Rest of season rankings: Week 7

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.
There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.
QUARTERBACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
KC
|
12
|
2
|
Deshaun Watson
|
HOU
|
10
|
3
|
Lamar Jackson
|
BAL
|
8
|
4
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
9
|
5
|
8
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
11
|
6
|
Dak Prescott
|
DAL
|
8
|
7
|
5
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
11
|
8
|
Carson Wentz
|
PHI
|
10
|
9
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
10
|
10
|
11
|
Kyler Murray
|
ARI
|
12
|
11
|
Jared Goff
|
LAR
|
9
|
12
|
Jameis Winston
|
TB
|
7
|
13
|
Jacoby Brissett
|
IND
|
6
|
14
|
Josh Allen
|
BUF
|
6
|
15
|
13
|
Baker Mayfield
|
CLE
|
7
|
16
|
M. Stafford
|
DET
|
5
|
17
|
14
|
Philip Rivers
|
LAC
|
12
|
18
|
21
|
Kirk Cousins
|
MIN
|
12
|
19
|
25
|
Sam Darnold
|
NYJ
|
4
|
20
|
Jimmy Garoppolo
|
SF
|
4
|
21
|
Daniel Jones
|
NYG
|
11
|
22
|
Gardner Minshew
|
JAC
|
10
|
23
|
Cam Newton
|
CAR
|
7
|
24
|
Derek Carr
|
OAK
|
6
|
25
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
9
|
26
|
31
|
Andy Dalton
|
CIN
|
9
|
27
|
Mason Rudolph
|
PIT
|
7
|
28
|
M. Trubisky
|
CHI
|
6
|
29
|
33
|
Teddy Bridgewater
|
NO
|
9
|
30
|
Kyle Allen
|
CAR
|
7
|
31
|
Joe Flacco
|
DEN
|
10
|
32
|
28
|
Marcus Mariota
|
TEN
|
11
|
33
|
Josh Rosen
|
MIA
|
5
|
34
|
Case Keenum
|
WAS
|
10
|
35
|
39
|
Ryan Tannehill
|
TEN
|
11
|
36
|
R. Fitzpatrick
|
MIA
|
5
|
37
|
Nick Foles
|
JAC
|
10
|
38
|
34
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
39
|
Chase Daniel
|
CHI
|
6
|
40
|
Eli Manning
|
NYG
|
11
QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT
Sam Darnold, New York Jets
There was a lot of preseason buzz with Darnold, and outside of one bad throw he played a great game against the Cowboys, completely turning around what had been a moribund offense. With Darnold as the triggerman there’s actually some usable talent in Gotham, so I’m moving him into the top 20.
Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
Mayfield did some good things against the Seahawks on Sunday, including making a couple of plays with his legs, but he continued to make far too many mistakes with his third multi-interception game of the season to give him 11 INTs for the year. It feels like Cleveland’s best move right now is more Nick Chubb and less Mayfield.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
I had Rodgers set for a more significant decline in my rankings, but he played an excellent game on Monday night even if his final line doesn’t bear that out as he was undermined by multiple dropped passes, including a wide-open touchdown for Aaron Jones. I think these reps without Davante Adams are going to help the Packers, and Rodgers, in the long run.
Others of note
I’m a little worried about Patrick Mahomes in the short term, but the extra rest he’ll get after Thursday night should help him get his ankle issue sorted out so I’m keeping him atop the rankings … I don’t feel like I can drop Jameis Winston any lower right now based on the talent outside and the big yardage numbers he’s putting up. Still, it’s hard to spin five INTs … Everything seems hunky dory in Minnesota right now, and Kirk Cousins has played much better football the last two weeks. While I’m retaining some skepticism I’m moving back into solid QB2 territory … It sounds like A.J. Green could be back this week. That moves Andy Dalton up a bit … There’s still no word on whether the move to Ryan Tannehill over Marcus Mariota was for more than Week 6, but I don’t like either guy regardless … It sounds like Cam Newton will start practicing after the bye. Is there a scenario where the Panthers stick with Kyle Allen over Newton?
RUNNING BACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
C. McCaffrey
|
CAR
|
7
|
2
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
DAL
|
8
|
3
|
Dalvin Cook
|
MIN
|
12
|
4
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
9
|
5
|
Nick Chubb
|
CLE
|
7
|
6
|
Aaron Jones
|
GB
|
11
|
7
|
David Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
8
|
6
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
NYJ
|
4
|
9
|
Mark Ingram II
|
BAL
|
8
|
10
|
Todd Gurley II
|
LAR
|
9
|
11
|
Josh Jacobs
|
OAK
|
6
|
12
|
L. Fournette
|
JAC
|
10
|
13
|
Derrick Henry
|
TEN
|
11
|
14
|
Marlon Mack
|
IND
|
6
|
15
|
18
|
Chris Carson
|
SEA
|
11
|
16
|
James Conner
|
PIT
|
7
|
17
|
M. Gordon III
|
LAC
|
12
|
18
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
11
|
19
|
22
|
Phillip Lindsay
|
DEN
|
10
|
20
|
Sony Michel
|
NE
|
10
|
21
|
19
|
Kerryon Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
22
|
17
|
Joe Mixon
|
CIN
|
9
|
23
|
Devonta Freeman
|
ATL
|
9
|
24
|
D. Montgomery
|
CHI
|
6
|
25
|
29
|
Carlos Hyde
|
HOU
|
10
|
26
|
Austin Ekeler
|
LAC
|
12
|
27
|
24
|
James White
|
NE
|
10
|
28
|
Matt Breida
|
SF
|
4
|
29
|
Jordan Howard
|
PHI
|
10
|
30
|
LeSean McCoy
|
KC
|
12
|
31
|
D. Singletary
|
BUF
|
6
|
32
|
Miles Sanders
|
PHI
|
10
|
33
|
28
|
Duke Johnson
|
HOU
|
10
|
34
|
Ronald Jones II
|
TB
|
7
|
35
|
Peyton Barber
|
TB
|
7
|
36
|
41
|
Tevin Coleman
|
SF
|
4
|
37
|
Royce Freeman
|
DEN
|
10
|
38
|
31
|
Damien Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
39
|
Latavius Murray
|
NO
|
9
|
40
|
Frank Gore
|
BUF
|
6
|
41
|
48
|
Jamaal Williams
|
GB
|
11
|
42
|
Tarik Cohen
|
CHI
|
6
|
43
|
Kenyan Drake
|
MIA
|
5
|
44
|
A. Mattison
|
MIN
|
12
|
45
|
Kareem Hunt
|
CLE
|
7
|
46
|
52
|
Adrian Peterson
|
WAS
|
10
|
47
|
Rashaad Penny
|
SEA
|
11
|
48
|
58
|
Malcolm Brown
|
LAR
|
9
|
49
|
Nyheim Hines
|
IND
|
6
|
50
|
44
|
Chris Thompson
|
WAS
|
10
|
51
|
73
|
Chase Edmonds
|
ARI
|
12
|
52
|
Ito Smith
|
ATL
|
9
|
53
|
Justice Hill
|
BAL
|
8
|
54
|
Tony Pollard
|
DAL
|
8
|
55
|
Darrel Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
56
|
D. Henderson
|
LAR
|
9
|
57
|
Dion Lewis
|
TEN
|
11
|
58
|
50
|
Raheem Mostert
|
SF
|
4
|
59
|
Wayne Gallman
|
NYG
|
11
|
60
|
R. Armstead
|
JAC
|
10
|
61
|
Reggie Bonnafon
|
CAR
|
7
|
62
|
47
|
Jaylen Samuels
|
PIT
|
7
|
63
|
56
|
Kalen Ballage
|
MIA
|
5
|
64
|
Jalen Richard
|
OAK
|
6
|
65
|
Derrius Guice
|
WAS
|
10
|
66
|
Darren Sproles
|
PHI
|
10
|
67
|
Ty Montgomery
|
NYJ
|
4
|
68
|
Giovani Bernard
|
CIN
|
9
|
69
|
Jeff Wilson
|
SF
|
4
|
70
|
Justin Jackson
|
LAC
|
12
|
71
|
Rex Burkhead
|
NE
|
10
|
72
|
T.J. Yeldon
|
BUF
|
6
|
73
|
Ty Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
74
|
Mike Davis
|
CHI
|
6
RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT
Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets
I’ve been waiting for Darnold to return to see what the Jets offense looked like, and it featured a lot of three-wide sets and surprisingly little from Bell (against a defense that got gashed by the run during the previous week). It’s not enough to drop him from the top 10 yet, but I moved him down a couple pegs and will be watching closely this next week or two to see if another adjustment is warranted.
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
I was surprised to see Todd Gurley miss Week 6 with a quad injury from the previous Thursday night, and I was even more surprised how terrible the Rams looked. I’m not making major adjustments to any of their skill players, but if they can’t get going against the Falcons in Week 7 there will be changes.
Others of note
A week ago it seemed like Saquon Barkley was on the cusp of returning. As of now, however, his status for Week 7 remains up in the air. As such, I’m keeping Barkley where he is with the caveat that I’d slide him right into my starting lineup if he’s active against Arizona … Chris Carson is a beast, and Rashaad Penny can’t stay healthy. Up goes Carson … I liked what I saw from Devonta Freeman this week. I won’t be adjusting him, though, using the loophole “it was against the Cardinals” … It looks like Washington’s post-Gruden plan is to feature Adrian Peterson and sprinkle in a little Case Keenum. That worked against Miami. Will it work against San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo? Color me skeptical … Jamaal Williams is a player, and Matt LaFleur prefers to use multiple backs. He’s going to continue to get looks… Kerryon Johnson has now rushed for fewer than 50 yards in four of his five games. At this point I feel like he’s more of an RB3.
WIDE RECEIVERS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
9
|
2
|
Michael Thomas
|
NO
|
9
|
3
|
1
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
10
|
4
|
3
|
Davante Adams
|
GB
|
11
|
5
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
12
|
6
|
O. Beckham Jr.
|
CLE
|
7
|
7
|
Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
9
|
8
|
10
|
Chris Godwin
|
TB
|
7
|
9
|
Amari Cooper
|
DAL
|
8
|
10
|
5
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
7
|
11
|
J. Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
7
|
12
|
Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
12
|
13
|
19
|
Tyreek Hill
|
KC
|
12
|
14
|
15
|
Julian Edelman
|
NE
|
10
|
15
|
Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
5
|
16
|
Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
9
|
17
|
Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
9
|
18
|
T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
6
|
19
|
Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
11
|
20
|
24
|
Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
12
|
21
|
Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
9
|
22
|
DJ Moore
|
CAR
|
7
|
23
|
L. Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
12
|
24
|
Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
9
|
25
|
DJ Chark Jr.
|
JAC
|
10
|
26
|
33
|
Terry McLaurin
|
WAS
|
10
|
27
|
22
|
S. Shepard
|
NYG
|
11
|
28
|
Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
12
|
29
|
A. Robinson II
|
CHI
|
6
|
30
|
23
|
Josh Gordon
|
NE
|
10
|
31
|
John Brown
|
BUF
|
6
|
32
|
35
|
Will Fuller V
|
HOU
|
10
|
33
|
34
|
Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
10
|
34
|
37
|
C. Sutton
|
DEN
|
10
|
35
|
Tyrell Williams
|
OAK
|
6
|
36
|
41
|
Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
8
|
37
|
Marquise Brown
|
BAL
|
8
|
38
|
43
|
DK Metcalf
|
SEA
|
11
|
39
|
44
|
Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
7
|
40
|
42
|
Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
4
|
41
|
Sammy Watkins
|
KC
|
12
|
42
|
45
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
9
|
43
|
Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
12
|
44
|
E. Sanders
|
DEN
|
10
|
45
|
36
|
Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
7
|
46
|
51
|
Golden Tate
|
NYG
|
11
|
47
|
Dede Westbrook
|
JAC
|
10
|
48
|
Mecole Hardman
|
KC
|
12
|
49
|
64
|
Jamison Crowder
|
NYJ
|
4
|
50
|
Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
11
|
51
|
M. Jones Jr.
|
DET
|
5
|
52
|
A.J. Brown
|
TEN
|
11
|
53
|
Mohamed Sanu
|
ATL
|
9
|
54
|
58
|
DeVante Parker
|
MIA
|
5
|
55
|
M. Valdes-Scantling
|
GB
|
11
|
56
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SF
|
4
|
57
|
49
|
DeSean Jackson
|
PHI
|
10
|
58
|
Diontae Johnson
|
PIT
|
7
|
59
|
78
|
D. Thomas
|
NYJ
|
10
|
60
|
Kenny Stills
|
HOU
|
10
|
61
|
92
|
P. Williams
|
MIA
|
5
|
62
|
Willie Snead IV
|
BAL
|
8
|
63
|
Tre’Quan Smith
|
NO
|
9
|
64
|
Cole Beasley
|
BUF
|
6
|
65
|
P. Dorsett II
|
NE
|
10
|
66
|
59
|
Demarcus Robinson
|
KC
|
12
|
67
|
KeeSean Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
68
|
Dante Pettis
|
SF
|
4
|
69
|
G. Allison
|
GB
|
11
|
70
|
Antonio Callaway
|
CLE
|
7
|
71
|
73
|
Adam Humphries
|
TEN
|
11
|
72
|
Hunter Renfrow
|
OAK
|
6
|
73
|
61
|
Trey Quinn
|
WAS
|
10
|
74
|
Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
6
|
75
|
Anthony Miller
|
CHI
|
6
|
76
|
Randall Cobb
|
DAL
|
8
|
77
|
Keke Coutee
|
HOU
|
10
|
78
|
P. Richardson Jr.
|
WAS
|
10
|
79
|
Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
10
|
80
|
Chris Conley
|
JAC
|
10
|
81
|
J. Washington
|
PIT
|
7
|
82
|
Danny Amendola
|
DET
|
5
|
83
|
John Ross
|
CIN
|
9
|
84
|
Zay Jones
|
OAK
|
6
|
85
|
Donte Moncrief
|
PIT
|
7
|
86
|
|
Auden Tate
|
CIN
|
9
|
87
|
Albert Wilson
|
MIA
|
5
|
88
|
Ted Ginn Jr.
|
NO
|
9
|
89
|
M. Goodwin
|
SF
|
4
|
90
|
Miles Boykin
|
BAL
|
8
|
91
|
B. Perriman
|
TB
|
7
|
92
|
D. Hamilton
|
DEN
|
10
|
93
|
Rashard Higgins
|
CLE
|
7
|
94
|
Andy Isabella
|
ARI
|
12
|
95
|
Devin Funchess
|
IND
|
6
|
96
|
Antonio Brown
|
FA
|
—
WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT
DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
Part of the reason Hopkins sat atop my ratings was consistency. Week in and week out, you knew that Deshaun Watson was going to get Nuk his. That doesn’t seem true anymore. Yes, he saw 12 targets on Sunday, but he averaged 6.1 yards per reception, dropping his season average to 10.1. He also hasn’t caught a TD since Week 1. I still think he’s a must-start WR1, but Watson’s maturation and willingness to spread the ball around means I can’t continue carrying him as my No. 1 overall fantasy receiver.
Others of note
Davante Adams missed his second straight game with a toe injury, and the team doesn’t seem to want to rush him back. I’m not dropping him far, though, as Adams is far and away the top guy in Green Bay when he’s healthy … I don’t think Chris Godwin is a better receiver than Mike Evans, but at this stage I do think Godwin is a better fantasy receiver … I’m not moving JuJu Smith-Schuster unless Mason Rudolph somehow isn’t ready to play when the team next takes the field on Oct. 28 … Tyreek Hill returned and immediately scored two TDs. As I’ve said before, he and Travis Kelce are the only surefire fantasy plays outside of Patrick Mahomes in KC … It appears that Amari Cooper suffered a thigh bruise and might sit in Week 7. Unless a more prognosis comes out, I’m not adjusting him down … Josh Gordon‘s knee injury doesn’t sound serious. That’s good. Gordon has 20 total receptions this season. That’s bad … I moved up all three of the Jets top receivers following the successful return of Darnold. More tweaks are likely to be coming as I get a better feel for the pecking order … With Golden Tate back I’m moving him up a little and Sterling Shepard down a smidge … Emmanuel Sanders‘ knee injury appears minor. Whether or not he can play on Thursday could be another matter … Am I the only one wondering why it’s taking DeSean Jackson so long to return? I thought he’d be back in Week 5 … I’m moving up DK Metcalf due to the Will Dissly injury. I could see him being a serious red-zone weapon.
TIGHT ENDS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
1
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
2
|
Zach Ertz
|
PHI
|
3
|
Evan Engram
|
NYG
|
4
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
5
|
Austin Hooper
|
ATL
|
6
|
15
|
Hunter Henry
|
LAC
|
7
|
Darren Waller
|
OAK
|
8
|
Mark Andrews
|
BAL
|
9
|
11
|
Jared Cook
|
NO
|
10
|
Delanie Walker
|
TEN
|
11
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
12
|
Vance McDonald
|
PIT
|
13
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
DET
|
14
|
Eric Ebron
|
IND
|
15
|
Jimmy Graham
|
GB
|
16
|
21
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
17
|
13
|
O.J. Howard
|
TB
|
18
|
Gerald Everett
|
LAR
|
19
|
Jack Doyle
|
IND
|
20
|
Chris Herndon
|
NYJ
|
21
|
28
|
Dallas Goedert
|
PHI
|
22
|
Tyler Eifert
|
CIN
|
23
|
Kyle Rudolph
|
MIN
|
24
|
Jordan Akins
|
HOU
|
25
|
Noah Fant
|
DEN
|
26
|
31
|
Mike Gesicki
|
MIA
|
27
|
Vernon Davis
|
WAS
|
28
|
Trey Burton
|
CHI
|
29
|
Cameron Brate
|
TB
|
30
|
Hayden Hurst
|
BAL
|
31
|
|
Luke Willson
|
SEA
|
32
|
Nick Vannett
|
PIT
|
33
|
David Njoku
|
CLE
|
34
|
Demetrius Harris
|
CLE
|
35
|
Matt LaCosse
|
NE
|
36
|
Jonnu Smith
|
TEN
|
37
|
Tyler Higbee
|
LAR
|
38
|
C.J. Uzomah
|
CIN
TIGHT END MOVEMENT
Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
Returning after a four-game absence, Henry was a beacon of light in an otherwise dismal performance from the Chargers on Sunday night. There aren’t many tight ends capable of putting up 100 yards and two scores in game so I’m moving him right back into a solid TE1 zone.
Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks
It certainly appears that Dissly suffered a torn Achilles’ in Week 6, so he’ll be removed from the rankings entirely. I’m adding Luke Willson, but I have six-plus years of evidence that say he’s not worth owning regardless of format.
Others of note
Jordan Reed is now officially on IR. If you were holding out hope, it’s time to move on … On a day that Winston threw the ball 54 times, O.J. Howard caught two passes (or the same number as Carolina CB James Bradberry) … Another week, another TD for Jared Cook … Chris Herndon returned from suspension only to injure his hamstring. He didn’t play Sunday and is expected to miss Week 7, as well. Still, I like his upside enough to leave him where he is … Jimmy Graham is getting multiple red zone looks seemingly every week. Eventually that might pay off.
DEFENSE
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Team
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Bears
|
CHI
|
6
|
2
|
Patriots
|
NE
|
10
|
3
|
Vikings
|
MIN
|
12
|
4
|
6
|
Bills
|
BUF
|
9
|
5
|
Rams
|
LAR
|
9
|
6
|
Ravens
|
BAL
|
8
|
7
|
Packers
|
GB
|
11
|
8
|
Texans
|
HOU
|
10
|
9
|
Seahawks
|
SEA
|
11
|
10
|
Eagles
|
PHI
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
Jaguars
|
JAC
|
10
|
12
|
Saints
|
NO
|
9
|
13
|
16
|
49ers
|
SF
|
4
|
14
|
9
|
Chargers
|
LAC
|
12
|
15
|
Cowboys
|
DAL
|
8
|
16
|
Titans
|
TEN
|
11
|
17
|
Colts
|
IND
|
6
|
18
|
22
|
Panthers
|
CAR
|
6
|
19
|
Lions
|
DET
|
9
|
20
|
Browns
|
CLE
|
7
|
21
|
Steelers
|
PIT
|
6
|
22
|
Broncos
|
DEN
|
10
|
23
|
18
|
Chiefs
|
KC
|
12
|
24
|
Cardinals
|
ARI
|
5
|
25
|
Raiders
|
OAK
|
11
|
26
|
Bengals
|
CIN
|
12
|
27
|
24
|
Buccaneers
|
TB
|
7
|
28
|
Giants
|
NYG
|
7
|
29
|
Falcons
|
ATL
|
5
|
30
|
Jets
|
NYJ
|
4
|
31
|
Redskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
32
|
Dolphins
|
MIA
|
7