Rest of season rankings: Week 4

Player Rankings

By September 24, 2019

(Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports)

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
2
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
3
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
4
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
5
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
6
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
7
11
Tom Brady
NE
10
8
4
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
9
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
10
7
Jared Goff
LAR
9
11
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
12
Cam Newton
CAR
7
13
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
14
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
15
Jameis Winston
TB
7
16
M. Stafford
DET
5
17
24
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
18
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
19
Josh Allen
BUF
6
20
17
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
21
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
22
16
Derek Carr
OAK
6
23
Drew Brees
NO
9
24
M. Trubisky
CHI
6
25
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
26
Gardner Minshew
JAC
10
27
Mason Rudolph
PIT
7
28
25
Joe Flacco
DEN
10
29
27
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
30
Teddy Bridgewater
NO
9
31
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
32
NR
Kyle Allen
CAR
7
33
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
34
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
35
Case Keenum
WAS
10
36
34
R. Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
37
Nick Foles
JAC
10
38
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
39
Eli Manning
NYG
11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Danny Dimes had a tremendous debut, but I’m not moving him for three reasons: 1) I moved him into Eli Manning’s slot on the cusp of QB2 status to begin with, 2) Barkley’s injury and the team’s deficit led to an unsustainable run/pass balance, and 3) I’m not convinced the Bucs aren’t terrible. Upcoming games against the Vikings and Patriots should provide a much stiffer test.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Another player I’m not moving yet is Rodgers, who hasn’t exactly lit up the NFL. I look at Green Bay’s schedule thus far and see three top defenses, all of which have tremendous familiarity with Rodgers (Denver via HC Vic Fangio) and potent pass rushers. The schedule lightens considerably on that front in the coming weeks, so if Rodgers doesn’t pick it up statistically I’ll revisit.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

A week ago I dropped Newton and said he looked hurt. Due to that adjustment I won’t be moving him again despite already having been ruled out for Week 4. Head coach Ron Rivera said there’s no timeline for Newton, so I’ll be looking to reassess next week. Kyle Allen looked great and enters the rankings, though it did come against the Cardinals. Houston won’t be as easy.

Others of note

I’m moving Baker Mayfield down a bit. I don’t like what I’ve seen from the offensive line or Freddie Kitchens’ play-calling… Russell Wilson had a huge game, but it came primarily in garbage time and was the antithesis of how the Seahawks want to play offense… Sean McVay’s refusal to use his backs in the passing game is an issue for Jared Goff… I can’t knock Carson Wentz given the health of his WRs and the ongoing problems with drops… I like what I’m seeing from Jacoby Brissett. He’s a solid No. 2 fantasy QB at this stage… My antenna is up on Deshaun Watson. He’s getting absolutely pounded. Make sure you have a quality backup on standby… Case Keenum turned the ball over four times Monday night. It’s only a matter of time before Dwayne Haskins takes over… The Jets are off this week so hopefully they’ll have some good news on Sam Darnold‘s condition when they reconvene for Week 5.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
C. McCaffrey
CAR
7
2
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
3
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
4
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
5
12
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
6
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
7
Todd Gurley II
LAR
9
8
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
9
13
Aaron Jones
GB
11
10
8
James Conner
PIT
7
11
6
David Johnson
ARI
12
12
25
Marlon Mack
IND
6
13
23
Mark Ingram II
BAL
8
14
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
15
Chris Carson
SEA
11
16
18
L. Fournette
JAC
10
17
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5
18
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
19
Sony Michel
NE
10
20
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
21
24
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
22
D. Montgomery
CHI
6
23
James White
NE
10
24
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
25
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
26
20
M. Gordon III
LAC
12
27
Damien Williams
KC
12
28
Matt Breida
SF
4
29
35
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
30
D. Singletary
BUF
6
31
Carlos Hyde
HOU
10
32
Peyton Barber
TB
7
33
2
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
34
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
35
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
36
Kenyan Drake
MIA
5
37
33
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
38
36
Latavius Murray
NO
9
39
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
40
45
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
41
50
Raheem Mostert
SF
4
42
A. Mattison
MIN
12
43
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
44
49
Frank Gore
BUF
6
45
41
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
46
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
47
56
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
48
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
49
53
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
50
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
51
40
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
52
72
Wayne Gallman
NYG
11
53
Justice Hill
BAL
8
54
54
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
55
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
56
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
57
Darwin Thompson
KC
12
58
Ito Smith
ATL
9
59
46
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
60
D. Henderson
LAR
9
61
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
62
NR
Jeff Wilson
SF
4
63
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
64
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
65
Darren Sproles
PHI
10
66
Ty Montgomery
NYJ
4
67
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
68
NR
Rex Burkhead
NE
10
69
R. Armstead
JAC
10
70
T.J. Yeldon
BUF
6
71
NR
Ty Johnson
DET
5
72
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
73
Mike Davis
CHI
6
74
Jordan Scarlett
CAR
7

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

By far the biggest injury of the NFL weekend, Barkley will reportedly miss between four and eight weeks with the longer timeline being more likely. That means a possible Barkley return in Week 12 for the final six games. For now I’m dropping him into the 30s, but he’s someone you should retain as a fresh Barkley could be a late-season beast. Wayne Gallman, who was decent as a rookie in 2017, comes way up and is worth grabbing.

San Francisco 49ers

Through three weeks the 49ers have had three RBs with at least six carries and none with more than 14 in each game. Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert are getting the most touches and yards, but Jeff Wilson has all four of the team’s rushing touchdowns. It’s a mess for fantasy owners, and one that figures to get worse whenever Tevin Coleman returns. I’ll keep tweaking things until I find the sweet spot, but right now I feel like Breida is the best bet for consistent value.

Others of note

I’m pretty sure Le’Veon Bell ran against an 11-man front in Week 3. Despite that, I’m not moving him until we hear a Darnold update after the team’s upcoming bye… Austin Ekeler continues to make the most of his opportunities, and there’s been no movement on the Melvin Gordon front despite LA’s shaky start so I’m officially moving Ekeler ahead of Gordon… I’m not concerned about Jamaal Williams getting more touches than Aaron Jones in Week 3. Williams was playing well, and it felt like the Packers wanted to limit Jones ahead of a Thursday night game. Both backs showed up on Monday’s injury report as limited participants… I dropped James Conner and David Johnson from solid RB1s to low-end RB1/high-end RB2s. Johnson is not excelling in the Cardinals offense like I thought, and I wasn’t encouraged by Conner’s performance in Mason Rudolph’s first start… I’m pleasantly surprised by Mark Ingram. All those years of splitting carries has kept him fresh for his age.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
2
3
Julio Jones
ATL
9
3
Davante Adams
GB
11
4
Michael Thomas
NO
9
5
O. Beckham Jr.
CLE
7
6
Mike Evans
TB
7
7
10
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
8
5
J. Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
9
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
10
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
11
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
12
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
13
Chris Godwin
TB
7
14
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
15
18
Julian Edelman
NE
10
16
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
17
Robert Woods
LAR
9
18
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
19
DJ Moore
CAR
7
20
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
21
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
22
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
23
Mike Williams
LAC
12
24
L. Fitzgerald
ARI
12
25
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
26
31
S. Shepard
NYG
11
27
36
Josh Gordon
NE
10
28
A. Robinson II
CHI
6
29
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
30
33
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
31
30
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
32
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
33
A.J. Green
CIN
9
34
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
35
41
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
36
E. Sanders
DEN
10
37
Will Fuller V
HOU
10
38
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
39
34
Dede Westbrook
JAC
10
40
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
41
48
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
42
Corey Davis
TEN
11
43
M. Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
44
51
John Brown
BUF
6
45
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
46
John Ross
CIN
9
47
C. Sutton
DEN
10
48
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
49
52
DJ Chark Jr.
JAC
10
50
65
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
51
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
52
DK Metcalf
SEA
11
53
56
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
54
Kenny Stills
HOU
10
55
M. Jones Jr.
DET
5
56
62
Golden Tate
NYG
11
57
J. Washington
PIT
7
58
73
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
59
78
P. Dorsett II
NE
10
60
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
61
Dante Pettis
SF
4
62
58
G. Allison
GB
11
63
57
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
64
DeVante Parker
MIA
5
65
70
P. Richardson Jr.
WAS
10
66
72
KeeSean Johnson
ARI
12
67
76
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
68
Mohamed Sanu
ATL
9
69
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
70
Chris Conley
JAC
10
71
63
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
72
Rashard Higgins
CLE
7
73
NR
Demarcus Robinson
KC
12
74
Danny Amendola
DET
5
75
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
76
89
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
77
80
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
78
NR
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
79
Willie Snead IV
BAL
8
80
74
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
81
Zay Jones
BUF
6
82
60
Donte Moncrief
PIT
7
83
Albert Wilson
MIA
5
84
Robert Foster
BUF
6
85
Ted Ginn Jr.
NO
9
86
M. Goodwin
SF
4
87
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
88
B. Perriman
TB
7
89
D. Hamilton
DEN
10
90
P. Williams
MIA
5
91
Chad Beebe
MIN
12
92
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
93
Jalen Hurd
SF
4
94
D. Thomas
NYJ
10
95
Devin Funchess
IND
6
96
8
Antonio Brown
FA

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

New England Patriots

With the release of Antonio Brown I’m making a few changes. First, Brown is falling to the bottom of the rankings until someone picks him up, which seems far from a guarantee (free advice: stop tweeting). I’m also moving Julian Edelman up as Tom Brady’s most reliable target — Brady seemed optimistic that Edelman wouldn’t miss time with his rib injury — along with Josh Gordon. Phillip Dorsett has also done enough to warrant fringe relevancy with the chance for more.

Carolina Panthers

I’m keeping my eye on the situation in Carolina after D.J. Moore was targeted just twice with Allen under center compared to seven for Curtis Samuel. It’s just one game, and minus any idea how long Newton will be sidelined, it seems premature to make adjustments.

Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

You know you’ve had an uneven couple of weeks when you have 16 receptions and three TDs but are getting called out for dropping balls by a man rescuing babies from a burning building. That, combined with the injuries to Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, creates a dilemma with ranking Agholor, who should be in Week 4 lineups but may hold little week-to-week value after that. I’m playing it safe and putting Agholor in the WR4/WR5 area.

Others of note

Michael Thomas didn’t have a huge game, but everything broke New Orleans’ way and that allowed them to play conservatively. If he gets held in check by Dallas I’ll reassess… JuJu Smith-Schuster falls a few spots after Rudolph looked shaky and did almost nothing outside of two long completions… I dropped Stefon Diggs last week and he responded with three catches for 15 yards. I need to see more in Week 4 or he’s ticketed for WR3 territory… I’d bump T.Y. Hilton if not for the uncertainty surrounding his quad… As with Bell, I’m waiting for an update on Darnold heading into Week 5 before I mess around with Robby Anderson and Jamison CrowderMecole Hardman has some serious wheels, but I maintain that Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins are the only reliable plays in KC. Beyond that I expect things to fluctuate wildly from week to week.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
1
Travis Kelce
KC
2
Zach Ertz
PHI
3
Evan Engram
NYG
4
George Kittle
SF
5
Mark Andrews
BAL
6
Austin Hooper
ATL
7
Vance McDonald
PIT
8
Darren Waller
OAK
9
13
Delanie Walker
TEN
10
16
Greg Olsen
CAR
11
7
O.J. Howard
TB
12
8
Jared Cook
NO
13
T.J. Hockenson
DET
14
Hunter Henry
LAC
15
Eric Ebron
IND
16
23
Will Dissly
SEA
17
14
Jimmy Graham
GB
18
Trey Burton
CHI
19
Jason Witten
DAL
20
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
21
Jack Doyle
IND
22
28
Tyler Eifert
CIN
23
36
Vernon Davis
WAS
24
Mike Gesicki
MIA
25
Dallas Goedert
PHI
26
Chris Herndon
NYJ
27
Noah Fant
DEN
28
NR
Jordan Akins
HOU
29
Cameron Brate
TB
30
Gerald Everett
LAR
31
22
Jordan Reed
WAS
32
17
David Njoku
CLE
33
NR
Demetrius Harris
CLE
34
Matt LaCosse
NE
35
37
Hayden Hurst
BAL
36
Jonnu Smith
TEN
37
Tyler Higbee
LAR
38
Nick Vannett
SEA
39
C.J. Uzomah
CIN

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins

It sounds like Reed’s career might be over. He was already ranked low, but I’m dropping him even further and bringing Vernon Davis up into TE2 territory.

Others of note

Vance McDonald hurt his arm, e-i-e-i-nooooooo. Technically, it was his shoulder, but I couldn’t help myself. Until there’s an update on his health I’m keeping him where he is… David Njoku was placed on IR, and it’s probably safe to cut him loose… Earlier I wrote that Delanie Walker and Jimmy Graham still carried some value. I was half right. Walker is back as a central part of Tennessee’s passing game. Graham is banged up and hasn’t caught a pass since Week 1… I was probably too aggressive in moving T.J. Hockenson up after he lit up the Cardinals… Jared Cook might be the position’s second-most disappointing performer this season. I expected much more from him… Despite the injury risk Greg Olsen should be owned in all formats at this point.

DEFENSE

Rk
Mv
Team
Team
Bye
1
Bears
CHI
6
2
Rams
LAR
9
3
4
Patriots
NE
10
4
Ravens
BAL
8
5
Vikings
MIN
12
6
Chargers
LAC
12
7
Cowboys
DAL
8
8
10
Packers
GB
11
9
Texans
HOU
10
10
Jaguars
JAC
10
11
23
Bills
BUF
9
12
Eagles
PHI
10
13
Seahawks
SEA
11
14
Saints
NO
9
15
Chiefs
KC
12
16
Browns
CLE
7
17
Broncos
DEN
10
18
28
Steelers
PIT
6
19
Titans
TEN
11
20
Lions
DET
9
21
14
49ers
SF
4
22
Panthers
CAR
6
23
Colts
IND
6
24
Falcons
ATL
5
25
19
Jets
NYJ
4
26
Cardinals
ARI
5
27
24
Raiders
OAK
11
28
Buccaneers
TB
7
29
27
Redskins
WAS
10
30
Bengals
CIN
12
31
Giants
NYG
7
32
Dolphins
MIA
7

