Rest of season rankings: Week 7

Player Rankings

By October 15, 2019

(Aaron Doster, USA TODAY Sports)

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
2
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
4
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
5
8
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
7
5
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
8
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
9
Tom Brady
NE
10
10
11
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
11
Jared Goff
LAR
9
12
Jameis Winston
TB
7
13
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
14
Josh Allen
BUF
6
15
13
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
16
M. Stafford
DET
5
17
14
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
18
21
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
19
25
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
20
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
21
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
22
Gardner Minshew
JAC
10
23
Cam Newton
CAR
7
24
Derek Carr
OAK
6
25
Drew Brees
NO
9
26
31
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
27
Mason Rudolph
PIT
7
28
M. Trubisky
CHI
6
29
33
Teddy Bridgewater
NO
9
30
Kyle Allen
CAR
7
31
Joe Flacco
DEN
10
32
28
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
33
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
34
Case Keenum
WAS
10
35
39
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
36
R. Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
37
Nick Foles
JAC
10
38
34
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
39
Chase Daniel
CHI
6
40
Eli Manning
NYG
11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Sam Darnold, New York Jets

There was a lot of preseason buzz with Darnold, and outside of one bad throw he played a great game against the Cowboys, completely turning around what had been a moribund offense. With Darnold as the triggerman there’s actually some usable talent in Gotham, so I’m moving him into the top 20.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Mayfield did some good things against the Seahawks on Sunday, including making a couple of plays with his legs, but he continued to make far too many mistakes with his third multi-interception game of the season to give him 11 INTs for the year. It feels like Cleveland’s best move right now is more Nick Chubb and less Mayfield.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

I had Rodgers set for a more significant decline in my rankings, but he played an excellent game on Monday night even if his final line doesn’t bear that out as he was undermined by multiple dropped passes, including a wide-open touchdown for Aaron Jones. I think these reps without Davante Adams are going to help the Packers, and Rodgers, in the long run.

Others of note

I’m a little worried about Patrick Mahomes in the short term, but the extra rest he’ll get after Thursday night should help him get his ankle issue sorted out so I’m keeping him atop the rankings … I don’t feel like I can drop Jameis Winston any lower right now based on the talent outside and the big yardage numbers he’s putting up. Still, it’s hard to spin five INTs … Everything seems hunky dory in Minnesota right now, and Kirk Cousins has played much better football the last two weeks. While I’m retaining some skepticism I’m moving back into solid QB2 territory … It sounds like A.J. Green could be back this week. That moves Andy Dalton up a bit … There’s still no word on whether the move to Ryan Tannehill over Marcus Mariota was for more than Week 6, but I don’t like either guy regardless … It sounds like Cam Newton will start practicing after the bye. Is there a scenario where the Panthers stick with Kyle Allen over Newton?

RUNNING BACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
C. McCaffrey
CAR
7
2
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
3
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
4
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
5
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
6
Aaron Jones
GB
11
7
David Johnson
ARI
12
8
6
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
9
Mark Ingram II
BAL
8
10
Todd Gurley II
LAR
9
11
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
12
L. Fournette
JAC
10
13
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
14
Marlon Mack
IND
6
15
18
Chris Carson
SEA
11
16
James Conner
PIT
7
17
M. Gordon III
LAC
12
18
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
19
22
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
20
Sony Michel
NE
10
21
19
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5
22
17
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
23
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
24
D. Montgomery
CHI
6
25
29
Carlos Hyde
HOU
10
26
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
27
24
James White
NE
10
28
Matt Breida
SF
4
29
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
30
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
31
D. Singletary
BUF
6
32
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
33
28
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
34
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
35
Peyton Barber
TB
7
36
41
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
37
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
38
31
Damien Williams
KC
12
39
Latavius Murray
NO
9
40
Frank Gore
BUF
6
41
48
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
42
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
43
Kenyan Drake
MIA
5
44
A. Mattison
MIN
12
45
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
46
52
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
47
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
48
58
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
49
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
50
44
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
51
73
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
52
Ito Smith
ATL
9
53
Justice Hill
BAL
8
54
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
55
Darrel Williams
KC
12
56
D. Henderson
LAR
9
57
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
58
50
Raheem Mostert
SF
4
59
Wayne Gallman
NYG
11
60
R. Armstead
JAC
10
61
Reggie Bonnafon
CAR
7
62
47
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
63
56
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
64
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
65
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
66
Darren Sproles
PHI
10
67
Ty Montgomery
NYJ
4
68
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
69
Jeff Wilson
SF
4
70
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
71
Rex Burkhead
NE
10
72
T.J. Yeldon
BUF
6
73
Ty Johnson
DET
5
74
Mike Davis
CHI
6

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets

I’ve been waiting for Darnold to return to see what the Jets offense looked like, and it featured a lot of three-wide sets and surprisingly little from Bell (against a defense that got gashed by the run during the previous week). It’s not enough to drop him from the top 10 yet, but I moved him down a couple pegs and will be watching closely this next week or two to see if another adjustment is warranted.

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

I was surprised to see Todd Gurley miss Week 6 with a quad injury from the previous Thursday night, and I was even more surprised how terrible the Rams looked. I’m not making major adjustments to any of their skill players, but if they can’t get going against the Falcons in Week 7 there will be changes.

Others of note

A week ago it seemed like Saquon Barkley was on the cusp of returning. As of now, however, his status for Week 7 remains up in the air. As such, I’m keeping Barkley where he is with the caveat that I’d slide him right into my starting lineup if he’s active against Arizona … Chris Carson is a beast, and Rashaad Penny can’t stay healthy. Up goes Carson … I liked what I saw from Devonta Freeman this week. I won’t be adjusting him, though, using the loophole “it was against the Cardinals” … It looks like Washington’s post-Gruden plan is to feature Adrian Peterson and sprinkle in a little Case Keenum. That worked against Miami. Will it work against San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo? Color me skeptical … Jamaal Williams is a player, and Matt LaFleur prefers to use multiple backs. He’s going to continue to get looks… Kerryon Johnson has now rushed for fewer than 50 yards in four of his five games. At this point I feel like he’s more of an RB3.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Julio Jones
ATL
9
2
Michael Thomas
NO
9
3
1
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
4
3
Davante Adams
GB
11
5
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
6
O. Beckham Jr.
CLE
7
7
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
8
10
Chris Godwin
TB
7
9
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
10
5
Mike Evans
TB
7
11
J. Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
12
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
13
19
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
14
15
Julian Edelman
NE
10
15
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
16
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
17
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
18
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
19
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
20
24
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
21
Robert Woods
LAR
9
22
DJ Moore
CAR
7
23
L. Fitzgerald
ARI
12
24
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
25
DJ Chark Jr.
JAC
10
26
33
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
27
22
S. Shepard
NYG
11
28
Mike Williams
LAC
12
29
A. Robinson II
CHI
6
30
23
Josh Gordon
NE
10
31
John Brown
BUF
6
32
35
Will Fuller V
HOU
10
33
34
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
34
37
C. Sutton
DEN
10
35
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
36
41
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
37
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
38
43
DK Metcalf
SEA
11
39
44
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
40
42
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
41
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
42
45
A.J. Green
CIN
9
43
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
44
E. Sanders
DEN
10
45
36
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
46
51
Golden Tate
NYG
11
47
Dede Westbrook
JAC
10
48
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
49
64
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
50
Corey Davis
TEN
11
51
M. Jones Jr.
DET
5
52
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
53
Mohamed Sanu
ATL
9
54
58
DeVante Parker
MIA
5
55
M. Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
56
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
57
49
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
58
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
59
78
D. Thomas
NYJ
10
60
Kenny Stills
HOU
10
61
92
P. Williams
MIA
5
62
Willie Snead IV
BAL
8
63
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
64
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
65
P. Dorsett II
NE
10
66
59
Demarcus Robinson
KC
12
67
KeeSean Johnson
ARI
12
68
Dante Pettis
SF
4
69
G. Allison
GB
11
70
Antonio Callaway
CLE
7
71
73
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
72
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
73
61
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
74
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
75
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
76
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
77
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
78
P. Richardson Jr.
WAS
10
79
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
80
Chris Conley
JAC
10
81
J. Washington
PIT
7
82
Danny Amendola
DET
5
83
John Ross
CIN
9
84
Zay Jones
OAK
6
85
Donte Moncrief
PIT
7
86
Auden Tate
CIN
9
87
Albert Wilson
MIA
5
88
Ted Ginn Jr.
NO
9
89
M. Goodwin
SF
4
90
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
91
B. Perriman
TB
7
92
D. Hamilton
DEN
10
93
Rashard Higgins
CLE
7
94
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
95
Devin Funchess
IND
6
96
Antonio Brown
FA

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Part of the reason Hopkins sat atop my ratings was consistency. Week in and week out, you knew that Deshaun Watson was going to get Nuk his. That doesn’t seem true anymore. Yes, he saw 12 targets on Sunday, but he averaged 6.1 yards per reception, dropping his season average to 10.1. He also hasn’t caught a TD since Week 1. I still think he’s a must-start WR1, but Watson’s maturation and willingness to spread the ball around means I can’t continue carrying him as my No. 1 overall fantasy receiver.

Others of note

Davante Adams missed his second straight game with a toe injury, and the team doesn’t seem to want to rush him back. I’m not dropping him far, though, as Adams is far and away the top guy in Green Bay when he’s healthy … I don’t think Chris Godwin is a better receiver than Mike Evans, but at this stage I do think Godwin is a better fantasy receiver … I’m not moving JuJu Smith-Schuster unless Mason Rudolph somehow isn’t ready to play when the team next takes the field on Oct. 28 … Tyreek Hill returned and immediately scored two TDs. As I’ve said before, he and Travis Kelce are the only surefire fantasy plays outside of Patrick Mahomes in KC … It appears that Amari Cooper suffered a thigh bruise and might sit in Week 7. Unless a more prognosis comes out, I’m not adjusting him down … Josh Gordon‘s knee injury doesn’t sound serious. That’s good. Gordon has 20 total receptions this season. That’s bad … I moved up all three of the Jets top receivers following the successful return of Darnold. More tweaks are likely to be coming as I get a better feel for the pecking order … With Golden Tate back I’m moving him up a little and Sterling Shepard down a smidge … Emmanuel Sanders‘ knee injury appears minor. Whether or not he can play on Thursday could be another matter … Am I the only one wondering why it’s taking DeSean Jackson so long to return? I thought he’d be back in Week 5 … I’m moving up DK Metcalf due to the Will Dissly injury. I could see him being a serious red-zone weapon.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
1
Travis Kelce
KC
2
Zach Ertz
PHI
3
Evan Engram
NYG
4
George Kittle
SF
5
Austin Hooper
ATL
6
15
Hunter Henry
LAC
7
Darren Waller
OAK
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
9
11
Jared Cook
NO
10
Delanie Walker
TEN
11
Greg Olsen
CAR
12
Vance McDonald
PIT
13
T.J. Hockenson
DET
14
Eric Ebron
IND
15
Jimmy Graham
GB
16
21
Jason Witten
DAL
17
13
O.J. Howard
TB
18
Gerald Everett
LAR
19
Jack Doyle
IND
20
Chris Herndon
NYJ
21
28
Dallas Goedert
PHI
22
Tyler Eifert
CIN
23
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
24
Jordan Akins
HOU
25
Noah Fant
DEN
26
31
Mike Gesicki
MIA
27
Vernon Davis
WAS
28
Trey Burton
CHI
29
Cameron Brate
TB
30
Hayden Hurst
BAL
31
Luke Willson
SEA
32
Nick Vannett
PIT
33
David Njoku
CLE
34
Demetrius Harris
CLE
35
Matt LaCosse
NE
36
Jonnu Smith
TEN
37
Tyler Higbee
LAR
38
C.J. Uzomah
CIN

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

Returning after a four-game absence, Henry was a beacon of light in an otherwise dismal performance from the Chargers on Sunday night. There aren’t many tight ends capable of putting up 100 yards and two scores in game so I’m moving him right back into a solid TE1 zone.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

It certainly appears that Dissly suffered a torn Achilles’ in Week 6, so he’ll be removed from the rankings entirely. I’m adding Luke Willson, but I have six-plus years of evidence that say he’s not worth owning regardless of format.

Others of note

Jordan Reed is now officially on IR. If you were holding out hope, it’s time to move on … On a day that Winston threw the ball 54 times, O.J. Howard caught two passes (or the same number as Carolina CB James Bradberry) … Another week, another TD for Jared CookChris Herndon returned from suspension only to injure his hamstring. He didn’t play Sunday and is expected to miss Week 7, as well. Still, I like his upside enough to leave him where he is … Jimmy Graham is getting multiple red zone looks seemingly every week. Eventually that might pay off.

DEFENSE

Rk
Mv
Team
Team
Bye
1
Bears
CHI
6
2
Patriots
NE
10
3
Vikings
MIN
12
4
6
Bills
BUF
9
5
Rams
LAR
9
6
Ravens
BAL
8
7
Packers
GB
11
8
Texans
HOU
10
9
Seahawks
SEA
11
10
Eagles
PHI
10
11
10
Jaguars
JAC
10
12
Saints
NO
9
13
16
49ers
SF
4
14
9
Chargers
LAC
12
15
Cowboys
DAL
8
16
Titans
TEN
11
17
Colts
IND
6
18
22
Panthers
CAR
6
19
Lions
DET
9
20
Browns
CLE
7
21
Steelers
PIT
6
22
Broncos
DEN
10
23
18
Chiefs
KC
12
24
Cardinals
ARI
5
25
Raiders
OAK
11
26
Bengals
CIN
12
27
24
Buccaneers
TB
7
28
Giants
NYG
7
29
Falcons
ATL
5
30
Jets
NYJ
4
31
Redskins
WAS
10
32
Dolphins
MIA
7

