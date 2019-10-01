The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 112

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, dive into expectations for the Steelers, Panthers and Chargers fantasy prospects and DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and Value Plays.
