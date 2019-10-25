Friday walkthrough: Week 8

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

This week’s key game-time decisions: QB Drew Brees (NOS), Alvin Kamara (NOS), RB David Johnson (ARI), WR Christian Kirk (ARI)

ARIZONA CARDINALS

In a repeat of last week’s activity, both RB David Johnson (ankle) and WR Christian Kirk (ankle) will be questionable game-time decisions after either no practice (Johnson) or limited practice (Kirk).

ATLANTA FALCONS

QB Matt Ryan (ankle) didn’t practice early in the week and put resumed Friday on a limited basis and is expected to play through his questionable tag. RB Ito Smith (concussion, neck) has been ruled out.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Bye Week

The team is “very optimistic” WR Marquise Brown (ankle) will return to action following the team’s off week.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Duke Williams (shoulder) is questionable after a limited week of practice.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

We are now on the other side of the Panthers’ bye week and there are still no signs QB Cam Newton (foot) will be returning to action any time soon.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Bye Week

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER BRONCOS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DETROIT LIONS

RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) was placed on IR this week, likely ending his season.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Davante Adams (toe) is doubtful this week after failing to practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Will Fuller (hamstring) has been ruled out this week and is expected to miss several more.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Parris Campbell (abdomen) logged a limited week of practice and the team is hopeful he’ll return to action Sunday despite his questionable status. TE Jack Doyle (groin) showed up limited in practice on Friday and was added to the injury report as questionable.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Marquise Lee (ankle) progressed through practice this week ending with a full session on Friday and removal from the injury report. WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) was only able to get in a single limited practice on Friday and is questionable again this week. TE Geoff Swaim (concussion, ankle) wasn’t on the team’s injury report this week and is expected to return to action.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) is somehow logging “limited” practices, but he’s expected to miss up to three weeks. However, the team should get WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) back after a full week of practice and being removed from the injury report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) didn’t practice Thursday or Friday after a mid-week injury. He’s on the downside of his questionable status. PK Mike Badgley (groin) is questionable again this week and again is not expected to kick for the team.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) has been ruled out again this week.

MIAMI DOLPHINS – Monday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Played Thursday Night

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) was out.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RB Rex Burkhead (foot) has been putting in limited practices for quite some time but hasn’t played since Week 4. He’s questionable again this week. WR Josh Gordon (knee, ankle) was placed on IR this week, ending his season. WR Julian Edelman (chest) again logged only limited practice sessions this week but is expected to play through his questionable tag. Tight end remains a depleted unit with both TE Matt LaCosse (knee) and TE Ryan Izzo (concussion) remaining out this weekend.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Drew Brees (right thumb) put in a limited week of practice and is pushing to play. With next week’s bye he may sit this one out, but that decision may not be officially made until game-time. RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) progressed in practice this week but is questionable and a likely game-time decision. WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) remain out this week.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) put in some limited practices this week but remains in the league’s protocol and has been declared out.

NEW YORK JETS

TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and is not expected to return to the playing field Sunday with a doubtful tag.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was only able to log a single limited practice on Friday, but that seems to be enough for a questionable tag and likely game action Sunday. WR Tyrell Williams (foot) is questionable but also expected to suit up after a limited week of practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) is out again and WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) will join him on the sidelines again.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Monday Night

QB Mason Rudolph (concussion) is practicing fully and expected to play Monday night. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) rested on Thursday but returned to full practice on Friday and should be fine. Both RB Jaylen Samuels (knee) and WR James Washington (shoulder) are practicing fully this week and on track to return to action Monday night.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Deebo Samuel (groin) was limited early week practice sessions but put in a full practice on Friday and is not on the team’s final injury report and expected to return to action Sunday.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

No injuries of fantasy note.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and has been ruled out.

TENNESSEE TITANS

TE Delanie Walker (ankle) has been declared out and will miss another game. PK Ryan Succop (knee) has been designated to return from IR but is not eligible to return to action until next week.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS – Played Thursday Night

TE Veron Davis (concussion) remained out Thursday night and was joined by RB Chris Thompson (toe). RB Adrian Peterson (ankle) played through his injury.