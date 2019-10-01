Rest of season rankings: Week 5

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 2 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 3 5 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 4 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 5 5 Matt Ryan ATL 9 6 Carson Wentz PHI 10 7 Tom Brady NE 10 8 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 9 Dak Prescott DAL 8 10 Jared Goff LAR 9 11 Russell Wilson SEA 11 12 Kyler Murray ARI 12 13 15 15 Jameis Winston TB 7 14 Philip Rivers LAC 12 15 17 17 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 16 19 19 Josh Allen BUF 6 17 M. Stafford DET 5 18 12 12 Cam Newton CAR 7 19 25 25 Daniel Jones NYG 11 20 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 21 18 18 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 22 26 26 Gardner Minshew JAC 10 23 Derek Carr OAK 6 24 Drew Brees NO 9 25 20 20 Andy Dalton CIN 9 26 27 27 Mason Rudolph PIT 7 27 29 29 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 28 32 32 Kyle Allen CAR 7 29 Joe Flacco DEN 10 30 30 30 M. Trubisky CHI 6 31 33 33 Josh Rosen MIA 5 32 Teddy Bridgewater NO 9 33 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 34 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 35 Case Keenum WAS 10 36 NR NR Chase Daniel CHI 6 37 R. Fitzpatrick MIA 5 38 Nick Foles JAC 10 39 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 40 Eli Manning NYG 11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

It sounds like Trubisky’s Week 4 shoulder injury isn’t as bad as initially feared, and word is he’ll be back “sooner than later.” Still, I can’t have been the only one to watch Chase Daniel step in and efficiently direct that offense against one of the NFL’s tougher D’s. I don’t think the Bears are going to push Trubisky to return too quickly, and I’m using that to drop him. As for Daniel, he’s an efficient game manager and holds no real fantasy appeal.

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

During a recent conversation with a colleague, he used the perfect term to describe Winston when he called him a “compiler.” In other words, somebody that’ll have overall QB1 numbers at season’s end but not someone you can simply plug into your lineup every week. I’m moving him up a couple of spots, because I think he’ll play in more shootouts. Just be ready to take the good with the bad.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Whatever you think of Newton’s YouTube video, the important part was his admission that he was more seriously hurt than he led on, and with Kyle Allen leading Carolina to a second straight win I doubt Ron Rivera is anxious to mess with success. As such, Allen, who has already been named the Week 5 starter, goes up and Newton goes down.

Others of note

I’m bumping Lamar Jackson up again. He’s consistently putting up numbers, and I’m getting tempted to move him ahead of Deshaun Watson, who continues to get pummeled … Josh Allen is basically a poor man’s Jackson, and I’m adjusting him upward despite suffering a concussion in Week 4 … Daniel Jones was solid again, though after facing Tampa and Washington he still has plenty to prove, starting in Week 5 against the Vikings … Speaking of Minnesota, Kirk Cousins and that offense were abysmal yesterday. They want to run, and it appears that when they’re forced to pass it doesn’t work out. That’s a rough combo for a fantasy quarterback … Washington is in free fall, and I don’t know if feeding Dwayne Haskins to the wolves will serve them in the long (or short) term. I’m not sure they can go back to Case Keenum, though, which could mean Colt McCoy in Week 5.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 C. McCaffrey CAR 7 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 3 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 4 Alvin Kamara NO 9 5 12 12 Nick Chubb CLE 7 6 Joe Mixon CIN 9 7 Todd Gurley II LAR 9 8 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 9 13 13 Aaron Jones GB 11 10 8 James Conner PIT 7 11 6 David Johnson ARI 12 12 25 25 Marlon Mack IND 6 13 23 23 Mark Ingram II BAL 8 14 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 15 Chris Carson SEA 11 16 18 18 L. Fournette JAC 10 17 Kerryon Johnson DET 5 18 Derrick Henry TEN 11 19 Sony Michel NE 10 20 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 21 24 24 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 22 D. Montgomery CHI 6 23 James White NE 10 24 Duke Johnson HOU 10 25 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 26 20 20 M. Gordon III LAC 12 27 Damien Williams KC 12 28 Matt Breida SF 4 29 35 35 Miles Sanders PHI 10 30 D. Singletary BUF 6 31 Carlos Hyde HOU 10 32 Peyton Barber TB 7 33 2 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 34 Royce Freeman DEN 10 35 LeSean McCoy KC 12 36 Kenyan Drake MIA 5 37 33 33 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 38 36 36 Latavius Murray NO 9 39 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 40 45 45 Ronald Jones II TB 7 41 50 50 Raheem Mostert SF 4 42 A. Mattison MIN 12 43 Jordan Howard PHI 10 44 49 49 Frank Gore BUF 6 45 41 41 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 46 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 47 56 56 Jamaal Williams GB 11 48 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 49 53 53 Chris Thompson WAS 10 50 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 51 40 40 Tevin Coleman SF 4 52 72 72 Wayne Gallman NYG 11 53 Justice Hill BAL 8 54 54 54 Justin Jackson LAC 12 55 Tony Pollard DAL 8 56 Nyheim Hines IND 6 57 Darwin Thompson KC 12 58 Ito Smith ATL 9 59 46 46 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 60 D. Henderson LAR 9 61 Dion Lewis TEN 11 62 NR NR Jeff Wilson SF 4 63 Jalen Richard OAK 6 64 Derrius Guice WAS 10 65 Darren Sproles PHI 10 66 Ty Montgomery NYJ 4 67 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 68 NR NR Rex Burkhead NE 10 69 R. Armstead JAC 10 70 T.J. Yeldon BUF 6 71 NR NR Ty Johnson DET 5 72 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 73 Mike Davis CHI 6 74 Jordan Scarlett CAR 7

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

After abruptly ending his holdout last week, Gordon moves up the rankings while Austin Ekeler moves down slightly. The Chargers don’t have as many weapons as in recent years, especially with Hunter Henry and Mike Williams banged up, so I expect Ekeler to retain a significant role. As for Gordon, he was one of the NFL’s best backs, and though it may take a couple weeks to get up to speed I don’t see any reason why that wouldn’t continue. Meanwhile, an injured Justin Jackson takes a tumble.

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

It was encouraging to see Gurley finally get involved in the pass game, and he did score twice during the upset loss to Tampa Bay. There’s only so many ways to spin five carries, however, and while I do expect Gurley’s role to increase as the season wears on I felt it was time to move him out of the top 10.

Others of note

I keep circling back to the same thought when it comes to the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill (when healthy) are the team’s only surefire weekly contributors. Without a three-down back, Andy Reid is going to alternate LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams (again, when healthy) and apparently Darrel Williams in the red zone. It’s a mess… Wayne Gallman looked good in his first start, albeit against the ‘Skins, and he moves up significantly as a result … I moved Jordan Howard up and Miles Sanders down to bring them closer together. That offense simply isn’t designed to have a primary back … Color me intrigued with what Pittsburgh showed Monday night with the Jaylen Samuels/James Conner wildcat and jet sweeps. I’m not sure it’s sustainable, but it looks like Samuels will have a bigger role.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 2 Julio Jones ATL 9 3 Davante Adams GB 11 4 Michael Thomas NO 9 5 O. Beckham Jr. CLE 7 6 Mike Evans TB 7 7 Keenan Allen LAC 12 8 11 11 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 9 Amari Cooper DAL 8 10 8 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 7 11 Chris Godwin TB 7 12 10 10 Adam Thielen MIN 12 13 9 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 14 Kenny Golladay DET 5 15 Julian Edelman NE 10 16 22 22 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 17 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 18 Robert Woods LAR 9 19 Tyreek Hill KC 12 20 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 21 19 19 DJ Moore CAR 7 22 S. Shepard NYG 11 23 Josh Gordon NE 10 24 21 21 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 25 24 24 L. Fitzgerald ARI 12 26 25 25 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 27 Marquise Brown BAL 8 28 23 23 Mike Williams LAC 12 29 28 28 A. Robinson II CHI 6 30 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 31 38 38 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 32 29 29 Sammy Watkins KC 12 33 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 34 44 44 John Brown BUF 6 35 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 36 41 41 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 37 Christian Kirk ARI 12 38 E. Sanders DEN 10 39 49 49 DJ Chark Jr. JAC 10 40 Will Fuller V HOU 10 41 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 42 46 46 John Ross CIN 9 43 47 47 C. Sutton DEN 10 44 33 33 A.J. Green CIN 9 45 Corey Davis TEN 11 46 39 39 Dede Westbrook JAC 10 47 M. Valdes-Scantling GB 11 48 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 49 52 52 DK Metcalf SEA 11 50 Michael Gallup DAL 8 51 55 55 M. Jones Jr. DET 5 52 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 53 77 77 A.J. Brown TEN 11 54 Deebo Samuel SF 4 55 58 58 Mecole Hardman KC 12 56 Kenny Stills HOU 10 57 Golden Tate NYG 11 58 64 64 DeVante Parker MIA 5 59 78 78 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 60 68 68 Mohamed Sanu ATL 9 61 73 73 Demarcus Robinson KC 12 62 P. Dorsett II NE 10 63 71 71 Trey Quinn WAS 10 64 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 65 NR NR Cole Beasley BUF 6 66 KeeSean Johnson ARI 12 67 Dante Pettis SF 4 68 G. Allison GB 11 69 NR NR Antonio Callaway CLE 7 70 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 71 76 76 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 72 Randall Cobb DAL 8 73 65 65 P. Richardson Jr. WAS 10 74 50 50 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 75 Chris Conley JAC 10 76 57 57 J. Washington PIT 7 77 Danny Amendola DET 5 78 63 63 Anthony Miller CHI 6 79 Adam Humphries TEN 11 80 Willie Snead IV BAL 8 81 Keke Coutee HOU 10 82 Zay Jones BUF 6 83 Donte Moncrief PIT 7 84 Albert Wilson MIA 5 85 Ted Ginn Jr. NO 9 86 M. Goodwin SF 4 87 Miles Boykin BAL 8 88 B. Perriman TB 7 89 D. Hamilton DEN 10 90 72 72 Rashard Higgins CLE 7 91 P. Williams MIA 5 92 Andy Isabella ARI 12 93 Jalen Hurd SF 4 94 D. Thomas NYJ 10 95 Devin Funchess IND 6 96 Antonio Brown FA —

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Minnesota Vikings

If you didn’t see the game, you might think Stefon Diggs’ seven-catch, 108-yard performance against the Bears was a step in the right direction. It wasn’t. The Vikings couldn’t move the ball until a 92-yard drive late in the fourth. Until then, Diggs and Adam Thielen, who finished with six yards receiving, hadn’t done anything. You can’t dispute the talent of Minnesota’s top wideouts, but after a month of underwhelming results I feel compelled to drop them both.

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

Amid word that Green continues to recover from preseason ankle surgery and speculation that, if the season continues to go downhill, the Bengals might not rush his return; it’s time to drop the perennial Pro Bowler in the rankings. Of course, if he were to be traded …

Others of note

Davante Adams was having a huge game before sustaining a toe injury. Right now he’s considered day to day by the team, and earlier reports suggested he wouldn’t miss significant time. Unless the outlook changes to multiple weeks I’m keeping him where he is … T.Y. Hilton missed Week 4 with a quad, but he wasn’t rule out beforehand so I don’t see the injury being a major issue. I’d had him ranked a little low waiting for a clearer picture … Like Adams, Jarvis Landry was in the midst of his best game when he got concussed. He might miss Week 5, but those kinds of injuries don’t typically last … A balky hamstring kept Terry McLaurin out on Sunday. Without him, Washington’s passing game was a train wreck. I like everything about McLaurin except the QB situation, so he gets a bump … I don’t trust the Titans’ passing attack at all, but if you score four touchdowns in four games (read: A.J. Brown) you need to be owned and at least considered for a spot each week … With Alshon Jeffery back, Nelson Agholor had essentially no role. He’s probably safe to drop … Taylor Gabriel didn’t play in Week 4, and Javon Wims caught more balls than Anthony Miller. At this point Allen Robinson is the only Bears receiver worth owning … Cole Beasley has been targeted 23 times over the past two games. He’s possible volume depth in PPR formats right now … PSA: Antonio Callaway returns from suspension this week. Keep an eye on him, especially if Landry has to sit.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk Mv Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 Zach Ertz PHI 3 Evan Engram NYG 4 George Kittle SF 5 6 Austin Hooper ATL 6 8 Darren Waller OAK 7 Mark Andrews BAL 8 Delanie Walker TEN 9 Greg Olsen CAR 10 16 16 Will Dissly SEA 11 7 Vance McDonald PIT 12 O.J. Howard TB 13 Jared Cook NO 14 T.J. Hockenson DET 15 Hunter Henry LAC 16 Eric Ebron IND 17 Jimmy Graham GB 18 19 19 Jason Witten DAL 19 Trey Burton CHI 20 Jack Doyle IND 21 Tyler Eifert CIN 22 20 20 Kyle Rudolph MIN 23 Vernon Davis WAS 24 29 29 Cameron Brate TB 25 Mike Gesicki MIA 26 Dallas Goedert PHI 27 Chris Herndon NYJ 28 Noah Fant DEN 29 Jordan Akins HOU 30 38 38 Nick Vannett PIT 31 Gerald Everett LAR 32 Jordan Reed WAS 33 David Njoku CLE 34 Demetrius Harris CLE 35 Matt LaCosse NE 36 Hayden Hurst BAL 37 Jonnu Smith TEN 38 Tyler Higbee LAR 39 C.J. Uzomah CIN

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

Over the last three weeks, Dissly has 18 receptions (on 20 targets), 169 yards and four TDs. He flashed before getting hurt last season, and with the trade of Nick Vannett he’s the clear No. 1 tight end target in the Emerald City. Dissly should be owned in all formats and is on the cusp of weekly TE1 status.

Others of note

As mentioned, Vannett was traded to Pittsburgh with Vance McDonald ailing. McDonald was inactive Monday night as he works his way back from a shoulder injury, and Vannett caught a pair of passes in an offense that operated extensively through the backs. I’m not sure when McDonald will return, or what his role will be when he does, but I’m moving him down the board … Darren Waller is the top target in Oakland. He might catch 100-plus balls, and eventually some of them will be for TDs. He’s well on his way to top-five status.

DEFENSE