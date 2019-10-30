Odds chart for daily play: Week 9

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|San Francisco
|Arizona
|-10
|10
|42.5
|26.25
|16.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Jacksonville
|-1.5
|1.5
|47
|24.25
|22.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|5
|-5
|43
|19
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis
|Pittsburgh
|1
|-1
|43
|21
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|Miami
|-3
|3
|41
|22
|19
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|Kansas City
|-2.5
|2.5
|off
|off
|off
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Carolina
|4
|-4
|41
|18.5
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Washington
|Buffalo
|9.5
|-9.5
|37
|13.75
|23.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Seattle
|6
|-6
|51.5
|22.75
|28.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Detroit
|Oakland
|2
|-2
|50.5
|24.25
|26.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Green Bay
|LA Chargers
|-3
|3
|47
|25
|22
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cleveland
|Denver
|-3
|3
|39
|21
|18
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|New England
|Baltimore
|-3.5
|3.5
|45
|24.25
|20.75
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Dallas
|NY Giants
|-7
|7
|48
|27.5
|20.5