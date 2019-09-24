Rest of season rankings: Week 4

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.
There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.
QUARTERBACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
KC
|
12
|
2
|
Deshaun Watson
|
HOU
|
10
|
3
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
11
|
4
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
9
|
5
|
Lamar Jackson
|
BAL
|
8
|
6
|
Carson Wentz
|
PHI
|
10
|
7
|
11
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
10
|
8
|
4
|
Baker Mayfield
|
CLE
|
7
|
9
|
Dak Prescott
|
DAL
|
8
|
10
|
7
|
Jared Goff
|
LAR
|
9
|
11
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
11
|
12
|
Cam Newton
|
CAR
|
7
|
13
|
Kyler Murray
|
ARI
|
12
|
14
|
Philip Rivers
|
LAC
|
12
|
15
|
Jameis Winston
|
TB
|
7
|
16
|
M. Stafford
|
DET
|
5
|
17
|
24
|
Jacoby Brissett
|
IND
|
6
|
18
|
Kirk Cousins
|
MIN
|
12
|
19
|
Josh Allen
|
BUF
|
6
|
20
|
17
|
Andy Dalton
|
CIN
|
9
|
21
|
Jimmy Garoppolo
|
SF
|
4
|
22
|
16
|
Derek Carr
|
OAK
|
6
|
23
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
9
|
24
|
M. Trubisky
|
CHI
|
6
|
25
|
Daniel Jones
|
NYG
|
11
|
26
|
Gardner Minshew
|
JAC
|
10
|
27
|
Mason Rudolph
|
PIT
|
7
|
28
|
25
|
Joe Flacco
|
DEN
|
10
|
29
|
27
|
Marcus Mariota
|
TEN
|
11
|
30
|
Teddy Bridgewater
|
NO
|
9
|
31
|
Sam Darnold
|
NYJ
|
4
|
32
|
NR
|
Kyle Allen
|
CAR
|
7
|
33
|
Josh Rosen
|
MIA
|
5
|
34
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
35
|
Case Keenum
|
WAS
|
10
|
36
|
34
|
R. Fitzpatrick
|
MIA
|
5
|
37
|
Nick Foles
|
JAC
|
10
|
38
|
Ryan Tannehill
|
TEN
|
11
|
39
|
Eli Manning
|
NYG
|
11
QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Danny Dimes had a tremendous debut, but I’m not moving him for three reasons: 1) I moved him into Eli Manning’s slot on the cusp of QB2 status to begin with, 2) Barkley’s injury and the team’s deficit led to an unsustainable run/pass balance, and 3) I’m not convinced the Bucs aren’t terrible. Upcoming games against the Vikings and Patriots should provide a much stiffer test.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Another player I’m not moving yet is Rodgers, who hasn’t exactly lit up the NFL. I look at Green Bay’s schedule thus far and see three top defenses, all of which have tremendous familiarity with Rodgers (Denver via HC Vic Fangio) and potent pass rushers. The schedule lightens considerably on that front in the coming weeks, so if Rodgers doesn’t pick it up statistically I’ll revisit.
Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
A week ago I dropped Newton and said he looked hurt. Due to that adjustment I won’t be moving him again despite already having been ruled out for Week 4. Head coach Ron Rivera said there’s no timeline for Newton, so I’ll be looking to reassess next week. Kyle Allen looked great and enters the rankings, though it did come against the Cardinals. Houston won’t be as easy.
Others of note
I’m moving Baker Mayfield down a bit. I don’t like what I’ve seen from the offensive line or Freddie Kitchens’ play-calling… Russell Wilson had a huge game, but it came primarily in garbage time and was the antithesis of how the Seahawks want to play offense… Sean McVay’s refusal to use his backs in the passing game is an issue for Jared Goff… I can’t knock Carson Wentz given the health of his WRs and the ongoing problems with drops… I like what I’m seeing from Jacoby Brissett. He’s a solid No. 2 fantasy QB at this stage… My antenna is up on Deshaun Watson. He’s getting absolutely pounded. Make sure you have a quality backup on standby… Case Keenum turned the ball over four times Monday night. It’s only a matter of time before Dwayne Haskins takes over… The Jets are off this week so hopefully they’ll have some good news on Sam Darnold‘s condition when they reconvene for Week 5.
RUNNING BACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
C. McCaffrey
|
CAR
|
7
|
2
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
DAL
|
8
|
3
|
Dalvin Cook
|
MIN
|
12
|
4
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
9
|
5
|
12
|
Nick Chubb
|
CLE
|
7
|
6
|
Joe Mixon
|
CIN
|
9
|
7
|
Todd Gurley II
|
LAR
|
9
|
8
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
NYJ
|
4
|
9
|
13
|
Aaron Jones
|
GB
|
11
|
10
|
8
|
James Conner
|
PIT
|
7
|
11
|
6
|
David Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
12
|
25
|
Marlon Mack
|
IND
|
6
|
13
|
23
|
Mark Ingram II
|
BAL
|
8
|
14
|
Josh Jacobs
|
OAK
|
6
|
15
|
Chris Carson
|
SEA
|
11
|
16
|
18
|
L. Fournette
|
JAC
|
10
|
17
|
Kerryon Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
18
|
Derrick Henry
|
TEN
|
11
|
19
|
Sony Michel
|
NE
|
10
|
20
|
Devonta Freeman
|
ATL
|
9
|
21
|
24
|
Austin Ekeler
|
LAC
|
12
|
22
|
D. Montgomery
|
CHI
|
6
|
23
|
James White
|
NE
|
10
|
24
|
Duke Johnson
|
HOU
|
10
|
25
|
Phillip Lindsay
|
DEN
|
10
|
26
|
20
|
M. Gordon III
|
LAC
|
12
|
27
|
Damien Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
28
|
Matt Breida
|
SF
|
4
|
29
|
35
|
Miles Sanders
|
PHI
|
10
|
30
|
D. Singletary
|
BUF
|
6
|
31
|
Carlos Hyde
|
HOU
|
10
|
32
|
Peyton Barber
|
TB
|
7
|
33
|
2
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
11
|
34
|
Royce Freeman
|
DEN
|
10
|
35
|
LeSean McCoy
|
KC
|
12
|
36
|
Kenyan Drake
|
MIA
|
5
|
37
|
33
|
Tarik Cohen
|
CHI
|
6
|
38
|
36
|
Latavius Murray
|
NO
|
9
|
39
|
Rashaad Penny
|
SEA
|
11
|
40
|
45
|
Ronald Jones II
|
TB
|
7
|
41
|
50
|
Raheem Mostert
|
SF
|
4
|
42
|
A. Mattison
|
MIN
|
12
|
43
|
Jordan Howard
|
PHI
|
10
|
44
|
49
|
Frank Gore
|
BUF
|
6
|
45
|
41
|
Malcolm Brown
|
LAR
|
9
|
46
|
Kareem Hunt
|
CLE
|
7
|
47
|
56
|
Jamaal Williams
|
GB
|
11
|
48
|
Jaylen Samuels
|
PIT
|
7
|
49
|
53
|
Chris Thompson
|
WAS
|
10
|
50
|
Adrian Peterson
|
WAS
|
10
|
51
|
40
|
Tevin Coleman
|
SF
|
4
|
52
|
72
|
Wayne Gallman
|
NYG
|
11
|
53
|
Justice Hill
|
BAL
|
8
|
54
|
54
|
Justin Jackson
|
LAC
|
12
|
55
|
Tony Pollard
|
DAL
|
8
|
56
|
Nyheim Hines
|
IND
|
6
|
57
|
Darwin Thompson
|
KC
|
12
|
58
|
Ito Smith
|
ATL
|
9
|
59
|
46
|
Kalen Ballage
|
MIA
|
5
|
60
|
D. Henderson
|
LAR
|
9
|
61
|
Dion Lewis
|
TEN
|
11
|
62
|
NR
|
Jeff Wilson
|
SF
|
4
|
63
|
Jalen Richard
|
OAK
|
6
|
64
|
Derrius Guice
|
WAS
|
10
|
65
|
Darren Sproles
|
PHI
|
10
|
66
|
Ty Montgomery
|
NYJ
|
4
|
67
|
Giovani Bernard
|
CIN
|
9
|
68
|
NR
|
Rex Burkhead
|
NE
|
10
|
69
|
R. Armstead
|
JAC
|
10
|
70
|
T.J. Yeldon
|
BUF
|
6
|
71
|
NR
|
Ty Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
72
|
Chase Edmonds
|
ARI
|
12
|
73
|
Mike Davis
|
CHI
|
6
|
74
|
Jordan Scarlett
|
CAR
|
7
RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
By far the biggest injury of the NFL weekend, Barkley will reportedly miss between four and eight weeks with the longer timeline being more likely. That means a possible Barkley return in Week 12 for the final six games. For now I’m dropping him into the 30s, but he’s someone you should retain as a fresh Barkley could be a late-season beast. Wayne Gallman, who was decent as a rookie in 2017, comes way up and is worth grabbing.
San Francisco 49ers
Through three weeks the 49ers have had three RBs with at least six carries and none with more than 14 in each game. Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert are getting the most touches and yards, but Jeff Wilson has all four of the team’s rushing touchdowns. It’s a mess for fantasy owners, and one that figures to get worse whenever Tevin Coleman returns. I’ll keep tweaking things until I find the sweet spot, but right now I feel like Breida is the best bet for consistent value.
Others of note
I’m pretty sure Le’Veon Bell ran against an 11-man front in Week 3. Despite that, I’m not moving him until we hear a Darnold update after the team’s upcoming bye… Austin Ekeler continues to make the most of his opportunities, and there’s been no movement on the Melvin Gordon front despite LA’s shaky start so I’m officially moving Ekeler ahead of Gordon… I’m not concerned about Jamaal Williams getting more touches than Aaron Jones in Week 3. Williams was playing well, and it felt like the Packers wanted to limit Jones ahead of a Thursday night game. Both backs showed up on Monday’s injury report as limited participants… I dropped James Conner and David Johnson from solid RB1s to low-end RB1/high-end RB2s. Johnson is not excelling in the Cardinals offense like I thought, and I wasn’t encouraged by Conner’s performance in Mason Rudolph’s first start… I’m pleasantly surprised by Mark Ingram. All those years of splitting carries has kept him fresh for his age.
WIDE RECEIVERS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
10
|
2
|
3
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
9
|
3
|
Davante Adams
|
GB
|
11
|
4
|
Michael Thomas
|
NO
|
9
|
5
|
O. Beckham Jr.
|
CLE
|
7
|
6
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
7
|
7
|
10
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
12
|
8
|
5
|
J. Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
7
|
9
|
Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
9
|
10
|
Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
12
|
11
|
Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
9
|
12
|
Amari Cooper
|
DAL
|
8
|
13
|
Chris Godwin
|
TB
|
7
|
14
|
Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
5
|
15
|
18
|
Julian Edelman
|
NE
|
10
|
16
|
Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
11
|
17
|
Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
9
|
18
|
Tyreek Hill
|
KC
|
12
|
19
|
DJ Moore
|
CAR
|
7
|
20
|
Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
9
|
21
|
Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
12
|
22
|
T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
6
|
23
|
Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
12
|
24
|
L. Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
12
|
25
|
Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
9
|
26
|
31
|
S. Shepard
|
NYG
|
11
|
27
|
36
|
Josh Gordon
|
NE
|
10
|
28
|
A. Robinson II
|
CHI
|
6
|
29
|
Sammy Watkins
|
KC
|
12
|
30
|
33
|
Marquise Brown
|
BAL
|
8
|
31
|
30
|
Tyrell Williams
|
OAK
|
6
|
32
|
Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
4
|
33
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
9
|
34
|
Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
7
|
35
|
41
|
Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
12
|
36
|
E. Sanders
|
DEN
|
10
|
37
|
Will Fuller V
|
HOU
|
10
|
38
|
Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
10
|
39
|
34
|
Dede Westbrook
|
JAC
|
10
|
40
|
Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
7
|
41
|
48
|
Terry McLaurin
|
WAS
|
10
|
42
|
Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
11
|
43
|
M. Valdes-Scantling
|
GB
|
11
|
44
|
51
|
John Brown
|
BUF
|
6
|
45
|
DeSean Jackson
|
PHI
|
10
|
46
|
John Ross
|
CIN
|
9
|
47
|
C. Sutton
|
DEN
|
10
|
48
|
Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
8
|
49
|
52
|
DJ Chark Jr.
|
JAC
|
10
|
50
|
65
|
Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
10
|
51
|
Jamison Crowder
|
NYJ
|
4
|
52
|
DK Metcalf
|
SEA
|
11
|
53
|
56
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SF
|
4
|
54
|
Kenny Stills
|
HOU
|
10
|
55
|
M. Jones Jr.
|
DET
|
5
|
56
|
62
|
Golden Tate
|
NYG
|
11
|
57
|
J. Washington
|
PIT
|
7
|
58
|
73
|
Mecole Hardman
|
KC
|
12
|
59
|
78
|
P. Dorsett II
|
NE
|
10
|
60
|
Tre’Quan Smith
|
NO
|
9
|
61
|
Dante Pettis
|
SF
|
4
|
62
|
58
|
G. Allison
|
GB
|
11
|
63
|
57
|
Anthony Miller
|
CHI
|
6
|
64
|
DeVante Parker
|
MIA
|
5
|
65
|
70
|
P. Richardson Jr.
|
WAS
|
10
|
66
|
72
|
KeeSean Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
67
|
76
|
Hunter Renfrow
|
OAK
|
6
|
68
|
Mohamed Sanu
|
ATL
|
9
|
69
|
Randall Cobb
|
DAL
|
8
|
70
|
Chris Conley
|
JAC
|
10
|
71
|
63
|
Trey Quinn
|
WAS
|
10
|
72
|
Rashard Higgins
|
CLE
|
7
|
73
|
NR
|
Demarcus Robinson
|
KC
|
12
|
74
|
Danny Amendola
|
DET
|
5
|
75
|
Adam Humphries
|
TEN
|
11
|
76
|
89
|
Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
6
|
77
|
80
|
A.J. Brown
|
TEN
|
11
|
78
|
NR
|
Diontae Johnson
|
PIT
|
7
|
79
|
Willie Snead IV
|
BAL
|
8
|
80
|
74
|
Keke Coutee
|
HOU
|
10
|
81
|
Zay Jones
|
BUF
|
6
|
82
|
60
|
Donte Moncrief
|
PIT
|
7
|
83
|
Albert Wilson
|
MIA
|
5
|
84
|
Robert Foster
|
BUF
|
6
|
85
|
Ted Ginn Jr.
|
NO
|
9
|
86
|
M. Goodwin
|
SF
|
4
|
87
|
Miles Boykin
|
BAL
|
8
|
88
|
B. Perriman
|
TB
|
7
|
89
|
D. Hamilton
|
DEN
|
10
|
90
|
P. Williams
|
MIA
|
5
|
91
|
Chad Beebe
|
MIN
|
12
|
92
|
Andy Isabella
|
ARI
|
12
|
93
|
Jalen Hurd
|
SF
|
4
|
94
|
D. Thomas
|
NYJ
|
10
|
95
|
Devin Funchess
|
IND
|
6
|
96
|
8
|
Antonio Brown
|
FA
|
—
WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT
New England Patriots
With the release of Antonio Brown I’m making a few changes. First, Brown is falling to the bottom of the rankings until someone picks him up, which seems far from a guarantee (free advice: stop tweeting). I’m also moving Julian Edelman up as Tom Brady’s most reliable target — Brady seemed optimistic that Edelman wouldn’t miss time with his rib injury — along with Josh Gordon. Phillip Dorsett has also done enough to warrant fringe relevancy with the chance for more.
Carolina Panthers
I’m keeping my eye on the situation in Carolina after D.J. Moore was targeted just twice with Allen under center compared to seven for Curtis Samuel. It’s just one game, and minus any idea how long Newton will be sidelined, it seems premature to make adjustments.
Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles
You know you’ve had an uneven couple of weeks when you have 16 receptions and three TDs but are getting called out for dropping balls by a man rescuing babies from a burning building. That, combined with the injuries to Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, creates a dilemma with ranking Agholor, who should be in Week 4 lineups but may hold little week-to-week value after that. I’m playing it safe and putting Agholor in the WR4/WR5 area.
Others of note
Michael Thomas didn’t have a huge game, but everything broke New Orleans’ way and that allowed them to play conservatively. If he gets held in check by Dallas I’ll reassess… JuJu Smith-Schuster falls a few spots after Rudolph looked shaky and did almost nothing outside of two long completions… I dropped Stefon Diggs last week and he responded with three catches for 15 yards. I need to see more in Week 4 or he’s ticketed for WR3 territory… I’d bump T.Y. Hilton if not for the uncertainty surrounding his quad… As with Bell, I’m waiting for an update on Darnold heading into Week 5 before I mess around with Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder… Mecole Hardman has some serious wheels, but I maintain that Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins are the only reliable plays in KC. Beyond that I expect things to fluctuate wildly from week to week.
TIGHT ENDS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
1
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
2
|
Zach Ertz
|
PHI
|
3
|
Evan Engram
|
NYG
|
4
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
5
|
Mark Andrews
|
BAL
|
6
|
Austin Hooper
|
ATL
|
7
|
Vance McDonald
|
PIT
|
8
|
Darren Waller
|
OAK
|
9
|
13
|
Delanie Walker
|
TEN
|
10
|
16
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
11
|
7
|
O.J. Howard
|
TB
|
12
|
8
|
Jared Cook
|
NO
|
13
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
DET
|
14
|
Hunter Henry
|
LAC
|
15
|
Eric Ebron
|
IND
|
16
|
23
|
Will Dissly
|
SEA
|
17
|
14
|
Jimmy Graham
|
GB
|
18
|
Trey Burton
|
CHI
|
19
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
20
|
Kyle Rudolph
|
MIN
|
21
|
Jack Doyle
|
IND
|
22
|
28
|
Tyler Eifert
|
CIN
|
23
|
36
|
Vernon Davis
|
WAS
|
24
|
Mike Gesicki
|
MIA
|
25
|
Dallas Goedert
|
PHI
|
26
|
Chris Herndon
|
NYJ
|
27
|
Noah Fant
|
DEN
|
28
|
NR
|
Jordan Akins
|
HOU
|
29
|
Cameron Brate
|
TB
|
30
|
Gerald Everett
|
LAR
|
31
|
22
|
Jordan Reed
|
WAS
|
32
|
17
|
David Njoku
|
CLE
|
33
|
NR
|
Demetrius Harris
|
CLE
|
34
|
Matt LaCosse
|
NE
|
35
|
37
|
Hayden Hurst
|
BAL
|
36
|
Jonnu Smith
|
TEN
|
37
|
Tyler Higbee
|
LAR
|
38
|
Nick Vannett
|
SEA
|
39
|
C.J. Uzomah
|
CIN
TIGHT END MOVEMENT
Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins
It sounds like Reed’s career might be over. He was already ranked low, but I’m dropping him even further and bringing Vernon Davis up into TE2 territory.
Others of note
Vance McDonald hurt his arm, e-i-e-i-nooooooo. Technically, it was his shoulder, but I couldn’t help myself. Until there’s an update on his health I’m keeping him where he is… David Njoku was placed on IR, and it’s probably safe to cut him loose… Earlier I wrote that Delanie Walker and Jimmy Graham still carried some value. I was half right. Walker is back as a central part of Tennessee’s passing game. Graham is banged up and hasn’t caught a pass since Week 1… I was probably too aggressive in moving T.J. Hockenson up after he lit up the Cardinals… Jared Cook might be the position’s second-most disappointing performer this season. I expected much more from him… Despite the injury risk Greg Olsen should be owned in all formats at this point.
DEFENSE
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Team
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Bears
|
CHI
|
6
|
2
|
Rams
|
LAR
|
9
|
3
|
4
|
Patriots
|
NE
|
10
|
4
|
Ravens
|
BAL
|
8
|
5
|
Vikings
|
MIN
|
12
|
6
|
Chargers
|
LAC
|
12
|
7
|
Cowboys
|
DAL
|
8
|
8
|
10
|
Packers
|
GB
|
11
|
9
|
Texans
|
HOU
|
10
|
10
|
Jaguars
|
JAC
|
10
|
11
|
23
|
Bills
|
BUF
|
9
|
12
|
Eagles
|
PHI
|
10
|
13
|
Seahawks
|
SEA
|
11
|
14
|
Saints
|
NO
|
9
|
15
|
Chiefs
|
KC
|
12
|
16
|
Browns
|
CLE
|
7
|
17
|
Broncos
|
DEN
|
10
|
18
|
28
|
Steelers
|
PIT
|
6
|
19
|
Titans
|
TEN
|
11
|
20
|
Lions
|
DET
|
9
|
21
|
14
|
49ers
|
SF
|
4
|
22
|
Panthers
|
CAR
|
6
|
23
|
Colts
|
IND
|
6
|
24
|
Falcons
|
ATL
|
5
|
25
|
19
|
Jets
|
NYJ
|
4
|
26
|
Cardinals
|
ARI
|
5
|
27
|
24
|
Raiders
|
OAK
|
11
|
28
|
Buccaneers
|
TB
|
7
|
29
|
27
|
Redskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
30
|
Bengals
|
CIN
|
12
|
31
|
Giants
|
NYG
|
7
|
32
|
Dolphins
|
MIA
|
7