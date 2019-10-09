USA Today Sports

Odds chart for daily play: Week 6

DFS

By October 9, 2019

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM NY Giants New England 16.5 -16.5 42 12.75 29.25
SUN 9:30 PM Carolina Tampa Bay -2 2 48 25 23
SUN 1:00 PM Washington Miami -3.5 3.5 41 22.25 18.75
SUN 1:00 PM Philadelphia Minnesota 3 -3 44 20.5 23.5
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Kansas City 5 -5 55 25 30
SUN 1:00 PM New Orleans Jacksonville 1.5 -1.5 44.5 21.5 23
SUN 1:00 PM Seattle Cleveland -1.5 1.5 47 24.25 22.75
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Baltimore 11.5 -11.5 48 18.25 29.75
SUN 4:05 PM San Francisco LA Rams 3.5 -3.5 50.5 23.5 27
SUN 4:05 PM Atlanta Arizona -2.5 2.5 51.5 27 24.5
SUN 4:25 PM Dallas NY Jets -7 7 42.5 24.75 17.75
SUN 4:25 PM Tennessee Denver 2.5 -2.5 39 18.25 20.75
SUN 8:20 PM Pittsburgh San Diego 7 -7 41 17 24
MON 8:15 PM Detroit Green Bay 4.5 -4.5 47 21.25 25.75

