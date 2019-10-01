Rest of season rankings: Week 5

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.
There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.
QUARTERBACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
KC
|
12
|
2
|
Deshaun Watson
|
HOU
|
10
|
3
|
5
|
Lamar Jackson
|
BAL
|
8
|
4
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
11
|
5
|
5
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
9
|
6
|
Carson Wentz
|
PHI
|
10
|
7
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
10
|
8
|
Baker Mayfield
|
CLE
|
7
|
9
|
Dak Prescott
|
DAL
|
8
|
10
|
Jared Goff
|
LAR
|
9
|
11
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
11
|
12
|
Kyler Murray
|
ARI
|
12
|
13
|
15
|
Jameis Winston
|
TB
|
7
|
14
|
Philip Rivers
|
LAC
|
12
|
15
|
17
|
Jacoby Brissett
|
IND
|
6
|
16
|
19
|
Josh Allen
|
BUF
|
6
|
17
|
M. Stafford
|
DET
|
5
|
18
|
12
|
Cam Newton
|
CAR
|
7
|
19
|
25
|
Daniel Jones
|
NYG
|
11
|
20
|
Jimmy Garoppolo
|
SF
|
4
|
21
|
18
|
Kirk Cousins
|
MIN
|
12
|
22
|
26
|
Gardner Minshew
|
JAC
|
10
|
23
|
Derek Carr
|
OAK
|
6
|
24
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
9
|
25
|
20
|
Andy Dalton
|
CIN
|
9
|
26
|
27
|
Mason Rudolph
|
PIT
|
7
|
27
|
29
|
Marcus Mariota
|
TEN
|
11
|
28
|
32
|
Kyle Allen
|
CAR
|
7
|
29
|
Joe Flacco
|
DEN
|
10
|
30
|
30
|
M. Trubisky
|
CHI
|
6
|
31
|
33
|
Josh Rosen
|
MIA
|
5
|
32
|
Teddy Bridgewater
|
NO
|
9
|
33
|
Sam Darnold
|
NYJ
|
4
|
34
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
35
|
Case Keenum
|
WAS
|
10
|
36
|
NR
|
Chase Daniel
|
CHI
|
6
|
37
|
R. Fitzpatrick
|
MIA
|
5
|
38
|
Nick Foles
|
JAC
|
10
|
39
|
Ryan Tannehill
|
TEN
|
11
|
40
|
Eli Manning
|
NYG
|
11
QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT
Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears
It sounds like Trubisky’s Week 4 shoulder injury isn’t as bad as initially feared, and word is he’ll be back “sooner than later.” Still, I can’t have been the only one to watch Chase Daniel step in and efficiently direct that offense against one of the NFL’s tougher D’s. I don’t think the Bears are going to push Trubisky to return too quickly, and I’m using that to drop him. As for Daniel, he’s an efficient game manager and holds no real fantasy appeal.
Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
During a recent conversation with a colleague, he used the perfect term to describe Winston when he called him a “compiler.” In other words, somebody that’ll have overall QB1 numbers at season’s end but not someone you can simply plug into your lineup every week. I’m moving him up a couple of spots, because I think he’ll play in more shootouts. Just be ready to take the good with the bad.
Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
Whatever you think of Newton’s YouTube video, the important part was his admission that he was more seriously hurt than he led on, and with Kyle Allen leading Carolina to a second straight win I doubt Ron Rivera is anxious to mess with success. As such, Allen, who has already been named the Week 5 starter, goes up and Newton goes down.
Others of note
I’m bumping Lamar Jackson up again. He’s consistently putting up numbers, and I’m getting tempted to move him ahead of Deshaun Watson, who continues to get pummeled … Josh Allen is basically a poor man’s Jackson, and I’m adjusting him upward despite suffering a concussion in Week 4 … Daniel Jones was solid again, though after facing Tampa and Washington he still has plenty to prove, starting in Week 5 against the Vikings … Speaking of Minnesota, Kirk Cousins and that offense were abysmal yesterday. They want to run, and it appears that when they’re forced to pass it doesn’t work out. That’s a rough combo for a fantasy quarterback … Washington is in free fall, and I don’t know if feeding Dwayne Haskins to the wolves will serve them in the long (or short) term. I’m not sure they can go back to Case Keenum, though, which could mean Colt McCoy in Week 5.
RUNNING BACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
C. McCaffrey
|
CAR
|
7
|
2
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
DAL
|
8
|
3
|
Dalvin Cook
|
MIN
|
12
|
4
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
9
|
5
|
12
|
Nick Chubb
|
CLE
|
7
|
6
|
Joe Mixon
|
CIN
|
9
|
7
|
Todd Gurley II
|
LAR
|
9
|
8
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
NYJ
|
4
|
9
|
13
|
Aaron Jones
|
GB
|
11
|
10
|
8
|
James Conner
|
PIT
|
7
|
11
|
6
|
David Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
12
|
25
|
Marlon Mack
|
IND
|
6
|
13
|
23
|
Mark Ingram II
|
BAL
|
8
|
14
|
Josh Jacobs
|
OAK
|
6
|
15
|
Chris Carson
|
SEA
|
11
|
16
|
18
|
L. Fournette
|
JAC
|
10
|
17
|
Kerryon Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
18
|
Derrick Henry
|
TEN
|
11
|
19
|
Sony Michel
|
NE
|
10
|
20
|
Devonta Freeman
|
ATL
|
9
|
21
|
24
|
Austin Ekeler
|
LAC
|
12
|
22
|
D. Montgomery
|
CHI
|
6
|
23
|
James White
|
NE
|
10
|
24
|
Duke Johnson
|
HOU
|
10
|
25
|
Phillip Lindsay
|
DEN
|
10
|
26
|
20
|
M. Gordon III
|
LAC
|
12
|
27
|
Damien Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
28
|
Matt Breida
|
SF
|
4
|
29
|
35
|
Miles Sanders
|
PHI
|
10
|
30
|
D. Singletary
|
BUF
|
6
|
31
|
Carlos Hyde
|
HOU
|
10
|
32
|
Peyton Barber
|
TB
|
7
|
33
|
2
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
11
|
34
|
Royce Freeman
|
DEN
|
10
|
35
|
LeSean McCoy
|
KC
|
12
|
36
|
Kenyan Drake
|
MIA
|
5
|
37
|
33
|
Tarik Cohen
|
CHI
|
6
|
38
|
36
|
Latavius Murray
|
NO
|
9
|
39
|
Rashaad Penny
|
SEA
|
11
|
40
|
45
|
Ronald Jones II
|
TB
|
7
|
41
|
50
|
Raheem Mostert
|
SF
|
4
|
42
|
A. Mattison
|
MIN
|
12
|
43
|
Jordan Howard
|
PHI
|
10
|
44
|
49
|
Frank Gore
|
BUF
|
6
|
45
|
41
|
Malcolm Brown
|
LAR
|
9
|
46
|
Kareem Hunt
|
CLE
|
7
|
47
|
56
|
Jamaal Williams
|
GB
|
11
|
48
|
Jaylen Samuels
|
PIT
|
7
|
49
|
53
|
Chris Thompson
|
WAS
|
10
|
50
|
Adrian Peterson
|
WAS
|
10
|
51
|
40
|
Tevin Coleman
|
SF
|
4
|
52
|
72
|
Wayne Gallman
|
NYG
|
11
|
53
|
Justice Hill
|
BAL
|
8
|
54
|
54
|
Justin Jackson
|
LAC
|
12
|
55
|
Tony Pollard
|
DAL
|
8
|
56
|
Nyheim Hines
|
IND
|
6
|
57
|
Darwin Thompson
|
KC
|
12
|
58
|
Ito Smith
|
ATL
|
9
|
59
|
46
|
Kalen Ballage
|
MIA
|
5
|
60
|
D. Henderson
|
LAR
|
9
|
61
|
Dion Lewis
|
TEN
|
11
|
62
|
NR
|
Jeff Wilson
|
SF
|
4
|
63
|
Jalen Richard
|
OAK
|
6
|
64
|
Derrius Guice
|
WAS
|
10
|
65
|
Darren Sproles
|
PHI
|
10
|
66
|
Ty Montgomery
|
NYJ
|
4
|
67
|
Giovani Bernard
|
CIN
|
9
|
68
|
NR
|
Rex Burkhead
|
NE
|
10
|
69
|
R. Armstead
|
JAC
|
10
|
70
|
T.J. Yeldon
|
BUF
|
6
|
71
|
NR
|
Ty Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
72
|
Chase Edmonds
|
ARI
|
12
|
73
|
Mike Davis
|
CHI
|
6
|
74
|
Jordan Scarlett
|
CAR
|
7
RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT
Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers
After abruptly ending his holdout last week, Gordon moves up the rankings while Austin Ekeler moves down slightly. The Chargers don’t have as many weapons as in recent years, especially with Hunter Henry and Mike Williams banged up, so I expect Ekeler to retain a significant role. As for Gordon, he was one of the NFL’s best backs, and though it may take a couple weeks to get up to speed I don’t see any reason why that wouldn’t continue. Meanwhile, an injured Justin Jackson takes a tumble.
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
It was encouraging to see Gurley finally get involved in the pass game, and he did score twice during the upset loss to Tampa Bay. There’s only so many ways to spin five carries, however, and while I do expect Gurley’s role to increase as the season wears on I felt it was time to move him out of the top 10.
Others of note
I keep circling back to the same thought when it comes to the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill (when healthy) are the team’s only surefire weekly contributors. Without a three-down back, Andy Reid is going to alternate LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams (again, when healthy) and apparently Darrel Williams in the red zone. It’s a mess… Wayne Gallman looked good in his first start, albeit against the ‘Skins, and he moves up significantly as a result … I moved Jordan Howard up and Miles Sanders down to bring them closer together. That offense simply isn’t designed to have a primary back … Color me intrigued with what Pittsburgh showed Monday night with the Jaylen Samuels/James Conner wildcat and jet sweeps. I’m not sure it’s sustainable, but it looks like Samuels will have a bigger role.
WIDE RECEIVERS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
10
|
2
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
9
|
3
|
Davante Adams
|
GB
|
11
|
4
|
Michael Thomas
|
NO
|
9
|
5
|
O. Beckham Jr.
|
CLE
|
7
|
6
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
7
|
7
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
12
|
8
|
11
|
Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
9
|
9
|
Amari Cooper
|
DAL
|
8
|
10
|
8
|
J. Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
7
|
11
|
Chris Godwin
|
TB
|
7
|
12
|
10
|
Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
12
|
13
|
9
|
Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
9
|
14
|
Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
5
|
15
|
Julian Edelman
|
NE
|
10
|
16
|
22
|
T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
6
|
17
|
Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
11
|
18
|
Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
9
|
19
|
Tyreek Hill
|
KC
|
12
|
20
|
Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
9
|
21
|
19
|
DJ Moore
|
CAR
|
7
|
22
|
S. Shepard
|
NYG
|
11
|
23
|
Josh Gordon
|
NE
|
10
|
24
|
21
|
Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
12
|
25
|
24
|
L. Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
12
|
26
|
25
|
Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
9
|
27
|
Marquise Brown
|
BAL
|
8
|
28
|
23
|
Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
12
|
29
|
28
|
A. Robinson II
|
CHI
|
6
|
30
|
Tyrell Williams
|
OAK
|
6
|
31
|
38
|
Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
10
|
32
|
29
|
Sammy Watkins
|
KC
|
12
|
33
|
Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
4
|
34
|
44
|
John Brown
|
BUF
|
6
|
35
|
Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
7
|
36
|
41
|
Terry McLaurin
|
WAS
|
10
|
37
|
Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
12
|
38
|
E. Sanders
|
DEN
|
10
|
39
|
49
|
DJ Chark Jr.
|
JAC
|
10
|
40
|
Will Fuller V
|
HOU
|
10
|
41
|
Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
7
|
42
|
46
|
John Ross
|
CIN
|
9
|
43
|
47
|
C. Sutton
|
DEN
|
10
|
44
|
33
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
9
|
45
|
Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
11
|
46
|
39
|
Dede Westbrook
|
JAC
|
10
|
47
|
M. Valdes-Scantling
|
GB
|
11
|
48
|
DeSean Jackson
|
PHI
|
10
|
49
|
52
|
DK Metcalf
|
SEA
|
11
|
50
|
Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
8
|
51
|
55
|
M. Jones Jr.
|
DET
|
5
|
52
|
Jamison Crowder
|
NYJ
|
4
|
53
|
77
|
A.J. Brown
|
TEN
|
11
|
54
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SF
|
4
|
55
|
58
|
Mecole Hardman
|
KC
|
12
|
56
|
Kenny Stills
|
HOU
|
10
|
57
|
Golden Tate
|
NYG
|
11
|
58
|
64
|
DeVante Parker
|
MIA
|
5
|
59
|
78
|
Diontae Johnson
|
PIT
|
7
|
60
|
68
|
Mohamed Sanu
|
ATL
|
9
|
61
|
73
|
Demarcus Robinson
|
KC
|
12
|
62
|
P. Dorsett II
|
NE
|
10
|
63
|
71
|
Trey Quinn
|
WAS
|
10
|
64
|
Tre’Quan Smith
|
NO
|
9
|
65
|
NR
|
Cole Beasley
|
BUF
|
6
|
66
|
KeeSean Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
67
|
Dante Pettis
|
SF
|
4
|
68
|
G. Allison
|
GB
|
11
|
69
|
NR
|
Antonio Callaway
|
CLE
|
7
|
70
|
Hunter Renfrow
|
OAK
|
6
|
71
|
76
|
Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
6
|
72
|
Randall Cobb
|
DAL
|
8
|
73
|
65
|
P. Richardson Jr.
|
WAS
|
10
|
74
|
50
|
Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
10
|
75
|
Chris Conley
|
JAC
|
10
|
76
|
57
|
J. Washington
|
PIT
|
7
|
77
|
Danny Amendola
|
DET
|
5
|
78
|
63
|
Anthony Miller
|
CHI
|
6
|
79
|
Adam Humphries
|
TEN
|
11
|
80
|
Willie Snead IV
|
BAL
|
8
|
81
|
Keke Coutee
|
HOU
|
10
|
82
|
Zay Jones
|
BUF
|
6
|
83
|
Donte Moncrief
|
PIT
|
7
|
84
|
Albert Wilson
|
MIA
|
5
|
85
|
Ted Ginn Jr.
|
NO
|
9
|
86
|
M. Goodwin
|
SF
|
4
|
87
|
Miles Boykin
|
BAL
|
8
|
88
|
B. Perriman
|
TB
|
7
|
89
|
D. Hamilton
|
DEN
|
10
|
90
|
72
|
Rashard Higgins
|
CLE
|
7
|
91
|
P. Williams
|
MIA
|
5
|
92
|
Andy Isabella
|
ARI
|
12
|
93
|
Jalen Hurd
|
SF
|
4
|
94
|
D. Thomas
|
NYJ
|
10
|
95
|
Devin Funchess
|
IND
|
6
|
96
|
Antonio Brown
|
FA
|
—
WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT
Minnesota Vikings
If you didn’t see the game, you might think Stefon Diggs’ seven-catch, 108-yard performance against the Bears was a step in the right direction. It wasn’t. The Vikings couldn’t move the ball until a 92-yard drive late in the fourth. Until then, Diggs and Adam Thielen, who finished with six yards receiving, hadn’t done anything. You can’t dispute the talent of Minnesota’s top wideouts, but after a month of underwhelming results I feel compelled to drop them both.
A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
Amid word that Green continues to recover from preseason ankle surgery and speculation that, if the season continues to go downhill, the Bengals might not rush his return; it’s time to drop the perennial Pro Bowler in the rankings. Of course, if he were to be traded …
Others of note
Davante Adams was having a huge game before sustaining a toe injury. Right now he’s considered day to day by the team, and earlier reports suggested he wouldn’t miss significant time. Unless the outlook changes to multiple weeks I’m keeping him where he is … T.Y. Hilton missed Week 4 with a quad, but he wasn’t rule out beforehand so I don’t see the injury being a major issue. I’d had him ranked a little low waiting for a clearer picture … Like Adams, Jarvis Landry was in the midst of his best game when he got concussed. He might miss Week 5, but those kinds of injuries don’t typically last … A balky hamstring kept Terry McLaurin out on Sunday. Without him, Washington’s passing game was a train wreck. I like everything about McLaurin except the QB situation, so he gets a bump … I don’t trust the Titans’ passing attack at all, but if you score four touchdowns in four games (read: A.J. Brown) you need to be owned and at least considered for a spot each week … With Alshon Jeffery back, Nelson Agholor had essentially no role. He’s probably safe to drop … Taylor Gabriel didn’t play in Week 4, and Javon Wims caught more balls than Anthony Miller. At this point Allen Robinson is the only Bears receiver worth owning … Cole Beasley has been targeted 23 times over the past two games. He’s possible volume depth in PPR formats right now … PSA: Antonio Callaway returns from suspension this week. Keep an eye on him, especially if Landry has to sit.
TIGHT ENDS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
1
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
2
|
Zach Ertz
|
PHI
|
3
|
Evan Engram
|
NYG
|
4
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
5
|
6
|
Austin Hooper
|
ATL
|
6
|
8
|
Darren Waller
|
OAK
|
7
|
Mark Andrews
|
BAL
|
8
|
Delanie Walker
|
TEN
|
9
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
10
|
16
|
Will Dissly
|
SEA
|
11
|
7
|
Vance McDonald
|
PIT
|
12
|
O.J. Howard
|
TB
|
13
|
Jared Cook
|
NO
|
14
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
DET
|
15
|
Hunter Henry
|
LAC
|
16
|
Eric Ebron
|
IND
|
17
|
Jimmy Graham
|
GB
|
18
|
19
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
19
|
Trey Burton
|
CHI
|
20
|
Jack Doyle
|
IND
|
21
|
Tyler Eifert
|
CIN
|
22
|
20
|
Kyle Rudolph
|
MIN
|
23
|
Vernon Davis
|
WAS
|
24
|
29
|
Cameron Brate
|
TB
|
25
|
Mike Gesicki
|
MIA
|
26
|
Dallas Goedert
|
PHI
|
27
|
Chris Herndon
|
NYJ
|
28
|
Noah Fant
|
DEN
|
29
|
Jordan Akins
|
HOU
|
30
|
38
|
Nick Vannett
|
PIT
|
31
|
Gerald Everett
|
LAR
|
32
|
Jordan Reed
|
WAS
|
33
|
David Njoku
|
CLE
|
34
|
Demetrius Harris
|
CLE
|
35
|
Matt LaCosse
|
NE
|
36
|
Hayden Hurst
|
BAL
|
37
|
Jonnu Smith
|
TEN
|
38
|
Tyler Higbee
|
LAR
|
39
|
C.J. Uzomah
|
CIN
TIGHT END MOVEMENT
Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks
Over the last three weeks, Dissly has 18 receptions (on 20 targets), 169 yards and four TDs. He flashed before getting hurt last season, and with the trade of Nick Vannett he’s the clear No. 1 tight end target in the Emerald City. Dissly should be owned in all formats and is on the cusp of weekly TE1 status.
Others of note
As mentioned, Vannett was traded to Pittsburgh with Vance McDonald ailing. McDonald was inactive Monday night as he works his way back from a shoulder injury, and Vannett caught a pair of passes in an offense that operated extensively through the backs. I’m not sure when McDonald will return, or what his role will be when he does, but I’m moving him down the board … Darren Waller is the top target in Oakland. He might catch 100-plus balls, and eventually some of them will be for TDs. He’s well on his way to top-five status.
DEFENSE
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Team
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Bears
|
CHI
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
Patriots
|
NE
|
10
|
3
|
Rams
|
LAR
|
9
|
4
|
Ravens
|
BAL
|
8
|
5
|
Vikings
|
MIN
|
12
|
6
|
Chargers
|
LAC
|
12
|
7
|
Packers
|
GB
|
11
|
8
|
11
|
Bills
|
BUF
|
9
|
9
|
Texans
|
HOU
|
10
|
10
|
Jaguars
|
JAC
|
10
|
11
|
Eagles
|
PHI
|
10
|
12
|
7
|
Cowboys
|
DAL
|
8
|
13
|
16
|
Browns
|
CLE
|
7
|
14
|
Seahawks
|
SEA
|
11
|
15
|
Saints
|
NO
|
9
|
16
|
Chiefs
|
KC
|
12
|
17
|
20
|
Lions
|
DET
|
9
|
18
|
Steelers
|
PIT
|
6
|
19
|
Titans
|
TEN
|
11
|
20
|
49ers
|
SF
|
4
|
21
|
Panthers
|
CAR
|
6
|
22
|
17
|
Broncos
|
DEN
|
10
|
23
|
Colts
|
IND
|
6
|
24
|
28
|
Buccaneers
|
TB
|
7
|
25
|
Falcons
|
ATL
|
5
|
26
|
Jets
|
NYJ
|
4
|
27
|
Cardinals
|
ARI
|
5
|
28
|
Raiders
|
OAK
|
11
|
29
|
Bengals
|
CIN
|
12
|
30
|
Giants
|
NYG
|
7
|
31
|
29
|
Redskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
32
|
Dolphins
|
MIA
|
7