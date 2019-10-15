Rest of season rankings: Week 7

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 2 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 3 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 4 Matt Ryan ATL 9 5 8 Russell Wilson SEA 11 6 Dak Prescott DAL 8 7 5 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 8 Carson Wentz PHI 10 9 Tom Brady NE 10 10 11 11 Kyler Murray ARI 12 11 Jared Goff LAR 9 12 Jameis Winston TB 7 13 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 14 Josh Allen BUF 6 15 13 13 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 16 M. Stafford DET 5 17 14 14 Philip Rivers LAC 12 18 21 21 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 19 25 25 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 20 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 21 Daniel Jones NYG 11 22 Gardner Minshew JAC 10 23 Cam Newton CAR 7 24 Derek Carr OAK 6 25 Drew Brees NO 9 26 31 31 Andy Dalton CIN 9 27 Mason Rudolph PIT 7 28 M. Trubisky CHI 6 29 33 33 Teddy Bridgewater NO 9 30 Kyle Allen CAR 7 31 Joe Flacco DEN 10 32 28 28 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 33 Josh Rosen MIA 5 34 Case Keenum WAS 10 35 39 39 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 36 R. Fitzpatrick MIA 5 37 Nick Foles JAC 10 38 34 34 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 39 Chase Daniel CHI 6 40 Eli Manning NYG 11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Sam Darnold, New York Jets

There was a lot of preseason buzz with Darnold, and outside of one bad throw he played a great game against the Cowboys, completely turning around what had been a moribund offense. With Darnold as the triggerman there’s actually some usable talent in Gotham, so I’m moving him into the top 20.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Mayfield did some good things against the Seahawks on Sunday, including making a couple of plays with his legs, but he continued to make far too many mistakes with his third multi-interception game of the season to give him 11 INTs for the year. It feels like Cleveland’s best move right now is more Nick Chubb and less Mayfield.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

I had Rodgers set for a more significant decline in my rankings, but he played an excellent game on Monday night even if his final line doesn’t bear that out as he was undermined by multiple dropped passes, including a wide-open touchdown for Aaron Jones. I think these reps without Davante Adams are going to help the Packers, and Rodgers, in the long run.

Others of note

I’m a little worried about Patrick Mahomes in the short term, but the extra rest he’ll get after Thursday night should help him get his ankle issue sorted out so I’m keeping him atop the rankings … I don’t feel like I can drop Jameis Winston any lower right now based on the talent outside and the big yardage numbers he’s putting up. Still, it’s hard to spin five INTs … Everything seems hunky dory in Minnesota right now, and Kirk Cousins has played much better football the last two weeks. While I’m retaining some skepticism I’m moving back into solid QB2 territory … It sounds like A.J. Green could be back this week. That moves Andy Dalton up a bit … There’s still no word on whether the move to Ryan Tannehill over Marcus Mariota was for more than Week 6, but I don’t like either guy regardless … It sounds like Cam Newton will start practicing after the bye. Is there a scenario where the Panthers stick with Kyle Allen over Newton?

RUNNING BACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 C. McCaffrey CAR 7 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 3 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 4 Alvin Kamara NO 9 5 Nick Chubb CLE 7 6 Aaron Jones GB 11 7 David Johnson ARI 12 8 6 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 9 Mark Ingram II BAL 8 10 Todd Gurley II LAR 9 11 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 12 L. Fournette JAC 10 13 Derrick Henry TEN 11 14 Marlon Mack IND 6 15 18 18 Chris Carson SEA 11 16 James Conner PIT 7 17 M. Gordon III LAC 12 18 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 19 22 22 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 20 Sony Michel NE 10 21 19 19 Kerryon Johnson DET 5 22 17 17 Joe Mixon CIN 9 23 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 24 D. Montgomery CHI 6 25 29 29 Carlos Hyde HOU 10 26 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 27 24 24 James White NE 10 28 Matt Breida SF 4 29 Jordan Howard PHI 10 30 LeSean McCoy KC 12 31 D. Singletary BUF 6 32 Miles Sanders PHI 10 33 28 28 Duke Johnson HOU 10 34 Ronald Jones II TB 7 35 Peyton Barber TB 7 36 41 41 Tevin Coleman SF 4 37 Royce Freeman DEN 10 38 31 31 Damien Williams KC 12 39 Latavius Murray NO 9 40 Frank Gore BUF 6 41 48 48 Jamaal Williams GB 11 42 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 43 Kenyan Drake MIA 5 44 A. Mattison MIN 12 45 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 46 52 52 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 47 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 48 58 58 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 49 Nyheim Hines IND 6 50 44 44 Chris Thompson WAS 10 51 73 73 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 52 Ito Smith ATL 9 53 Justice Hill BAL 8 54 Tony Pollard DAL 8 55 Darrel Williams KC 12 56 D. Henderson LAR 9 57 Dion Lewis TEN 11 58 50 50 Raheem Mostert SF 4 59 Wayne Gallman NYG 11 60 R. Armstead JAC 10 61 Reggie Bonnafon CAR 7 62 47 47 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 63 56 56 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 64 Jalen Richard OAK 6 65 Derrius Guice WAS 10 66 Darren Sproles PHI 10 67 Ty Montgomery NYJ 4 68 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 69 Jeff Wilson SF 4 70 Justin Jackson LAC 12 71 Rex Burkhead NE 10 72 T.J. Yeldon BUF 6 73 Ty Johnson DET 5 74 Mike Davis CHI 6

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets

I’ve been waiting for Darnold to return to see what the Jets offense looked like, and it featured a lot of three-wide sets and surprisingly little from Bell (against a defense that got gashed by the run during the previous week). It’s not enough to drop him from the top 10 yet, but I moved him down a couple pegs and will be watching closely this next week or two to see if another adjustment is warranted.

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

I was surprised to see Todd Gurley miss Week 6 with a quad injury from the previous Thursday night, and I was even more surprised how terrible the Rams looked. I’m not making major adjustments to any of their skill players, but if they can’t get going against the Falcons in Week 7 there will be changes.

Others of note

A week ago it seemed like Saquon Barkley was on the cusp of returning. As of now, however, his status for Week 7 remains up in the air. As such, I’m keeping Barkley where he is with the caveat that I’d slide him right into my starting lineup if he’s active against Arizona … Chris Carson is a beast, and Rashaad Penny can’t stay healthy. Up goes Carson … I liked what I saw from Devonta Freeman this week. I won’t be adjusting him, though, using the loophole “it was against the Cardinals” … It looks like Washington’s post-Gruden plan is to feature Adrian Peterson and sprinkle in a little Case Keenum. That worked against Miami. Will it work against San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo? Color me skeptical … Jamaal Williams is a player, and Matt LaFleur prefers to use multiple backs. He’s going to continue to get looks… Kerryon Johnson has now rushed for fewer than 50 yards in four of his five games. At this point I feel like he’s more of an RB3.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Julio Jones ATL 9 2 Michael Thomas NO 9 3 1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 4 3 Davante Adams GB 11 5 Keenan Allen LAC 12 6 O. Beckham Jr. CLE 7 7 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 8 10 10 Chris Godwin TB 7 9 Amari Cooper DAL 8 10 5 Mike Evans TB 7 11 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 7 12 Adam Thielen MIN 12 13 19 19 Tyreek Hill KC 12 14 15 15 Julian Edelman NE 10 15 Kenny Golladay DET 5 16 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 17 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 18 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 19 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 20 24 24 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 21 Robert Woods LAR 9 22 DJ Moore CAR 7 23 L. Fitzgerald ARI 12 24 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 25 DJ Chark Jr. JAC 10 26 33 33 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 27 22 22 S. Shepard NYG 11 28 Mike Williams LAC 12 29 A. Robinson II CHI 6 30 23 23 Josh Gordon NE 10 31 John Brown BUF 6 32 35 35 Will Fuller V HOU 10 33 34 34 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 34 37 37 C. Sutton DEN 10 35 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 36 41 41 Michael Gallup DAL 8 37 Marquise Brown BAL 8 38 43 43 DK Metcalf SEA 11 39 44 44 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 40 42 42 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 41 Sammy Watkins KC 12 42 45 45 A.J. Green CIN 9 43 Christian Kirk ARI 12 44 E. Sanders DEN 10 45 36 36 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 46 51 51 Golden Tate NYG 11 47 Dede Westbrook JAC 10 48 Mecole Hardman KC 12 49 64 64 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 50 Corey Davis TEN 11 51 M. Jones Jr. DET 5 52 A.J. Brown TEN 11 53 Mohamed Sanu ATL 9 54 58 58 DeVante Parker MIA 5 55 M. Valdes-Scantling GB 11 56 Deebo Samuel SF 4 57 49 49 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 58 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 59 78 78 D. Thomas NYJ 10 60 Kenny Stills HOU 10 61 92 92 P. Williams MIA 5 62 Willie Snead IV BAL 8 63 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 64 Cole Beasley BUF 6 65 P. Dorsett II NE 10 66 59 59 Demarcus Robinson KC 12 67 KeeSean Johnson ARI 12 68 Dante Pettis SF 4 69 G. Allison GB 11 70 Antonio Callaway CLE 7 71 73 73 Adam Humphries TEN 11 72 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 73 61 61 Trey Quinn WAS 10 74 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 75 Anthony Miller CHI 6 76 Randall Cobb DAL 8 77 Keke Coutee HOU 10 78 P. Richardson Jr. WAS 10 79 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 80 Chris Conley JAC 10 81 J. Washington PIT 7 82 Danny Amendola DET 5 83 John Ross CIN 9 84 Zay Jones OAK 6 85 Donte Moncrief PIT 7 86 Auden Tate CIN 9 87 Albert Wilson MIA 5 88 Ted Ginn Jr. NO 9 89 M. Goodwin SF 4 90 Miles Boykin BAL 8 91 B. Perriman TB 7 92 D. Hamilton DEN 10 93 Rashard Higgins CLE 7 94 Andy Isabella ARI 12 95 Devin Funchess IND 6 96 Antonio Brown FA —

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Part of the reason Hopkins sat atop my ratings was consistency. Week in and week out, you knew that Deshaun Watson was going to get Nuk his. That doesn’t seem true anymore. Yes, he saw 12 targets on Sunday, but he averaged 6.1 yards per reception, dropping his season average to 10.1. He also hasn’t caught a TD since Week 1. I still think he’s a must-start WR1, but Watson’s maturation and willingness to spread the ball around means I can’t continue carrying him as my No. 1 overall fantasy receiver.

Others of note

Davante Adams missed his second straight game with a toe injury, and the team doesn’t seem to want to rush him back. I’m not dropping him far, though, as Adams is far and away the top guy in Green Bay when he’s healthy … I don’t think Chris Godwin is a better receiver than Mike Evans, but at this stage I do think Godwin is a better fantasy receiver … I’m not moving JuJu Smith-Schuster unless Mason Rudolph somehow isn’t ready to play when the team next takes the field on Oct. 28 … Tyreek Hill returned and immediately scored two TDs. As I’ve said before, he and Travis Kelce are the only surefire fantasy plays outside of Patrick Mahomes in KC … It appears that Amari Cooper suffered a thigh bruise and might sit in Week 7. Unless a more prognosis comes out, I’m not adjusting him down … Josh Gordon‘s knee injury doesn’t sound serious. That’s good. Gordon has 20 total receptions this season. That’s bad … I moved up all three of the Jets top receivers following the successful return of Darnold. More tweaks are likely to be coming as I get a better feel for the pecking order … With Golden Tate back I’m moving him up a little and Sterling Shepard down a smidge … Emmanuel Sanders‘ knee injury appears minor. Whether or not he can play on Thursday could be another matter … Am I the only one wondering why it’s taking DeSean Jackson so long to return? I thought he’d be back in Week 5 … I’m moving up DK Metcalf due to the Will Dissly injury. I could see him being a serious red-zone weapon.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk Mv Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 Zach Ertz PHI 3 Evan Engram NYG 4 George Kittle SF 5 Austin Hooper ATL 6 15 15 Hunter Henry LAC 7 Darren Waller OAK 8 Mark Andrews BAL 9 11 11 Jared Cook NO 10 Delanie Walker TEN 11 Greg Olsen CAR 12 Vance McDonald PIT 13 T.J. Hockenson DET 14 Eric Ebron IND 15 Jimmy Graham GB 16 21 21 Jason Witten DAL 17 13 13 O.J. Howard TB 18 Gerald Everett LAR 19 Jack Doyle IND 20 Chris Herndon NYJ 21 28 28 Dallas Goedert PHI 22 Tyler Eifert CIN 23 Kyle Rudolph MIN 24 Jordan Akins HOU 25 Noah Fant DEN 26 31 31 Mike Gesicki MIA 27 Vernon Davis WAS 28 Trey Burton CHI 29 Cameron Brate TB 30 Hayden Hurst BAL 31 Luke Willson SEA 32 Nick Vannett PIT 33 David Njoku CLE 34 Demetrius Harris CLE 35 Matt LaCosse NE 36 Jonnu Smith TEN 37 Tyler Higbee LAR 38 C.J. Uzomah CIN

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

Returning after a four-game absence, Henry was a beacon of light in an otherwise dismal performance from the Chargers on Sunday night. There aren’t many tight ends capable of putting up 100 yards and two scores in game so I’m moving him right back into a solid TE1 zone.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

It certainly appears that Dissly suffered a torn Achilles’ in Week 6, so he’ll be removed from the rankings entirely. I’m adding Luke Willson, but I have six-plus years of evidence that say he’s not worth owning regardless of format.

Others of note

Jordan Reed is now officially on IR. If you were holding out hope, it’s time to move on … On a day that Winston threw the ball 54 times, O.J. Howard caught two passes (or the same number as Carolina CB James Bradberry) … Another week, another TD for Jared Cook … Chris Herndon returned from suspension only to injure his hamstring. He didn’t play Sunday and is expected to miss Week 7, as well. Still, I like his upside enough to leave him where he is … Jimmy Graham is getting multiple red zone looks seemingly every week. Eventually that might pay off.

DEFENSE