Odds chart for daily play: Week 5

October 2, 2019

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM LA Rams Seattle 1.5 -1.5 49.5 24 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Carolina 3.5 -3.5 41 18.75 22.25
SUN 1:00 PM New England Washington -15 15 43.5 29.25 14.25
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Tennessee 3 -3 38.5 17.75 20.75
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Pittsburgh -3.5 3.5 44.5 24 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Cincinnati 3 -3 47.5 22.25 25.25
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Houston 5 -5 49 22 27
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay New Orleans 3.5 -3.5 47 21.75 25.25
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota NY Giants -5.5 5.5 44.5 25 19.5
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago Oakland -5 5 40.5 22.75 17.75
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Philadelphia 13.5 -13.5 43.5 15 28.5
SUN 4:05 PM Denver LA Chargers 6.5 -6.5 44.5 19 25.5
SUN 4:25 PM Green Bay Dallas 3.5 -3.5 46 21.25 24.75
SUN 8:20 PM Indianapolis Kansas City 10.5 -10.5 56.5 23 33.5
MON 8:15 PM Cleveland San Francisco 3.5 -3.5 46.5 21.5 25

