Friday walkthrough: Week 9

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Davante Adams (GBP), WR Dede Westbrook (JAC), WR Adam Thielen (MIN), TE Ed Dickson (SEA)

ARIZONA CARDINALS – Played Thursday Night

Both RB David Johnson (ankle) and RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) were inactive and didn’t play Thursday night.

ATLANTA FALCONS – Bye Week

QB Matt Ryan (ankle) is expected to return to action following the team’s bye week, but the status of RB Ito Smith (concussion, neck) remains unclear.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

As expected WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh) will return to action Sunday after putting in two limited practices and then resting on Friday.

BUFFALO BILLS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Cam Newton (foot) remains out. WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder) is questionable but practiced fully most of the week and is expected to play.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy note.

CINCINNATI BENGALS – Bye Week

There’s a chance WR A.J. Green (ankle) returns to the playing field following the team’s bye week, but he may be another week away.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

Both WR Odell Beckham (groin) and WR Jarvis Landry (shoulder) logged limited weeks of practice but neither are on the team’s final injury report.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Monday Night

WR Amari Cooper (ankle) and WR Michael Gallup (knee) are practicing fully this week and are expected to play.

DENVER BRONCOS

The team placed QB Joe Flacco (neck) on IR, ending his season. TE Jeff Heuerman (knee) has been ruled out this week.

DETROIT LIONS

No injuries of fantasy note.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Davante Adams (toe) returned to practice this week on a limited basis and has improved to questionable this week. He’ll be a game-time decision on Sunday.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Will Fuller (hamstring) has been ruled out again this week and is expected to miss several more.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) was able to log limited practice sessions this week but is a questionable game-time decision in London early Sunday morning.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) remains limited in practice but not expected to play despite his questionable status.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PK Mike Badgley (groin) is not listed on the team’s injury report and is expected to return to kicking duties Sunday.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Bye Week

RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) injury status is unclear. WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) is still being evaluated following his concussion in Week 8. His return following the bye is uncertain.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

No injuries of fantasy note.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and is shaping up to be a game-time decision after begin tagged as questionable in the team’s injury report.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RB Rex Burkhead (foot) was limited in practice all week and expected to play through his questionable tag again. RB James White (toe) showed up on the injury report as questionable after being limited in Friday’s practice. WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder) continues his same routine of limited practice sessions and a questionable tag he’ll play through. Both TE Matt LaCosse (knee) and TE Ryan Izzo (concussion) logged limited practices all week, are listed as questionable and expected to return to action Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Bye Week

The status of RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee), WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) remains unclear during the off week.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Monday Night

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) is practicing fully this week and expected to return to action.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Sam Darnold (left thumb) practiced fully and will play with a brace on his non-throwing thumb. Typical veteran week for WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) with limited practice time and a questionable tag he’ll play through. TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) was again limited in practice all week and the team is not confident he’ll return to the playing field Sunday despite improving to a questionable tag this week.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) put in a full practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week. He’s questionable and expected to return to action. Also set to return is WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) after a limited week of practice and a questionable tag on the injury report.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

RB Benny Snell (knee) is out and RB James Conner (shoulder) is doubtful and not likely to play.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Played Thursday Night

Both RB Matt Breida (ankle) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) played through their questionable tags this week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

TE Ed Dickson (knee) is eligible to return from IR and has practiced all week. His return to action, however, is a game-time decision.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) remains out and TE Cameron Brate (ribs) is questionable but expected to play after logging a full practice on Friday.

TENNESSEE TITANS

TE Delanie Walker (ankle) has been declared out and will miss yet another game. PK Ryan Succop (knee) is eligible to return from IR this week and is expected to kick this weekend.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

QB Case Keenum (concussion) is sidelined this week, as is RB Chris Thompson (toe) and TE Veron Davis (concussion). RB Derrius Guice (knee, IR) is expected to be activated after the team’s Week 10 bye.