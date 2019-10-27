Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 8

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

No need to refresh this page. This page will automatically refresh every 90 seconds.

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early Games: QB Drew Brees (NOS), Alvin Kamara (NOS), RB David Johnson (ARI), WR Christian Kirk (ARI)

Seahawks at Falcons (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: None

ATLANTA FALCONS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: QB Matt Ryan (ankle) was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday. RB Ito Smith (concussion, neck) has been ruled out.

Broncos at Colts (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

DENVER BRONCOS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: None

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Parris Campbell (abdomen) logged a limited week of practice and the team is hopeful he’ll return to action Sunday despite his questionable status. TE Jack Doyle (groin) showed up limited in practice on Friday and was added to the injury report as questionable.

Buccaneers at Titans (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees and partly cloudy

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and has been ruled out.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: TE Delanie Walker (ankle) has been declared out and will miss another game.

Cardinals at Saints (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: Both RB David Johnson (ankle) and WR Christian Kirk (ankle) come into today as game-time decisions after either no practice (Johnson) or limited practice (Kirk) this week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Inactives: Added when released by team

Lineup Notes: QB Drew Brees (right thumb) put in a limited week of practice and is pushing to play. With next week’s bye he may sit this one out, but that decision may not be officially made until game-time. RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) progressed in practice this week but is questionable and a likely game-time decision. WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) remain out today.

Bengals at Rams (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees and partly cloudy

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) remains out.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) has been ruled out again this week.

Eagles at Bills (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees with a 40% chance of light rain and some wind

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Darren Sproles (quadriceps) is out again, and WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) will join him on the sidelines again.

BUFFALO BILLS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Duke Williams (shoulder) is questionable after a limited week of practice.

Chargers at Bears (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees and mostly cloudy

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) didn’t practice Thursday or Friday after a mid-week injury. He’s on the downside of his questionable status. PK Mike Badgley (groin) is questionable again this week and again is not expected to kick for the team.

CHICAGO BEARS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: None

Giants at Lions (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

NEW YORK GIANTS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) put in some limited practices this week but remains in the league’s protocol and has been declared out.

DETROIT LIONS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Kerryon Johnson (knee) was placed on IR this week, likely ending his season.

Jets at Jaguars (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, humid and mostly cloudy

NEW YORK JETS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and downgraded to out on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Marquise Lee (ankle) progressed through practice this week ending with a full session on Friday and removal from the injury report. WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) was only able to get in a single limited practice on Friday and is questionable again this week. TE Geoff Swaim (concussion, ankle) wasn’t on the team’s injury report this week and is expected to return to action.

Panthers at 49ers (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees and clear

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: QB Cam Newton (foot) remains out.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Deebo Samuel (groin) was limited early week practice sessions but put in a full practice on Friday and is not on the team’s final injury report and expected to return to action today. Newly acquired WR Emmanuel Sanders is expected “play … a lot” according to HC Shanahan.

Raiders at Texans (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees and partly cloudy

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was only able to log a single limited practice on Friday, but that seems to be enough for a questionable tag and likely game action Sunday. WR Tyrell Williams (foot) is questionable but also expected to suit up after a limited week of practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Will Fuller (hamstring) has been ruled out this week and is expected to miss several more.

Browns at Patriots (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees with an 80% slight chance of light rain

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: None

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: RB Rex Burkhead (foot) has been putting in limited practices for quite some time but hasn’t played since Week 4. He’s questionable again this week. WR Josh Gordon (knee, ankle) was placed on IR this week, ending his season. WR Julian Edelman (chest) again logged only limited practice sessions this week but is expected to play through his questionable tag. Newly acquired WR Mohamed Sanu will suit up but may not see many snaps. TE Matt LaCosse (knee) and TE Ryan Izzo (concussion) remain out today.

Packers at Chiefs (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees and partly cloudy

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: WR Davante Adams (toe) is doubtful this week after failing to practice.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Inactives: Added upon release by team

Lineup Notes: QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) is somehow logging “limited” practices, but he’s expected to miss up to three weeks. However, the team should get WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) back after a full week of practice and being removed from the injury report.

Dolphins at Steelers (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees and partly cloudy

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Lineup Notes: None

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Lineup Notes: QB Mason Rudolph (concussion) is practicing fully and expected to play Monday night. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) rested on Thursday but returned to full practice on Fridayand Saturday and should be fine. Both RB Jaylen Samuels (knee) and WR James Washington (shoulder) are practicing fully this week and on track to return to action Monday night.