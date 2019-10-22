Rest of season rankings: Week 8

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 2 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 3 5 Russell Wilson SEA 11 4 Matt Ryan ATL 9 5 7 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 6 Dak Prescott DAL 8 7 Tom Brady NE 10 8 13 13 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 9 Kyler Murray ARI 12 10 Jared Goff LAR 9 11 8 Carson Wentz PHI 10 12 Jameis Winston TB 7 13 Josh Allen BUF 6 14 1 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 15 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 16 M. Stafford DET 5 17 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 18 17 17 Philip Rivers LAC 12 19 22 22 Gardner Minshew JAC 10 20 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 21 Derek Carr OAK 6 22 21 21 Daniel Jones NYG 11 23 Drew Brees NO 9 24 30 30 Kyle Allen CAR 7 25 20 20 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 26 Andy Dalton CIN 9 27 Mason Rudolph PIT 7 28 23 23 Cam Newton CAR 7 29 35 35 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 30 M. Trubisky CHI 6 31 Teddy Bridgewater NO 9 32 Joe Flacco DEN 10 33 36 36 R. Fitzpatrick MIA 5 34 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 35 Josh Rosen MIA 5 36 Case Keenum WAS 10 37 Nick Foles JAC 10 38 NR NR Matt Moore KC 12 39 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 40 Chase Daniel CHI 6 41 Eli Manning NYG 11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Obviously Mahomes’ injury is the biggest news from Week 7, and with Andy Reid offering no timeline for a return all I can do is take what’s out there and base my outlook off of that. Three weeks has been floating around as a best-case scenario, which would mean a Week 11 return against the Chargers. That seems unlikely, though, since Week 12 is Kansas City’s bye. That would put Mahomes back on the field Dec. 1 against Oakland for the final five games. Of course, that could all change based on any number of factors: Mahomes’ recovery speed, Matt Moore’s performance, the state of the AFC West and more. For now, I’m dropping Mahomes into the teens amid loads of uncertainty.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan suffered an injury of his own this week, hurting his ankle and not returning against the Rams. It’s not believed to be serious, and with Atlanta’s bye coming Week 9 it seems unlikely that Ryan would miss more than one game. As such, I’m keeping him in my top five even after losing Mohamed Sanu.

Others of note

Last week I wrote how impressed I was by Aaron Rodgers‘ play on Monday night, even if the stats weren’t off the page. Well, he accounted for six TDs Sunday without his top receiver. The numbers are starting to come around … I don’t like anything I’m seeing in Philadelphia right now, and though the problems aren’t all on Carson Wentz, he sure isn’t doing much to inspire confidence … Carolina made the announcement that Kyle Allen will start in Week 8 and Cam Newton (foot) will continue to rehab. At this point you have to wonder how long Newton’s “rehab” will last … Drew Brees (thumb) hopes to return this Sunday, though as well as Teddy Bridgewater has played it makes sense to give Brees another two weeks to heal up since the Saints’ bye comes in Week 9 … I’m dropping Jimmy Garoppolo, though it has nothing to do with Sunday’s mud-travaganza in DC. He’s been playing a pure game manager role most of this season and just isn’t putting up meaningful fantasy numbers … Sam Darnold looked awful Monday night, but that was not a surprise with Bill Belichick on the other side. Maybe next time, though, don’t talk about being “unstoppable” after one game with the No. 1 defense on your schedule.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 C. McCaffrey CAR 7 2 3 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 4 18 18 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 5 Nick Chubb CLE 7 6 4 Alvin Kamara NO 9 7 Aaron Jones GB 11 8 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 9 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 10 L. Fournette JAC 10 11 7 David Johnson ARI 12 12 10 10 Todd Gurley II LAR 9 13 16 16 James Conner PIT 7 14 Marlon Mack IND 6 15 Chris Carson SEA 11 16 9 Mark Ingram II BAL 8 17 13 13 Derrick Henry TEN 11 18 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 19 Sony Michel NE 10 20 26 26 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 21 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 22 Carlos Hyde HOU 10 23 17 17 M. Gordon III LAC 12 24 James White NE 10 25 30 30 LeSean McCoy KC 12 26 Matt Breida SF 4 27 Jordan Howard PHI 10 28 21 21 Kerryon Johnson DET 5 29 Ronald Jones II TB 7 30 22 22 Joe Mixon CIN 9 31 39 39 Latavius Murray NO 9 32 51 51 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 33 Peyton Barber TB 7 34 41 41 Jamaal Williams GB 11 35 24 24 D. Montgomery CHI 6 36 Tevin Coleman SF 4 37 38 38 Damien Williams KC 12 38 Royce Freeman DEN 10 39 40 40 Frank Gore BUF 6 40 32 32 Miles Sanders PHI 10 41 33 33 Duke Johnson HOU 10 42 31 31 D. Singletary BUF 6 43 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 44 A. Mattison MIN 12 45 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 46 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 47 43 43 Kenyan Drake MIA 5 48 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 49 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 50 Nyheim Hines IND 6 51 Chris Thompson WAS 10 52 NR NR Mark Walton MIA 5 53 Justice Hill BAL 8 54 Tony Pollard DAL 8 55 Darrel Williams KC 12 56 D. Henderson LAR 9 57 52 52 Ito Smith ATL 9 58 Dion Lewis TEN 11 59 Raheem Mostert SF 4 60 Wayne Gallman NYG 11 61 R. Armstead JAC 10 62 Reggie Bonnafon CAR 7 63 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 64 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 65 Jalen Richard OAK 6 66 Derrius Guice WAS 10 67 Darren Sproles PHI 10 68 Ty Montgomery NYJ 4 69 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 70 Jeff Wilson SF 4 71 Justin Jackson LAC 12 72 Rex Burkhead NE 10 73 T.J. Yeldon BUF 6 74 Ty Johnson DET 5 75 Mike Davis CHI 6

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

David Johnson/Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Although I still expect Johnson to be the lead back whenever he’s recovered from his ankle injury, there’s no way the Cardinals are going to put Edmonds in mothballs after what he did against the G-Men on Sunday. Edmonds was already flashing his potential, scoring in Weeks 5 and 6, and I expect him to be a significant part of the game plan each week. I’m staying conservative with my Edmonds ranking, but there’s some real upside there.

David Montgomery/Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

I haven’t given up on Montgomery as a talent, but I can no longer justify carrying him in the RB2 area. The Bears’ offense has been highly dysfunctional this year, and the fact that the bye week changed nothing is a major concern. I’d drop Cohen as well except that I already had him pretty low, and he did have nine receptions (for 19 yards!?!?) against the Saints.

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions

Kerryon Johnson (knee) has rushed for less than 50 yards in five of six games this season, and now he’s dealing with a knee injury. There’s been no meaningful update — Matt Patricia said that Johnson told him he was “fine” — but regardless of health, Johnson is being moved down

Others of note

Saquon Barkley is officially back and, as such, is back in my top five … Latavius Murray‘s big game against the Bears might serve as a reminder to the Saints that he’s actually a decent back. They signed him to fill the Mark Ingram role, so perhaps they’ll start distributing carries more evenly between him and Alvin Kamara moving forward … Speaking of Ingram, he’s slowed considerably after a hot start and is being moved into RB2 territory for now … Austin Ekeler is better than Melvin Gordon in this version of the Chargers’ offense; as such I’m moving Ekeler up and Gordon down … Joe Mixon has 12 yards on 18 carries in the last two weeks. That isn’t a typo. The Bengals are just awful, and they’re dragging Mixon down with them … It looks like Frank Gore is still operating ahead of Devin Singletary in Buffalo. I’ve moved both into the flex area … I added Mark Walton to the rankings after he got more work than Kenyan Drake. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Dolphins deal Drake before the trade deadline.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 2 Michael Thomas NO 9 2 3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 3 Julio Jones ATL 9 4 Davante Adams GB 11 5 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 6 Chris Godwin TB 7 7 Amari Cooper DAL 8 8 6 O. Beckham Jr. CLE 7 9 Mike Evans TB 7 10 13 13 Tyreek Hill KC 12 11 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 7 12 Adam Thielen MIN 12 13 5 Keenan Allen LAC 12 14 Julian Edelman NE 10 15 Kenny Golladay DET 5 16 20 20 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 17 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 18 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 19 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 20 Robert Woods LAR 9 21 16 16 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 22 DJ Moore CAR 7 23 29 29 A. Robinson II CHI 6 24 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 25 DJ Chark Jr. JAC 10 26 34 34 C. Sutton DEN 10 27 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 28 31 31 John Brown BUF 6 29 23 23 L. Fitzgerald ARI 12 30 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 31 46 46 Golden Tate NYG 11 32 28 28 Mike Williams LAC 12 33 Michael Gallup DAL 8 34 30 30 Josh Gordon NE 10 35 54 54 DeVante Parker MIA 5 36 Marquise Brown BAL 8 37 27 27 S. Shepard NYG 11 38 DK Metcalf SEA 11 39 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 40 51 51 M. Jones Jr. DET 5 41 35 35 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 42 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 43 47 47 Dede Westbrook JAC 10 44 A.J. Green CIN 9 45 Christian Kirk ARI 12 46 50 50 Corey Davis TEN 11 47 E. Sanders DEN 10 48 60 60 Kenny Stills HOU 10 49 41 41 Sammy Watkins KC 12 50 59 59 D. Thomas NYJ 10 51 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 52 55 55 M. Valdes-Scantling GB 11 53 61 61 P. Williams MIA 5 54 A.J. Brown TEN 11 55 32 32 Will Fuller V HOU 10 56 48 48 Mecole Hardman KC 12 57 Deebo Samuel SF 4 58 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 59 75 75 Anthony Miller CHI 6 60 65 65 P. Dorsett II NE 10 61 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 62 49 49 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 63 57 57 Mohamed Sanu NE 10 64 82 82 Danny Amendola DET 5 65 77 77 Keke Coutee HOU 10 66 Willie Snead IV BAL 8 67 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 68 Cole Beasley BUF 6 69 Dante Pettis SF 4 70 G. Allison GB 11 71 Antonio Callaway CLE 7 72 Adam Humphries TEN 11 73 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 74 Trey Quinn WAS 10 75 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 76 Randall Cobb DAL 8 77 NR NR Jakobi Meyers NE 10 78 66 66 Demarcus Robinson KC 12 79 NR NR Jaron Brown SEA 11 80 P. Richardson Jr. WAS 10 81 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 82 67 67 KeeSean Johnson ARI 12 83 Chris Conley JAC 10 84 J. Washington PIT 7 85 NR NR Alex Erickson CIN 9 86 NR NR Zach Pascal IND 6 87 John Ross CIN 9 88 Zay Jones OAK 6 89 Donte Moncrief PIT 7 90 Auden Tate CIN 9 91 Albert Wilson MIA 5 92 Ted Ginn Jr. NO 9 93 94 94 Andy Isabella ARI 12 94 M. Goodwin SF 4 95 Miles Boykin BAL 8 96 B. Perriman TB 7 97 D. Hamilton DEN 10 98 Rashard Higgins CLE 7 99 Devin Funchess IND 6 100 Antonio Brown FA —

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Keenan Allen/Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Despite the Bolts’ complete inability to run the ball, Allen has pretty much disappeared over the past month. Williams has been decent, but it certainly appears that the passing game currently flows through Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler. Unless the Chargers start getting the ball to their receivers with more consistency I’m viewing Allen as a WR2 and Williams as a WR3 in the weeks ahead.

Denver Broncos

Lost in the ineptitude of Denver’s offense has been the play of Courtland Sutton. He has topped 75 yards receiving in five of seven games this season and could be in line for more action if Emmanuel Sanders is traded. Sutton is close to joining my top 20.

Houston Texans

Will Fuller (hamstring) suffered what is believed to be a major hamstring injury that will sideline him for multiple games. That’s been the story of Fuller’s career, unfortunately, and you can bet he won’t be rushed back. Fuller’s absence should mean more looks for Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee.

New England Patriots

Mohamed Sanu was acquired in exchange for a second-round pick, which is a steep price for 30-year-old receiver with a history of being a role player. The Patriots tried to land him in a trade during the draft, but Atlanta wasn’t interested. The veteran receiver gives Tom Brady another weapon, but one of the possession variety. Where Sanu’s game will be most felt is in the running game. He’s among the best blockers in the league at his position. Sanu was Atlanta’s chief slot receiver, so it will be interesting to see where New England opts to play him. In this systems, Sanu is big enough to be a hybrid tight end in the Gronk flex role.

Others of note

Tyrell Williams (foot) falls into the 40s with plantar fasciitis that Jon Gruden said doesn’t seem to be getting better … Golden Tate is a nice fit for a young QB and has always been good after the catch. I’m moving him up as the top Giants receiver to own and moving Sterling Shepard (concussion) down, especially after missing a second game with a concussion … Marvin Jones had a huge game after being mostly quiet over the first month-plus. I’m moving him up into flex range as Detroit’s offense seems to be getting further and further away from the run (yet again) … Chicago didn’t seem to fix much (anything?) during the bye, but I did see more of Anthony Miller … Much like I did with Michael Thomas following the Brees injury, I’m keeping Tyreek Hill as a top WR. He’s the type of player they’ll find ways to get him the ball. All the other KC receivers go down.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk Mv Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 Zach Ertz PHI 3 George Kittle SF 4 7 Darren Waller OAK 5 Austin Hooper ATL 6 Hunter Henry LAC 7 3 Evan Engram NYG 8 Mark Andrews BAL 9 Jared Cook NO 10 15 15 Jimmy Graham GB 11 14 14 Eric Ebron IND 12 18 18 Gerald Everett LAR 13 Vance McDonald PIT 14 10 10 Delanie Walker TEN 15 11 11 Greg Olsen CAR 16 T.J. Hockenson DET 17 Jason Witten DAL 18 21 21 Dallas Goedert PHI 19 O.J. Howard TB 20 Jack Doyle IND 21 26 26 Mike Gesicki MIA 22 Chris Herndon NYJ 23 Tyler Eifert CIN 24 Kyle Rudolph MIN 25 NR NR Foster Moreau OAK 26 Jordan Akins HOU 27 Noah Fant DEN 28 NR NR Jacob Hollister SEA 29 Trey Burton CHI 30 Cameron Brate TB 31 Hayden Hurst BAL 32 Luke Willson SEA 33 Nick Vannett PIT 34 27 27 Vernon Davis WAS 35 David Njoku CLE 36 Demetrius Harris CLE 37 Matt LaCosse NE 38 Jonnu Smith TEN 39 Tyler Higbee LAR 40 C.J. Uzomah CIN

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

There aren’t a lot of options outside for the Raiders, but Waller is having a strong season and should continue to be the focal point of the passing game. I’m moving him into the top five, and he’s actually outperformed most of the names above him to this point. Rookie Foster Moreau is also being added to the rankings. He’s caught nine of his 10 targeted passes the last three games and scored twice.

Others of note

I feel the same way about Travis Kelce that I do about Tyreek Hill: he’s gonna get his no matter who is under center … Evan Engram‘s first three games: 23 receptions, 277 yards, 2 TDs. Engram’s last three games: 11 receptions, 102 yards, 0 TDs. With Tate and Barkley back, I’m dropping Engram a bit … I’m adding Jacob Hollister to the rankings as it appears he’s stepping into Will Dissly’s pass-catching role and not Luke Willson.

