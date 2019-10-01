Rest of season rankings: Week 5

USA Today Sports

Player Rankings

October 1, 2019

(Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
2
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
3
5
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
4
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
5
5
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
6
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
7
Tom Brady
NE
10
8
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
9
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
10
Jared Goff
LAR
9
11
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
12
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
13
15
Jameis Winston
TB
7
14
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
15
17
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
16
19
Josh Allen
BUF
6
17
M. Stafford
DET
5
18
12
Cam Newton
CAR
7
19
25
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
20
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
21
18
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
22
26
Gardner Minshew
JAC
10
23
Derek Carr
OAK
6
24
Drew Brees
NO
9
25
20
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
26
27
Mason Rudolph
PIT
7
27
29
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
28
32
Kyle Allen
CAR
7
29
Joe Flacco
DEN
10
30
30
M. Trubisky
CHI
6
31
33
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
32
Teddy Bridgewater
NO
9
33
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
34
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
35
Case Keenum
WAS
10
36
NR
Chase Daniel
CHI
6
37
R. Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
38
Nick Foles
JAC
10
39
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
40
Eli Manning
NYG
11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

It sounds like Trubisky’s Week 4 shoulder injury isn’t as bad as initially feared, and word is he’ll be back “sooner than later.” Still, I can’t have been the only one to watch Chase Daniel step in and efficiently direct that offense against one of the NFL’s tougher D’s. I don’t think the Bears are going to push Trubisky to return too quickly, and I’m using that to drop him. As for Daniel, he’s an efficient game manager and holds no real fantasy appeal.

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

During a recent conversation with a colleague, he used the perfect term to describe Winston when he called him a “compiler.” In other words, somebody that’ll have overall QB1 numbers at season’s end but not someone you can simply plug into your lineup every week. I’m moving him up a couple of spots, because I think he’ll play in more shootouts. Just be ready to take the good with the bad.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Whatever you think of Newton’s YouTube video, the important part was his admission that he was more seriously hurt than he led on, and with Kyle Allen leading Carolina to a second straight win I doubt Ron Rivera is anxious to mess with success. As such, Allen, who has already been named the Week 5 starter, goes up and Newton goes down.

Others of note

I’m bumping Lamar Jackson up again. He’s consistently putting up numbers, and I’m getting tempted to move him ahead of Deshaun Watson, who continues to get pummeled … Josh Allen is basically a poor man’s Jackson, and I’m adjusting him upward despite suffering a concussion in Week 4 … Daniel Jones was solid again, though after facing Tampa and Washington he still has plenty to prove, starting in Week 5 against the Vikings … Speaking of Minnesota, Kirk Cousins and that offense were abysmal yesterday. They want to run, and it appears that when they’re forced to pass it doesn’t work out. That’s a rough combo for a fantasy quarterback … Washington is in free fall, and I don’t know if feeding Dwayne Haskins to the wolves will serve them in the long (or short) term. I’m not sure they can go back to Case Keenum, though, which could mean Colt McCoy in Week 5.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
C. McCaffrey
CAR
7
2
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
3
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
4
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
5
12
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
6
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
7
Todd Gurley II
LAR
9
8
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
9
13
Aaron Jones
GB
11
10
8
James Conner
PIT
7
11
6
David Johnson
ARI
12
12
25
Marlon Mack
IND
6
13
23
Mark Ingram II
BAL
8
14
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
15
Chris Carson
SEA
11
16
18
L. Fournette
JAC
10
17
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5
18
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
19
Sony Michel
NE
10
20
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
21
24
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
22
D. Montgomery
CHI
6
23
James White
NE
10
24
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
25
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
26
20
M. Gordon III
LAC
12
27
Damien Williams
KC
12
28
Matt Breida
SF
4
29
35
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
30
D. Singletary
BUF
6
31
Carlos Hyde
HOU
10
32
Peyton Barber
TB
7
33
2
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
34
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
35
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
36
Kenyan Drake
MIA
5
37
33
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
38
36
Latavius Murray
NO
9
39
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
40
45
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
41
50
Raheem Mostert
SF
4
42
A. Mattison
MIN
12
43
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
44
49
Frank Gore
BUF
6
45
41
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
46
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
47
56
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
48
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
49
53
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
50
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
51
40
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
52
72
Wayne Gallman
NYG
11
53
Justice Hill
BAL
8
54
54
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
55
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
56
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
57
Darwin Thompson
KC
12
58
Ito Smith
ATL
9
59
46
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
60
D. Henderson
LAR
9
61
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
62
NR
Jeff Wilson
SF
4
63
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
64
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
65
Darren Sproles
PHI
10
66
Ty Montgomery
NYJ
4
67
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
68
NR
Rex Burkhead
NE
10
69
R. Armstead
JAC
10
70
T.J. Yeldon
BUF
6
71
NR
Ty Johnson
DET
5
72
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
73
Mike Davis
CHI
6
74
Jordan Scarlett
CAR
7

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

After abruptly ending his holdout last week, Gordon moves up the rankings while Austin Ekeler moves down slightly. The Chargers don’t have as many weapons as in recent years, especially with Hunter Henry and Mike Williams banged up, so I expect Ekeler to retain a significant role. As for Gordon, he was one of the NFL’s best backs, and though it may take a couple weeks to get up to speed I don’t see any reason why that wouldn’t continue. Meanwhile, an injured Justin Jackson takes a tumble.

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

It was encouraging to see Gurley finally get involved in the pass game, and he did score twice during the upset loss to Tampa Bay. There’s only so many ways to spin five carries, however, and while I do expect Gurley’s role to increase as the season wears on I felt it was time to move him out of the top 10.

Others of note

I keep circling back to the same thought when it comes to the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill (when healthy) are the team’s only surefire weekly contributors. Without a three-down back, Andy Reid is going to alternate LeSean McCoy, Damien Williams (again, when healthy) and apparently Darrel Williams in the red zone. It’s a mess… Wayne Gallman looked good in his first start, albeit against the ‘Skins, and he moves up significantly as a result … I moved Jordan Howard up and Miles Sanders down to bring them closer together. That offense simply isn’t designed to have a primary back … Color me intrigued with what Pittsburgh showed Monday night with the Jaylen Samuels/James Conner wildcat and jet sweeps. I’m not sure it’s sustainable, but it looks like Samuels will have a bigger role.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
2
Julio Jones
ATL
9
3
Davante Adams
GB
11
4
Michael Thomas
NO
9
5
O. Beckham Jr.
CLE
7
6
Mike Evans
TB
7
7
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
8
11
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
9
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
10
8
J. Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
11
Chris Godwin
TB
7
12
10
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
13
9
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
14
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
15
Julian Edelman
NE
10
16
22
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
17
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
18
Robert Woods
LAR
9
19
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
20
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
21
19
DJ Moore
CAR
7
22
S. Shepard
NYG
11
23
Josh Gordon
NE
10
24
21
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
25
24
L. Fitzgerald
ARI
12
26
25
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
27
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
28
23
Mike Williams
LAC
12
29
28
A. Robinson II
CHI
6
30
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
31
38
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
32
29
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
33
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
34
44
John Brown
BUF
6
35
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
36
41
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
37
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
38
E. Sanders
DEN
10
39
49
DJ Chark Jr.
JAC
10
40
Will Fuller V
HOU
10
41
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
42
46
John Ross
CIN
9
43
47
C. Sutton
DEN
10
44
33
A.J. Green
CIN
9
45
Corey Davis
TEN
11
46
39
Dede Westbrook
JAC
10
47
M. Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
48
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
49
52
DK Metcalf
SEA
11
50
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
51
55
M. Jones Jr.
DET
5
52
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
53
77
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
54
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
55
58
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
56
Kenny Stills
HOU
10
57
Golden Tate
NYG
11
58
64
DeVante Parker
MIA
5
59
78
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
60
68
Mohamed Sanu
ATL
9
61
73
Demarcus Robinson
KC
12
62
P. Dorsett II
NE
10
63
71
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
64
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
65
NR
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
66
KeeSean Johnson
ARI
12
67
Dante Pettis
SF
4
68
G. Allison
GB
11
69
NR
Antonio Callaway
CLE
7
70
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
71
76
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
72
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
73
65
P. Richardson Jr.
WAS
10
74
50
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
75
Chris Conley
JAC
10
76
57
J. Washington
PIT
7
77
Danny Amendola
DET
5
78
63
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
79
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
80
Willie Snead IV
BAL
8
81
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
82
Zay Jones
BUF
6
83
Donte Moncrief
PIT
7
84
Albert Wilson
MIA
5
85
Ted Ginn Jr.
NO
9
86
M. Goodwin
SF
4
87
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
88
B. Perriman
TB
7
89
D. Hamilton
DEN
10
90
72
Rashard Higgins
CLE
7
91
P. Williams
MIA
5
92
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
93
Jalen Hurd
SF
4
94
D. Thomas
NYJ
10
95
Devin Funchess
IND
6
96
Antonio Brown
FA

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Minnesota Vikings

If you didn’t see the game, you might think Stefon Diggs’ seven-catch, 108-yard performance against the Bears was a step in the right direction. It wasn’t. The Vikings couldn’t move the ball until a 92-yard drive late in the fourth. Until then, Diggs and Adam Thielen, who finished with six yards receiving, hadn’t done anything. You can’t dispute the talent of Minnesota’s top wideouts, but after a month of underwhelming results I feel compelled to drop them both.

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

Amid word that Green continues to recover from preseason ankle surgery and speculation that, if the season continues to go downhill, the Bengals might not rush his return; it’s time to drop the perennial Pro Bowler in the rankings. Of course, if he were to be traded …

Others of note

Davante Adams was having a huge game before sustaining a toe injury. Right now he’s considered day to day by the team, and earlier reports suggested he wouldn’t miss significant time. Unless the outlook changes to multiple weeks I’m keeping him where he is … T.Y. Hilton missed Week 4 with a quad, but he wasn’t rule out beforehand so I don’t see the injury being a major issue. I’d had him ranked a little low waiting for a clearer picture … Like Adams, Jarvis Landry was in the midst of his best game when he got concussed. He might miss Week 5, but those kinds of injuries don’t typically last … A balky hamstring kept Terry McLaurin out on Sunday. Without him, Washington’s passing game was a train wreck. I like everything about McLaurin except the QB situation, so he gets a bump … I don’t trust the Titans’ passing attack at all, but if you score four touchdowns in four games (read: A.J. Brown) you need to be owned and at least considered for a spot each week … With Alshon Jeffery back, Nelson Agholor had essentially no role. He’s probably safe to drop … Taylor Gabriel didn’t play in Week 4, and Javon Wims caught more balls than Anthony Miller. At this point Allen Robinson is the only Bears receiver worth owning … Cole Beasley has been targeted 23 times over the past two games. He’s possible volume depth in PPR formats right now … PSA: Antonio Callaway returns from suspension this week. Keep an eye on him, especially if Landry has to sit.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
1
Travis Kelce
KC
2
Zach Ertz
PHI
3
Evan Engram
NYG
4
George Kittle
SF
5
6
Austin Hooper
ATL
6
8
Darren Waller
OAK
7
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
Delanie Walker
TEN
9
Greg Olsen
CAR
10
16
Will Dissly
SEA
11
7
Vance McDonald
PIT
12
O.J. Howard
TB
13
Jared Cook
NO
14
T.J. Hockenson
DET
15
Hunter Henry
LAC
16
Eric Ebron
IND
17
Jimmy Graham
GB
18
19
Jason Witten
DAL
19
Trey Burton
CHI
20
Jack Doyle
IND
21
Tyler Eifert
CIN
22
20
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
23
Vernon Davis
WAS
24
29
Cameron Brate
TB
25
Mike Gesicki
MIA
26
Dallas Goedert
PHI
27
Chris Herndon
NYJ
28
Noah Fant
DEN
29
Jordan Akins
HOU
30
38
Nick Vannett
PIT
31
Gerald Everett
LAR
32
Jordan Reed
WAS
33
David Njoku
CLE
34
Demetrius Harris
CLE
35
Matt LaCosse
NE
36
Hayden Hurst
BAL
37
Jonnu Smith
TEN
38
Tyler Higbee
LAR
39
C.J. Uzomah
CIN

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

Over the last three weeks, Dissly has 18 receptions (on 20 targets), 169 yards and four TDs. He flashed before getting hurt last season, and with the trade of Nick Vannett he’s the clear No. 1 tight end target in the Emerald City. Dissly should be owned in all formats and is on the cusp of weekly TE1 status.

Others of note

As mentioned, Vannett was traded to Pittsburgh with Vance McDonald ailing. McDonald was inactive Monday night as he works his way back from a shoulder injury, and Vannett caught a pair of passes in an offense that operated extensively through the backs. I’m not sure when McDonald will return, or what his role will be when he does, but I’m moving him down the board … Darren Waller is the top target in Oakland. He might catch 100-plus balls, and eventually some of them will be for TDs. He’s well on his way to top-five status.

DEFENSE

Rk
Mv
Team
Team
Bye
1
Bears
CHI
6
2
3
Patriots
NE
10
3
Rams
LAR
9
4
Ravens
BAL
8
5
Vikings
MIN
12
6
Chargers
LAC
12
7
Packers
GB
11
8
11
Bills
BUF
9
9
Texans
HOU
10
10
Jaguars
JAC
10
11
Eagles
PHI
10
12
7
Cowboys
DAL
8
13
16
Browns
CLE
7
14
Seahawks
SEA
11
15
Saints
NO
9
16
Chiefs
KC
12
17
20
Lions
DET
9
18
Steelers
PIT
6
19
Titans
TEN
11
20
49ers
SF
4
21
Panthers
CAR
6
22
17
Broncos
DEN
10
23
Colts
IND
6
24
28
Buccaneers
TB
7
25
Falcons
ATL
5
26
Jets
NYJ
4
27
Cardinals
ARI
5
28
Raiders
OAK
11
29
Bengals
CIN
12
30
Giants
NYG
7
31
29
Redskins
WAS
10
32
Dolphins
MIA
7

