NFL Betting Guide - Week 3: Odds, lines, picks and best bets

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season and SportsbookWire’s NFL Betting Guide for all of this weekend’s games, including game-by-game updated sports betting odds, predictions, picks and best bets.

The Tennessee Titans lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-7 Thursday night to kickoff the week, but there are more exciting match ups ahead to cash in on. We have some really good ones on the slate and some games with college-like spreads; we’re most looking forward to the Ravens at Chiefs, pitting two hot 2-0 squads against each other.

NFL Week 3 – Sunday, September 22nd

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at Buffalo Bills (2-0) – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Detroit Lions (1-0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

New York Jets (0-2) at New England Patriots (2-0) – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Oakland Raiders (1-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-1) – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Baltimore Ravens (2-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Atlanta Falcons (1-1) at Indianapolis Colts (1-1) – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Denver Broncos (0-2) at Green Bay Packers (2-0) – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-0) – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

New York Giants (0-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) – 4:05 p.m. ET – FOX

Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1-1) – 4:05 p.m. ET – FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-2) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0) – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS

New Orleans Saints (1-1) at Seattle Seahawks (2-0) – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS

Houston Texans (1-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS

Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Cleveland Browns (1-1) – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC

NFL Week 3 – Monday, September 23rd

Chicago Bears (1-1) at Washington Redskins (0-2) – 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN

