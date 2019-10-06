Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 5

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

No need to refresh this page. This page will automatically refresh every 90 seconds.

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early Games: RB Devin Singletary (BUF)

Night Game: RB Marlon Mack (IND), T.Y. Hilton (IND)

Jaguars at Panthers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees and partly cloudy

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) has been ruled out again.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: QB Cam Newton (foot) is out again and WR Chris Hogan (knee) has been placed on IR.

Patriots at Redskins (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees and mostly cloudy

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: RB Rex Burkhead (foot) was downgraded to out on Saturday. WR Julian Edelman (chest) was limited all week in practice but is expected to play despite being tagged as questionable. TE Ben Watson’s suspension is over but he’s not expected to be active today. PK Stephen Gostkowski (hip) was placed on IR and will be replaced by PK Mike Nugent.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: QB Case Keenum (foot) is questionable and will not start this week. QB Colt McCoy will be under center today. WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was limited all week in practice and is a game-time decision. Both TE Jordan Reed (concussion) and TE Veron Davis (concussion) are out.

Bills at Titans (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees and mostly cloudy

BUFFALO BILLS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: QB Josh Allen (concussion) got on the practice field all week on either a limited or full basis and is expected to play despite his questionable tag. Backup RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) practiced all week on a limited basis and is a questionable game-time decision for Sunday. TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) remains out and will miss another game.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: RB David Fluellen (knee) was placed on IR this week.

Ravens at Steelers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees and overcast

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: None

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) rested his bad toe most of the week but got on the practice field Friday and is expected to play through his questionable status. This week TE Vance McDonald (back) put in only a single full practice on Friday and is questionable to return to action Sunday..

Cardinals at Bengals (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees and mostly cloudy

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: WR Christain Kirk (ankle) has been ruled out this week. WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) was unable to practice all week and is not expected to play despite making this week’s injury report as questionable.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out and fellow WR John Ross (clavicle) is joining him on the sidelines this week after being placed on IR.

Falcons at Texans (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

ATLANTA FALCONS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: None

HOUSTON TEXANS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: WR Kenny Stills (hamstring, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is questionable to play this weekend.

Buccaneers at Saints (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) has been ruled out this week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: QB Drew Brees (finger) is expected to be out another 4-5 weeks. WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) will return to action after a good week of practice and being removed from the team’s injury report.

Vikings at Giants (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees and overcast

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: Frustrated WR Stefon Diggs sat out Wednesday’s practice this week but returned on Thursday and Friday. He should play but his coach’s “I don’t know, we’ll see” comment about him playing is a concern.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) remains out and is looking at another 3-7 weeks before his return to action.

Bears at Raiders (1:00pm ET in London)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees and clear

CHICAGO BEARS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: QB Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder) missed practice all week and will not play today in London. WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) has yet to practice or clear concussion protocol and has been ruled out again.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: WR Dwayne Harris (ankle) and J.J. Nelson (knee) were either limited in practice this week or didn’t go. Both are questionable for action today.

Jets at Eagles (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees and overcast

NEW YORK JETS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: QB Sam Darnold (illness) remains sidelined. WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) progressed from out to limited in practice this week and is questionable, as is WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is out and will miss another game.

Broncos at Chargers (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees and partly cloudy

DENVER BRONCOS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: None

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: WR Travis Benjamin (hip), WR Mike Williams (back) and TE Virgil Green (groin) put in full practices Friday after being limited earlier in the week. All three are questionable but expected to return to action. WR Dontrelle Inman (quad) was placed on IR this week. TE Hunter Henry (knee) remains out for another 2-5 weeks. PK Mike Badgley (groin) is doubtful and likely to miss another game.

Packers at Cowboys (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: RB Jamaal Williams (concussion) remains in concussion protocol and will not play Sunday. WR Davante Adams (toe) has also been ruled out.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: WR Michael Gallup (knee) put in a limited week of practice and is saying he’ll return to the playing field despite his questionable status this week.

Colts at Chiefs (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees and partly cloudy

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: RB Marlon Mack (ankle) didn’t practice early in the week but got on the field for a full session on Friday. WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) had a limited week of practice as well. Both Mack and Hilton are questionable but shaping up to be game-time decisions. WR Parris Campbell (abdomen) wasn’t able to practice and is out this week.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: Despite practicing in full all week RB Damien Williams (knee) earned a questionable tag. He’s expected to return to action Sunday night. WR Sammy Watkins (shoulder) also showed up as questionable after a mostly full week of practice. He expected to play. WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) was able to put in a limited week of practice but is not expected to return to action for another week or two.

Browns at 49ers (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees and clear

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Lineup Notes: WR Jarvis Landry (concussion, shoulder) was held out of practice Thursday but cleared concussion protocol and returned Friday and is expected to play. Rashard Higgins (knee) is again practicing on a limited basis but expected to play Monday night.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) put in a limited week of practice and is officially questionable. There’s at least a chance he gets back on the playing field Monday night.