Tunnel Vision of Week 7

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Yards TD Aaron Rodgers 429-6 6 Matthew Stafford 364 4 Jacoby Brissett 326-6 4 Kirk Cousins 337 4 Jared Goff 268-3 3 Running Backs Yards TD Chase Edmonds 150 3 Latavius Murray 150 2 Dalvin Cook 149 2 Austin Ekeler 125 1 Ezekiel Elliott 147 1 Wide Receivers Yards TD Marvin Jones 93 4 Zach Pascal 106 2 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 133 1 DeAndre Hopkins 106 1 Allen Robinson 87 1 Tight Ends Yards TD Darren Waller 126 2 Eric Ebron 70 1 Jimmy Graham 65 1 Kyle Rudolph 58 1 Dallas Goedert 69 1 Placekickers XP FG Geg Zuerlein 4 3 Josh Lambo 1 4 Steven Hauschka 2 3 Harrison Butker 3 3 Ka’imi Fairbairn 2 3 Defense Sack-TO TD Chiefs 9-1 1 Ravens 1-2 2 Rams 5-3 1 Jaguars 2-4 1 Bills 1-2 1

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

Kerryon Johnson – Knee

Adam Thielen – Hamstring

Marquise Goodwin – Head

Will Fuller – Hamstring

Devonta Freeman – Ejected

Ito Smith – Head

Matt Ryan – Ankle

Matt Brieda – Eye

Delanie Walker – Ankle

Chasing Ambulances

RB Kerryon Johnson – The Lions’ back left with a knee injury and was replaced by Ty Johnson who ran for 29 yards on ten carries. Johnson also caught four passes for 28 yards. J.D. McKissic has evolved into being the third-down back though he only caught two passes. Ty Johnson is worth owning if Kerryon misses any time since the Lions host the Giants and then play in Oakland over the next two weeks. Kerryon was able to ride a bike with a brace on after his injury, so it doesn’t initially sound too bad.

WR Adam Thielen – Injured his hamstring but early reports are that he could play in Week 8. Olabisi Johnson replaced him in the win over the Lions and caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Vikings host the Redskins this week so the situation bears tracking.

WR Will Fuller – Left the game in the first drive and never returned because of his hamstring. He’s been an injury-problem for his entire career so he’s no lock to be back for Week 8 when the Texans host the Raiders. That means more work for Kenny Stills and a bit more for Keke Coutee.

QB Matt Ryan – Left the stadium with a walking boot because of his ankle. That’s not typically a good sign. The Falcons host the Seahawks this week and then go onto their bye and at 1-6, why rush him back if there is any question? Matt Schaub passed for 65 yards and one score at the end of the game but it was a blowout loss. He’s a step down from Ryan but at home versus the Raiders, he could produce moderate stats. Only two teams are on a bye next week, so fewer fantasy owners are looking for a fill-in.

TE Delanie Walker – Injured his ankle but early reports are that it isn’t that serious. His replacement Jonnu Smith caught three passes for 64 yards. They play the Bucs next week and they rank No. 31 versus tight ends, so Smith could be an option in Week 8 if Walker is still injured.

WR Adam Thielen – Injured his hamstring when he caught his touchdown. His replacement was Olabisi Johnson who caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Johnson was targeted eight times. Hard to rely on such a little-used player but the Vikings host the Redskins this week. He could be a cheap Daily play.

Free Agent Fodder

Always cruise your waiver wire in case anyone in your league drops a good player while covering a bye week. There are a lot of backup quarterbacks, running backs and wideouts being cut so someone can cover the bye week of their kicker or defense. You just never know what may be on your waiver wire.

QB Matt Moore – Patrick Mahomes will miss three weeks or so with a dislocated knee cap and that leaves Moore as the starter this week

QB Ryan Tannehill – He replaced Marcus Mariota and looked good doing so. The ex-Dolphin passed for 312 yards and two touchdowns on the Chargers. He faces the Buccaneers and their No. 31 ranked defense versus quarterbacks this week.

RB Ty Johnson – Kerryon Johnson’s back-up may get his shot.

WR Zach Pascal – Caught six passes for 106 yards and two scores. But he only caught one pass for eight yards in his last game. Pascal is a starter for the Colts, but he just played the visiting Texans. He’s not going to be nearly consistent or reliable enough to make a worthy pick up.

WR Danny Amendola – Led the Lions with 105 yards on eight catches and that is his second 100-yard performance of the season. But he only totaled five catches for 43 yards over five weeks. Too inconsistent to expect him to be reliable.

WR A.J. Brown – Was dumped back onto a lot of waiver wires after three lack-luster weeks but ended with six catches for 64 yards with Ryan Tannehill playing. He becomes a fantasy consideration this week when they play the Buccaneers this week.

Notable Performances

QB Jared Goff – His 268 passing yards with two touchdowns rated as one of the better performances this week thanks to adding a rushing score. But the Rams were the only team to have no success rushing and yet throw for that low of yardage on the Falcons. Kyler Murray posted 340 yards and three scores on that defense last week. None of the Rams wide receivers scored.

RB Mark Walton – The Dolphins are now featuring Walton as the primary rusher and he gained 66 yards on 14 runs at the Bills. Kenyan Drake only gained 21 yards on six carries and is rumored to be shopped around for a trade.

WR Preston Williams – He was on a string of four-catch games for around 60 yards but fell to only two receptions for 31 yards versus the Redskins in Week 5. He was back at it in Week 6 with six catches for 82 yards at the Bills.

WR Alex Erickson – The Bengal did little this year until his eight catches for 137 yards versus the Jaguars. He was used as the outside receiver when the Bengals used three-wide sets and the Jags focused more on Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate. Just a one-game situation that paid off for the fourth-year wideout.

WR Kenny Stills – DeAndre Hopkins ended with 106 yards and one score because he is supposed to be the top receiver. But Stills gained 105 yards on four catches and replaces Will Fuller when he cannot play.

TE Eric Ebron – Caught four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Texans for a season-high. He is catching a score in every other game but when he doesn’t score, he’s a fantasy team killer.

RB Chase Edmonds – David Johnson was a game-time decision and suited up. He was active so legions of fantasy owners started him and benched Edmonds. Johnson took the first carry and then never again touched the ball. Since Edmonds was reasonably on most fantasy benches, he ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns and even added 24 yards on two catches. The Cardinals backup running back looked very, very sharp. Like not merely a backup.

TE Evan Engram – The Cardinals had already allowed three tight ends to break 100 yards and allowed eight touchdowns to the position. Naturally, Engram went on to scorch the No. 32 defense versus tight ends for one catch and six yards. That’s all. Even teammate Rhett Ellison caught two passes for 33 yards and one score.

RB Adrian Peterson – He ran for 118 yards in Miami in Week 6 and then posted 81 yards on 20 carries versus the visiting 49ers. The game was a rain-drenched, slippery mess but two straight games with fantasy relevance are hard to imagine with any Redskin. He plays in Minnesota and Buffalo next, so the streak is likely ending.

RB Melvin Gordon – What a treasure. Since his return, he’s totaled 81 yards on 36 carries (2.3 YPC) and added nine catches for 34 yards. All he’s done is to ruin Austin Ekeler’s hot start to the season. At Tennessee, he only gained 32 yards on 16 carries and caught two passes for a net three-yard loss. He did catch a touchdown but so did Ekeler (7-118, TD).

WR Corey Davis – First game with Ryan Tannehill and Davis led the Titans with six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Even A.J. Brown (6-64) came to life with Mariota on the bench.

WR Michael Thomas – In a season with so many “elite” wideouts underperforming, Thomas just laid down nine receptions for 131 yards at the Bears with the Saints second-string quarterback. He’s only going to be better with Drew Brees back eventually.

RB David Montgomery – Short of being caught with HC Matt Nagy’s wife, there doesn’t seem to be a reason why the Bears would trade up to grab Montgomery, ship Jordan Howard to the Eagles and then not use him. But the rookie only ran twice for six yards in the loss to the Saints. Even Tarik Cohen ran three times for ten yards. Limiting the backfield to five carries for 16 yards in a game the Bears led until late in the second quarter seems an odd direction for an offense playing at home.

TE Zach Ertz – Only caught two passes for 38 yards in the loss to the Cowboys. He was held to only 14 receptions for 145 yards and two scores there last year. Yeah, that really Ertz.

TE Hunter Henry – Missed four games and came back in Week 6 with 100 yards on eight receptions. On Sunday, he reeled in six passes for 97 yards. For a position in decline, Henry is making up for lost time.

Huddle player of the week

Aaron Rodgers – It’s a blast from the past! After turning in games with never more than two scores this year, Rodgers blew up for 429 yards and five touchdowns on the Raiders and even rushed in a score. He may return to more moderate output with a string of tougher games looming, but for one glorious week, Rodgers was wasn’t just the best. He was significantly the best.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Ryan Tannehill 329 2 QB Patrick Mahomes 78 1 RB Chase Edmonds 150 3 RB David Johnson 2 0 RB Latavius Murray 150 2 RB Kerryon Johnson 23 0 WR Zach Pascal 106 2 WR Keenan Allen 61 0 WR Alex Erickson 137 0 WR Kenny Golladay 21 0 WR Jake Kumerow 54 1 WR Cooper Kupp 50 0 TE Dallas Goedert 69 1 TE Travis Kelce 44 0 PK Steven Hauschka 2 XP 3 FG PK Brandon McManus nope Huddle Fantasy Points = 151 Huddle Fantasy Points = 28

Now get back to work…