DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 6

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 6 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

QUARTERBACKS

DESHAUN WATSON- $6700 DRAFTKINGS, $8400 FANDUEL

I hope you listened to our show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio on Saturday night because we had a whole segment dedicated to the Deshaun Watson/Will Fuller stack. There is no reason to come off this train again in Week 6. Can the matchup get better than last week? I think so, Vegas has the total at 54 points and I won’t be surprised if that total goes up. Watson is averaging 26 points on DraftKings and I can see him exceeding that with the dream matchup that the Chiefs present. To stay in this game he will need to throw the ball and there is a good chance he will be playing from behind.

MATT RYAN- $6400 DRAFTKINGS, $8100 FANDUEL

Ryan has thrown for 300+ yards in every game so far this season and that will continue in Week 6. The Arizona Cardinals have one of the worst defenses in the league and are currently letting up 408 total yards per game. They are also terrible defending the pass, allowing 269 yards per game. Combine that with the weapons Ryan has and the shootout potential of this matchup. We now have a lock at QB who provides a safe floor and massive upside in Week 6.

RUNNING BACKS

ALVIN KAMARA- $8000 DRAFTKINGS, $7900 FANDUEL

We are waiting for the breakout game from Kamara and I think it comes in Week 6. McCaffrey tore up the Jaguars in Week 5 and Kamara has similar skill sets. The Jaguars have let up 136 yards per game on the ground which means Kamara should exceed 100 and all the receiving yards will be a bonus. Teddy Bridgewater has taken ownership of this offense and should have the full playbook at his disposal now. Look for Kamara to rack up 30+ points on DraftKings in Week 6.

MARK INGRAM- $6600 DRAFTKINGS, $7500 FANDUEL

Let’s get a combination of a discount, low ownership, and one of the worst defenses in the league. The Bengals are allowing 411 of total offense and a league-worst 167 yards per game on the ground. Vegas has the Ravens winning by 12 points which should mean a lot of Ingram in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Ingram is the Baltimore goal-line back and should find the end zone twice. He will exceed 100 yards rushing crushing value on both sites this weekend.

WIDE RECEIVERS

WILL FULLER- $6000 DRAFTKINGS, $6600 FANDUEL

If you had Will Fuller in Week 5 you were set up for a big day and there is no reason to jump off the Fuller express in Week 6. Can the matchup get better? I don’t think so, and I love the pairing of Fuller with Deshaun Watson. Fuller and Hopkins are both in smash spots in Week 6 and if the Texans want to stay in the game versus the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes we should see a lot from Fuller. We can’t expect the same boxscore from Week 5 but I think it’s fair to assume a 100-yard game with at least one touchdown in this matchup. Give me Fuller anytime we have a game with Vegas setting the over at 54 points.

ADAM THIELEN- $6700 DRAFTKINGS, $7200 FANDUEL

Thielen broke out in Week 5 after expressing his opinions about the Vikings passing game to the public. He got fed the rock and had a monster game with 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Now he gets to face the 27th ranked secondary in the league. Philadelphia is allowing 271 yards a game through the air and has been getting torched all season. Look for Thielen as a safe cash game play to pay up for. He also provides a high ceiling in your tournament lineups. The stack of Kirk Cousins to Thielen is a good way to start some of your GPP builds.

TIGHT ENDS

AUSTIN HOOPER- $5000 DRAFTKINGS, $6400 FANDUEL

This is a no brainer here, don’t try to get cute and fade Hooper. If you wanted a week to fade a tight end versus the Cardinals that was in Week 5 with Tyler Eifert. Eifert is not the same man that Hooper is. Hooper has Matt Ryan and a receiving corps that really opens up things for him. Hooper is a prime red zone target for Matt Ryan and I like the stack of Ryan and Hooper at a discount instead of trying to decide between Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu all of which I love independently.

MARK ANDREWS- $4800 DRAFTKINGS, $6300 FANDUEL

Andrews is coming off a couple of sluggish games after a monster start to this season. Is he hobbled, is he facing tougher teams, or Lamar Jackson’s struggles causing his numbers to go down? It’s probably all of the above to some extent but I like this matchup too much to fade Andrews in Week 6. The Bengals have let up a bunch of points through the air and Andrews is getting highly targeted in the Ravens passing attack. Let’s see if we can get a 15-20 point game out of Andrews in Week 6 and cement a nice safety play at tight end.

DEFENSES

COWBOYS- $4300 DRAFTKINGS, $5000 FANDUEL

It looks like Sam Darnold will be back in Week 6 but this Jets offense is not impressive with or without him. The Cowboys are coming off a beatdown by the Packers in Week 5 and have to come out of this game with a W. The Jets offense is ranked as the worst in the league, so let’s target them in Week 6.

REDSKINS- $3200 DRAFTKINGS, $4200 FANDUEL

You most likely won’t find me targeting any Redskins players for the rest of the year, but I love targeting these Dolphins with opposing defenses. The Redskins become a strong play in Week 6, not because their defense is any good but more because of how bad the Dolphins are. Sign me up for a discount and the best matchup on the board for Week 6.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.