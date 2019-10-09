Odds chart for daily play: Week 6

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|NY Giants
|New England
|16.5
|-16.5
|42
|12.75
|29.25
|SUN
|9:30 PM
|Carolina
|Tampa Bay
|-2
|2
|48
|25
|23
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Washington
|Miami
|-3.5
|3.5
|41
|22.25
|18.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Philadelphia
|Minnesota
|3
|-3
|44
|20.5
|23.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Kansas City
|5
|-5
|55
|25
|30
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New Orleans
|Jacksonville
|1.5
|-1.5
|44.5
|21.5
|23
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Seattle
|Cleveland
|-1.5
|1.5
|47
|24.25
|22.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Baltimore
|11.5
|-11.5
|48
|18.25
|29.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|San Francisco
|LA Rams
|3.5
|-3.5
|50.5
|23.5
|27
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Atlanta
|Arizona
|-2.5
|2.5
|51.5
|27
|24.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Dallas
|NY Jets
|-7
|7
|42.5
|24.75
|17.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Tennessee
|Denver
|2.5
|-2.5
|39
|18.25
|20.75
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Pittsburgh
|San Diego
|7
|-7
|41
|17
|24
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Detroit
|Green Bay
|4.5
|-4.5
|47
|21.25
|25.75