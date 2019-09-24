Rest of season rankings: Week 4

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 2 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 3 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 4 Matt Ryan ATL 9 5 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 6 Carson Wentz PHI 10 7 11 11 Tom Brady NE 10 8 4 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 9 Dak Prescott DAL 8 10 7 Jared Goff LAR 9 11 Russell Wilson SEA 11 12 Cam Newton CAR 7 13 Kyler Murray ARI 12 14 Philip Rivers LAC 12 15 Jameis Winston TB 7 16 M. Stafford DET 5 17 24 24 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 18 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 19 Josh Allen BUF 6 20 17 17 Andy Dalton CIN 9 21 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 22 16 16 Derek Carr OAK 6 23 Drew Brees NO 9 24 M. Trubisky CHI 6 25 Daniel Jones NYG 11 26 Gardner Minshew JAC 10 27 Mason Rudolph PIT 7 28 25 25 Joe Flacco DEN 10 29 27 27 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 30 Teddy Bridgewater NO 9 31 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 32 NR NR Kyle Allen CAR 7 33 Josh Rosen MIA 5 34 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 35 Case Keenum WAS 10 36 34 34 R. Fitzpatrick MIA 5 37 Nick Foles JAC 10 38 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 39 Eli Manning NYG 11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Danny Dimes had a tremendous debut, but I’m not moving him for three reasons: 1) I moved him into Eli Manning’s slot on the cusp of QB2 status to begin with, 2) Barkley’s injury and the team’s deficit led to an unsustainable run/pass balance, and 3) I’m not convinced the Bucs aren’t terrible. Upcoming games against the Vikings and Patriots should provide a much stiffer test.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Another player I’m not moving yet is Rodgers, who hasn’t exactly lit up the NFL. I look at Green Bay’s schedule thus far and see three top defenses, all of which have tremendous familiarity with Rodgers (Denver via HC Vic Fangio) and potent pass rushers. The schedule lightens considerably on that front in the coming weeks, so if Rodgers doesn’t pick it up statistically I’ll revisit.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

A week ago I dropped Newton and said he looked hurt. Due to that adjustment I won’t be moving him again despite already having been ruled out for Week 4. Head coach Ron Rivera said there’s no timeline for Newton, so I’ll be looking to reassess next week. Kyle Allen looked great and enters the rankings, though it did come against the Cardinals. Houston won’t be as easy.

Others of note

I’m moving Baker Mayfield down a bit. I don’t like what I’ve seen from the offensive line or Freddie Kitchens’ play-calling… Russell Wilson had a huge game, but it came primarily in garbage time and was the antithesis of how the Seahawks want to play offense… Sean McVay’s refusal to use his backs in the passing game is an issue for Jared Goff… I can’t knock Carson Wentz given the health of his WRs and the ongoing problems with drops… I like what I’m seeing from Jacoby Brissett. He’s a solid No. 2 fantasy QB at this stage… My antenna is up on Deshaun Watson. He’s getting absolutely pounded. Make sure you have a quality backup on standby… Case Keenum turned the ball over four times Monday night. It’s only a matter of time before Dwayne Haskins takes over… The Jets are off this week so hopefully they’ll have some good news on Sam Darnold‘s condition when they reconvene for Week 5.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 C. McCaffrey CAR 7 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 3 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 4 Alvin Kamara NO 9 5 12 12 Nick Chubb CLE 7 6 Joe Mixon CIN 9 7 Todd Gurley II LAR 9 8 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 9 13 13 Aaron Jones GB 11 10 8 James Conner PIT 7 11 6 David Johnson ARI 12 12 25 25 Marlon Mack IND 6 13 23 23 Mark Ingram II BAL 8 14 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 15 Chris Carson SEA 11 16 18 18 L. Fournette JAC 10 17 Kerryon Johnson DET 5 18 Derrick Henry TEN 11 19 Sony Michel NE 10 20 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 21 24 24 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 22 D. Montgomery CHI 6 23 James White NE 10 24 Duke Johnson HOU 10 25 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 26 20 20 M. Gordon III LAC 12 27 Damien Williams KC 12 28 Matt Breida SF 4 29 35 35 Miles Sanders PHI 10 30 D. Singletary BUF 6 31 Carlos Hyde HOU 10 32 Peyton Barber TB 7 33 2 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 34 Royce Freeman DEN 10 35 LeSean McCoy KC 12 36 Kenyan Drake MIA 5 37 33 33 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 38 36 36 Latavius Murray NO 9 39 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 40 45 45 Ronald Jones II TB 7 41 50 50 Raheem Mostert SF 4 42 A. Mattison MIN 12 43 Jordan Howard PHI 10 44 49 49 Frank Gore BUF 6 45 41 41 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 46 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 47 56 56 Jamaal Williams GB 11 48 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 49 53 53 Chris Thompson WAS 10 50 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 51 40 40 Tevin Coleman SF 4 52 72 72 Wayne Gallman NYG 11 53 Justice Hill BAL 8 54 54 54 Justin Jackson LAC 12 55 Tony Pollard DAL 8 56 Nyheim Hines IND 6 57 Darwin Thompson KC 12 58 Ito Smith ATL 9 59 46 46 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 60 D. Henderson LAR 9 61 Dion Lewis TEN 11 62 NR NR Jeff Wilson SF 4 63 Jalen Richard OAK 6 64 Derrius Guice WAS 10 65 Darren Sproles PHI 10 66 Ty Montgomery NYJ 4 67 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 68 NR NR Rex Burkhead NE 10 69 R. Armstead JAC 10 70 T.J. Yeldon BUF 6 71 NR NR Ty Johnson DET 5 72 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 73 Mike Davis CHI 6 74 Jordan Scarlett CAR 7

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

By far the biggest injury of the NFL weekend, Barkley will reportedly miss between four and eight weeks with the longer timeline being more likely. That means a possible Barkley return in Week 12 for the final six games. For now I’m dropping him into the 30s, but he’s someone you should retain as a fresh Barkley could be a late-season beast. Wayne Gallman, who was decent as a rookie in 2017, comes way up and is worth grabbing.

San Francisco 49ers

Through three weeks the 49ers have had three RBs with at least six carries and none with more than 14 in each game. Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert are getting the most touches and yards, but Jeff Wilson has all four of the team’s rushing touchdowns. It’s a mess for fantasy owners, and one that figures to get worse whenever Tevin Coleman returns. I’ll keep tweaking things until I find the sweet spot, but right now I feel like Breida is the best bet for consistent value.

Others of note

I’m pretty sure Le’Veon Bell ran against an 11-man front in Week 3. Despite that, I’m not moving him until we hear a Darnold update after the team’s upcoming bye… Austin Ekeler continues to make the most of his opportunities, and there’s been no movement on the Melvin Gordon front despite LA’s shaky start so I’m officially moving Ekeler ahead of Gordon… I’m not concerned about Jamaal Williams getting more touches than Aaron Jones in Week 3. Williams was playing well, and it felt like the Packers wanted to limit Jones ahead of a Thursday night game. Both backs showed up on Monday’s injury report as limited participants… I dropped James Conner and David Johnson from solid RB1s to low-end RB1/high-end RB2s. Johnson is not excelling in the Cardinals offense like I thought, and I wasn’t encouraged by Conner’s performance in Mason Rudolph’s first start… I’m pleasantly surprised by Mark Ingram. All those years of splitting carries has kept him fresh for his age.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 2 3 Julio Jones ATL 9 3 Davante Adams GB 11 4 Michael Thomas NO 9 5 O. Beckham Jr. CLE 7 6 Mike Evans TB 7 7 10 10 Keenan Allen LAC 12 8 5 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 7 9 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 10 Adam Thielen MIN 12 11 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 12 Amari Cooper DAL 8 13 Chris Godwin TB 7 14 Kenny Golladay DET 5 15 18 18 Julian Edelman NE 10 16 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 17 Robert Woods LAR 9 18 Tyreek Hill KC 12 19 DJ Moore CAR 7 20 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 21 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 22 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 23 Mike Williams LAC 12 24 L. Fitzgerald ARI 12 25 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 26 31 31 S. Shepard NYG 11 27 36 36 Josh Gordon NE 10 28 A. Robinson II CHI 6 29 Sammy Watkins KC 12 30 33 33 Marquise Brown BAL 8 31 30 30 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 32 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 33 A.J. Green CIN 9 34 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 35 41 41 Christian Kirk ARI 12 36 E. Sanders DEN 10 37 Will Fuller V HOU 10 38 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 39 34 34 Dede Westbrook JAC 10 40 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 41 48 48 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 42 Corey Davis TEN 11 43 M. Valdes-Scantling GB 11 44 51 51 John Brown BUF 6 45 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 46 John Ross CIN 9 47 C. Sutton DEN 10 48 Michael Gallup DAL 8 49 52 52 DJ Chark Jr. JAC 10 50 65 65 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 51 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 52 DK Metcalf SEA 11 53 56 56 Deebo Samuel SF 4 54 Kenny Stills HOU 10 55 M. Jones Jr. DET 5 56 62 62 Golden Tate NYG 11 57 J. Washington PIT 7 58 73 73 Mecole Hardman KC 12 59 78 78 P. Dorsett II NE 10 60 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 61 Dante Pettis SF 4 62 58 58 G. Allison GB 11 63 57 57 Anthony Miller CHI 6 64 DeVante Parker MIA 5 65 70 70 P. Richardson Jr. WAS 10 66 72 72 KeeSean Johnson ARI 12 67 76 76 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 68 Mohamed Sanu ATL 9 69 Randall Cobb DAL 8 70 Chris Conley JAC 10 71 63 63 Trey Quinn WAS 10 72 Rashard Higgins CLE 7 73 NR NR Demarcus Robinson KC 12 74 Danny Amendola DET 5 75 Adam Humphries TEN 11 76 89 89 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 77 80 80 A.J. Brown TEN 11 78 NR NR Diontae Johnson PIT 7 79 Willie Snead IV BAL 8 80 74 74 Keke Coutee HOU 10 81 Zay Jones BUF 6 82 60 60 Donte Moncrief PIT 7 83 Albert Wilson MIA 5 84 Robert Foster BUF 6 85 Ted Ginn Jr. NO 9 86 M. Goodwin SF 4 87 Miles Boykin BAL 8 88 B. Perriman TB 7 89 D. Hamilton DEN 10 90 P. Williams MIA 5 91 Chad Beebe MIN 12 92 Andy Isabella ARI 12 93 Jalen Hurd SF 4 94 D. Thomas NYJ 10 95 Devin Funchess IND 6 96 8 Antonio Brown FA —

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

New England Patriots

With the release of Antonio Brown I’m making a few changes. First, Brown is falling to the bottom of the rankings until someone picks him up, which seems far from a guarantee (free advice: stop tweeting). I’m also moving Julian Edelman up as Tom Brady’s most reliable target — Brady seemed optimistic that Edelman wouldn’t miss time with his rib injury — along with Josh Gordon. Phillip Dorsett has also done enough to warrant fringe relevancy with the chance for more.

Carolina Panthers

I’m keeping my eye on the situation in Carolina after D.J. Moore was targeted just twice with Allen under center compared to seven for Curtis Samuel. It’s just one game, and minus any idea how long Newton will be sidelined, it seems premature to make adjustments.

Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles

You know you’ve had an uneven couple of weeks when you have 16 receptions and three TDs but are getting called out for dropping balls by a man rescuing babies from a burning building. That, combined with the injuries to Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, creates a dilemma with ranking Agholor, who should be in Week 4 lineups but may hold little week-to-week value after that. I’m playing it safe and putting Agholor in the WR4/WR5 area.

Others of note

Michael Thomas didn’t have a huge game, but everything broke New Orleans’ way and that allowed them to play conservatively. If he gets held in check by Dallas I’ll reassess… JuJu Smith-Schuster falls a few spots after Rudolph looked shaky and did almost nothing outside of two long completions… I dropped Stefon Diggs last week and he responded with three catches for 15 yards. I need to see more in Week 4 or he’s ticketed for WR3 territory… I’d bump T.Y. Hilton if not for the uncertainty surrounding his quad… As with Bell, I’m waiting for an update on Darnold heading into Week 5 before I mess around with Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder… Mecole Hardman has some serious wheels, but I maintain that Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins are the only reliable plays in KC. Beyond that I expect things to fluctuate wildly from week to week.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk Mv Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 Zach Ertz PHI 3 Evan Engram NYG 4 George Kittle SF 5 Mark Andrews BAL 6 Austin Hooper ATL 7 Vance McDonald PIT 8 Darren Waller OAK 9 13 13 Delanie Walker TEN 10 16 16 Greg Olsen CAR 11 7 O.J. Howard TB 12 8 Jared Cook NO 13 T.J. Hockenson DET 14 Hunter Henry LAC 15 Eric Ebron IND 16 23 23 Will Dissly SEA 17 14 14 Jimmy Graham GB 18 Trey Burton CHI 19 Jason Witten DAL 20 Kyle Rudolph MIN 21 Jack Doyle IND 22 28 28 Tyler Eifert CIN 23 36 36 Vernon Davis WAS 24 Mike Gesicki MIA 25 Dallas Goedert PHI 26 Chris Herndon NYJ 27 Noah Fant DEN 28 NR NR Jordan Akins HOU 29 Cameron Brate TB 30 Gerald Everett LAR 31 22 22 Jordan Reed WAS 32 17 17 David Njoku CLE 33 NR NR Demetrius Harris CLE 34 Matt LaCosse NE 35 37 37 Hayden Hurst BAL 36 Jonnu Smith TEN 37 Tyler Higbee LAR 38 Nick Vannett SEA 39 C.J. Uzomah CIN

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins

It sounds like Reed’s career might be over. He was already ranked low, but I’m dropping him even further and bringing Vernon Davis up into TE2 territory.

Others of note

Vance McDonald hurt his arm, e-i-e-i-nooooooo. Technically, it was his shoulder, but I couldn’t help myself. Until there’s an update on his health I’m keeping him where he is… David Njoku was placed on IR, and it’s probably safe to cut him loose… Earlier I wrote that Delanie Walker and Jimmy Graham still carried some value. I was half right. Walker is back as a central part of Tennessee’s passing game. Graham is banged up and hasn’t caught a pass since Week 1… I was probably too aggressive in moving T.J. Hockenson up after he lit up the Cardinals… Jared Cook might be the position’s second-most disappointing performer this season. I expected much more from him… Despite the injury risk Greg Olsen should be owned in all formats at this point.

DEFENSE