Odds chart for daily play: Week 4

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Philadelphia
|Green Bay
|5
|-5
|45
|20
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Atlanta
|4
|-4
|45.5
|20.75
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Washington
|NY Giants
|3
|-3
|49
|23
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Chargers
|Miami
|-16
|16
|44.5
|30.25
|14.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Oakland
|Indianapolis
|7
|-7
|45
|19
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|Houston
|5
|-5
|46.5
|20.75
|25.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Kansas City
|Detroit
|-6
|6
|54
|30
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|7
|-7
|46
|19.5
|26.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New England
|Buffalo
|-7
|7
|42.5
|24.75
|17.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Tampa Bay
|LA Rams
|10
|-10
|50.5
|20.25
|30.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Seattle
|Arizona
|-5
|5
|47.5
|26.25
|21.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Minnesota
|Chicago
|2.5
|-2.5
|38
|17.75
|20.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Jacksonville
|Denver
|3
|-3
|38.5
|17.75
|20.75
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Dallas
|New Orleans
|-2.5
|2.5
|47
|24.75
|22.25
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Cincinnati
|Pittsburgh
|4
|-4
|43.5
|19.75
|23.75