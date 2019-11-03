Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 9

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Early Games: QB Patrick Mahomes (KCC), WR Dede Westbrook (JAC), WR Adam Thielen (MIN)

Afternoon Games: WR Davante Adams (GBP), TE Ed Dickson (SEA)

Texans vs. Jaguars (9:30am ET in London)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees and mostly cloudy

HOUSTON TEXANS

Lineup Notes: WR Will Fuller (hamstring) has been ruled out again this week and is expected to miss several more.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Lineup Notes: WR Dede Westbrook (shoulder) was able to log limited practice sessions this week but is a questionable game-time decision.

Bears at Eagles (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees and clear

CHICAGO BEARS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Lineup Notes: RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) put in a full practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week. He’s questionable and expected to return to action. Also set to return is WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) after a limited week of practice and a questionable tag on the injury report.

Colts at Steelers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees and partly cloudy

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Lineup Notes: WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been ruled out for today’s matchup.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Lineup Notes: RB Benny Snell (knee) is out and RB James Conner (shoulder) is doubtful and not likely to play.

Jets at Dolphins (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 83 degrees and mostly cloudy

NEW YORK JETS

Lineup Notes: QB Sam Darnold (left thumb) practiced fully and will play with a brace on his non-throwing thumb. Typical veteran week for WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) with limited practice time and a questionable tag he’ll play through. TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) was again limited in practice all week and the team is not confident he’ll return to the playing field today despite improving to a questionable tag this week.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Vikings at Chiefs (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees and clear

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Lineup Notes: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and is shaping up to be a game-time decision after begin tagged as questionable in the team’s injury report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Lineup Notes: QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) remains limited in practice and as the week progressed there were reports that he might try to play, so he’s shaping up to be a game-time decision today despite his questionable status.

Titans at Panthers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees and clear

TENNESSEE TITANS

Lineup Notes: TE Delanie Walker (ankle) has been declared out and will miss yet another game. PK Ryan Succop (knee) is eligible to return from IR this week and is expected to kick this weekend.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Lineup Notes: QB Cam Newton (foot) remains out. WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder) is questionable but practiced fully most of the week and is expected to play.

Redskins at Bills (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees and mostly cloudy

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Lineup Notes: QB Case Keenum (concussion) is sidelined this week, as is RB Chris Thompson (toe) and TE Veron Davis (concussion).

BUFFALO BILLS

Lineup Notes: WR Duke Williams (shoulder) is questionable after a limited week of practice and is active.

Buccaneers at Seahawks (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees and mostly cloudy

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Lineup Notes: TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) remains out and TE Cameron Brate (ribs) is questionable but expected to play after logging a full practice on Friday.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Lineup Notes: TE Ed Dickson (knee) is eligible to return from IR and has practiced all week. His return to action, however, is a game-time decision.

Lions at Raiders (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees and clear

DETROIT LIONS

Lineup Notes: RB Tra Carson (hamstring) was placed on IR Saturday, ending his season.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Packers at Chargers (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees and clear

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Lineup Notes: WR Davante Adams (toe) returned to practice this week on a limited basis and has improved to questionable this week. He’ll be a game-time decision on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Lineup Notes: PK Mike Badgley (groin) is not listed on the team’s injury report and is expected to return to kicking duties Sunday.

Browns at Broncos (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees and clear

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DENVER BRONCOS

Lineup Notes: The team placed QB Joe Flacco (neck) on IR, ending his season. TE Jeff Heuerman (knee) has been ruled out this week

Patriots at Ravens (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees and clear

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Lineup Notes: RB Rex Burkhead (foot) was limited in practice all week and expected to play through his questionable tag again. RB James White (toe) showed up on the injury report as questionable after being limited in Friday’s practice. WR Julian Edelman (chest, shoulder) continues his same routine of limited practice sessions and a questionable tag he’ll play through. TE Matt LaCosse (knee) was ruled out Saturday after a week of limited practices, but TE Ryan Izzo (concussion) is listed as questionable and expected to return to action today.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Lineup Notes: As expected WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh) will return to action today after putting in two limited practices and then resting on Friday.

Cowboys at Giants (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees and mostly cloudy

DALLAS COWBOYS

NEW YORK GIANTS

Lineup Notes: WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) cleared concussion protocol, practiced fully this week and is expected to return to action.