Odds chart for daily play: Week 8

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Washington Minnesota 16 -16 42 13 29
SUN 1:00 PM Seattle Atlanta -3.5 3.5 53.5 28.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM Denver Indianapolis 6 -6 43.5 18.75 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Tennessee 2.5 -2.5 45.5 21.5 24
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona New Orleans 9.5 -9.5 48 19.25 28.75
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati LA Rams 13 -13 48.5 17.75 30.75
SUN 1:00 PM Philadelphia Buffalo 1.5 -1.5 43 20.75 22.25
SUN 1:00 PM LA Chargers Chicago 4 -4 40 18 22
SUN 1:00 PM NY Giants Detroit 7 -7 49.5 21.25 28.25
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Jacksonville 5.5 -5.5 41.5 18 23.5
SUN 4:05 PM Carolina San Francisco 5.5 -5.5 41.5 18 23.5
SUN 4:25 PM Oakland Houston 6.5 -6.5 51.5 21.5 29
SUN 4:25 PM Cleveland New England 13 -13 46 16.5 29.5
SUN 8:20 PM Green Bay Kansas City -4.5 4.5 47.5 26 21.5
MON 8:15 PM Miami Pittsburgh 14.5 -14.5 43 14.25 28.75

