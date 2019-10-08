Rest of season rankings: Week 6

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 2 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 3 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 4 Matt Ryan ATL 9 5 4 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 6 9 Dak Prescott DAL 8 7 Carson Wentz PHI 10 8 11 11 Russell Wilson SEA 11 9 Tom Brady NE 10 10 Jared Goff LAR 9 11 Kyler Murray ARI 12 12 Jameis Winston TB 7 13 8 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 14 Philip Rivers LAC 12 15 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 16 Josh Allen BUF 6 17 M. Stafford DET 5 18 Daniel Jones NYG 11 19 22 22 Gardner Minshew JAC 10 20 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 21 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 22 18 18 Cam Newton CAR 7 23 Derek Carr OAK 6 24 Drew Brees NO 9 25 33 33 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 26 Mason Rudolph PIT 7 27 30 30 M. Trubisky CHI 6 28 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 29 Kyle Allen CAR 7 30 Joe Flacco DEN 10 31 25 25 Andy Dalton CIN 9 32 Josh Rosen MIA 5 33 Teddy Bridgewater NO 9 34 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 35 Case Keenum WAS 10 36 R. Fitzpatrick MIA 5 37 Nick Foles JAC 10 38 38 38 Chase Daniel CHI 6 39 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 40 Eli Manning NYG 11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle’s offense still starts with the run, but Wilson has been playing exceptional football thus far, taking Rodgers-esque care of the ball and bringing his best in big games — granted, he did some stat padding in the loss to New Orleans, but his work in tight wins over Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and the Rams was first rate. I’m giving him an overdue bump up the rankings.

Others of note

While it feels a little weird to move Dak Prescott up after his mistake-filled performance Sunday, I like what Dallas has at receiver following the return of Michael Gallup. I could see a lot more 300-plus-yard games from Prescott in 2019… It sounds like Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) doesn’t have a long-term injury, and Chase Daniel undid a lot of good will in London. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Trubisky back under center in Week 7 … Mason Rudolph (concussion) took an ugly hit on Sunday. I know players tend to get cleared fairly quickly, but I could see him missing a game or two … Considering that the Jets gave Sam Darnold (illness) first-team reps in practice I imagine he’s close to returning, so I’m moving him up from the dregs … There was no shortage of fingers to point in that Monday night debacle, but Baker Mayfield did nothing to inspire confidence.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 C. McCaffrey CAR 7 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 3 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 4 Alvin Kamara NO 9 5 Nick Chubb CLE 7 6 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 7 Aaron Jones GB 11 8 10 10 David Johnson ARI 12 9 Mark Ingram II BAL 8 10 Todd Gurley II LAR 9 11 13 13 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 12 14 14 L. Fournette JAC 10 13 Derrick Henry TEN 11 14 16 16 Marlon Mack IND 6 15 9 James Conner PIT 7 16 20 20 M. Gordon III LAC 12 17 Joe Mixon CIN 9 18 Chris Carson SEA 11 19 Kerryon Johnson DET 5 20 31 31 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 21 Sony Michel NE 10 22 24 24 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 23 19 19 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 24 James White NE 10 25 21 21 D. Montgomery CHI 6 26 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 27 Matt Breida SF 4 28 26 26 Duke Johnson HOU 10 29 Carlos Hyde HOU 10 30 39 39 Jordan Howard PHI 10 31 27 27 Damien Williams KC 12 32 LeSean McCoy KC 12 33 D. Singletary BUF 6 34 Miles Sanders PHI 10 35 37 37 Ronald Jones II TB 7 36 Peyton Barber TB 7 37 34 34 Royce Freeman DEN 10 38 Latavius Murray NO 9 39 45 45 Frank Gore BUF 6 40 38 38 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 41 52 52 Tevin Coleman SF 4 42 Kenyan Drake MIA 5 43 A. Mattison MIN 12 44 Chris Thompson WAS 10 45 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 46 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 47 43 43 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 48 Jamaal Williams GB 11 49 Nyheim Hines IND 6 50 41 41 Raheem Mostert SF 4 51 57 57 Ito Smith ATL 9 52 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 53 Justice Hill BAL 8 54 Tony Pollard DAL 8 55 Darrel Williams KC 12 56 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 57 D. Henderson LAR 9 58 47 47 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 59 Dion Lewis TEN 11 60 36 36 Wayne Gallman NYG 11 61 69 69 R. Armstead JAC 10 62 NR Reggie Bonnafon CAR 7 63 Jalen Richard OAK 6 64 Derrius Guice WAS 10 65 Darren Sproles PHI 10 66 Ty Montgomery NYJ 4 67 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 68 61 61 Jeff Wilson SF 4 69 Justin Jackson LAC 12 70 Rex Burkhead NE 10 71 T.J. Yeldon BUF 6 72 Ty Johnson DET 5 73 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 74 Mike Davis CHI 6

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Probably the most interesting development since last week’s column was news that Barkley pushed hard to return for Week 5. He ultimately didn’t, and with a Thursday game against New England, it seems unlikely he’ll return this week, either. Barkley looks to be on pace to come back about a month before what was originally believed. I’ve started the process of moving him up, but he won’t get the big jump until he’s officially back. Meanwhile, Wayne Gallman (concussion) was concussed early Sunday and has already been declared out for Week 6. His stock tumbles dramatically.

Los Angeles Chargers

I think what we saw Sunday, with Melvin Gordon getting most of the carries and Austin Ekeler staying involved in the passing game, is the general direction that backfield is headed. I’m moving Gordon up a bit as I expect him to round into form and keeping Ekeler around that RB2/RB3 threshold.

Others of note

I’m starting to develop concerns about Christian McCaffrey — very similar to those I carry about Deshaun Watson — that his body can’t hold up to this kind of usage. Cramps forced him to the sideline on Sunday and allowed Reggie Bonnafon to flash. I’d previously ranked Jordan Scarlett but have replaced him with Bonnafon, who feels like a priority handcuff … David Johnson (back) put up the kind of dual-threat performance I wanted to see in Week 5. Yes, it was against the Bengals, but I like where the Cardinals offense is headed as it relates to Johnson … Atlanta’s running game is a complete mess, so I’m dropping Devonta Freeman into the 20s, and I could see dropping more in the coming weeks … Tevin Coleman returned on Monday and had a larger role than Raheem Mostert so I’m essentially swapping the two. Matt Breida remains my top back in San Francisco.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 2 Julio Jones ATL 9 3 Davante Adams GB 11 4 Michael Thomas NO 9 5 Mike Evans TB 7 6 Keenan Allen LAC 12 7 5 O. Beckham Jr. CLE 7 8 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 9 Amari Cooper DAL 8 10 11 11 Chris Godwin TB 7 11 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 7 12 Adam Thielen MIN 12 13 Kenny Golladay DET 5 14 20 20 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 15 Julian Edelman NE 10 16 13 13 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 17 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 18 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 19 Tyreek Hill KC 12 20 18 18 Robert Woods LAR 9 21 DJ Moore CAR 7 22 S. Shepard NYG 11 23 Josh Gordon NE 10 24 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 25 L. Fitzgerald ARI 12 26 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 27 39 39 DJ Chark Jr. JAC 10 28 Mike Williams LAC 12 29 A. Robinson II CHI 6 30 34 34 John Brown BUF 6 31 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 32 27 27 Marquise Brown BAL 8 33 36 36 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 34 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 35 40 40 Will Fuller V HOU 10 36 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 37 43 43 C. Sutton DEN 10 38 32 32 Sammy Watkins KC 12 39 Christian Kirk ARI 12 40 E. Sanders DEN 10 41 50 50 Michael Gallup DAL 8 42 33 33 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 43 49 49 DK Metcalf SEA 11 44 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 45 A.J. Green CIN 9 46 46 46 Dede Westbrook JAC 10 47 55 55 Mecole Hardman KC 12 48 Corey Davis TEN 11 49 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 50 M. Jones Jr. DET 5 51 57 57 Golden Tate NYG 11 52 A.J. Brown TEN 11 53 63 63 Mohamed Sanu ATL 9 54 47 47 M. Valdes-Scantling GB 11 55 Deebo Samuel SF 4 56 59 59 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 57 Kenny Stills HOU 10 58 DeVante Parker MIA 5 59 Demarcus Robinson KC 12 60 80 80 Willie Snead IV BAL 8 61 Trey Quinn WAS 10 62 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 63 Cole Beasley BUF 6 64 52 52 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 65 62 62 P. Dorsett II NE 10 66 KeeSean Johnson ARI 12 67 Dante Pettis SF 4 68 G. Allison GB 11 69 Antonio Callaway CLE 7 70 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 71 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 72 78 78 Anthony Miller CHI 6 73 79 79 Adam Humphries TEN 11 74 Randall Cobb DAL 8 75 81 81 Keke Coutee HOU 10 76 P. Richardson Jr. WAS 10 77 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 78 94 94 D. Thomas NYJ 10 79 Chris Conley JAC 10 80 J. Washington PIT 7 81 Danny Amendola DET 5 82 42 42 John Ross CIN 9 83 Zay Jones OAK 6 84 Donte Moncrief PIT 7 85 Albert Wilson MIA 5 86 Ted Ginn Jr. NO 9 87 M. Goodwin SF 4 88 Miles Boykin BAL 8 89 B. Perriman TB 7 90 D. Hamilton DEN 10 91 Rashard Higgins CLE 7 92 P. Williams MIA 5 93 Andy Isabella ARI 12 94 Devin Funchess IND 6 95 Antonio Brown FA —

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

A receiving corps already missing A.J. Green (foot), who has been ruled out of practicing for the coming week, will now function without John Ross (shoulder). That leaves Boyd alongside names like Auden Tate and Alex Erickson, who suffered a concussion in Week 5. Somebody has to catch passes in Cincinnati, and Boyd has real talent. I expect him to get his numbers going forward.

Kansas City Chiefs

I’ve mentioned this before, but it bears repeating: Patrick Mahomes is the star of the Chiefs’ passing game, and everyone outside of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill (clavicle) is interchangeable from one week to the next. That’s why I don’t trust players like Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle, especially with Hill seemingly close to a return. The changes I did make were moving Sammy Watkins (hamstring) down after his injury and sliding Mecole Hardman up, as the rookie seems to be the most consistent beyond that core trio of Mahomes, Hill and Kelce.

Others of note

D.J. Chark (doo doo doo doo doo doo) has topped 100 yards, scored or done both in four of his team’s five games this season. I’m moving him into WR2 orbit, but I still prefer him as a WR3 … Will Fuller has had monster games before. I need to see more consistency before jumping him up dramatically, though, and even then his durability will remain a concern… I’m moving Courtland Sutton ahead of Emmanuel Sanders based on the steadiness of his weekly opportunities. I could also see the latter wearing another uniform in the near future, which could mean a bigger role for Sutton … Golden Tate is back from his suspension, and there isn’t a ton of talent outside for the G-Men … I think Mohamed Sanu has reached the point where he should be owned in most leagues. The Falcons can’t run and are likely to be playing from behind a lot … Michael Gallup returned and didn’t miss a beat. I really like his potential as the No. 2 target behind Amari Cooper.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk Mv Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 Zach Ertz PHI 3 Evan Engram NYG 4 George Kittle SF 5 Austin Hooper ATL 6 Darren Waller OAK 7 Mark Andrews BAL 8 10 10 Will Dissly SEA 9 Delanie Walker TEN 10 Greg Olsen CAR 11 13 13 Jared Cook NO 12 Vance McDonald PIT 13 O.J. Howard TB 14 T.J. Hockenson DET 15 Hunter Henry LAC 16 Eric Ebron IND 17 Jimmy Graham GB 18 31 31 Gerald Everett LAR 19 20 20 Jack Doyle IND 20 Jason Witten DAL 21 Tyler Eifert CIN 22 Kyle Rudolph MIN 23 29 29 Jordan Akins HOU 24 28 28 Noah Fant DEN 25 Vernon Davis WAS 26 19 19 Trey Burton CHI 27 26 26 Dallas Goedert PHI 28 Cameron Brate TB 29 36 36 Hayden Hurst BAL 30 Mike Gesicki MIA 31 Chris Herndon NYJ 32 Nick Vannett PIT 33 Jordan Reed WAS 34 David Njoku CLE 35 Demetrius Harris CLE 36 Matt LaCosse NE 37 Jonnu Smith TEN 38 Tyler Higbee LAR 39 C.J. Uzomah CIN

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Others of note

Maybe it’s simply been injuries or game situation, but Gerald Everett has been targeted 19 times over the past two weeks, catching a dozen of those for 180 yards and a TD. With so much talent on the outside, it’s a safe bet he’ll see single coverage. I’m moving him to TE2, but if your current TE1 has worn out his welcome you could roll the dice … Will Dissly just keeps making plays. In a down year for the position statistically I’ve moved him into my top 10 … There were finally some signs of life from Jared Cook down in New Orleans. I haven’t given up on him just yet.

DEFENSE