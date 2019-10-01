Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 5

Melvin Gordon was back Sunday, returning from his non-productive holdout.

He was on the Los Angeles Chargers’ active roster for Sunday’s game in Miami but didn’t play a snap in the Bolts’ 30-10 win.

In his stead, Austin Ekeler continued to shine, rushing for 60 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and adding 62 additional yards and a TD on five receptions to rank as Week 4’s fourth-best running back (29.2 fantasy points in point-per-reception formats) through action Sunday.

On the season, Ekeler trails only Panthers stud Christian McCaffrey among fantasy RBs in both standard (85 total points) and PPR formats (109) with 490 total yards and six TDs on 80 touches. Ekeler’s six scores are tops in the league and his 270 receiving yards pace all running backs.

Not too shabby for a 5-foot-10, 200-pound back once thought to be strictly change-of-pace material.

However, more than a few inquiring fantasy minds want to know what happens when Gordon plays in an actual game?

After all, Gordon ranked as fantasy’s fifth-best back in 2018 with his average of 22.6 PPR points per contest and averaged 18.8 touches per outing during his 12 games while totaling 1,375 yards and 14 TDs.

If 18.8 touches per contest sounds about right for the lead back in the Chargers’ offense, it’s because it is as Ekeler has averaged 18.9 in the seven games (three last year and the four this season) he’s played without Gordon in the lineup since the start of last season. And in those seven contests, Ekeler has averaged 21.07 fantasy points – again nearly mirroring Gordon’s figures.

But in the 12 games in which both Ekeler and Gordon played last season, Ekeler’s averages dipped to 9.2 touches, 68.4 total yards and 11.84 points – still usable in fantasy, but we’re talking flex territory and not RB1 or 2 material.

Ekeler, though, has demonstrated he can handle (and deserves) more than just a 33 percent share of the Bolts’ backfield touches going forward.

That being the case, a 60-40, 55-45 or (gulp) near-50-50 split could very well be in the offing going forward with the Gordon-Ekeler pairing in L.A., and if that’s the case, we could wind up with two middling, up-and-down RB2s instead of one locked-in, sure-fire RB1 weekly starter heading the Chargers’ backfield.

And, in the end, that would be a lose-lose situation for both the Ekeler owners who have come to rely upon his unfettered RB1 start in 2019 and for those rostering Gordon who were hoping his return meant an automatic return to his unquestioned RB1 status of a season ago.

Of course, if you drafted either Chargers back in the middle rounds and are set otherwise at the position with a reliable RB1 and/or RB2, then fine, temper expectations for your Chargers RB and stay the course.

But if you were banking on Ekeler or Gordon as your locked-in RB1 for the rest of the season, perhaps the best move now is to sell high and convince one of your fellow league owners that they’re getting a no-doubt RB1 on their end of a trade.

Hooping it up in Atlanta

Things really aren’t going so hot in Hotlanta these days with the Falcons off to a 1-3 start and bringing up the rear in the NFC South.

But Atlanta is home to one of the best players at a fantasy position of scarcity as tight end Austin Hooper ranks second at the position with 70.1 PPR points, trailing only the Giants’ Evan Engram (72.1) through four games.

Hooper’s 33 targets are only four fewer than WR teammate Julio Jones has received this season and are tied for fourth among tight ends behind Zach Ertz (38), Engram (37) and the Raiders’ Darren Waller (37). Hooper’s 28 catches rank only behind Waller’s 33 at the position, and his 307 yards rank fourth following a career-best 130-yard receiving game (on 11 targets and nine catches) Sunday in a 24-10 loss to the visiting Titans.

It isn’t just strictly a 2019 surge for Hooper, either as he ranks fifth in targets (121), fourth in receptions (99), fifth in yards (967), sixth in TDs (six) and fifth in PPR points (233.7) among tight ends since the start of the 2018 season.

Hooper’s not big tight end name like a (Travis) Kelce, Ertz or (George) Kittle but he’s definitely packing a TE1 game and he should locked into your lineup on a weekly basis.

Twin Cities aerial woes

The good news: the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins had his highest volume fantasy day of the season Sunday, completing 27-of-36 attempts for 233 yards.

The bad news: It only resulted in 11.7 fantasy points (Huddle Performance scoring) as Cousins checks in at 24th among QBs so far in Week 4.

The ugly news: Cousins failed to throw a TD pass Sunday for the first time in 20 games, ending what was the league’s longest streak entering Week 4, and his 233-yard outing was the 11th time in his last 15 starts that he has failed to even throw for 250 yards. He’s only eclipsed 20 fantasy points in six of those 15 games, and he leads all players with six fumbles this season.

The carryover news: Overall, Cousins ranks 25th among QBs in total fantasy points this season, and he also ranks 25th in attempts (99), completions (64) and yards (735). And, of course, his low-volume, inefficient passing is affecting his pass-catchers as once-borderline WR1s Adam Thielen (22 targets-13 receptions-179 yards-2 TDs) and Stefon Diggs (19-13-209-1) currently rank 27th and 50th, respectively, among wideouts with a total of 62.9 standard-scoring fantasy points between them – or roughly what the Bucs’ Chris Godwin (62.6) has totaled by himself so far in 2019. Minnesota tight ends Kyle Rudolph and rookie Irv Smith Jr. have 10 catches for 96 scoreless yards between them on 13 combined targets.

Downgrade your hopes and expectations for all parts of the Vikings’ aerial attack until further notice.

Extra points