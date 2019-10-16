Odds chart for daily play: Week 7

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Kansas City
|Denver
|-3.5
|3.5
|48.5
|26
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|Buffalo
|16.5
|-16.5
|39
|11.25
|27.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Cincinnati
|-3
|3
|43.5
|23.25
|20.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|Detroit
|1
|-1
|45
|22
|23
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Oakland
|Green Bay
|6.5
|-6.5
|47
|20.25
|26.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Rams
|Atlanta
|-3
|3
|54
|28.5
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Indianapolis
|1
|-1
|47.5
|23.25
|24.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Washington
|-10
|10
|41.5
|25.75
|15.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|NY Giants
|3
|-3
|49.5
|23.25
|26.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|LA Chargers
|Tennessee
|2
|-2
|40
|19
|21
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New Orleans
|Chicago
|3
|-3
|38.5
|17.75
|20.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Baltimore
|Seattle
|3.5
|-3.5
|50.5
|23.5
|27
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Philadelphia
|Dallas
|3
|-3
|49.5
|23.25
|26.25
|MON
|8:15 PM
|New England
|NY Jets
|-9.5
|9.5
|42
|25.75
|16.25