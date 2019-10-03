DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 5

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 3 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterbacks

LAMAR JACKSON- $7100 DRAFTKINGS, $8300 FANDUEL

Jackson is averaging 28 fantasy points per game on FanDuel with two 20 point outings and two 30 point performances. This dual-threat quarterback gives you a nice floor with a combined ceiling. Both Tom Brady and Russel Wilson threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in this matchup with Pittsburgh earlier this season and Jackson should do the same along, with some nice rushing stats.

KYLER MURRAY- $6100 DK, $7400 FD

We get another running quarterback versus a team that been smoked by quarterbacks all year. This Bengal defense has been torched and more specifically through the air. This trend will continue and I’m predicting Murray’s best game of his young career to come in Week 5. We will see the same running yardage combined with his third 300 yard game of the season.

Running Backs

DALVIN COOK- $8400 DK, $8200 FD

He has had a touchdown in each game and five on the season, with over 500 yards in total offense. He has averaged over 22 FanDuel points and now draws a great matchup vs the Giants. Cook is the focal point of the Vikings offense and that should continue in Week 5. Vegas has game script in his favor which should lead to fourth quarter production out of Cook.

dAVID JOHNSON- $6000 DK, $6800 FD

Johnson has finished with over 15 fantasy points in three of the four games, and the one game in which he didn’t he left early due to an injury. The matchup versus the Bengals is great, they have one of the worst rush defenses and total defenses on the board. Johnson should find the end zone once or twice in Week 5 and you should lock him in at a solid value on FanDuel. He should be low owned and could become a slate breaker for you in tournaments. I have him as a safe play in cash games and due to his low ownership, I like him in tournament lineups as well.

Wide Receivers

MICHAEL THOMAS- $6600 DK, $7700 FD

Thomas has averaged 15 FanDuel points this season and has only found the end zone once. This trend will not continue and I expect Thomas to be the focal point of the Saints offense vs the Buccaneers. They have one of the worst pass defenses in the league and my expectation is for a 10 catch, 100 yard, one touchdown performance at minimum. We saw Jared Goff put up 500 yards passing versus this defense in week 4 so if the Saints can come anywhere close to that I predict a monster game out of Michael Thomas.

JULIAN EDELMAN- $5600 DK, $6500 FD

Edelman is too cheap at $5600 on DraftKings and $6500 on FanDuel. He is coming off an injury and a very tough matchup vs the Bills and we are getting a suppressed price for a WR1 in a Brady led offense. Now he gets to go to Washington and faces another bottom-tier defense that just got smashed by the New York Giants. If the Giants had their way with the Redskins you can only imagine what kind of fun Edelman and Brady will get into. This can easily be a 10 reception 100 yard game out of Edelman so lock him into your receiving corps. If the game stays close through four quarters we can have a 25 plus point game on our hands.

Tight Ends

MARK ANDREWS- $4800 DK, $6100 FD

Andrews has three touchdowns in four games and has received a heavy dose of targets. The Ravens are coming off a tough loss to the Browns and now get to face off vs the Steelers after they have been beaten up all year by the passing game. Yes, the Steelers stopped Andy Dalton and the Bengals on Monday night but we are talking about a different offense here in Baltimore. You get the combination of high targets and a weak defense, so it’s time to lock up Andrews going into Week 5.

JARED COOK- $3400 DK, $5300 FD

Tampa Bay has let up 30 or more points in three out of four games this season and I predict this will be a continuing trend. Teddy Bridgewater is becoming more confident in this offense and for the same reasons, I like Michael Thomas I like Jared Cook. Tight ends have been taking advantage of this Buccaneers defense all year and as Teddy’s favorite target outside of Thomas, Cook has seen an uptick in recent weeks. If you’re digging for value and low ownership in a tournament play I think there is nice upside with the price and matchup of Cook.

Defenses

BEARS- $3200 DK, $4200 FD

I hate to do this, but this is a pay up week on Defense. The matchups for the most expensive defenses just stand out too much to pass on. When you get a top-end defense versus a bottom tier offense I lean on the side of safety. This Bears defense has averaged 13 FanDuel points per game and draws a matchup versus Oakland which should produce another double-digit performance. It’s near impossible to predict defensive touchdowns but they already forced eight turnovers in this short season and scored a touchdown in Week 3.

PATRIOTS- $2300 DK, $3500 FD

Similar to what I said about the Bears above, this is the week to pay up at Defense. Could this be Bill Belichick best defense ever? The stat lines say so and it’s remarkable what they have done to start to season. I have never seen a defense average over 21.5 FanDuel points over a four-week span. . This defense is flying around the field, causing turnovers and they are very active around the quarterback. They have totaled a whopping 18 sacks and 10 turnovers in just four games. I’m scared to say it, but I think that number goes higher in Week 5 and we can easily see another 20 point performance out of them.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.