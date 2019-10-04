Friday walkthrough: Week 5

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Devin Singletary (BUF), RB Marlon Mack (IND), T.Y. Hilton (IND)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Christain Kirk (ankle) has been ruled out this week. WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) was unable to practice all week and is not expected to play despite making this week’s injury report as questionable.

ATLANTA FALCONS

No injuries of fantasy note.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

No injuries of fantasy note.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (concussion) got on the practice field all week on either a limited or full basis and is expected to play despite his questionable tag. Backup RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) practiced all week on a limited basis and is a questionable game-time decision for Sunday. TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) remains out and will miss another game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Cam Newton (foot) is out again and WR Chris Hogan (knee) has been placed on IR.

CHICAGO BEARS

QB Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder) missed practice all week and will not play Sunday in London. WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) has yet to practice or clear concussion protocol and has been ruled out again.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out and fellow WR John Ross (clavicle) is joining him on the sidelines this week after being placed on IR.



CLEVELAND BROWNS – Monday Night

WR Jarvis Landry (concussion, shoulder) was held out of practice Thursday but cleared concussion protocol and returned Friday and is expected to play. Rashard Higgins (knee) is again practicing on a limited basis but expected to play Monday night.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Michael Gallup (knee) put in a limited week of practice and is saying he’ll return to the playing field despite his questionable status this week.

DENVER BRONCOS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DETROIT LIONS – Bye Week

QB Matthew Stafford (hip) showed up on the injury report after a limited practice session on Friday but he’s expected to play despite his questionable status. WR Danny Amendola (chest) only put in a single limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable but not expected to play.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

RB Jamaal Williams (concussion) remains in concussion protocol and will not play Sunday. WR Davante Adams (toe) has also been ruled out.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Kenny Stills (hamstring, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is questionable to play this weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

RB Marlon Mack (ankle) didn’t practice early in the week but got on the field for a full session on Friday. WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) had a limited week of practice as well. Both Mack and Hilton are questionable but shaping up to be game-time decisions. WR Parris Campbell (abdomen) wasn’t able to practice and is out this week.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) has been ruled out again.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Despite practicing in full all week RB Damien Williams (knee) earned a questionable tag. He’s expected to return to action Sunday night. WR Sammy Watkins (shoulder) also showed up as questionable after a mostly full week of practice. He expected to play. WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) was able to put in a limited week of practice but is not expected to return to action for another week or two.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Travis Benjamin (hip), WR Mike Williams (back) and TE Virgil Green (groin) put in full practices Friday after being limited earlier in the week. All three are questionable and expected to return to action. WR Dontrelle Inman (quad) was placed on IR this week. TE Hunter Henry (knee) remains out for another 2-5 weeks. PK Mike Badgley (groin) is doubtful and likely to miss another game.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

MIAMI DOLPHINS – Bye Week

WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) is listed as questionable but expected to return to action Sunday after getting back on the practice field on a limited basis this week. WR Allen Hurns (concussion) has been ruled out.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Like last week both RB Rex Burkhead (foot) and WR Julian Edelman (chest) were limited all week in practice but are expected to play despite being tagged as questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (finger) is expected to be out another 4-5 weeks. WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) will return to action after a good week of practice and being removed from the team’s injury report.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) remains out and is looking at another 3-7 weeks before his return to action.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Sam Darnold (illness) remains sidelined. WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) progressed from out to limited in practice this week and is questionable, as is WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder).

OAKLAND RAIDERS

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle) and J.J. Nelson (knee) were either limited in practice this week or didn’t go. Both are questionable for action in London Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is out and will miss another game.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) rested his bad toe most of the week but got on the practice field Friday and is expected to play through his questionable status. This week TE Vance McDonald (back) put in only a single full practice on Friday and is questionable to return to action Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Monday Night

RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) put in a limited practice on Thursday and there’s at least a chance he gets back on the playing field Monday night.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) has been ruled out this week.

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB David Fluellen (knee) was placed on IR this week.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

QB Case Keenum (foot) is questionable and will not start this week. WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was limited all week in practice and is a game-time decision. Both TE Jordan Reed (concussion) and TE Veron Davis (concussion) are out.