Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 7

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early Games: RB David Johnson (ARI), WR Christian Kirk (ARI), WR Dede Westbrook (JAC), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (GBP)

Dolphins at Bills (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees and mostly cloudy

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Lineup Notes: None

BUFFALO BILLS

Lineup Notes: Both RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) and TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) were left off the team’s final injury report and are expected to return to action today.

Jaguars at Bengals (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees and mostly cloudy

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Lineup Notes: WR Marquise Lee (ankle) is out and WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) is questionable after spending most of practice this week on the sidelines. He’s a game-time decision. TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) returned to practice this week and didn’t make the team’s final injury report. Fellow TE Geoff Swaim (concussion, ankle) however is out.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out.

Vikings at Lions (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Lineup Notes: None

DETROIT LIONS

Lineup Notes: None

Raiders at Packers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees and mostly cloudy

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Lineup Notes: WR Tyrell Williams (foot) has been ruled out.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Lineup Notes: WR Davante Adams (toe) is out again and WR Geronimo Allison (concussion, chest) may be joining him on the sidelines after failing to practice all week and earning a doubtful tag. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee) is questionable but only logged a single limited practice on Friday. He’s a game-time decision today.

Rams at Falcons (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Lineup Notes: RB Todd Gurley (quadricep) was removed from the team’s final injury report after a good week of practice and will return to action Sunday. The news is not as good for fellow RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) who is doubtful after missing practice all week.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Lineup Notes: None

Texans at Colts (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

HOUSTON TEXANS

Lineup Notes: WR Kenny Stills (hamstring) put in a full week of practice and didn’t make the team’s final injury report and will return to action today.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Lineup Notes: WR Parris Campbell (abdomen) has been ruled out.

49ers at Redskins (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees with an 80% chance of rain

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Lineup Notes: WR Deebo Samuel (groin) didn’t get on the practice field this week and has been declared out.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Lineup Notes: TE Jordan Reed (concussion) was placed on IR, likely ending his season. TE Veron Davis (concussion) remains out.

Cardinals at Giants (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees and overcast

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Lineup Notes: RB David Johnson (back) rested on Wednesday and then logged only limited workouts the rest of the week. He’ll be another questionable game-time decision today. WR Christain Kirk (ankle) put in another limited week of practice and is shaping up to another game-time decision on his return to action.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Lineup Notes: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and TE Evan Engram (knee) are expected to return to action today. The same can’t be said for WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) who did not clear concussion protocol and has been declared out.

Chargers at Titans (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees and partly cloudy

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Lineup Notes: WR Travis Benjamin (quad) was placed on IR this week and he’ll be lost for the rest of the fantasy season. PK Mike Badgley (groin) is questionable after getting in his first two full practices of the season. He’s expected to make his season debut Sunday.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Lineup Notes: TE Delanie Walker (ankle) showed up on the injury report as questionable but is expected to play as his limited practices early in the week and his absence on Friday were likely just the resting of a veteran.

Saints at Bears (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees and partly cloudy

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Lineup Notes: QB Drew Brees (right thumb) is expected to be out another 2-3 weeks. RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee), WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) are all out

CHICAGO BEARS

Lineup Notes: Both QB Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder) and WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) practiced in full all week and are expected to return to action today.

Ravens at Seahawks (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees with a slight chance of light rain

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Lineup Notes: WR Marquise Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable again after another week of DNP’s. Brown hasn’t practiced since Week 5 and is expected to miss another game.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Lineup Notes: TE Will Dissly (Achilles) will undergo surgery on his torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Eagles at Cowboys (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Lineup Notes: RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) is out again and WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) will join him on the sidelines again.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Lineup Notes: Both WR Randall Cobb (back) and WR Amari Cooper (ankle, quadricep) were only able to put in a single limited practice session on Friday this week. They are listed as questionable but expected to play.

Patriots at Jets (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees and partly cloudy

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Lineup Notes: Like last week, when he sat out, RB Rex Burkhead (foot) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. The same goes for WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) and WR Julian Edelman (chest) who are both expected to play through their questionable tags. WR Josh Gordon (knee, ankle) is out. Both TE Matt LaCosse (knee) and TE Ryan Izzo (concussion) have been declared out.

NEW YORK JETS

Lineup Notes: As per his usual routine, WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) put in limited practice sessions all week but is expected to play through his questionable status. TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful to return to the playing field Monday night.