The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 116

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, fantasy tricks and treats at QB, RB, WR & TE with some best and worst candy talk and DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and Value Plays.
THE LATEST
Roster Management 39m ago
Fantasy market report: Week 9
It hard enough for fantasy owners to navigate the bye weeks that deplete rosters on a planned basis, but what often kills fantasy teams (…)
Statistical Analysis 41m ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 9
We’re basically halfway through the NFL regular season and past the midpoint of the fantasy season. In other words, there’s no time (…)
IDP Analysis 45m ago
IDP free agent report: Week 9
Heading into week 9, you have another five games to make your move before fantasy playoffs. Many leagues feature a trade deadline that (…)
Roster Management 12hr ago
Free-agent Forecast: Week 9
With three major sources of fantasy football talent on bye, gamers are faced with tough decisions on the waiver wire.
General Fantasy Analysis 22hr ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 8
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Game Analysis 2d ago
Sunday Snippets: Week 8
Sunday game reviews from a fantasy perspective
Game Picks 2d ago
NFL Betting Guide - Week 8: Odds, lines, spreads, picks and best bets
Game-by-game NFL Week 8 breakdowns, with NFL betting odds, lines, predictions, picks and betting tips for each game.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 8
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically (…)
Injury Analysis 4d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 8
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. (…)
Player Analysis 4d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 8
Six items of fantasy football interest heading into Week 8