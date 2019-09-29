NFL Betting Guide - Week 4: Odds, lines, picks and best bets

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season and SportsbookWire’s NFL Betting Guide for all of this weekend’s games, including game-by-game updated sports betting odds, predictions, picks and best bets.

The action kicked off Thursday evening with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Eagles pulled off a 34-27 victory.

All eyes will be on the Buffalo Bills this weekend, as they play host to the New England Patriots in a battle of unbeaten squads. Can second-year QB Josh Allen dethrone QB Tom Brady at the top of the AFC East, at least for one week? Lets get into the action.

NFL Week 4 – Sunday, September 29th

Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2) – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Washington Redskins (0-3) at New York Giants (1-2) – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) at Miami Dolphins (0-3) – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Oakland Raiders (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-1) – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Carolina Panthers (1-2) at Houston Texans (2-1) – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) at Detroit Lions (2-0-1) – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Cleveland Browns (1-2) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1) – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

New England Patriots (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (3-0) – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2) at Los Angeles Rams (3-0) – 4:05 p.m. ET – FOX

Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1) – 4:05 p.m. ET – FOX

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at Chicago Bears (2-1) – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) at Denver Broncos (0-3) – 4:25 p.m. ET – CBS

Dallas Cowboys (3-0) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC

NFL Week 4 – Monday, September 30th

Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3) – 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.