Odds chart for daily play: Week 8

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Washington
|Minnesota
|16
|-16
|42
|13
|29
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Seattle
|Atlanta
|-3.5
|3.5
|53.5
|28.5
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Denver
|Indianapolis
|6
|-6
|43.5
|18.75
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Tennessee
|2.5
|-2.5
|45.5
|21.5
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|New Orleans
|9.5
|-9.5
|48
|19.25
|28.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|LA Rams
|13
|-13
|48.5
|17.75
|30.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Philadelphia
|Buffalo
|1.5
|-1.5
|43
|20.75
|22.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Chargers
|Chicago
|4
|-4
|40
|18
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Giants
|Detroit
|7
|-7
|49.5
|21.25
|28.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|Jacksonville
|5.5
|-5.5
|41.5
|18
|23.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Carolina
|San Francisco
|5.5
|-5.5
|41.5
|18
|23.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Oakland
|Houston
|6.5
|-6.5
|51.5
|21.5
|29
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cleveland
|New England
|13
|-13
|46
|16.5
|29.5
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Green Bay
|Kansas City
|-4.5
|4.5
|47.5
|26
|21.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Miami
|Pittsburgh
|14.5
|-14.5
|43
|14.25
|28.75