Tunnel Vision of week 4

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Yards TD Jameis Winston 385 / -1 4 Aaron Rodgers 422 / 46 2 Jared Goff 517 2 Lamar Jackson 247 / 66 3 Matthew Stafford 291 / 18 3 Running Backs Yards TD Nick Chubb 183 3 Jordan Howard 115 3 Leonard Fournette 245 0 Austin Ekeler 122 2 Christian McCaffrey 179 1 Wide Receivers Yards TD Chris Godwin 172 2 A.J. Brown 94 2 Kenny Golladay 67 2 Courtland Sutton 62 2 Cooper Kupp 121 1 Tight Ends Yards TD Ricky Seals-Jones 82 1 Austin Hooper 130 0 Jimmy Graham 61 1 Will Dissly 57 1 Eric Ebron 48 1 Placekickers XP FG Matt Gay 7 2 Josh Lambo 2 4 Matt Prater 3 3 Greg Zuerlein 4 2 Joey Slye 1 3 Defense Sck-TO TD Giants 3-4 1 Patriots 5-4 1 Buccaneers 2-4 1 Bears 6-2 0 Chiefs 5-2 1

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

Kenny Stills – Hamstring

Dontrelle Inman – Quad

D.J. Hockenson – Concussion

Jarvis Landry – Concussion

Marlon Mack – Ankle

Josh Allen – Concussion

Mitchell Trubisky – Shoulder

Chasing Ambulances

WR Kenny Stills – Pulled his hamstring and if he misses any time, it goes straight to Keke Coutee who he had shared the No. 3 role. The Texans play ATL and then @KC next, so any missed time by Stills holds promise for Coutee.

WR Jarvis Landry – Suffered an apparent concussion at the end of the win over the Ravens. If he misses any time, Rashard Higgins is his primary backup but he is also out with a sprained knee. After him, Taywan Taylor would be next and he was acquired in a trade with the Titans right before the season started. That’s probably slim on potential but it is worth tracking if Landry misses any time.

RB Marlon Mack – Left the loss to the Raiders with an ankle injury and was already nursing a calf injury. If he misses time, Jordan Wilkins gets a chance to start against the Chiefs before the Week 6 bye. He’s a must-own for those with Mack on their roster and could offer value for Week 5 if Mack is held out.

QB Josh Allen – Left the loss to the Patriots with a concussion. Matt Barkley would replace him if needed again, but the Bills play in Tennessee in Week 5 and then have a Week 6 bye so there are minimal expectations if he even gets the start.

QB Mitchell Trubisky – He left with a shoulder injury and Chase Daniels was capable as his replacement in the win over the Vikings. The Bears play in Oakland this week and then go onto their bye, so there’s marginal fantasy interest in grabbing Daniels for one week at best. if Trubisky has a more serious situation, the Bears play at home versus the Saints and Chargers next and that smacks of just more lower scoring games.

Free Agent Frenzy

QB Dwayne Haskins – The Redskins turn the page to yet another starting quarterback and Haskins was their 1.15 pick this year. But Haskins was dreadful against the Giants when he completed just 9-of-17 for 107 yards and three interceptions. This week he faces the Patriots. There’s always Week 6 in Miami looming, but the Skins have the look of a team locking up the brakes and preparing for the impact of a crash-and-burn season. There is no guarantee either quarterback remains the starter.

RB Dontrelle Hilliard – Ran for 27 yards and caught two passes for 27 more plus ran in a score in the win over the Ravens. It was all leftovers from Nick Chubb’s career day. It is notable in that it gives some idea of what Kareem Hunt might do when he returns in Week 10.

RB Ryquell Armstead – Like Hilliard, he enjoyed the leftovers from Leonard Fournette’s monster performance in the win over the Broncos. The rookie ran for 42 yards on eight carries. He also added a seven-yard touchdown catch. He’s a worthy addition for the Fournette owner but doesn’t offer enough value for a fantasy start yet.

WR A.J. Brown – The rookie was the 2.19 pick by the Titans as the fourth wideout drafted this year. He ended with 94 yards on three catches that included touchdowns of 55 and 11 yards. He is talented but the Titans offense rarely relies on their wide receivers. And they face the Bills and Broncos next, so he’s merely a stash in the hopes he gains some reliability for later in the season. Brown opened the year with 100 yards in Cleveland but then only totaled 29 yards over Weeks 2 and 3.

WR Corey Davis – Same game, same outlook Very talented wideout delivered five catches for 91 yards and a score against the Falcons. Worth owning but not yet starting. Davis only totaled 82 yards after the first three games.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones – David Njoku is on injured reserve with a broken wrist but may return later in the season. In the meantime, Seals-Jones just caught three passes for 82 yards and a score in the win over the Ravens. RSJ caught the first touchdown of the game and later added a 59-yard catch. He’s worth owning to see if there is any consistency in his use. He only caught one pass for 14 yards in Week 3 so for now, he just had one notable game and is too risky for a fantasy start.

TE Jimmy Graham – Opened the year with a touchdown and 30 yards in Chicago but then did not catch a pass for two weeks – and ended up on many waiver wires. Graham was nursing a groin injury for those two weeks. In Week 1, he was thrown six targets and in Week 4, it was nine passes as the second-most targeted receiver. If Davante Adam’s turf toe is an issue this week, he will become a bigger factor in the next matchup in Dallas. Graham is plenty scary to start, but he scored in the two games that he was healthy.

Notable Performances

WR Odell Beckham – Settled for only two catches for 20 yards in the win over the Ravens. He turned in just 56 yards on six receptions in Week 3. While Beckham accounted for 161 yards and a score over the Jets, that has been his only remotely elite game. Troublesome too that his next opponents are @SF, SEA, @NE, and @DEN. If Landry misses time, it invites even more coverage on Beckham.

TE Austin Hooper – After posting 66 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3, Hooper caught nine passes for 130 yards. His 11 targets were second-best for the Falcons in their loss to the Titans. He’s become a legit top-10 tight end in this new offense.

TE Dawson Knox – The third-round pick this year is just a rookie in a position notorious for low-performance in their first season. But Knox caught three passes for 67 yards in Week 3 and then snared another three for 58 yards in the loss to the Patriots. Those were both home games and there are three more waiting in Weeks 7 to 9 hosting the Dolphins, Eagles, and Redskins. In a deep league, Knox is worth at least tracking if not stashing to see if he offers any reliable hope for this season.

RB Kerryon Johnson – The second-year back comes off a 125-yard effort versus the Chiefs plus he caught two passes for 32 yards. So far his two notable games were both at home, but at least he’s getting more work with a career-high 26 carries this week. He carried 20 times in Week 3 at Philly and they are the only times that he was ever allowed 20 or more carries. They are relying on him more.

WR Zach Pascal – T.Y. Hilton is already out with a quad injury and Zach Pascal led the Colts with 72 yards on four catches as the replacement for Devin Funchess. The Colts travel to Kansas City next week, so any starting wideout carries some interest. Parris Campbell is also getting more looks.

RB Kenyan Drake – He ran for 44 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for 29 more yards. His five targets were second on the team. He has almost no chance of a big performance but 12.3 fantasy points in a reception points league are certainly worth a bye week filler. He totaled 72 yards the previous week in Dallas.

RB Wayne Gallman – Saquon Barkley’s replacement ran for 63 yards and one touchdown plus caught six passes for 55 yards and a second touchdown in the win over the Redskins. It gets much tougher with the next opponents of MIN, @NE, ARI, and @DET. But at least Gallman is a dual-threat and already exceeded expectations.

RB Chris Thompson – He only ran for four yards and added four catches for 56 yards. But he was the most targeted receiver for the Redskins and that could repeat from here on out. The Redskins outlook gets worse each game but Thompson could benefit.

TE Will Dissly – Last time I’ll mention him because he’s been reliable for 50 yards and at least one score in each of the last three games. He sees increased targets every week.

WR Chris Godwin – He injured his hip and missed all practices last week except for limited work on Friday. Questionable on the injury report, he was a game-time decision. Godwin only caught three passes for 40 yards in the Week 3 loss to the Giants. And so naturally, he had a career-best game with 12 receptions for 172 yards and two scores. It happens. Just not when you or I take the risk on a questionable, game-time decision.

WR DJ Chark – He finally did not catch a touchdown. Actually, he caught an 18-yard score that was called back. He ended with just 44 yards on four catches but paced the team with eight targets.

Huddle player of the week

Nick Chubb – Time was that playing in Baltimore meant a reason to bench a player. Not so now. Chubb ran 20 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns including an 88-yard score where he just ran untouched through the heart of the defense and was gone. He added three receptions for 18 yards as the highest scoring in most fantasy leagues. Chubb even allowed Dontrell Hilliard to run in a score at the end of the fourth quarter or it could have been even better.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Jacoby Brissett 284 3 QB Deshaun Watson 172 1 RB Jordan Howard 115 3 RB Marlon Mack 39 0 RB Wayne Gallman 118 2 RB Sony Michel 63 0 WR Corey Davis 91 1 WR Adam Thielen 6 0 WR Devante Parker 70 1 WR Odell Beckham 20 0 WR Willie Snead 61 1 WR Keenan Allen 48 0 TE Ricky Seals-Jones 82 1 TE Greg Olsen 5 0 PK Matt Gay 7 XP 2 FG PK Ka’imi Fairbairn 1 XP 1 FG Huddle Fantasy Points = 148 Huddle Fantasy Points = 30

Now get back to work…