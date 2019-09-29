Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 4

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Late Games: RB Rashaad Penny (SEA), WR Chris Godwin (TBB)
Titans at Falcons (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant
TENNESSEE TITANS
ATLANTA FALCONS
Redskins at Giants (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees and partly cloudy
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Lineup Notes: WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was rested most of the week and is listed as questionable. TE Jordan Reed (concussion) is not practicing and remains out.
NEW YORK GIANTS
Lineup Notes: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is out and looking at a 4-8 week recovery with a high-ankle sprain. WR Cody Latimer (concussion) will return to the playing field after a good week of practice and removal from the team’s final injury report.
Chargers at Dolphins (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, humid and partly cloudy
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Lineup Notes: RB Justin Jackson (calf) went down in Thursday’s practice and has been ruled out. RB Melvin Gordon ended his holdout this week and with Jackson down may get on the field today on a limited basis. WR Travis Benjamin (hip) is doubtful but expected to be sidelined this week after missing all practice sessions this week. WR Mike Williams (back) is also out. TE Virgil Green (groin) has been ruled out. TE Hunter Henry (knee) remains out for another 3-6 weeks. PK Mike Badgley (groin) will miss another game. Good thing the Chargers are playing the Dolphins today.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Lineup Notes: WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) is listed as questionable but expected to return to action Sunday after getting back on the practice field on a limited basis this week. WR Allen Hurns (concussion) has been ruled out.
Raiders at Colts (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Lineup Notes: WR Dwayne Harris (ankle) remains out.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Lineup Notes: After re-aggravating his injury WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) is doubtful after being held out of practice all week.
Panthers at Texans (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Lineup Notes: QB Cam Newton (foot) is out again and his return to action is undetermined. QB Kyle Allen makes another start.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Chiefs at Lions (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: Indoors
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Lineup Notes: RB Damien Williams (knee) remains out this week as does WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) who remains out for another 2-4 weeks.
DETROIT LIONS
Lineup Notes: QB Matthew Stafford (hip) showed up on the injury report after a limited practice session on Friday but he’s expected to play despite his questionable status. WR Danny Amendola (chest) only put in a single limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable but not expected to play.
Browns at Ravens (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees and clear
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Lineup Notes: After missing another game last week WR Rashard Higgins (knee) only put in a single limited practice on Wednesday and is not likely to play through his questionable injury tag today.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Lineup Notes: TE Mark Andrews (foot) continued his routine of limited practice during the week and a questionable tag on the injury report that has yet to keep him from playing.
Patriots at Bills (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees and partly cloudy
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Lineup Notes: RB Rex Burkhead (foot) was limited in practice all week and is questionable to play Sunday. WR Julian Edelman (chest) was also limited all week but appears to be trending in the right direction and may paly through his questionable tag.
BUFFALO BILLS
Lineup Notes: Backup RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday but did on a limited basis the rest of the week. He earned a questionable injury status but may get back on the field this weekend. TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) remains out and will miss another game.
Buccaneers at Rams (4:05pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees and clear
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Lineup Notes: WR Chris Godwin (hip) was only able to get in a single limited practice session on Friday this week and is a questionable game-time decision.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Lineup Notes: Backup TE Tyler Higbee (chest) is expected to return to the playing field Sunday after a good week of practice.
Seahawks at Cardinals (4:05pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Lineup Notes: RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) put in two limited practice sessions this week and is questionable. He’s a game-time decision.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Lineup Notes: WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) didn’t hit the practice field all week and has been ruled out.
Vikings at Bears (4:25pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees and mostly cloudy
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Lineup Notes: WR Chad Beebe (ankle) is out indefinitely and may need surgery. Fellow WR Josh Doctson (hamstring) was placed on IR and is out a minimum of eight weeks.
CHICAGO BEARS
Lineup Notes: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) didn’t clear concussion protocol and has been ruled out. TE Trey Burton (groin) put in two full practices early and was rested on Friday. He’ll play through his questionable tag again this week. PK Eddy Pineiro (knee) is questionable but expected, like last week, to kick Sunday.
Jaguars at Broncos (4:25pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees and clear
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Lineup Notes: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) has been ruled out again.
DENVER BRONCOS
Cowboys at Saints (8:20pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: Indoors
DALLAS COWBOYS
Lineup Notes: WR Tavon Austin (concussion) will return to action Sunday after removal from the team’s injury report. WR Michael Gallup (knee) had arthroscopic surgery and is expected to miss another 2-4 weeks.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Lineup Notes: QB Drew Brees (finger) is expected to be out another 5-6 weeks. WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) has been ruled out and will miss another game.
Bengals at Steelers (Monday Night)
Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees and partly cloudy
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out this week.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Lineup Notes: TE Vance McDonald (back) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful to play Monday night.