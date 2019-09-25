USA Today Sports

Odds chart for daily play: Week 4

Odds chart for daily play: Week 4

DFS

Odds chart for daily play: Week 4

By September 25, 2019

By: |

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Philadelphia Green Bay 5 -5 45 20 25
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Atlanta 4 -4 45.5 20.75 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Washington NY Giants 3 -3 49 23 26
SUN 1:00 PM LA Chargers Miami -16 16 44.5 30.25 14.25
SUN 1:00 PM Oakland Indianapolis 7 -7 45 19 26
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Houston 5 -5 46.5 20.75 25.75
SUN 1:00 PM Kansas City Detroit -6 6 54 30 24
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Baltimore 7 -7 46 19.5 26.5
SUN 1:00 PM New England Buffalo -7 7 42.5 24.75 17.75
SUN 4:05 PM Tampa Bay LA Rams 10 -10 50.5 20.25 30.25
SUN 4:05 PM Seattle Arizona -5 5 47.5 26.25 21.25
SUN 4:25 PM Minnesota Chicago 2.5 -2.5 38 17.75 20.25
SUN 4:25 PM Jacksonville Denver 3 -3 38.5 17.75 20.75
SUN 8:20 PM Dallas New Orleans -2.5 2.5 47 24.75 22.25
MON 8:15 PM Cincinnati Pittsburgh 4 -4 43.5 19.75 23.75

 

, , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home