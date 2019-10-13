Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 6

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

No need to refresh this page. This page will automatically refresh every 90 seconds.

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early Games: WR Marquise Brown (BAL), WR Kenny Stills (HOU), WR Tyreek Hill (KCC)

Afternoon Games: RB David Johnson (ARI), WR Christian Kirk (ARI), WR Damiere Byrd (ARI)

Night Game: TE Hunter Henry (SDC)

Panthers vs. Buccaneers (9:30am ET in London)

Kickoff Weather: 49 degrees and mostly cloudy

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Lineup Notes: QB Cam Newton (foot) is out again as expected.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Lineup Notes: WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) has been ruled out again this week.

Redskins at Dolphins (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 84 degrees, humid and mostly cloudy

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Lineup Notes: Both TE Jordan Reed (concussion) and TE Vernon Davis (concussion) remain out.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Lineup Notes: WR Albert Wilson (calf, hip) is listed as questionable but expected to return to action Sunday after getting back on the practice field on a limited basis this week. WR Allen Hurns (concussion) remains out.

Eagles at Vikings (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Lineup Notes: RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) is out and week-to-week going forward. RB Corey Clement (shoulder) was placed on IR this week and will miss at least eight weeks. WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is out and will miss another game.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Texans at Chiefs (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees and clear

HOUSTON TEXANS

Lineup Notes: WR Kenny Stills (hamstring, ankle) was limited in practice all week and is a questionable game-time decision for Sunday.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Lineup Notes: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful to play Sunday. WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) was able to put in a limited week of practice but it will be a game-time decision as to whether he returns to action this week.

Saints at Jaguars (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees and clear

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Lineup Notes: QB Drew Brees (finger) is expected to be out another 3-4 weeks. RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) made the injury report on Friday after being limited on Thursday and not practicing Friday. He’s listed as questionable. WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) is out again after a week of DNP’s.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Lineup Notes: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) has been ruled out again.

Seahawks at Browns (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees and partly cloudy with some wind

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Lineup Notes: NonRB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) is listed as questionable but he practiced fully all week and is expected to play.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Lineup Notes: WR Rashard Higgins (knee) put in a solid week of practice and is expected to return to action after not making the team’s final injury report.

Bengals at Ravens (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees and overcast

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Lineup Notes: WR Marquise Brown (ankle) despite logging DNP’s all week is listed as questionable and a game-time decision. TE Mark Andrews (shoulder) progressed from DNP to full participation this week and is expected to play despite his questionable status.

49ers at Rams (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees and partly cloudy

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Lineup Notes: TE George Kittle (groin) showed up on the injury report Friday due to a limited practice but is expected to play despite being tagged as questionable.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Lineup Notes: RB Todd Gurley (quadricep) did not hit the practice field all week and is doubtful to play. WR Brandon Cooks (concussion) practiced all week, cleared the league’s concussion protocol and didn’t make the team’s final injury report.

Falcons at Cardinals (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

ATLANTA FALCONS

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Lineup Notes: RB David Johnson (back) only put in a single limited practice on Friday, is listed as questionable and a game-time decision today. WR Christain Kirk (ankle) may return to action after a limited week of practice but is also a game-time decision. WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) is questionable again this week but was able to practice all week on a limited basis. He may also return to action today.

Cowboys at Jets (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees and mostly cloudy

DALLAS COWBOYS

Lineup Notes: WR Randall Cobb (back, hip) put in a full practice on Wednesday but tweaked his back and sat out the rest of the week and is questionable to play. WR Michael Gallup (knee) put in a full week of practice, is not on the team’s final injury report and is expected to return to the playing field this weekend.

NEW YORK JETS

Lineup Notes: QB Sam Darnold (illness) is not on the team’s injury report this week and has been cleared to return to action. WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice all week and is questionable to play, as is WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder). TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) was injured in practice Friday and is out.

Titans at Broncos (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees and clear

TENNESSEE TITANS

Lineup Notes: PK Cody Parkey was signed this week to replace the released PK Cairo Santos.

DENVER BRONCOS

Steelers at Chargers (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees and partly cloudy

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Lineup Notes: QB Mason Rudolph (concussion) remains in concussion protocol and will not play this week. Backup RB Jaylen Samuels (knee) will be sidelined at least a month. WR James Washington (shoulder) didn’t practice all week and is out.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Lineup Notes: TE Hunter Henry (knee) returned to practice this week on a limited basis and has a shot at returning to the playing field Sunday. PK Mike Badgley (groin) is doubtful again this week and likely to miss another game. PK Chase McLaughlin is expected to kick for the Chargers again.

Lions at Packers (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 41 degrees and clear

DETROIT LIONS

Lineup Notes: WR Danny Amendola (chest) was limited in practice this week but expected to return to action Monday night. TE T.J. Hockenson (concussion) was still in concussion protocol as of Friday but “on pace to be cleared” over the weekend.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Lineup Notes: RB Jamaal Williams (concussion) cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return to action Monday night. WR Davante Adams (toe) did not practice this week and is out. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring, calf) put in a light practice on Thursday but went full the rest of the week and didn’t make the team’s final injury report.