.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Tavon Austin (concussion) remains in league concussion protocol and has been ruled out this week. WR Michael Gallup (meniscus) will undergo arthroscopic surgery and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Courtland Sutton (ribs) didn’t make the team’s final injury report after getting in a full practice on Friday.

DETROIT LIONS

No injuries of fantasy note.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

TE Jimmy Graham (groin) didn’t return to practice until Friday but is expected to play Sunday despite his questionable tag.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy note.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

RB Marlon Mack (calf) didn’t practice until his limited session on Friday but the team tentatively expect him to play Sunday. WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) is questionable after being limited in practice all week, but he’s expected to play.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Damien Williams (knee) didn’t hit the practice field this week and has been ruled out. His backup, RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), progressed well in practice this week going from DNP on Wednesday to a full workout Friday and is expected to fill in. WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) remains out for another 3-5 weeks.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Keenan Allen (knee) had a couple of limited practices this week but didn’t make the team’s final injury report after a full session on Friday. TE Hunter Henry (knee) remains out for another 4-7 weeks. PK Mike Badgley (groin) is expected to return to kicking Sunday despite being listed as questionable after putting in two full practice sessions late this week.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Backup TE Tyler Higbee (chest) has been ruled out this week.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) missed another week of practice and will remain sidelined Sunday.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

QB Tom Brady (calf) was limited in practice all week but didn’t make the team’s final injury report. TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) played last week despite his limited week of practice and questionable tag. Same goes this week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (finger) is expected to be out 6-7 weeks.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) has been cleared from concussion protocol after practicing in full all week. He’s not on the team’s final injury report. The same can’t be said for WR Cody Latimer (concussion) who has been ruled out. The team is hopeful that WR Bennie Fowler (hamstring) can fill in but after an up and down week of practice, he’s questionable.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Sam Darnold (illness) remains sidelined for at least another 2-3 weeks. QB Trevor Siemian (ankle) went on IR this week, ending his season. WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee) was again absent from practice all week and his doubtful status means he’ll most likely miss another game. WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder) put in two limited practice sessions late in the week and the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play through his questionable status.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle) didn’t get on the practice field this week and is out. WR J.J. Nelson (ankle) did get back to full practices this week and is expected to return to action after not making the team’s final injury report.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) has been ruled out. WR Alshon Jeffery (calf) didn’t practice all week and is on the doubtful side of his questionable status.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Both RB James Conner (knee) and TE Vance McDonald (back) were both limited early in the practice week but ended with full sessions and were removed from the team’s final injury report.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) is out and likely to miss several weeks. WR Jalen Hurd (back) and WR Trent Taylor (foot) didn’t practice all week and both have been declared out again this week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

No injuries of fantasy note.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS – Monday Night

TE Jordan Reed (concussion) is not practicing and remains in concussion protocol. He’s likely to miss another game.