Friday walkthrough: Week 6

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB David Johnson (ARI), WR Christian Kirk (ARI), WR Damiere Byrd (ARI), WR Marquise Brown (BAL), WR Kenny Stills (HOU), WR Tyreek Hill (KCC), TE Hunter Henry (SDC)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB David Johnson (back) only put in a single limited practice on Friday, is listed as questionable and a game-time decision for Sunday. WR Christain Kirk (ankle) may return to action after a limited week of practice but is also a game-time decision. WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) is questionable again this week but was able to practice all week on a limited basis. He may also return to action Sunday.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Julio Jones (hip) logged a DNP on Wednesday but put in limited practice sessions the rest of the week and didn’t make the team’s final injury report.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Marquise Brown (ankle) despite logging DNP’s all week is listed as questionable and a game-time decision. TE Mark Andrews (shoulder) progressed from DNP to full participation this week and is expected to play despite his questionable status.

BUFFALO BILLS – Bye Week

RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) and TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) could return to action in Week 7 after some extra bye week rest.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Cam Newton (foot) is out again as expected. After a DNP Wednesday RB Christian McCaffrey (back) participated fully the rest of the week in practice and didn’t make the team’s final injury report.

CHICAGO BEARS – Bye Week

QB Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder) and WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) should return to action in Week 7.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR A.J. Green (ankle) finally got back on the practice field this week but on a “very limited” basis. He remains out.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Rashard Higgins (knee) put in a solid week of practice and is expected to return to action after not making the team’s final injury report.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Randall Cobb (back, hip) put in a full practice on Wednesday but tweaked his back and sat out the rest of the week and is questionable to play. WR Michael Gallup (knee) put in a full week of practice, is not on the team’s final injury report and is expected to return to the playing field this weekend.

DENVER BRONCOS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DETROIT LIONS – Monday Night

WR Danny Amendola (chest) has been limited in practice so far this week but expected to return to action Monday night. TE T.J. Hockenson (concussion) remains in concussion protocol and may not clear by game time this week.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – Monday Night

RB Jamaal Williams (concussion) cleared concussion protocol and is practicing fully and expected to return to action Monday night. WR Davante Adams (toe) is not practicing this week and unlikely to play. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring, calf) put in a light practice on Thursday but went full Friday and is expected to play.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Kenny Stills (hamstring, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is a questionable game-time decision for Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Bye Week

Should be relatively healthy coming out of the bye week.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) has been ruled out again.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful to play Sunday. WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) was able to put in a limited week of practice but it will be a game-time decision as to whether he returns to action this week.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

TE Hunter Henry (knee) returned to practice this week on a limited basis and has a shot at returning to the playing field Sunday. PK Mike Badgley (groin) is doubtful again this week and likely to miss another game.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Todd Gurley (quadricep) did not hit the practice field all week and is doubtful to play. WR Brandon Cooks (concussion) practiced all week, cleared the league’s concussion protocol and didn’t make the team’s final injury report.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Albert Wilson (calf, hip) is listed as questionable but expected to return to action Sunday after getting back on the practice field on a limited basis this week. WR Allen Hurns (concussion) remains out.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Played Thursday Night

RB Rex Burkhead (foot) missed another game and WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) sat out Thursday night as well. WR Josh Gordon (knee) tried to play but ended up sidelined mid-game.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (finger) is expected to be out another 3-4 weeks. RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) made the injury report on Friday after being limited on Thursday and not practicing Friday. He’s listed as questionable. WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) is out again after a week of DNP’s.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Played Thursday Night

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) remained out and is looking at another 1-3 weeks before his return to action. Joining him on the sidelines was RB Wayne Gallman (concussion), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) and TE Evan Engram (knee).

NEW YORK JETS

QB Sam Darnold (illness) is not on the team’s injury report this week and has been cleared to return to action. WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice all week and is questionable to play, as is WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder). TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) was injured in practice Friday and is out.

OAKLAND RAIDERS – Bye Week

Should be fairly healthy coming out of their bey week.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) is out and week-to-week going forward. RB Corey Clement (shoulder) was placed on IR this week and will miss at least eight weeks. WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is out and will miss another game.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

QB Mason Rudolph (concussion) remains in concussion protocol and will not play this week. Backup RB Jaylen Samuels (knee) will be sidelined at least a month. WR James Washington (shoulder) didn’t practice all week and is out.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TE George Kittle (groin) showed up on the injury report Friday due to a limited practice but is expected to play despite being tagged as questionable.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) is listed as questionable but he practiced fully all week and is expected to play.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) has been ruled out again this week.

TENNESSEE TITANS

No injuries of fantasy note.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Both TE Jordan Reed (concussion) and TE Veron Davis (concussion) remain out.