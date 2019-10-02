Odds chart for daily play: Week 5

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|LA Rams
|Seattle
|1.5
|-1.5
|49.5
|24
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Carolina
|3.5
|-3.5
|41
|18.75
|22.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New England
|Washington
|-15
|15
|43.5
|29.25
|14.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Tennessee
|3
|-3
|38.5
|17.75
|20.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore
|Pittsburgh
|-3.5
|3.5
|44.5
|24
|20.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|Cincinnati
|3
|-3
|47.5
|22.25
|25.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Houston
|5
|-5
|49
|22
|27
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|New Orleans
|3.5
|-3.5
|47
|21.75
|25.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|NY Giants
|-5.5
|5.5
|44.5
|25
|19.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chicago
|Oakland
|-5
|5
|40.5
|22.75
|17.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|Philadelphia
|13.5
|-13.5
|43.5
|15
|28.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Denver
|LA Chargers
|6.5
|-6.5
|44.5
|19
|25.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Green Bay
|Dallas
|3.5
|-3.5
|46
|21.25
|24.75
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Indianapolis
|Kansas City
|10.5
|-10.5
|56.5
|23
|33.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Cleveland
|San Francisco
|3.5
|-3.5
|46.5
|21.5
|25