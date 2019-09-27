Friday walkthrough: Week 4

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Rashaad Penny (SEA), WR Chris Godwin (TBB)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) didn’t hit the practice field all week and has been ruled out.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Ito Smith (concussion) cleared concussion protocol this week and WR Calvin Ridley (hip) was limited in practice most of the week. Neither made the team’s final injury report.



BALTIMORE RAVENS

TE Mark Andrews (foot) continues his routine of limited practice during the week and a questionable tag on the injury report that has yet to keep him from playing.

BUFFALO BILLS

Backup RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday but did on a limited basis the rest of the week. He earned a questionable injury status but may get back on the field this weekend. TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) remains out and will miss another game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Cam Newton (foot) is out again and his return to action is undetermined.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) didn’t clear concussion protocol and has been ruled out. TE Trey Burton (groin) put in two full practices early and was rested on Friday. He’ll play through his questionable tag again this week. PK Eddy Pineiro (knee) is questionable but expected, like last week, to kick Sunday.

CINCINNATI BENGALS – Monday Night

WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out and the team is unclear on his return status.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

After missing another game last week WR Rashard Higgins (knee) only put in a single limited practice on Wednesday and is not likely to play through his questionable injury tag Sunday.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Tavon Austin (concussion) will return to action Sunday after removal from the team’s injury report. WR Amari Cooper (ankle) also didn’t make the team’s final injury report despite a limited week of practice. WR Michael Gallup (knee) had arthroscopic surgery and is expected to miss another 2-4 weeks.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Royce Freeman (shoulder) was limited in practice early but went full on Friday and didn’t make the team’s final injury report. WR Emmanuel Sanders (quad) didn’t make the team’s final injury report either despite being limited in practice all week.

DETROIT LIONS

QB Matthew Stafford (hip) showed up on the injury report after a limited practice session on Friday but he’s expected to play despite his questionable status. WR Danny Amendola (chest) only put in a single limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable but not expected to play.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – Played Thursday Night

RB Jamaal Williams (head) left the game early but appears to be okay. WR Davante Adams (toe) left the game after a productive evening and may miss some time. TE Jimmy Graham (groin) returned to action Thursday night.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy note.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

After re-aggravating his injury WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) is doubtful after being held out of practice all week.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Chris Conley (knee) was limited in practice most of the week but was removed from the team’s final injury report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Damien Williams (knee) remains out this week as does WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) who remains out for another 2-4 weeks.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (calf) went down in Thursday’s practice and has been ruled out. WR Travis Benjamin (hip) is doubtful but expected to be sidelined this week after missing all practice sessions this week. WR Mike Williams (back) is also out. TE Virgil Green (groin) has been ruled out. TE Hunter Henry (knee) remains out for another 3-6 weeks. PK Mike Badgley (groin) will miss another game.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Backup TE Tyler Higbee (chest) is expected to return to the playing field Sunday after a good week of practice.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) is listed as questionable but expected to return to action Sunday after getting back on the practice field on a limited basis this week. WR Allen Hurns (concussion) has been ruled out.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Chad Beebe (ankle) is out indefinitely and may need surgery. Fellow WR Josh Doctson (hamstring) was placed on IR and is out a minimum of eight weeks.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RB Rex Burkhead (foot) was limited in practice all week and is questionable to play Sunday. WR Julian Edelman (chest) was also limited all week but appears to be trending in the right direction and may paly through his questionable tag.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (finger) is expected to be out another 5-6 weeks. WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) has been ruled out and will miss another game.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is out and looking at a 4-8 week recovery with a high-ankle sprain. WR Cody Latimer (concussion) will return to the playing field after a good week of practice and removal from the team’s final injury report.

NEW YORK JETS – Bye Week

QB Sam Darnold (illness) remains sidelined for at least another 2-3 weeks. QB Trevor Siemian (ankle) went on IR this week, ending his season. WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee) was again absent from practice all week and his doubtful status means he’ll most likely miss another game. WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder) put in two limited practice sessions late in the week and the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play through his questionable status.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle) remains out.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Played Thursday Night

WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) missed another game Thursday night but fellow WR Alshon Jeffery (calf) returned to action.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Monday Night

The team is optimistic, but TE Vance McDonald (back) has yet to practice this week and it’s looking like he won’t suit up Monday night.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Bye Week

RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) is out and likely to miss several weeks. WR Jalen Hurd (back) and WR Trent Taylor (foot) didn’t practice all week and both have been declared out again this week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) put in two limited practice sessions this week and is questionable. He’s a game-time decision.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (hip) was only able to get in a single limited practice session on Friday this week and is a questionable game-time decision.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Despite only putting in a limited practice session on Friday TE Delanie Walker (knee) didn’t make the team’s final injury report.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

QB Case Keenum (foot) was held out of practice Wednesday but went full the rest of the week and wasn’t on the team’s final injury report. WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was rested most of the week and is listed as questionable. TE Jordan Reed (concussion) is not practicing and remains out.