USA Today Sports

Odds chart for daily play: Week 7

Odds chart for daily play: Week 7

DFS

Odds chart for daily play: Week 7

By October 16, 2019

By: |

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Kansas City Denver -3.5 3.5 48.5 26 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Miami Buffalo 16.5 -16.5 39 11.25 27.75
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Cincinnati -3 3 43.5 23.25 20.25
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota Detroit 1 -1 45 22 23
SUN 1:00 PM Oakland Green Bay 6.5 -6.5 47 20.25 26.75
SUN 1:00 PM LA Rams Atlanta -3 3 54 28.5 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Indianapolis 1 -1 47.5 23.25 24.25
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Washington -10 10 41.5 25.75 15.75
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona NY Giants 3 -3 49.5 23.25 26.25
SUN 4:05 PM LA Chargers Tennessee 2 -2 40 19 21
SUN 4:25 PM New Orleans Chicago 3 -3 38.5 17.75 20.75
SUN 4:25 PM Baltimore Seattle 3.5 -3.5 50.5 23.5 27
SUN 8:20 PM Philadelphia Dallas 3 -3 49.5 23.25 26.25
MON 8:15 PM New England NY Jets -9.5 9.5 42 25.75 16.25

 

, , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home