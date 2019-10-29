USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 116

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, fantasy tricks and treats at QB, RB, WR & TE with some best and worst candy talk and DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and Value Plays.

