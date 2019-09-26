DFS PRO favorite plays: Week 4

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 3 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff- $6300 DraftKings, $7700 FanDuel

Coming off multiple tough matchups to start the season, Goff gets a home game versus one of the worst defenses in the league. If he can mirror what Daniel Jones did in his career debut against Tampa Bay, he will greatly pay off his price tag on DraftKings. Goff provides a nice floor and the Rams have been aggressively throwing the ball without much of a run game to brag about. Goff provides a very safe floor going into Week 4.

Russell Wilson- $6100 DK, $7800 FD

Coming off a 406-yard game versus the Saints where he had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, he now gets another soft matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson is a dual-threat quarterback who provides a safe floor when he scampers for some extra fantasy points. We can lock in three touchdowns for Wilson in Week 4 and he is a safe cash game play with the upside in GPPs as well.

Daniel Jones- $5300 DK, $7300 FD

What more can we say about the debut of Daniel Jones? Not only did he throw for 336 yards and two touchdowns, he also ran for two touchdowns with one being the game winner. The guy crushed in every sense of the word and his price on DraftKings is still too cheap. I think there are better values on FanDuel than Jones, but with his running ability I can see myself buying shares on DraftKings.

Running Backs

Austin Ekeler- $8000, DK $8100 FD

I love picking running backs who get a ton of touches and targets and are a major focal point of the offense, and you get that with Ekeler. Combine that with the fact that game script will be in his favor and you have a solid combination. Ekeler will provide the floor and ceiling you want when paying up for a RB1. The Chargers should steamroll the Dolphins, which means a heavy dosage of Ekeler to close out this game.

Leonard Fournette- $6000 DK, $6400 FD

If there was a time for Fournette to break out this is it. I haven’t played him yet and I own no shares of him in season-long leagues, but this is the week to take a shot. You get him cheap and low owned and I think he finally finds the endzone. Give me a score and a shot at two versus this Denver Defense and I will take my chances with Fournette.

Devonta Freeman- $5000 DK, $6200 FD

This won’t be a popular pick, but let’s roll the dice in Atlanta and go with Freeman at $5000 on DraftKings. The Falcons are targeting Julio Jones more in the redzone. but I have a feeling Freeman finds paydirt in Week 4. His touches are trending in the right direction and he has caught three balls in every game so far. Play him in GPPs on DraftKings at the low price.

Wide Receivers

Kenny Golladay- $5900, DK $6700 FD

He had 9 targets in Week 1, 10 targets in Week 2, and 8 targets in Week 3. For Detroit to stay in this game versus the Chiefs, Golladay needs to not only get 10 targets but actually 10 receptions.

Larry Fitzgerald- $5600 DK, $5900 FD

He remains super consistent week in and week out. Fitzgerald has multiple 100-yard games and been finding the end zone, and now faces a terrible Seattle secondary.

Terry McLaurin- $4500 DK, $6300 FD

We saw what happened with Mike Evans vs. the Giants secondary last week and “Scary Terry” is getting peppered with targets. Terry has had a great start to his career but week 4 is setting up to be his best game of his short career.

Tight Ends

Evan Engram- $5700 DK, $6800 FD

He is Daniel Jones” favorite target and best option now that Saquon Barkley is out. He should see double-digit targets and will be an end zone threat. You will pay up for safety with Engram but what more else do you want from your tight end then a safe floor of 10 points with a good chance to catch a touchdown.

Will Dissly- $3600 DK, $5400 FD

He is a value play to save some money. He’s super cheap and a Top 10 tight end right now. He faces a Cardinals team that hasn’t been able to cover the tight end the past three years. Check the box scores and see what Greg Olsen did vs. them last week and all the other TEs from years past.

Defenses

Ravens- $3200, DK $4200 FD

They are still a good defense. I don’t believe in Cleveland’s QB, offensive line or play-calling. The Ravens will embarrass them again. They will bring a lot of pressure to mediocre Mayfield and stifle this offense in week 4.

Panthers- $2300 DK, $3500 FD

A cheap punt defense with upside in a matchup vs. Houston. Houston has trouble protecting Watson and I think the Panthers keep the pressure up and secure some sacks at solid price.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.