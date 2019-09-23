Free-agent Forecast: Week 4

Breaking down all of the key free-agent additions for Week 4 of the fantasy football season.
THE LATEST
Game Analysis 9hr ago
Sunday Snippets: Week 3
Sunday game reviews from a fantasy perspective
General Fantasy Analysis 17hr ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 3
Tunnel Vision – Monday morning review since 1997!
Game Picks 1d ago
NFL Betting Guide - Week 3: Odds, lines, picks and best bets
Game-by-game NFL Week 3 breakdowns, with NFL betting odds, lines and picks for each game.
Game Day 1d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 3
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically (…)
Injury Analysis 3d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 3
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. (…)
General Fantasy Analysis 3d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 3
Two weeks in and we’ve lost an unprecedented number of fantasy-relevant quarterbacks. Just because we waited to get Drew (…)
DFS 3d ago
Daily fantasy domination: Week 3
Injuries cost us the big paydays Week 2. It is a fact that you have to deal with anytime you wager on any sporting event or in life in (…)
Lineup Management 3d ago
Start/bench list: Week 3
A snapshot of the tiers of fantasy football player worth for Week 3.
Lineup Management 4d ago
Week 3 start/bench tool
Weekly fantasy football player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHUDDLE leagues.
DFS 4d ago
DFS PRO favorite plays: Week 3
Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football (…)