DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 7

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 7 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

QUARTERBACKS

JARED GOFF- $6200 DRAFTKINGS, $7800 FANDUEL

Jared Goff had the worst game of his career in Week 6 and I’m hoping that drives his ownership down. If you’ve noticed a pattern, every quarterback is lighting this Atlanta defense up. Several of the last millionaire-maker winning lineups had the QB vs. the Falcons and the trend can very possibly continue in Week 7. The Falcons come in as the 32nd ranked defense against QBs and are allowing 271 yards per game. Lock in the upside of Goff, especially in tournaments on DraftKings.

JOSH ALLEN- $6500 DRAFTKINGS, $7700 FANDUEL

A dual-threat Quarterback can rack up points through the air and on the ground. Josh Allen possesses both of those skills. Miami is allowing 270 passing yards per game and ranks 27th against opposing QBs. The Dolphins have given up on the season by now and are a cupcake matchup for any offense moving forward. Allen should provide a nice floor on both sites and should be safe for a solid 20-plus point performance.

RUNNING BACKS

LEONARD FOURNETTE- $7000 DRAFTKINGS, $7900 FANDUEL

Leonard Fournette is averaging 19 points per game and has been on a nice roll for the past three weeks. He now gets to face one of the worst defenses in the league, going on the road to Cincinnati. The Bengals rank 31st versus running backs and have allowed a whopping 184 rushing yards per game. The matchup can’t get any better, so lock up Fournette and ride him to profits in Week 7.

JOSH JACOBS- $5000 DRAFTKINGS, $6700 FANDUEL

Josh Jacobs is coming off the best game of his rookie season where he accrued 32 DraftKings points in a tough matchup versus the Chicago Bears. Now he gets to face the Packers, who rank 29th against opposing running backs. The Packers have allowed 138 rushing yards per game and we can expect Jacobs to catch some balls out of the backfield as well. At $5000 on DraftKings you can’t ask for a better price tag for a running back who is on the field consistently and is not sharing touches. The value is there, so plug in Jacobs in Week 7.

WIDE RECEIVERS

T.Y. HILTON- $5900 DRAFTKINGS, $7600 FANDUEL

Hilton is returning from a bye and a week of rest. Now he gets a home game versus a weak Houston defense that ranks 29th against opposing wide receivers. The Texans allow 269 passing yards per game, which is one of the league’s worst numbers, and Hilton is the prime target in this offense. Hilton has averaged 17 points per outing and this game should be played at a high pace. Vegas has the game set at 47 points, but I have it going over that number in a back and forth shootout. A well-rested Hilton in a dream matchup should lead to a 20-plus point game in Week 7.

ROBERT WOODS- $5900 DRAFTKINGS, $7300 FANDUEL

As I noted above, I love the matchup for the Rams in Week 7. The Falcons have been getting torched by opposing offenses all season and it will continue in Week 7. I like the entire receiving corps for the Rams, which makes it somewhat difficult to choose just one WR. Woods had one monster game in Week 4 versus Tampa Bay and I would love to see a repeat performance here. At $5900 on DraftKings, I think it’s a gamble worth taking in Week 7.

TIGHT ENDS

AUSTIN HOOPER- $5300 DRAFTKINGS, $6600 FANDUEL

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Austin Hooper is coming off a monster game where he racked up 117 receiving yards. He is averaging 19 points per game and is providing safe points at an always challenging tight end position. This game has shootout written all over it and Vegas agrees, with the current total sitting at 54 points. I would rather pay up at the tight end position and Hooper is the go-to guy up top.

HUNTER HENRY- $4000 DRAFTKINGS, $5700 FANDUEL

Hunter Henry is coming off a two-touchdown game and his price has yet to rise. He had eight receptions for 100 yards in his first game back from injury. He is a great value play with a high upside in a matchup versus Tennessee. The Titans rank 20th against opposing tight ends which should bolster Henry’s value. At $4000 on DraftKings Henry should find a way to exceed value and will be a core play in cash games.

DEFENSES

BILLS- $4300 DRAFTKINGS, $5500 FANDUEL

By Week 7 we know what teams to pinpoint with Defense and the Miami Dolphins are a prime target every week moving forward. They are one of the worst offenses in the league and the Bills have a solid defense to match. They have 12 sacks and 8 turnovers through five weeks. Those numbers should spike in Week 7 and they should be a lock for double-digit points versus the Dolphins.

49ERS- $4100 DRAFTKINGS, $5000 FANDUEL

For the same reasons above we need to target the 49ers Defense. They are facing the Washington Redskins, and the Niners are one of the best defenses in the league. They are averaging 14 points a game and forced 12 turnovers in five games. Not only are they causing turnovers, but they have been causing havoc with Quarterbacks all season. A total of 17 sacks through five games provides a solid floor going into Week 7. Pay up for the Niners and lock in points from your Defense.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.