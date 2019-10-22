USA Today Sports

Rest of season rankings: Week 8

Player Rankings

By October 22, 2019

By:

(Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports)

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
3
5
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
4
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
5
7
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
7
Tom Brady
NE
10
8
13
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
9
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
10
Jared Goff
LAR
9
11
8
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
12
Jameis Winston
TB
7
13
Josh Allen
BUF
6
14
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
15
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
16
M. Stafford
DET
5
17
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
18
17
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
19
22
Gardner Minshew
JAC
10
20
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
21
Derek Carr
OAK
6
22
21
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
23
Drew Brees
NO
9
24
30
Kyle Allen
CAR
7
25
20
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
26
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
27
Mason Rudolph
PIT
7
28
23
Cam Newton
CAR
7
29
35
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
30
M. Trubisky
CHI
6
31
Teddy Bridgewater
NO
9
32
Joe Flacco
DEN
10
33
36
R. Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
34
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
35
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
36
Case Keenum
WAS
10
37
Nick Foles
JAC
10
38
NR
Matt Moore
KC
12
39
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
40
Chase Daniel
CHI
6
41
Eli Manning
NYG
11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Obviously Mahomes’ injury is the biggest news from Week 7, and with Andy Reid offering no timeline for a return all I can do is take what’s out there and base my outlook off of that. Three weeks has been floating around as a best-case scenario, which would mean a Week 11 return against the Chargers. That seems unlikely, though, since Week 12 is Kansas City’s bye. That would put Mahomes back on the field Dec. 1 against Oakland for the final five games. Of course, that could all change based on any number of factors: Mahomes’ recovery speed, Matt Moore’s performance, the state of the AFC West and more. For now, I’m dropping Mahomes into the teens amid loads of uncertainty.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan suffered an injury of his own this week, hurting his ankle and not returning against the Rams. It’s not believed to be serious, and with Atlanta’s bye coming Week 9 it seems unlikely that Ryan would miss more than one game. As such, I’m keeping him in my top five even after losing Mohamed Sanu.

Others of note

Last week I wrote how impressed I was by Aaron Rodgers‘ play on Monday night, even if the stats weren’t off the page. Well, he accounted for six TDs Sunday without his top receiver. The numbers are starting to come around … I don’t like anything I’m seeing in Philadelphia right now, and though the problems aren’t all on Carson Wentz, he sure isn’t doing much to inspire confidence … Carolina made the announcement that Kyle Allen will start in Week 8 and Cam Newton (foot) will continue to rehab. At this point you have to wonder how long Newton’s “rehab” will last … Drew Brees (thumb) hopes to return this Sunday, though as well as Teddy Bridgewater has played it makes sense to give Brees another two weeks to heal up since the Saints’ bye comes in Week 9 … I’m dropping Jimmy Garoppolo, though it has nothing to do with Sunday’s mud-travaganza in DC. He’s been playing a pure game manager role most of this season and just isn’t putting up meaningful fantasy numbers … Sam Darnold looked awful Monday night, but that was not a surprise with Bill Belichick on the other side. Maybe next time, though, don’t talk about being “unstoppable” after one game with the No. 1 defense on your schedule.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
C. McCaffrey
CAR
7
2
3
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
3
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
4
18
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
5
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
6
4
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
7
Aaron Jones
GB
11
8
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
9
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
10
L. Fournette
JAC
10
11
7
David Johnson
ARI
12
12
10
Todd Gurley II
LAR
9
13
16
James Conner
PIT
7
14
Marlon Mack
IND
6
15
Chris Carson
SEA
11
16
9
Mark Ingram II
BAL
8
17
13
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
18
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
19
Sony Michel
NE
10
20
26
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
21
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
22
Carlos Hyde
HOU
10
23
17
M. Gordon III
LAC
12
24
James White
NE
10
25
30
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
26
Matt Breida
SF
4
27
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
28
21
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5
29
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
30
22
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
31
39
Latavius Murray
NO
9
32
51
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
33
Peyton Barber
TB
7
34
41
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
35
24
D. Montgomery
CHI
6
36
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
37
38
Damien Williams
KC
12
38
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
39
40
Frank Gore
BUF
6
40
32
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
41
33
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
42
31
D. Singletary
BUF
6
43
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
44
A. Mattison
MIN
12
45
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
46
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
47
43
Kenyan Drake
MIA
5
48
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
49
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
50
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
51
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
52
NR
Mark Walton
MIA
5
53
Justice Hill
BAL
8
54
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
55
Darrel Williams
KC
12
56
D. Henderson
LAR
9
57
52
Ito Smith
ATL
9
58
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
59
Raheem Mostert
SF
4
60
Wayne Gallman
NYG
11
61
R. Armstead
JAC
10
62
Reggie Bonnafon
CAR
7
63
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
64
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
65
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
66
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
67
Darren Sproles
PHI
10
68
Ty Montgomery
NYJ
4
69
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
70
Jeff Wilson
SF
4
71
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
72
Rex Burkhead
NE
10
73
T.J. Yeldon
BUF
6
74
Ty Johnson
DET
5
75
Mike Davis
CHI
6

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

David Johnson/Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Although I still expect Johnson to be the lead back whenever he’s recovered from his ankle injury, there’s no way the Cardinals are going to put Edmonds in mothballs after what he did against the G-Men on Sunday. Edmonds was already flashing his potential, scoring in Weeks 5 and 6, and I expect him to be a significant part of the game plan each week. I’m staying conservative with my Edmonds ranking, but there’s some real upside there.

David Montgomery/Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

I haven’t given up on Montgomery as a talent, but I can no longer justify carrying him in the RB2 area. The Bears’ offense has been highly dysfunctional this year, and the fact that the bye week changed nothing is a major concern. I’d drop Cohen as well except that I already had him pretty low, and he did have nine receptions (for 19 yards!?!?) against the Saints.

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions

Kerryon Johnson (knee) has rushed for less than 50 yards in five of six games this season, and now he’s dealing with a knee injury. There’s been no meaningful update — Matt Patricia said that Johnson told him he was “fine” — but regardless of health, Johnson is being moved down

Others of note

Saquon Barkley is officially back and, as such, is back in my top five … Latavius Murray‘s big game against the Bears might serve as a reminder to the Saints that he’s actually a decent back. They signed him to fill the Mark Ingram role, so perhaps they’ll start distributing carries more evenly between him and Alvin Kamara moving forward … Speaking of Ingram, he’s slowed considerably after a hot start and is being moved into RB2 territory for now … Austin Ekeler is better than Melvin Gordon in this version of the Chargers’ offense; as such I’m moving Ekeler up and Gordon down … Joe Mixon has 12 yards on 18 carries in the last two weeks. That isn’t a typo. The Bengals are just awful, and they’re dragging Mixon down with them … It looks like Frank Gore is still operating ahead of Devin Singletary in Buffalo. I’ve moved both into the flex area … I added Mark Walton to the rankings after he got more work than Kenyan Drake. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Dolphins deal Drake before the trade deadline.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
2
Michael Thomas
NO
9
2
3
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
3
Julio Jones
ATL
9
4
Davante Adams
GB
11
5
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
6
Chris Godwin
TB
7
7
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
8
6
O. Beckham Jr.
CLE
7
9
Mike Evans
TB
7
10
13
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
11
J. Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
12
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
13
5
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
14
Julian Edelman
NE
10
15
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
16
20
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
17
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
18
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
19
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
20
Robert Woods
LAR
9
21
16
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
22
DJ Moore
CAR
7
23
29
A. Robinson II
CHI
6
24
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
25
DJ Chark Jr.
JAC
10
26
34
C. Sutton
DEN
10
27
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
28
31
John Brown
BUF
6
29
23
L. Fitzgerald
ARI
12
30
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
31
46
Golden Tate
NYG
11
32
28
Mike Williams
LAC
12
33
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
34
30
Josh Gordon
NE
10
35
54
DeVante Parker
MIA
5
36
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
37
27
S. Shepard
NYG
11
38
DK Metcalf
SEA
11
39
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
40
51
M. Jones Jr.
DET
5
41
35
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
42
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
43
47
Dede Westbrook
JAC
10
44
A.J. Green
CIN
9
45
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
46
50
Corey Davis
TEN
11
47
E. Sanders
DEN
10
48
60
Kenny Stills
HOU
10
49
41
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
50
59
D. Thomas
NYJ
10
51
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
52
55
M. Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
53
61
P. Williams
MIA
5
54
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
55
32
Will Fuller V
HOU
10
56
48
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
57
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
58
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
59
75
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
60
65
P. Dorsett II
NE
10
61
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
62
49
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
63
57
Mohamed Sanu
NE
10
64
82
Danny Amendola
DET
5
65
77
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
66
Willie Snead IV
BAL
8
67
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
68
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
69
Dante Pettis
SF
4
70
G. Allison
GB
11
71
Antonio Callaway
CLE
7
72
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
73
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
74
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
75
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
76
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
77
NR
Jakobi Meyers
NE
10
78
66
Demarcus Robinson
KC
12
79
NR
Jaron Brown
SEA
11
80
P. Richardson Jr.
WAS
10
81
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
82
67
KeeSean Johnson
ARI
12
83
Chris Conley
JAC
10
84
J. Washington
PIT
7
85
NR
Alex Erickson
CIN
9
86
NR
Zach Pascal
IND
6
87
John Ross
CIN
9
88
Zay Jones
OAK
6
89
Donte Moncrief
PIT
7
90
Auden Tate
CIN
9
91
Albert Wilson
MIA
5
92
Ted Ginn Jr.
NO
9
93
94
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
94
M. Goodwin
SF
4
95
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
96
B. Perriman
TB
7
97
D. Hamilton
DEN
10
98
Rashard Higgins
CLE
7
99
Devin Funchess
IND
6
100
Antonio Brown
FA

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Keenan Allen/Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Despite the Bolts’ complete inability to run the ball, Allen has pretty much disappeared over the past month. Williams has been decent, but it certainly appears that the passing game currently flows through Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler. Unless the Chargers start getting the ball to their receivers with more consistency I’m viewing Allen as a WR2 and Williams as a WR3 in the weeks ahead.

Denver Broncos

Lost in the ineptitude of Denver’s offense has been the play of Courtland Sutton. He has topped 75 yards receiving in five of seven games this season and could be in line for more action if Emmanuel Sanders is traded. Sutton is close to joining my top 20.

Houston Texans

Will Fuller (hamstring) suffered what is believed to be a major hamstring injury that will sideline him for multiple games. That’s been the story of Fuller’s career, unfortunately, and you can bet he won’t be rushed back. Fuller’s absence should mean more looks for Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee.

New England Patriots

Mohamed Sanu was acquired in exchange for a second-round pick, which is a steep price for 30-year-old receiver with a history of being a role player. The Patriots tried to land him in a trade during the draft, but Atlanta wasn’t interested. The veteran receiver gives Tom Brady another weapon, but one of the possession variety. Where Sanu’s game will be most felt is in the running game. He’s among the best blockers in the league at his position. Sanu was Atlanta’s chief slot receiver, so it will be interesting to see where New England opts to play him. In this systems, Sanu is big enough to be a hybrid tight end in the Gronk flex role.

Others of note

Tyrell Williams (foot) falls into the 40s with plantar fasciitis that Jon Gruden said doesn’t seem to be getting better … Golden Tate is a nice fit for a young QB and has always been good after the catch. I’m moving him up as the top Giants receiver to own and moving Sterling Shepard (concussion) down, especially after missing a second game with a concussion … Marvin Jones had a huge game after being mostly quiet over the first month-plus. I’m moving him up into flex range as Detroit’s offense seems to be getting further and further away from the run (yet again) … Chicago didn’t seem to fix much (anything?) during the bye, but I did see more of Anthony Miller … Much like I did with Michael Thomas following the Brees injury, I’m keeping Tyreek Hill as a top WR. He’s the type of player they’ll find ways to get him the ball. All the other KC receivers go down.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
1
Travis Kelce
KC
2
Zach Ertz
PHI
3
George Kittle
SF
4
7
Darren Waller
OAK
5
Austin Hooper
ATL
6
Hunter Henry
LAC
7
3
Evan Engram
NYG
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
9
Jared Cook
NO
10
15
Jimmy Graham
GB
11
14
Eric Ebron
IND
12
18
Gerald Everett
LAR
13
Vance McDonald
PIT
14
10
Delanie Walker
TEN
15
11
Greg Olsen
CAR
16
T.J. Hockenson
DET
17
Jason Witten
DAL
18
21
Dallas Goedert
PHI
19
O.J. Howard
TB
20
Jack Doyle
IND
21
26
Mike Gesicki
MIA
22
Chris Herndon
NYJ
23
Tyler Eifert
CIN
24
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
25
NR
Foster Moreau
OAK
26
Jordan Akins
HOU
27
Noah Fant
DEN
28
NR
Jacob Hollister
SEA
29
Trey Burton
CHI
30
Cameron Brate
TB
31
Hayden Hurst
BAL
32
Luke Willson
SEA
33
Nick Vannett
PIT
34
27
Vernon Davis
WAS
35
David Njoku
CLE
36
Demetrius Harris
CLE
37
Matt LaCosse
NE
38
Jonnu Smith
TEN
39
Tyler Higbee
LAR
40
C.J. Uzomah
CIN

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

There aren’t a lot of options outside for the Raiders, but Waller is having a strong season and should continue to be the focal point of the passing game. I’m moving him into the top five, and he’s actually outperformed most of the names above him to this point. Rookie Foster Moreau is also being added to the rankings. He’s caught nine of his 10 targeted passes the last three games and scored twice.

Others of note

I feel the same way about Travis Kelce that I do about Tyreek Hill: he’s gonna get his no matter who is under center … Evan Engram‘s first three games: 23 receptions, 277 yards, 2 TDs. Engram’s last three games: 11 receptions, 102 yards, 0 TDs. With Tate and Barkley back, I’m dropping Engram a bit … I’m adding Jacob Hollister to the rankings as it appears he’s stepping into Will Dissly’s pass-catching role and not Luke Willson.

DEFENSE

Rk
Mv
Team
Team
Bye
1
Patriots
NE
10
2
4
Bills
BUF
9
3
Vikings
MIN
12
4
1
Bears
CHI
6
5
13
49ers
SF
4
6
Rams
LAR
9
7
Ravens
BAL
8
8
12
Saints
NO
9
9
Texans
HOU
10
10
18
Panthers
CAR
6
11
Seahawks
SEA
11
12
Eagles
PHI
10
13
Jaguars
JAC
10
14
7
Packers
GB
11
15
21
Steelers
PIT
6
16
Chargers
LAC
12
17
Cowboys
DAL
8
18
Titans
TEN
11
19
Colts
IND
6
20
Lions
DET
9
21
Browns
CLE
7
22
Broncos
DEN
10
23
Chiefs
KC
12
24
Cardinals
ARI
5
25
Raiders
OAK
11
26
Buccaneers
TB
7
27
Giants
NYG
7
28
26
Bengals
CIN
12
29
Jets
NYJ
4
30
Redskins
WAS
10
31
Dolphins
MIA
7
32
29
Falcons
ATL
5

, , , , , Player Rankings

