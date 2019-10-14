Tunnel Vision of Week 6

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Yards TD Deshaun Watson 280 – 42 3 Matt Ryan 356 – 7 4 Lamar Jackson 236 – 152 1 Kirk Cousins 333 4 Russell Wilson 295 – 31 3 Running Backs Yards TD Nick Chubb 139 2 Devonta Freeman 118 2 David Johnson 102 2 Chris Carson 159 1 James Conner 119 2 Wide Receivers Yards TD Stefon Diggs 185 3 Terry McLaurin 100 2 Tyreek Hill 80 2 Curtis Samuel 78 2 Robby Anderson 125 1 Tight Ends Yards TD Austin Hooper 117 1 Hunter Henry 100 2 Ricky Seals-Jones 47 1 George Kittle 103 0 Mark Andrews 99 0 Placekickers XP FG Joey Slye 4 3 Brett Maher 1 3 Brandon McManus 1 3 Justin Tucker 2 3 Jake Elliott 2 2 Defense Sck-TO TD Broncos 7-1 0 Patriots 1-4 2 Panthers 6-7 0 Giants 3-2 1 Redskins 5-2 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

TE Will Dissly – Achilles

RB Chris Thompson – Ankle

QB Josh Rosen – Benched

WR Marquise Lee – Foot

WR Amari Cooper – Quad

WR Emmanuel Sanders – Knee

Chasing Ambulances

TE Will Dissly – The Seahawks fear that he tore his left Achilles and he already missed 2018 with a torn patellar tendon. He very likely is gone for the year. That leaves Luke Willson as the starter but he’s been around for seven years and never caught more than 22 passes in a year. Without Dissly, the passing will shift to the wideouts and running backs. Mostly, the Seahawks offense drops a notch.

WR Amari Cooper – Left with a quad injury and never returned. Tavon Austin is his primary backup and he led the Cowboys with 64 yards on five catches in the loss to the Jets. Austin has been a disappointment for seven years after being the 1.08 pick of the Rams. Austin is never more than a desperation play but at least he will face the visiting Eagles this week. But only if you have nearly no options. Cooper was said to be in a lot of pain, so his injury may linger.

WR Emmanuel Sanders – Early speculation is that his injury is minor and that it shouldn’t be an issue this week.

QB Josh Rosen – He was benched but it was only temporary. He’ll start this week against the 49ers. Probably won’t finish. Again.

Free Agent Fodder

QB Sam Darnold – His first game back from a case of mono and he throws for 328 yards and two scores against the defense formerly known as the Cowboys. His next two games are versus the Pats and then at the Jaguars. But starting in Week 9, he’ll play at the Dolphins, Giants, at Redskins and the Raiders.

RB Mark Walton – The Dolphins aren’t where you turn for a free agent much but the backfield is in transition and Mark Walton gained 32 yards on six carries (5.1 YPC) and caught five passes for 43 yards. That was 75 yards on 11 touches while Kenyan Drake gained 70 yards on 16 touches. If you have an empty slot to see if anything good happens, he’s interesting.

RB Benny Snell – With Jaylen Samuels out for a month or more, Snell fills in. He ran for 75 yards on 17 carries and caught a 14-yard pass in the win over the Chargers. He’ll always be no better than the No. 2 behind Conner, but after the Week 7 bye, the Steelers host the Dolphins, Colts, and Rams.

RB Alexander Mattison – Should already be on the roster of the Dalvin Cook owner but he’s available in many leagues. He turned in 63 yards on 14 runs helping to beat the Eagles. He’s mostly a stash in case Dalvin Cook is injured again and Week 8 the Vikings host the Redskins.

QB Ryan Tannehill – Only if the Titans name him as the starter. Which they should, but haven’t done so far.

WR Adam Humphries – Led all Titan receivers (which doesn’t say much) with six catches for 47 yards. And five of those catches (for 45 yards) all came in the fourth quarter after Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota. There’s been no early word that Tannehill will start any games, but he threw almost every pass to the wide receivers, unlike Mariota. Both Corey Davis and A.J. Brown saw an increase of targets with Tannehill under center. Four of the Titans’ next five games are at home.

WR Demaryius Thomas – He caught four passes for 62 yards in the win over the Cowboys as the starting flanker. With Sam Darnold back, all the Jets receivers are suddenly worthy of fantasy consideration.

WR Duke Williams – The Bills traded Zay Jones to the Raiders over their bye week and Duke Williams is the new flanker. Williams caught four passes for 29 yards and the game-winning touchdown in Week 5. He was the leading receiver in the CFL last year and makes for an interesting stash to see if Josh Allen catches fire at the end of this season as he did in 2018. Their next games are hosting the Dolphins, Eagles, and Redskins. That’s going to be a fantasy bonanza for several Bills players.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones – It is a very thin position so it doesn’t take much to become fantasy-relevant. The Browns tight end was blanked in the loss to the 49ers, but he scored in Week 4 (3-82, TD) and Week 6 (3-47, TD). A lot of Will Dissly owners will be cruising the waiver wire this week.

Notable Performances

WR Golden Tate – With the Giants devoid of other playmakers, Tate caught six passes for 102 yards and one score in the loss to the Patriots. Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram will return, but at least Tate has some chemistry with Daniel Brown.

TE O.J. Howard – He only caught two passes for 35 yards but there is speculation that he could become trade material. That could only be a positive if it happened. If he’s been dropped in your league and you have roster room, you could pick him up for two weeks to see if a trade transpires.

RB Christian McCaffrey – The Buccaneers are his kryptonite this year, but while he was limited to only 57 total yards, he still scored twice in the London win. That’s pretty unstoppable so far.

RB Chris Carson – Ran for 124 yards and a score in the win at the Browns and that made three straight 100-yard performances. He’s carried at least 22 times in each and the Seahawks won every game.

RB Carlos Hyde – The Texans are improving and Hyde comes off a 26-carry, 116-yard effort with a score in the win at the Chiefs. He scored a touchdown in three of his last four games. Duke Johnson is just a third-down back by now.

WR Tyreek Hill – His first game back from a shoulder injury and he led the Chiefs with ten targets, five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn’t enough since all other weapons went cold, but at least Hill is back with a vengeance.

RB Adrian Peterson – Facing the Dolphins, the future Hall-of-Famer ran for 118 yards on 23 carries and even caught two passes for 18 yards. Chris Thompson left with a foot injury and if he ends up missing any time, that could let Peterson catch more passes which could make him fantasy-relevant even when he is not playing the Dolphins.

RB Boston Scott – He was promoted from the practice squad last week when the Eagles placed Corey Clement on injured reserve. With Darren Sproles out this week, Scott was used as a returner and ran four times for 30 yards. Miles Sanders only gained six yards on three runs. Scott is not supplanting Sanders or even Sproles, but it is a sign of the committee backfield that the Eagles will always use.

RB Devonta Freeman – Nice to see Freeman get 19 carries to gain 88 yards and add three catches for 30 yards and two receiving touchdowns. This was only the second time this season that he averaged more than three yards per carry. But it is the second straight week when he caught a touchdown.

RB Melvin Gordon – He only gained 18 yards on eight carries versus the Steelers and added three catches for 30 yards. Austin Ekeler’s lost all fantasy value on Sunday but Gordon now totals 20 carries for 49 yards (2.4 YPC) after two games back. And the Chargers lost both. Not exactly building a case for that big payoff next year.

TE Hunter Henry – He was on many fantasy benches for his first game back since HC Anthony Lynn said he would be limited in his first game back. That meant he only caught eight of nine targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns as the primary receiver for the Chargers this week. He looked completely healthy and played in top form. In a position that has seen a downturn this season, Henry was the top fantasy tight end for Week 6 in his first game in five weeks.

Huddle player of the week

Stefon Diggs – He was grumbling about his lack of use and that he wanted to be traded. Now two weeks later, he led all fantasy players with seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Facing the Eagles defense will cure what ails you and it helps quiet that squeaky wheel.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Kyler Murray 372 3 QB Jared Goff 78 0 RB Carlos Hyde 130 1 RB Derrick Henry 33 0 RB Adrian Peterson 136 0 RB Alvin Kamara 66 0 WR Robby Anderson 125 1 WR Amari Cooper 3 0 WR Jaron Brown 29 2 WR Cooper Kupp 17 0 WR Curtis Samuel 78 2 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 7 0 TE Ricky Seals-Jones 47 1 TE Will Dissly 0 0 PK Joey Slye 4 XP 3 FG PK Greg Zuerlein 1 XP Huddle Fantasy Points = 138 Huddle Fantasy Points = 14

Now get back to work…