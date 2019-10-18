Friday walkthrough: Week 7

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB David Johnson (ARI), WR Christian Kirk (ARI), WR Dede Westbrook (JAC), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (GBP)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB David Johnson (back) rested on Wednesday and then logged only limited workouts the rest of the week. He’ll be another questionable game-time decision for Sunday. WR Christain Kirk (ankle) put in another limited week of practice and is shaping up to another game-time decision on his return to action.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Julio Jones (hip) continues his routine of logging limited practice sessions most of the week but not making the team’s final injury report.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Marquise Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable again after another week of DNP’s. Brown hasn’t practiced since Week 5 and is expected to miss another game on Sunday.

BUFFALO BILLS

Both RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) and TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) were left off the team’s final injury report and are expected to return to action this weekend.

CAROLINA PANTHERS – Bye Week

QB Cam Newton (foot) has been cleared to return to practice after the bye week.

CHICAGO BEARS

Both QB Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder), who is oddly questionable, and WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) practiced in full all week and are expected to return to action Sunday.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out.



CLEVELAND BROWNS – Bye Week

No injuries of fantasy note.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Both WR Randall Cobb (back) and WR Amari Cooper (ankle, quadricep) were only able to put in a single limited practice session on Friday this week. They are listed as questionable but expected to play.

DENVER BRONCOS – Played Thursday Night

QB Drew Lock (thumb) is expected to begin practicing next week.

DETROIT LIONS

No injuries of fantasy note.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Davante Adams (toe) is out again and WR Geronimo Allison (concussion, chest) may be joining him on the sidelines after failing to practice all week and earning a doubtful tag. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee) is questionable but only logged a single limited practice on Friday. He’s a game-time decision.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Kenny Stills (hamstring) put in a full week of practice and didn’t make the team’s final injury report and will return to action on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Parris Campbell (abdomen) has been ruled out.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Marquise Lee (ankle) is out and WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) is questionable after spending most of practice this week on the sidelines. He’s a game-time decision. TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) returned to practice this week and didn’t make the team’s final injury report. Fellow TE Geoff Swaim (concussion, ankle) however is out.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Played Thursday Night

QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) has been diagnosed with a dislocated right kneecap and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Early estimates have him missing up to three weeks. WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) remained out this week.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Travis Benjamin (quad) was placed on IR this week and he’ll be lost for the rest of the fantasy season. PK Mike Badgley (groin) is questionable after getting in his first two full practices of the season. He’s expected to make his season debut Sunday.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Todd Gurley (quadricep) was removed from the team’s final injury report after a good week of practice and will return to action Sunday. The news is not as good for fellow RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) who is doubtful after missing practice all week.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

No injuries of fantasy note.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Monday Night

Like last week, when he sat out, RB Rex Burkhead (foot) has been limited in practice so far this week. WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) is practicing on a limited basis and trending towards playing, but WR Josh Gordon (knee, ankle) is going the other direction and not practicing. WR Julian Edelman (chest) has been limited so far in practice this week but is expected to play. Both TE Matt LaCosse (knee) and TE Ryan Izzo (concussion) have sat out practice this week and their playing status is unclear.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (right thumb) is expected to be out another 1-2 weeks. RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee), WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) are all out.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) put in a full week of practice and is on pace to return to action Sunday. The same goes for TE Evan Engram (knee). Neither made the team’s final injury report. The same can’t be said for WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) who is not expected to clear concussion protocol and has been declared out.

NEW YORK JETS – Monday Night

As per his usual routine, WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) is putting in limited practice sessions this week but is expected to play. TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) isn’t practicing and is not expected to return to the playing field Monday night.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

WR Tyrell Williams (foot) has been ruled out.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) is out again and WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) will join him on the sidelines again.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Bye Week

QB Mason Rudolph (concussion) has cleared concussion protocol and is on track to return to action following the bye week.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Deebo Samuel (groin) didn’t get on the practice field this week and has been declared out.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

TE Will Dissly (achilles) will undergo surgery on his torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS – Bye Week

No injuries of fantasy note.

TENNESSEE TITANS

TE Delanie Walker (ankle) showed up on the injury report as questionable but is expected to play as his limited practices early in the week and his absence on Friday were likely just the resting of a veteran.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

TE Jordan Reed (concussion) was placed on IR, likely ending his season. TE Veron Davis (concussion) remains out.