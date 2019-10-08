Rest of season rankings: Week 6

USA Today Sports

October 8, 2019

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
2
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
4
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
5
4
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
6
9
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
7
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
8
11
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
9
Tom Brady
NE
10
10
Jared Goff
LAR
9
11
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
12
Jameis Winston
TB
7
13
8
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
14
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
15
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
16
Josh Allen
BUF
6
17
M. Stafford
DET
5
18
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
19
22
Gardner Minshew
JAC
10
20
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
21
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
22
18
Cam Newton
CAR
7
23
Derek Carr
OAK
6
24
Drew Brees
NO
9
25
33
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
26
Mason Rudolph
PIT
7
27
30
M. Trubisky
CHI
6
28
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
29
Kyle Allen
CAR
7
30
Joe Flacco
DEN
10
31
25
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
32
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
33
Teddy Bridgewater
NO
9
34
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
35
Case Keenum
WAS
10
36
R. Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
37
Nick Foles
JAC
10
38
38
Chase Daniel
CHI
6
39
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
40
Eli Manning
NYG
11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle’s offense still starts with the run, but Wilson has been playing exceptional football thus far, taking Rodgers-esque care of the ball and bringing his best in big games — granted, he did some stat padding in the loss to New Orleans, but his work in tight wins over Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and the Rams was first rate. I’m giving him an overdue bump up the rankings.

Others of note

While it feels a little weird to move Dak Prescott up after his mistake-filled performance Sunday, I like what Dallas has at receiver following the return of Michael Gallup. I could see a lot more 300-plus-yard games from Prescott in 2019… It sounds like Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) doesn’t have a long-term injury, and Chase Daniel undid a lot of good will in London. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Trubisky back under center in Week 7 … Mason Rudolph (concussion) took an ugly hit on Sunday. I know players tend to get cleared fairly quickly, but I could see him missing a game or two … Considering that the Jets gave Sam Darnold (illness) first-team reps in practice I imagine he’s close to returning, so I’m moving him up from the dregs … There was no shortage of fingers to point in that Monday night debacle, but Baker Mayfield did nothing to inspire confidence.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
C. McCaffrey
CAR
7
2
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
3
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
4
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
5
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
6
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
7
Aaron Jones
GB
11
8
10
David Johnson
ARI
12
9
Mark Ingram II
BAL
8
10
Todd Gurley II
LAR
9
11
13
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
12
14
L. Fournette
JAC
10
13
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
14
16
Marlon Mack
IND
6
15
9
James Conner
PIT
7
16
20
M. Gordon III
LAC
12
17
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
18
Chris Carson
SEA
11
19
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5
20
31
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
21
Sony Michel
NE
10
22
24
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
23
19
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
24
James White
NE
10
25
21
D. Montgomery
CHI
6
26
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
27
Matt Breida
SF
4
28
26
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
29
Carlos Hyde
HOU
10
30
39
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
31
27
Damien Williams
KC
12
32
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
33
D. Singletary
BUF
6
34
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
35
37
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
36
Peyton Barber
TB
7
37
34
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
38
Latavius Murray
NO
9
39
45
Frank Gore
BUF
6
40
38
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
41
52
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
42
Kenyan Drake
MIA
5
43
A. Mattison
MIN
12
44
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
45
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
46
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
47
43
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
48
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
49
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
50
41
Raheem Mostert
SF
4
51
57
Ito Smith
ATL
9
52
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
53
Justice Hill
BAL
8
54
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
55
Darrel Williams
KC
12
56
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
57
D. Henderson
LAR
9
58
47
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
59
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
60
36
Wayne Gallman
NYG
11
61
69
R. Armstead
JAC
10
62
NR
Reggie Bonnafon
CAR
7
63
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
64
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
65
Darren Sproles
PHI
10
66
Ty Montgomery
NYJ
4
67
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
68
61
Jeff Wilson
SF
4
69
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
70
Rex Burkhead
NE
10
71
T.J. Yeldon
BUF
6
72
Ty Johnson
DET
5
73
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
74
Mike Davis
CHI
6

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Probably the most interesting development since last week’s column was news that Barkley pushed hard to return for Week 5. He ultimately didn’t, and with a Thursday game against New England, it seems unlikely he’ll return this week, either. Barkley looks to be on pace to come back about a month before what was originally believed. I’ve started the process of moving him up, but he won’t get the big jump until he’s officially back. Meanwhile, Wayne Gallman (concussion) was concussed early Sunday and has already been declared out for Week 6. His stock tumbles dramatically.

Los Angeles Chargers
I think what we saw Sunday, with Melvin Gordon getting most of the carries and Austin Ekeler staying involved in the passing game, is the general direction that backfield is headed. I’m moving Gordon up a bit as I expect him to round into form and keeping Ekeler around that RB2/RB3 threshold.

Others of note

I’m starting to develop concerns about Christian McCaffrey — very similar to those I carry about Deshaun Watson — that his body can’t hold up to this kind of usage. Cramps forced him to the sideline on Sunday and allowed Reggie Bonnafon to flash. I’d previously ranked Jordan Scarlett but have replaced him with Bonnafon, who feels like a priority handcuff … David Johnson (back) put up the kind of dual-threat performance I wanted to see in Week 5. Yes, it was against the Bengals, but I like where the Cardinals offense is headed as it relates to Johnson … Atlanta’s running game is a complete mess, so I’m dropping Devonta Freeman into the 20s, and I could see dropping more in the coming weeks … Tevin Coleman returned on Monday and had a larger role than Raheem Mostert so I’m essentially swapping the two. Matt Breida remains my top back in San Francisco.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
2
Julio Jones
ATL
9
3
Davante Adams
GB
11
4
Michael Thomas
NO
9
5
Mike Evans
TB
7
6
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
7
5
O. Beckham Jr.
CLE
7
8
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
9
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
10
11
Chris Godwin
TB
7
11
J. Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
12
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
13
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
14
20
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
15
Julian Edelman
NE
10
16
13
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
17
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
18
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
19
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
20
18
Robert Woods
LAR
9
21
DJ Moore
CAR
7
22
S. Shepard
NYG
11
23
Josh Gordon
NE
10
24
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
25
L. Fitzgerald
ARI
12
26
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
27
39
DJ Chark Jr.
JAC
10
28
Mike Williams
LAC
12
29
A. Robinson II
CHI
6
30
34
John Brown
BUF
6
31
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
32
27
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
33
36
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
34
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
35
40
Will Fuller V
HOU
10
36
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
37
43
C. Sutton
DEN
10
38
32
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
39
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
40
E. Sanders
DEN
10
41
50
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
42
33
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
43
49
DK Metcalf
SEA
11
44
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
45
A.J. Green
CIN
9
46
46
Dede Westbrook
JAC
10
47
55
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
48
Corey Davis
TEN
11
49
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
50
M. Jones Jr.
DET
5
51
57
Golden Tate
NYG
11
52
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
53
63
Mohamed Sanu
ATL
9
54
47
M. Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
55
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
56
59
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
57
Kenny Stills
HOU
10
58
DeVante Parker
MIA
5
59
Demarcus Robinson
KC
12
60
80
Willie Snead IV
BAL
8
61
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
62
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
63
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
64
52
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
65
62
P. Dorsett II
NE
10
66
KeeSean Johnson
ARI
12
67
Dante Pettis
SF
4
68
G. Allison
GB
11
69
Antonio Callaway
CLE
7
70
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
71
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
72
78
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
73
79
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
74
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
75
81
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
76
P. Richardson Jr.
WAS
10
77
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
78
94
D. Thomas
NYJ
10
79
Chris Conley
JAC
10
80
J. Washington
PIT
7
81
Danny Amendola
DET
5
82
42
John Ross
CIN
9
83
Zay Jones
OAK
6
84
Donte Moncrief
PIT
7
85
Albert Wilson
MIA
5
86
Ted Ginn Jr.
NO
9
87
M. Goodwin
SF
4
88
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
89
B. Perriman
TB
7
90
D. Hamilton
DEN
10
91
Rashard Higgins
CLE
7
92
P. Williams
MIA
5
93
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
94
Devin Funchess
IND
6
95
Antonio Brown
FA

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals
A receiving corps already missing A.J. Green (foot), who has been ruled out of practicing for the coming week, will now function without John Ross (shoulder). That leaves Boyd alongside names like Auden Tate and Alex Erickson, who suffered a concussion in Week 5. Somebody has to catch passes in Cincinnati, and Boyd has real talent. I expect him to get his numbers going forward.

Kansas City Chiefs
I’ve mentioned this before, but it bears repeating: Patrick Mahomes is the star of the Chiefs’ passing game, and everyone outside of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill (clavicle) is interchangeable from one week to the next. That’s why I don’t trust players like Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, especially with Hill seemingly close to a return. The changes I did make were moving Sammy Watkins (hamstring) down after his injury and sliding Mecole Hardman up, as the rookie seems to be the most consistent beyond that core trio of Mahomes, Hill and Kelce.

Others of note

D.J. Chark (doo doo doo doo doo doo) has topped 100 yards, scored or done both in four of his team’s five games this season. I’m moving him into WR2 orbit, but I still prefer him as a WR3 … Will Fuller has had monster games before. I need to see more consistency before jumping him up dramatically, though, and even then his durability will remain a concern… I’m moving Courtland Sutton ahead of Emmanuel Sanders based on the steadiness of his weekly opportunities. I could also see the latter wearing another uniform in the near future, which could mean a bigger role for Sutton … Golden Tate is back from his suspension, and there isn’t a ton of talent outside for the G-Men … I think Mohamed Sanu has reached the point where he should be owned in most leagues. The Falcons can’t run and are likely to be playing from behind a lot … Michael Gallup returned and didn’t miss a beat. I really like his potential as the No. 2 target behind Amari Cooper.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
1
Travis Kelce
KC
2
Zach Ertz
PHI
3
Evan Engram
NYG
4
George Kittle
SF
5
Austin Hooper
ATL
6
Darren Waller
OAK
7
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
10
Will Dissly
SEA
9
Delanie Walker
TEN
10
Greg Olsen
CAR
11
13
Jared Cook
NO
12
Vance McDonald
PIT
13
O.J. Howard
TB
14
T.J. Hockenson
DET
15
Hunter Henry
LAC
16
Eric Ebron
IND
17
Jimmy Graham
GB
18
31
Gerald Everett
LAR
19
20
Jack Doyle
IND
20
Jason Witten
DAL
21
Tyler Eifert
CIN
22
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
23
29
Jordan Akins
HOU
24
28
Noah Fant
DEN
25
Vernon Davis
WAS
26
19
Trey Burton
CHI
27
26
Dallas Goedert
PHI
28
Cameron Brate
TB
29
36
Hayden Hurst
BAL
30
Mike Gesicki
MIA
31
Chris Herndon
NYJ
32
Nick Vannett
PIT
33
Jordan Reed
WAS
34
David Njoku
CLE
35
Demetrius Harris
CLE
36
Matt LaCosse
NE
37
Jonnu Smith
TEN
38
Tyler Higbee
LAR
39
C.J. Uzomah
CIN

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Others of note

Maybe it’s simply been injuries or game situation, but Gerald Everett has been targeted 19 times over the past two weeks, catching a dozen of those for 180 yards and a TD. With so much talent on the outside, it’s a safe bet he’ll see single coverage. I’m moving him to TE2, but if your current TE1 has worn out his welcome you could roll the dice … Will Dissly just keeps making plays. In a down year for the position statistically I’ve moved him into my top 10 … There were finally some signs of life from Jared Cook down in New Orleans. I haven’t given up on him just yet.

DEFENSE

Rk
Mv
Team
Team
Bye
1
Bears
CHI
6
2
Patriots
NE
10
3
5
Vikings
MIN
12
4
Rams
LAR
9
5
Ravens
BAL
8
6
8
Bills
BUF
9
7
Packers
GB
11
8
Texans
HOU
10
9
6
Chargers
LAC
12
10
Jaguars
JAC
10
11
14
Seahawks
SEA
11
12
Eagles
PHI
10
13
15
Saints
NO
9
14
Cowboys
DAL
8
15
19
Titans
TEN
11
16
20
49ers
SF
4
17
23
Colts
IND
6
18
Chiefs
KC
12
19
Lions
DET
9
20
19
Browns
CLE
7
21
Steelers
PIT
6
22
Panthers
CAR
6
23
Broncos
DEN
10
24
Buccaneers
TB
7
25
Cardinals
ARI
5
26
Raiders
OAK
11
27
Bengals
CIN
12
28
Giants
NYG
7
29
25
Falcons
ATL
5
30
26
Jets
NYJ
4
31
Redskins
WAS
10
32
Dolphins
MIA
7

 

