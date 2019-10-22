Rest of season rankings: Week 8

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.
There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.
QUARTERBACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Deshaun Watson
|
HOU
|
10
|
2
|
Lamar Jackson
|
BAL
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
11
|
4
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
9
|
5
|
7
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
11
|
6
|
Dak Prescott
|
DAL
|
8
|
7
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
10
|
8
|
13
|
Jacoby Brissett
|
IND
|
6
|
9
|
Kyler Murray
|
ARI
|
12
|
10
|
Jared Goff
|
LAR
|
9
|
11
|
8
|
Carson Wentz
|
PHI
|
10
|
12
|
Jameis Winston
|
TB
|
7
|
13
|
Josh Allen
|
BUF
|
6
|
14
|
1
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
KC
|
12
|
15
|
Baker Mayfield
|
CLE
|
7
|
16
|
M. Stafford
|
DET
|
5
|
17
|
Kirk Cousins
|
MIN
|
12
|
18
|
17
|
Philip Rivers
|
LAC
|
12
|
19
|
22
|
Gardner Minshew
|
JAC
|
10
|
20
|
Sam Darnold
|
NYJ
|
4
|
21
|
Derek Carr
|
OAK
|
6
|
22
|
21
|
Daniel Jones
|
NYG
|
11
|
23
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
9
|
24
|
30
|
Kyle Allen
|
CAR
|
7
|
25
|
20
|
Jimmy Garoppolo
|
SF
|
4
|
26
|
Andy Dalton
|
CIN
|
9
|
27
|
Mason Rudolph
|
PIT
|
7
|
28
|
23
|
Cam Newton
|
CAR
|
7
|
29
|
35
|
Ryan Tannehill
|
TEN
|
11
|
30
|
M. Trubisky
|
CHI
|
6
|
31
|
Teddy Bridgewater
|
NO
|
9
|
32
|
Joe Flacco
|
DEN
|
10
|
33
|
36
|
R. Fitzpatrick
|
MIA
|
5
|
34
|
Marcus Mariota
|
TEN
|
11
|
35
|
Josh Rosen
|
MIA
|
5
|
36
|
Case Keenum
|
WAS
|
10
|
37
|
Nick Foles
|
JAC
|
10
|
38
|
NR
|
Matt Moore
|
KC
|
12
|
39
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
40
|
Chase Daniel
|
CHI
|
6
|
41
|
Eli Manning
|
NYG
|
11
QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Obviously Mahomes’ injury is the biggest news from Week 7, and with Andy Reid offering no timeline for a return all I can do is take what’s out there and base my outlook off of that. Three weeks has been floating around as a best-case scenario, which would mean a Week 11 return against the Chargers. That seems unlikely, though, since Week 12 is Kansas City’s bye. That would put Mahomes back on the field Dec. 1 against Oakland for the final five games. Of course, that could all change based on any number of factors: Mahomes’ recovery speed, Matt Moore’s performance, the state of the AFC West and more. For now, I’m dropping Mahomes into the teens amid loads of uncertainty.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan suffered an injury of his own this week, hurting his ankle and not returning against the Rams. It’s not believed to be serious, and with Atlanta’s bye coming Week 9 it seems unlikely that Ryan would miss more than one game. As such, I’m keeping him in my top five even after losing Mohamed Sanu.
Others of note
Last week I wrote how impressed I was by Aaron Rodgers‘ play on Monday night, even if the stats weren’t off the page. Well, he accounted for six TDs Sunday without his top receiver. The numbers are starting to come around … I don’t like anything I’m seeing in Philadelphia right now, and though the problems aren’t all on Carson Wentz, he sure isn’t doing much to inspire confidence … Carolina made the announcement that Kyle Allen will start in Week 8 and Cam Newton (foot) will continue to rehab. At this point you have to wonder how long Newton’s “rehab” will last … Drew Brees (thumb) hopes to return this Sunday, though as well as Teddy Bridgewater has played it makes sense to give Brees another two weeks to heal up since the Saints’ bye comes in Week 9 … I’m dropping Jimmy Garoppolo, though it has nothing to do with Sunday’s mud-travaganza in DC. He’s been playing a pure game manager role most of this season and just isn’t putting up meaningful fantasy numbers … Sam Darnold looked awful Monday night, but that was not a surprise with Bill Belichick on the other side. Maybe next time, though, don’t talk about being “unstoppable” after one game with the No. 1 defense on your schedule.
RUNNING BACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
C. McCaffrey
|
CAR
|
7
|
2
|
3
|
Dalvin Cook
|
MIN
|
12
|
3
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
DAL
|
8
|
4
|
18
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
11
|
5
|
Nick Chubb
|
CLE
|
7
|
6
|
4
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
9
|
7
|
Aaron Jones
|
GB
|
11
|
8
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
NYJ
|
4
|
9
|
Josh Jacobs
|
OAK
|
6
|
10
|
L. Fournette
|
JAC
|
10
|
11
|
7
|
David Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
12
|
10
|
Todd Gurley II
|
LAR
|
9
|
13
|
16
|
James Conner
|
PIT
|
7
|
14
|
Marlon Mack
|
IND
|
6
|
15
|
Chris Carson
|
SEA
|
11
|
16
|
9
|
Mark Ingram II
|
BAL
|
8
|
17
|
13
|
Derrick Henry
|
TEN
|
11
|
18
|
Phillip Lindsay
|
DEN
|
10
|
19
|
Sony Michel
|
NE
|
10
|
20
|
26
|
Austin Ekeler
|
LAC
|
12
|
21
|
Devonta Freeman
|
ATL
|
9
|
22
|
Carlos Hyde
|
HOU
|
10
|
23
|
17
|
M. Gordon III
|
LAC
|
12
|
24
|
James White
|
NE
|
10
|
25
|
30
|
LeSean McCoy
|
KC
|
12
|
26
|
Matt Breida
|
SF
|
4
|
27
|
Jordan Howard
|
PHI
|
10
|
28
|
21
|
Kerryon Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
29
|
Ronald Jones II
|
TB
|
7
|
30
|
22
|
Joe Mixon
|
CIN
|
9
|
31
|
39
|
Latavius Murray
|
NO
|
9
|
32
|
51
|
Chase Edmonds
|
ARI
|
12
|
33
|
Peyton Barber
|
TB
|
7
|
34
|
41
|
Jamaal Williams
|
GB
|
11
|
35
|
24
|
D. Montgomery
|
CHI
|
6
|
36
|
Tevin Coleman
|
SF
|
4
|
37
|
38
|
Damien Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
38
|
Royce Freeman
|
DEN
|
10
|
39
|
40
|
Frank Gore
|
BUF
|
6
|
40
|
32
|
Miles Sanders
|
PHI
|
10
|
41
|
33
|
Duke Johnson
|
HOU
|
10
|
42
|
31
|
D. Singletary
|
BUF
|
6
|
43
|
Tarik Cohen
|
CHI
|
6
|
44
|
A. Mattison
|
MIN
|
12
|
45
|
Kareem Hunt
|
CLE
|
7
|
46
|
Adrian Peterson
|
WAS
|
10
|
47
|
43
|
Kenyan Drake
|
MIA
|
5
|
48
|
Rashaad Penny
|
SEA
|
11
|
49
|
Malcolm Brown
|
LAR
|
9
|
50
|
Nyheim Hines
|
IND
|
6
|
51
|
Chris Thompson
|
WAS
|
10
|
52
|
NR
|
Mark Walton
|
MIA
|
5
|
53
|
Justice Hill
|
BAL
|
8
|
54
|
Tony Pollard
|
DAL
|
8
|
55
|
Darrel Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
56
|
D. Henderson
|
LAR
|
9
|
57
|
52
|
Ito Smith
|
ATL
|
9
|
58
|
Dion Lewis
|
TEN
|
11
|
59
|
Raheem Mostert
|
SF
|
4
|
60
|
Wayne Gallman
|
NYG
|
11
|
61
|
R. Armstead
|
JAC
|
10
|
62
|
Reggie Bonnafon
|
CAR
|
7
|
63
|
Jaylen Samuels
|
PIT
|
7
|
64
|
Kalen Ballage
|
MIA
|
5
|
65
|
Jalen Richard
|
OAK
|
6
|
66
|
Derrius Guice
|
WAS
|
10
|
67
|
Darren Sproles
|
PHI
|
10
|
68
|
Ty Montgomery
|
NYJ
|
4
|
69
|
Giovani Bernard
|
CIN
|
9
|
70
|
Jeff Wilson
|
SF
|
4
|
71
|
Justin Jackson
|
LAC
|
12
|
72
|
Rex Burkhead
|
NE
|
10
|
73
|
T.J. Yeldon
|
BUF
|
6
|
74
|
Ty Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
75
|
Mike Davis
|
CHI
|
6
RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT
David Johnson/Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
Although I still expect Johnson to be the lead back whenever he’s recovered from his ankle injury, there’s no way the Cardinals are going to put Edmonds in mothballs after what he did against the G-Men on Sunday. Edmonds was already flashing his potential, scoring in Weeks 5 and 6, and I expect him to be a significant part of the game plan each week. I’m staying conservative with my Edmonds ranking, but there’s some real upside there.
David Montgomery/Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears
I haven’t given up on Montgomery as a talent, but I can no longer justify carrying him in the RB2 area. The Bears’ offense has been highly dysfunctional this year, and the fact that the bye week changed nothing is a major concern. I’d drop Cohen as well except that I already had him pretty low, and he did have nine receptions (for 19 yards!?!?) against the Saints.
Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions
Kerryon Johnson (knee) has rushed for less than 50 yards in five of six games this season, and now he’s dealing with a knee injury. There’s been no meaningful update — Matt Patricia said that Johnson told him he was “fine” — but regardless of health, Johnson is being moved down
Others of note
Saquon Barkley is officially back and, as such, is back in my top five … Latavius Murray‘s big game against the Bears might serve as a reminder to the Saints that he’s actually a decent back. They signed him to fill the Mark Ingram role, so perhaps they’ll start distributing carries more evenly between him and Alvin Kamara moving forward … Speaking of Ingram, he’s slowed considerably after a hot start and is being moved into RB2 territory for now … Austin Ekeler is better than Melvin Gordon in this version of the Chargers’ offense; as such I’m moving Ekeler up and Gordon down … Joe Mixon has 12 yards on 18 carries in the last two weeks. That isn’t a typo. The Bengals are just awful, and they’re dragging Mixon down with them … It looks like Frank Gore is still operating ahead of Devin Singletary in Buffalo. I’ve moved both into the flex area … I added Mark Walton to the rankings after he got more work than Kenyan Drake. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Dolphins deal Drake before the trade deadline.
WIDE RECEIVERS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
2
|
Michael Thomas
|
NO
|
9
|
2
|
3
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
10
|
3
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
9
|
4
|
Davante Adams
|
GB
|
11
|
5
|
Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
9
|
6
|
Chris Godwin
|
TB
|
7
|
7
|
Amari Cooper
|
DAL
|
8
|
8
|
6
|
O. Beckham Jr.
|
CLE
|
7
|
9
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
7
|
10
|
13
|
Tyreek Hill
|
KC
|
12
|
11
|
J. Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
7
|
12
|
Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
12
|
13
|
5
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
12
|
14
|
Julian Edelman
|
NE
|
10
|
15
|
Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
5
|
16
|
20
|
Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
12
|
17
|
Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
9
|
18
|
T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
6
|
19
|
Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
11
|
20
|
Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
9
|
21
|
16
|
Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
9
|
22
|
DJ Moore
|
CAR
|
7
|
23
|
29
|
A. Robinson II
|
CHI
|
6
|
24
|
Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
9
|
25
|
DJ Chark Jr.
|
JAC
|
10
|
26
|
34
|
C. Sutton
|
DEN
|
10
|
27
|
Terry McLaurin
|
WAS
|
10
|
28
|
31
|
John Brown
|
BUF
|
6
|
29
|
23
|
L. Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
12
|
30
|
Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
10
|
31
|
46
|
Golden Tate
|
NYG
|
11
|
32
|
28
|
Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
12
|
33
|
Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
8
|
34
|
30
|
Josh Gordon
|
NE
|
10
|
35
|
54
|
DeVante Parker
|
MIA
|
5
|
36
|
Marquise Brown
|
BAL
|
8
|
37
|
27
|
S. Shepard
|
NYG
|
11
|
38
|
DK Metcalf
|
SEA
|
11
|
39
|
Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
7
|
40
|
51
|
M. Jones Jr.
|
DET
|
5
|
41
|
35
|
Tyrell Williams
|
OAK
|
6
|
42
|
Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
4
|
43
|
47
|
Dede Westbrook
|
JAC
|
10
|
44
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
9
|
45
|
Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
12
|
46
|
50
|
Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
11
|
47
|
E. Sanders
|
DEN
|
10
|
48
|
60
|
Kenny Stills
|
HOU
|
10
|
49
|
41
|
Sammy Watkins
|
KC
|
12
|
50
|
59
|
D. Thomas
|
NYJ
|
10
|
51
|
Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
7
|
52
|
55
|
M. Valdes-Scantling
|
GB
|
11
|
53
|
61
|
P. Williams
|
MIA
|
5
|
54
|
A.J. Brown
|
TEN
|
11
|
55
|
32
|
Will Fuller V
|
HOU
|
10
|
56
|
48
|
Mecole Hardman
|
KC
|
12
|
57
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SF
|
4
|
58
|
DeSean Jackson
|
PHI
|
10
|
59
|
75
|
Anthony Miller
|
CHI
|
6
|
60
|
65
|
P. Dorsett II
|
NE
|
10
|
61
|
Diontae Johnson
|
PIT
|
7
|
62
|
49
|
Jamison Crowder
|
NYJ
|
4
|
63
|
57
|
Mohamed Sanu
|
NE
|
10
|
64
|
82
|
Danny Amendola
|
DET
|
5
|
65
|
77
|
Keke Coutee
|
HOU
|
10
|
66
|
Willie Snead IV
|
BAL
|
8
|
67
|
Tre’Quan Smith
|
NO
|
9
|
68
|
Cole Beasley
|
BUF
|
6
|
69
|
Dante Pettis
|
SF
|
4
|
70
|
G. Allison
|
GB
|
11
|
71
|
Antonio Callaway
|
CLE
|
7
|
72
|
Adam Humphries
|
TEN
|
11
|
73
|
Hunter Renfrow
|
OAK
|
6
|
74
|
Trey Quinn
|
WAS
|
10
|
75
|
Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
6
|
76
|
Randall Cobb
|
DAL
|
8
|
77
|
NR
|
Jakobi Meyers
|
NE
|
10
|
78
|
66
|
Demarcus Robinson
|
KC
|
12
|
79
|
NR
|
Jaron Brown
|
SEA
|
11
|
80
|
P. Richardson Jr.
|
WAS
|
10
|
81
|
Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
10
|
82
|
67
|
KeeSean Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
83
|
Chris Conley
|
JAC
|
10
|
84
|
J. Washington
|
PIT
|
7
|
85
|
NR
|
Alex Erickson
|
CIN
|
9
|
86
|
NR
|
Zach Pascal
|
IND
|
6
|
87
|
John Ross
|
CIN
|
9
|
88
|
Zay Jones
|
OAK
|
6
|
89
|
Donte Moncrief
|
PIT
|
7
|
90
|
Auden Tate
|
CIN
|
9
|
91
|
Albert Wilson
|
MIA
|
5
|
92
|
Ted Ginn Jr.
|
NO
|
9
|
93
|
94
|
Andy Isabella
|
ARI
|
12
|
94
|
M. Goodwin
|
SF
|
4
|
95
|
Miles Boykin
|
BAL
|
8
|
96
|
B. Perriman
|
TB
|
7
|
97
|
D. Hamilton
|
DEN
|
10
|
98
|
Rashard Higgins
|
CLE
|
7
|
99
|
Devin Funchess
|
IND
|
6
|
100
|
Antonio Brown
|
FA
|
—
WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT
Keenan Allen/Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
Despite the Bolts’ complete inability to run the ball, Allen has pretty much disappeared over the past month. Williams has been decent, but it certainly appears that the passing game currently flows through Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler. Unless the Chargers start getting the ball to their receivers with more consistency I’m viewing Allen as a WR2 and Williams as a WR3 in the weeks ahead.
Denver Broncos
Lost in the ineptitude of Denver’s offense has been the play of Courtland Sutton. He has topped 75 yards receiving in five of seven games this season and could be in line for more action if Emmanuel Sanders is traded. Sutton is close to joining my top 20.
Houston Texans
Will Fuller (hamstring) suffered what is believed to be a major hamstring injury that will sideline him for multiple games. That’s been the story of Fuller’s career, unfortunately, and you can bet he won’t be rushed back. Fuller’s absence should mean more looks for Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee.
New England Patriots
Mohamed Sanu was acquired in exchange for a second-round pick, which is a steep price for 30-year-old receiver with a history of being a role player. The Patriots tried to land him in a trade during the draft, but Atlanta wasn’t interested. The veteran receiver gives Tom Brady another weapon, but one of the possession variety. Where Sanu’s game will be most felt is in the running game. He’s among the best blockers in the league at his position. Sanu was Atlanta’s chief slot receiver, so it will be interesting to see where New England opts to play him. In this systems, Sanu is big enough to be a hybrid tight end in the Gronk flex role.
Others of note
Tyrell Williams (foot) falls into the 40s with plantar fasciitis that Jon Gruden said doesn’t seem to be getting better … Golden Tate is a nice fit for a young QB and has always been good after the catch. I’m moving him up as the top Giants receiver to own and moving Sterling Shepard (concussion) down, especially after missing a second game with a concussion … Marvin Jones had a huge game after being mostly quiet over the first month-plus. I’m moving him up into flex range as Detroit’s offense seems to be getting further and further away from the run (yet again) … Chicago didn’t seem to fix much (anything?) during the bye, but I did see more of Anthony Miller … Much like I did with Michael Thomas following the Brees injury, I’m keeping Tyreek Hill as a top WR. He’s the type of player they’ll find ways to get him the ball. All the other KC receivers go down.
TIGHT ENDS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
1
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
2
|
Zach Ertz
|
PHI
|
3
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
4
|
7
|
Darren Waller
|
OAK
|
5
|
Austin Hooper
|
ATL
|
6
|
Hunter Henry
|
LAC
|
7
|
3
|
Evan Engram
|
NYG
|
8
|
Mark Andrews
|
BAL
|
9
|
Jared Cook
|
NO
|
10
|
15
|
Jimmy Graham
|
GB
|
11
|
14
|
Eric Ebron
|
IND
|
12
|
18
|
Gerald Everett
|
LAR
|
13
|
Vance McDonald
|
PIT
|
14
|
10
|
Delanie Walker
|
TEN
|
15
|
11
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
16
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
DET
|
17
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
18
|
21
|
Dallas Goedert
|
PHI
|
19
|
O.J. Howard
|
TB
|
20
|
Jack Doyle
|
IND
|
21
|
26
|
Mike Gesicki
|
MIA
|
22
|
Chris Herndon
|
NYJ
|
23
|
Tyler Eifert
|
CIN
|
24
|
Kyle Rudolph
|
MIN
|
25
|
NR
|
Foster Moreau
|
OAK
|
26
|
Jordan Akins
|
HOU
|
27
|
Noah Fant
|
DEN
|
28
|
NR
|
Jacob Hollister
|
SEA
|
29
|
Trey Burton
|
CHI
|
30
|
Cameron Brate
|
TB
|
31
|
Hayden Hurst
|
BAL
|
32
|
Luke Willson
|
SEA
|
33
|
Nick Vannett
|
PIT
|
34
|
27
|
Vernon Davis
|
WAS
|
35
|
David Njoku
|
CLE
|
36
|
Demetrius Harris
|
CLE
|
37
|
Matt LaCosse
|
NE
|
38
|
Jonnu Smith
|
TEN
|
39
|
Tyler Higbee
|
LAR
|
40
|
C.J. Uzomah
|
CIN
TIGHT END MOVEMENT
Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders
There aren’t a lot of options outside for the Raiders, but Waller is having a strong season and should continue to be the focal point of the passing game. I’m moving him into the top five, and he’s actually outperformed most of the names above him to this point. Rookie Foster Moreau is also being added to the rankings. He’s caught nine of his 10 targeted passes the last three games and scored twice.
Others of note
I feel the same way about Travis Kelce that I do about Tyreek Hill: he’s gonna get his no matter who is under center … Evan Engram‘s first three games: 23 receptions, 277 yards, 2 TDs. Engram’s last three games: 11 receptions, 102 yards, 0 TDs. With Tate and Barkley back, I’m dropping Engram a bit … I’m adding Jacob Hollister to the rankings as it appears he’s stepping into Will Dissly’s pass-catching role and not Luke Willson.
DEFENSE
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Team
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Patriots
|
NE
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
Bills
|
BUF
|
9
|
3
|
Vikings
|
MIN
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
Bears
|
CHI
|
6
|
5
|
13
|
49ers
|
SF
|
4
|
6
|
Rams
|
LAR
|
9
|
7
|
Ravens
|
BAL
|
8
|
8
|
12
|
Saints
|
NO
|
9
|
9
|
Texans
|
HOU
|
10
|
10
|
18
|
Panthers
|
CAR
|
6
|
11
|
Seahawks
|
SEA
|
11
|
12
|
Eagles
|
PHI
|
10
|
13
|
Jaguars
|
JAC
|
10
|
14
|
7
|
Packers
|
GB
|
11
|
15
|
21
|
Steelers
|
PIT
|
6
|
16
|
Chargers
|
LAC
|
12
|
17
|
Cowboys
|
DAL
|
8
|
18
|
Titans
|
TEN
|
11
|
19
|
Colts
|
IND
|
6
|
20
|
Lions
|
DET
|
9
|
21
|
Browns
|
CLE
|
7
|
22
|
Broncos
|
DEN
|
10
|
23
|
Chiefs
|
KC
|
12
|
24
|
Cardinals
|
ARI
|
5
|
25
|
Raiders
|
OAK
|
11
|
26
|
Buccaneers
|
TB
|
7
|
27
|
Giants
|
NYG
|
7
|
28
|
26
|
Bengals
|
CIN
|
12
|
29
|
Jets
|
NYJ
|
4
|
30
|
Redskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
31
|
Dolphins
|
MIA
|
7
|
32
|
29
|
Falcons
|
ATL
|
5