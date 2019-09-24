The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 111

USA Today Sports

By , September 24, 2019

By: and |

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, a segment on “They are who we thought they were…or are they?” and DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and Value Plays.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

