DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 8

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 8 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

QUARTERBACKS

RUSSELL WILSON- $7200 DRAFTKINGS, $8600 FANDUEL

There will be a trend with a lot of my picks going into Week 8. I will be targeting several players in bounce-back spots. So let’s start off with Russell Wilson after a tough loss to the Ravens at home while facing the elements. Russell is as safe as it gets in Week 8 and has the best matchup on the board indoors in Atlanta. Atlanta allows 31.9 points per game, which is the most in the league.

MATTHEW STAFFORD- $6100 DRAFTKINGS, $7700 FANDUEL

Matthew Stafford provides value and upside at $6200 on DraftKings. Coming off a 32-point game he now gets to head back home and play indoors versus a weak Giants secondary. The Giants defense is allowing 257 yards per game through the air and is allowing 25.6 points per game to Quarterbacks. Combine that with the fact Stafford is averaging 21.6 DraftKings points per game and we should have a solid 20-point floor with 30-point upside.

RUNNING BACKS

SAQUON BARKLEY- $8900 DRAFTKINGS, $8600 FANDUEL

As you can see I really like this Lions vs Giants game for offensive production. Who better to target than Saquon Barkley in another bounce-back spot? Barkley is going to be gliding through the dome, gashing this defense both through the ground and the air. Detroit ranks 30th against opposing running backs and allows 139.2 yards per game. Even though Barkley is only averaging 17.8 points per game this year this is his get right spot. I expect no less than 25 DraftKings points in Week 8 and you want him in your lineup.

CHRIS CARSON- $7000 DRAFTKINGS, $8000 FANDUEL

Chris Carson doesn’t have to face the Ravens or the rain because he gets to go on the road and play in a dome. Carson already has four 20-plus point games this season and he should be in line for his fifth. Atlanta ranks 14th against opposing running backs and have been gashed by opposing offenses. The game script says the Seahawks should be leading late, which leaves the ball in Carson’s hands in the fourth quarter securing a Seahawks win and more points for your fantasy team.

WIDE RECEIVERS

DK METCALF- $5000 DRAFTKINGS, $6600 FANDUEL

We are going to need some value and the best place to get it has been at wide receiver this season. We also need to stack to take down tournaments so we gotta decide on a receiver to pair with Russell Wilson, and Metcalf provides that value-stack option. Atlanta allows the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers in the NFC. Metcalf averages 19.5 yards per catch so the upside is there for tournaments. He is coming off of a nine target game and my guess is he has the best game of his career in Week 8 so I will have some share of him in tournaments.

KENNY GOLLADAY- $6400 DRAFTKINGS, $6700 FANDUEL

Golladay has been off and on this year and he has been slightly boom or bust to start this season. He has the talent and has three 20-point outings in the first six games, so if the pattern continues he should smash in Week 8. He is averaging 15.6 DraftKings points per game and the Giants rank 24th against opposing running backs. It’s time to lock up some Stafford to Golladay stacks in Week 8.

TIGHT ENDS

DARREN WALLER- $5900 DRAFTKINGS, $6800 FANDUEL

Darren Waller is simply the best receiver the Oakland Raiders have. He is averaging 18.5 points per game and is coming off a 34.6 point performance in Week 7. Houston is allowing 275 passing yards per game, which mostly should come from Waller. Waller is as safe as it gets for cash and provides tournament upside as well. This game has a Vegas total of 51 points and has shootout written all over it. Waller is your best option to get exposure to this game, so get your shares.

EVAN ENGRAM- $5300 DRAFTKINGS, $6300 FANDUEL

Vegas has this game total at 50 points and I want exposure to it. The whole Giants offense struggled in Week 7, and this a nice bounce-back spot for Engram. Detroit ranks 25th against opposing tight ends, and even after a one point performance in Week 7 Engram still is averaging 15 points per game on the season. Detroit is allowing 289 yards passing per game and Engram has been Jones’s favorite target this season, so lock him up in Week 8.

DEFENSES

PATRIOTS- $4300 DRAFTKINGS, $5000 FANDUEL

Fair warning, you will see the New England Patriots listed in my article almost every week moving forward. They are just too good, consistent, and causing chaos for opposing offenses. Sam Darnold felt like he was “seeing ghosts” on the field in Week 7. The Patriots are averaging 21.3 points and have 18 interceptions and 26 sacks in the first seven weeks. Give them a home matchup with the Cleveland Browns and it’s too much for me to pass on.

RAMS- $3800 DRAFTKINGS, $5000 FANDUEL

The Rams looked great in Week 7 and the addition of Jalen Ramsey is already paying dividends. The matchup at home versus the winless Bengals provides a nice spot to continue to improve on Defense. The Rams are coming off a 21-point per game. The Bengals can’t protect Andy Dalton and have zero run game and are struggling in general. We have a nice floor with sacks and the Rams should hold the Bengals under the 17.5 points Vegas has them reaching in Week 8.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.