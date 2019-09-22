Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 3

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

No need to refresh this page. This page will automatically refresh every 90 seconds.

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Sunday Night Game: RB Marlon Mack (IND), WR T.Y. Hilton (IND), WR Rashard Higgins (CLE)

Cincinnati at Buffalo (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees and partly cloudy

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) hasn’t returned to practice yet and will miss at least another 1-2 weeks.

BUFFALO BILLS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: Backup RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) has been ruled out. TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) is still down and will miss another game.

Detroit at Philadephia (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 83 degrees and partly cloudy

DETROIT LIONS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: None

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) has been ruled out. WR Alshon Jeffery (calf) didn’t practice all week and is on the doubtful side of his questionable status.

NY Jets at New England (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees and partly cloudy

NEW YORK JETS

Inactives: Added when released by the team

Lineup Notes: QB Sam Darnold (illness) remains sidelined for at least another 2-3 weeks. QB Trevor Siemian (ankle) went on IR this week, ending his season. WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee) was again absent from practice all week and his doubtful status means he’ll most likely miss another game. WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder) put in two limited practice sessions late in the week and the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play through his questionable status.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: RB James White (personal) will not suit up today as his wife is due to give birth. WR Antonio Brown was released on Friday. TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) played last week despite his limited week of practice and questionable tag. Same goes this week.

Oakland at Minnesota (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: WR Dwayne Harris (ankle) didn’t get on the practice field this week and is out. WR J.J. Nelson (ankle) did get back to full practices this week and is expected to return to action after not making the team’s final injury report.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: None

Baltimore at Kansas City (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees with a 70% chance of rain

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: TE Mark Andrews (foot) put in two limited practice sessions late in the week and is on pace to play through his questionable tag today.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: RB Damien Williams (knee) didn’t hit the practice field this week and has been ruled out. His backup, RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), progressed well in practice this week going from DNP on Wednesday to a full workout Friday and is expected to fill in. WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) remains out for another 3-5 weeks.

Atlanta at Indianapolis (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

ATLANTA FALCONS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: None

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: RB Marlon Mack (calf) didn’t practice until his limited session on Friday but the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play today after testing his injury out in pre-game warmups. WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) is questionable after being limited in practice all week. He’ll also test his leg out in pre-game warmups but the team expects him to give a go today.

Denver at Green Bay (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees and overcast

DENVER BRONCOS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: None

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: TE Jimmy Graham (groin) didn’t return to practice until Friday but is expected to play Sunday despite his questionable tag.

Miami at Dallas (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) missed another week of practice and will remain sidelined today.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: WR Tavon Austin (concussion) remains in league concussion protocol and has been ruled out this week. WR Michael Gallup (meniscus) will undergo arthroscopic surgery and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

NY Giants at Tampa Bay (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 89 degrees and clear

NEW YORK GIANTS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) has been cleared from concussion protocol after practicing in full all week. He’s not on the team’s final injury report. The same can’t be said for WR Cody Latimer (concussion) who has been ruled out. The team is hopeful that WR Bennie Fowler (hamstring) can fill in but after an up and down week of practice, he’s questionable.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: None

Carolina at Arizona (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: The Panthers will be without QB Cam Newton (foot) Sunday, as he’s been declared out after missing practice all week. TE Greg Olsen (back) is questionable but had full practices on Thursday and Friday and is expected to play.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: None

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 83 degrees and partly cloudy

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: None

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) is out and likely to miss several weeks. WR Jalen Hurd (back) and WR Trent Taylor (foot) didn’t practice all week and both have been declared out again this week.

New Orleans at Seattle (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees with a 50% chance of light rain

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: QB Drew Brees (finger) is expected to be out 6-7 weeks.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) was a late addition to the injury report after pulling up injured in the final walkthrough. He’s not expected to play today.

Houston at LA Chargers (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees and partly cloudy

HOUSTON TEXANS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: None

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: TE Hunter Henry (knee) remains out for another 4-7 weeks. PK Mike Badgley (groin) was downgraded to doubtful over the weekend and is now not expected to return to kicking today.

LA Rams at Cleveland (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees and mostly cloudy

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Inactives: Added upon release by the team

Lineup Notes: Backup TE Tyler Higbee (chest) has been ruled out this week.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Inactives: Added when released by the team

Lineup Notes: WR Rashard Higgins (knee) didn’t suit up last week and after being limited in practice all week he’s a game-time decision. TE David Njoku (wrist) was placed on IR and will be out at least eight weeks.

Chicago at Washington (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees and partly cloudy

CHICAGO BEARS

Lineup Notes: TE Trey Burton (groin) is still limited in practice but he’s expected to be ready for Monday night’s game despite his questionable tag. PK Eddy Pineiro (right knee) was an addition to the questionable list of players on Saturday but is expected to be fine for Monday night.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Lineup Notes: TE Jordan Reed (concussion) is not practicing and remains in concussion protocol. He’s out and will miss another game.