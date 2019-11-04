Tunnel Vision of Week 9

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Russell Wilson 378-21 5 Jimmy Garoppolo 317-2 4 Matt Stafford 406-6 3 Ryan Tannehill 331-38 2 Ryan Fitzpatrick 288-2 3 Running Backs Yards TD Christian McCaffery 166 3 Kenyan Drake 162 1 Josh Jacobs 120 2 Melvin Gordon 109 2 Derrick Henry 99 2 Wide Receivers Yards TD Tyler Lockett 152 2 Mike Evans 180 1 DK Metcalf 123 1 Tyreek Hill 145 1 Preston Williams 72 2 Tight Ends Yards TD Noah Fant 115 1 Zach Ertz 103 1 Jacob Hollister 37 2 George Kittle 79 1 Mike Gesiki 95 0 Placekickers XP FG Harrison Butker 2 4 Chris Boswell 2 4 Mike Badgely 2 4 Sam Ficken 1 3 Austin Seibert 1 4 Defense Sck-TO TD Texans 4-4 0 Steelers 5-3 1 Panthers 4-3 0 Bills 4-0 0 Vikings 5-1 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

At least this is brief.

QB Jacoby Brissett – Knee

WR DeSean Jackson – Abdomen

WR Adam Thielen – Hamstring

WR Preston Williams – Wrist

TE Ricky Seals-Jones – Knee

Chasing Ambulances

QB Jacoby Brissett – Injured his knee and the initial prognosis is that the sprain isn’t serious and likely an MCL issue. Brian Hoyer played very well in relief with 168 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Colts host the Dolphins this week, so Hoyer could be a consideration if Brissett remains out.

WR DeSean Jackson – The plan was to play him for the entire game but he reaggravated his abdominal injury. HC Doug Pederson said that they would have him tested on Monday. There’s no one new to grab if Jackson remains out since he’s not played since Week 1.

WR Adam Thielen – He re-injured his hamstring. He did not record a catch before leaving. Laquon Treadwell saw more use with three catches for 58 yards but he’s far too unreliable to consider even if Thielen remains out.

WR Preston Williams – Re-entered the game and is fine.

Free Agents and Notable Performances

RB Carlos Hyde – London games can surprise and Hyde used the occasion to run for 160 yards on his ex-employer. He never rushed for more than 47 yards in a game for the Jaguars, which is why he is no longer a Jaguar.

RB Kenyan Drake – Had his best game in two years when he rushed for 110 yards and a score plus 52 yards on four catches in his debut with the Cardinals. Against the No. 1 defense of the 49ers no less. His role all depends on David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, but he couldn’t have asked for a better start or a better reason why the Cards should keep him involved.

RB Adrian Peterson – Derrius Guice is slated to return for Week 11 but Peterson just turned in his second 100-yard rushing effort and averaged 96 yards per game over the last four weeks. He’s clearly not done yet and Guice returns to a new head coach. The Skins go onto their bye and have to figure out what they want to do.

QB Dwayne Haskins – You know how quarterbacks debut and win their first game? It doesn’t happen every time. The Haskins era starts with only 144 passing yards and no scores.

RB Devin Singletary – He ran 20 times for 95 yards and a touchdown, plus caught three passes for 45 yards in the win over the Redskins. Frank Gore started and split carries at first but only gained 15 yards on 11 carries. They should have just given Singletary all 31 runs. The Bills are committed to using both backs, so hopefully, 2020 can get the rookie into the workhorse role. Using Gore so much and Singletary so little is hard to understand.

QB Ryan Tannehill – His first start on the road ended with 331 yards and a touchdown at the Panthers. That gives him 300 yards in two of his three starts and three scores the one time when he didn’t reach the yardage mark.

WR Tyreek Hill – He just posted six receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown for his best game of the year. Against the Vikings. Without Patrick Mahomes. He’ll play the Titans with Mahones next week.

TE Mike Gesicki – Caught six passes for 95 yards in the win over the Jets. He’s slowly improving and was thrown 20 targets over the last four games.

WR Preston Williams – The rookie has been the most consistent receiver for the Dolphins in this, the Year of Winces. But he just caught five passes for 72 yards and two scores with a team-high nine targets. He’s better at home and even more against bad teams. But he’s a reason for the Fins to look forward to 2020.

RB David Montgomery – He ended with 40 rush yards and two scores plus 36 yards on three receptions. But he only had one yard on three rushes at halftime. His first carry was in the second quarter. And both touchdowns came after Tarik Cohen had the first crack at the goal line carry. Cohen did score once but it was called back. Don’t ever think Montgomery is a safe play with Matt Nagy pulling the levers.

TE Zach Ertz – It only took nine games, but Ertz rekindled 2018 when he caught nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Bears. That was his second score of the year. It was his first game with more than five catches since Week 5.

Eagles wideouts – Remember when they had them? Wonder if they do. Best wideout this week was Alshon Jeffery with just four catches for 36 yards.

WR Parris Campbell – He’s led a quiet rookie season so far but it is encouraging that Week 9 had him catch five passes for 52 yards and rush the ball three times for 27 more yards. He lost two fumbles along the way which also matters though.

RB Trey Edmunds – The Steelers were without James Conner and Benny Snell, and they dipped deeper into the depth chart to let Edmunds take the primary rushing role when he rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries in the win over the Colts. Edmunds was an undrafted free agent signed by the Saints in 2017 and then signed by the Steelers last year. He had one carry for no gain as a Saint so this was his first action. Conner is expected to miss Week 10 and Snell’s status is not yet certain. The Steelers host the Rams this week.

RB Jaylen Samuels – He’s never going to be more than the third-down back and he only gained ten yards on eight carries on Sunday. But he also reeled in 13 passes for 73 yards. His previous full game was when he caught eight passes for 57 yards in Week 4.

RB J.D. McKissic – Tra Carson landed on injured reserve after one game, so the Lions are on to their next victim running back. Ty Johnson ran for just 29 yards on nine carries as the primary rusher but McKissic gained 32 yards on just four runs and added three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. The Lions play in Chicago this week but with six teams on bye, the search for a running back may dig deep into the waiver wire.

TE Jacob Hollister – He was promoted up from the practice squad three weeks ago and his first two outings only produced a few catches for around 20 yards. In Week 9 versus the Buccaneers No. 30 defense versus tight ends, he caught four passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll face the No. 1 defense of the 49ers this week and then go onto his bye, but he is a name to remember.

QB Brandon Allen – The Broncos newest quarterback debuted with 193 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Browns. He had no turnovers and sported a QB rating of 125.6. But starting at home versus the Browns is nicely timed and he goes onto his bye this week, then takes road trips to Minnesota and Buffalo next. So no need to rush to add him. Nice to see Courtland Sutton (5-56, TD) keep his value for at least this week.

WR Davante Adams – First game back from turf toe and he fielded 11 targets. He caught seven for 41 yards in a game where nothing worked for the Packers. The take away is that Adams is healthy and dominating the targets again.

TE Hunter Henry – He faced a weak defense versus tight ends in the Packers, but it is still encouraging that he received ten targets and no one else had more than four for the Chargers. Three of his last four games were over 80 yards, including the seven catches for 84 yards on Sunday.

WR Keenan Allen – Grab a broom, Cinderella, the party is over. While Hunter Henry is shining, Allen is on the slide. Over the last five weeks, even Mike Williams averaged 75 yards per game and just gained 111 yards on Sunday. Allen averaged 41 yards over that span and only managed 40 yards against the Packers on Sunday.

WR Julian Edelman/Mohamed Sanu – Each receiver caught eight passes for around 80 yards and Sanu turned in the touchdown. The notable from this is that James White was only thrown three targets in a game where the Patriots almost always passed. None of the receivers mattered other than the duo and they both acted like slot receivers on either side. Part of that was undoubtedly related to playing the Ravens, but it was fascinating to see the Patriots constantly pass to just two receivers who were basically both running the same sort of routes. This could really hurt White’s ongoing value.

Huddle player of the week

Russell Wilson – He’s the Seahawks player of the game every week. Wilson threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns and added a 21-yard run. No player is as integral to a team’s success as Wilson and this week, no player produced as many fantasy points.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Ryan Tannehill 369 2 QB Aaron Rodgers 166 1 RB Kenyan Drake 162 1 RB Aaron Jones 29 0 RB Damien Williams 128 1 RB Tevin Coleman 36 0 WR Andy Isabella 88 1 WR Adam Thielen 0 0 WR Hunter Renfrow 54 1 WR DeSean Jackson 0 0 WR Zach Pascal 76 1 WR Stefon Diggs 26 0 TE Jacob Hollister 37 2 TE Darren Waller 52 0 PK Mike Badgely 2 XP 4 FG PK Josh Lambo 1 FG Huddle Fantasy Points = 135 Huddle Fantasy Points = 27

Now get back to work…