Rest of season rankings: Week 10

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 3 Russell Wilson SEA 11 2 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 3 1 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 4 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 5 Matt Ryan ATL 9 6 Dak Prescott DAL 8 7 Tom Brady NE 10 8 Jared Goff LAR 9 9 Drew Brees NO 9 10 13 13 M. Stafford DET 5 11 8 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 12 16 16 Jameis Winston TB 7 13 Carson Wentz PHI 10 14 Kyler Murray ARI 12 15 Josh Allen BUF 6 16 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 17 19 19 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 18 21 21 Derek Carr OAK 6 19 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 20 Philip Rivers LAC 12 21 25 25 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 22 17 17 Gardner Minshew JAC 10 23 Daniel Jones NYG 11 24 Cam Newton CAR 7 25 31 31 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA 5 26 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 27 24 24 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 28 Mason Rudolph PIT 7 29 Kyle Allen CAR 7 30 Mitchell Trubisky CHI 6 31 36 36 Nick Foles JAC 10 32 Case Keenum WAS 10 33 NR NR Brandon Allen DEN 10 34 33 33 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 35 NR NR Ryan Finley CIN 9 36 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 37 Josh Rosen MIA 5 38 Matt Moore KC 12 39 27 27 Andy Dalton CIN 9 40 Eli Manning NYG 11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Brissett was knocked from Week 9 with a knee injury, but an MRI showed an MCL sprain and he hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s tilt with Miami. Given the opponent, it’s certainly possible the Colts roll out Brian Hoyer just to give Brissett a little extra time. Either way, after dropping Brissett last week I’m not inclined to drop him further.

Denver Broncos

Joe Flacco (neck) will miss the rest of 2019 so Brandon Allen joins the rankings. We could see Drew Lock at some point as well. Of course, the best move is to avoid the situation entirely.

Kansas City Chiefs

I have a feeling that Kansas City winning on Sunday buys Matt Moore another game, but if the Chargers beat Oakland this Thursday, I think they’ll angle for Patrick Mahomes to return for Week 11 rather than after the bye.

Others of note

It’s encouraging that Jimmy Garoppolo topped 300 yards for the first time this season, but I simply can’t get too excited about lighting up Arizona … I resisted elevating Ryan Fitzpatrick as long as I could, so I finally moved him to QB2 range. He’s as volatile as anyone, though, and certainly capable of QB1 numbers if you want to roll the dice on a risk/reward play … Gardner Minshew picked a bad time to struggle. Did it open the door for Nick Foles? We’ll see, but I’ve moved them in opposite directions … While Dwayne Haskins was heavily managed Sunday, he didn’t embarrass himself, and I don’t know what value exists in going back to Case Keenum. Then again, I thought the same thing about Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen … Andy Dalton was benched over the bye, meaning Ryan Finley is the other new addition. I’m not messing with the other Bengals until I see what the rookie has to offer.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR 7 2 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 4 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 5 Nick Chubb CLE 7 6 Alvin Kamara NO 9 7 5 Aaron Jones GB 11 8 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 9 Leonard Fournette JAC 10 10 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 11 James Conner PIT 7 12 13 13 Chris Carson SEA 11 13 Marlon Mack IND 6 14 Mark Ingram II BAL 8 15 Todd Gurley II LAR 9 16 Derrick Henry TEN 11 17 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 18 14 14 David Johnson ARI 12 19 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 20 24 24 Melvin Gordon III LAC 12 21 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 22 Carlos Hyde HOU 10 23 Tevin Coleman SF 4 24 Jordan Howard PHI 10 25 27 27 James White NE 10 26 David Montgomery CHI 6 27 35 35 Damien Williams KC 12 28 19 19 Sony Michel NE 10 29 34 34 Matt Breida SF 4 30 33 33 Ronald Jones II TB 7 31 Joe Mixon CIN 9 32 Miles Sanders PHI 10 33 39 39 Devin Singletary BUF 6 34 Latavius Murray NO 9 35 Jamaal Williams GB 11 36 38 38 Duke Johnson HOU 10 37 Royce Freeman DEN 10 38 46 46 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 39 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 40 47 47 Kenyan Drake ARI 12 41 Alexander Mattison MIN 12 42 32 32 LeSean McCoy KC 12 43 37 37 Frank Gore BUF 6 44 41 41 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 45 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 46 61 61 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 47 NR NR J.D. McKissic DET 5 48 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 49 62 62 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 50 43 43 Peyton Barber TB 7 51 Darrell Henderson LAR 9 52 Nyheim Hines IND 6 53 Ty Johnson DET 5 54 Justice Hill BAL 8 55 Tony Pollard DAL 8 56 66 66 Derrius Guice WAS 10 57 Ito Smith ATL 9 58 Raheem Mostert SF 4 59 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 60 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 61 45 45 Mark Walton MIA 5 62 Ryquell Armstead JAC 10 63 Darrel Williams KC 12 64 Jalen Richard OAK 6 65 51 51 Chris Thompson WAS 10 66 Reggie Bonnafon CAR 7 67 Justin Jackson LAC 12 68 Dion Lewis TEN 11 69 Wayne Gallman NYG 11 70 Kerryon Johnson DET 5

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

James Conner/Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers

Conner missed Week 9 with a shoulder injury. His status is unclear for this Sunday, but given how well he has played recently I’m not inclined to drop him lower than he currently is. In addition, minus info that suggests Conner will be out long term I won’t be adding Trey Edmunds to the rankings. Samuels, meanwhile, caught all 13 of his targeted passes against the Colts, so he gets a bump.

Arizona Cardinals

Kenyan Drake had a monster debut, so I’ve cozied him up next to Chase Edmonds, who is not expected to return this week. David Johnson, however, should play. Tampa Bay has generally been stout against the run this year, so we’ll see how Arizona fares on the ground. Bottom line, the game should provide some measure of clarity to how they’ll split touches.

Detroit Lions

One week after leading the team in carries, Tra Carson (hamstring) landed on IR. That means the tandem of J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson are now the primary backs. Until I see something to suggest otherwise, I’m operating on my belief that Detroit is going to throw a ton going forward.

New England Patriots

Sony Michel has rushed for less than 20 yards three times this year; the common element, a healthy Rex Burkhead. For the first time this year, I’m feeling James White is the top back in New England and dropping Michel accordingly.

Others of note

It looks like LeSean McCoy‘s fumbling issues have landed him in the doghouse. Damien Williams also helped his cause by running for 125 yards against Minnesota … Frank Gore finally took a backseat to Devin Singletary in Week 9. I’m not convinced that’s a permanent thing, but Singletary deserves a boost … The hammer fell on Mark Walton, who was suspended for four games. With Drake traded away, that leaves Kalen Ballage to carry the load … It looks like Bruce Arians might be ready to stop messing around with his backfield, announcing Ronald Jones as the starter … Derrius Guice (knee) returned to practice and could be activated from IR for Week 11. He could be worth a flier … Kareem Hunt has officially finished his suspension and is expected to play this Sunday. We’ll see what kind of role he has.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Michael Thomas NO 9 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 3 Julio Jones ATL 9 4 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 5 8 Mike Evans TB 7 6 Davante Adams GB 11 7 Amari Cooper DAL 8 8 Tyreek Hill KC 12 9 6 Chris Godwin TB 7 10 Julian Edelman NE 10 11 15 15 Kenny Golladay DET 5 12 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE 7 13 10 10 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 7 14 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 15 12 12 Adam Thielen MIN 12 16 18 18 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 17 14 14 Keenan Allen LAC 12 18 Robert Woods LAR 9 19 Courtland Sutton DEN 10 20 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 21 D.J. Moore CAR 7 22 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 23 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 24 DJ Chark Jr. JAC 10 25 Golden Tate NYG 11 26 John Brown BUF 6 27 45 45 Marvin Jones Jr. DET 5 28 34 34 DeVante Parker MIA 5 29 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 30 17 17 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 31 Mike Williams LAC 12 32 27 27 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 33 26 26 Allen Robinson II CHI 6 34 Michael Gallup DAL 8 35 46 46 Emmanuel Sanders SF 4 36 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 37 37 37 DK Metcalf SEA 11 38 Marquise Brown BAL 8 39 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 12 40 47 47 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 41 Christian Kirk ARI 12 42 49 49 Sammy Watkins KC 12 43 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 44 53 53 Mohamed Sanu NE 10 45 Dede Westbrook JAC 10 46 87 87 Zach Pascal IND 6 47 A.J. Green CIN 9 48 41 41 Sterling Shepard NYG 11 49 Corey Davis TEN 11 50 93 93 Josh Gordon SEA 11 51 40 40 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 52 Kenny Stills HOU 10 53 64 64 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 54 52 52 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 55 A.J. Brown TEN 11 56 50 50 Demaryius Thomas NYJ 10 57 Will Fuller V HOU 10 58 Mecole Hardman KC 12 59 Danny Amendola DET 5 60 67 67 Allen Lazard GB 11 61 74 74 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 62 Deebo Samuel SF 4 63 52 52 M. Valdes-Scantling GB 11 64 66 66 Cole Beasley BUF 6 65 51 51 Phillip Dorsett II NE 10 66 Anthony Miller CHI 6 67 56 56 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 68 73 73 Adam Humphries TEN 11 69 Willie Snead IV BAL 8 70 77 77 Randall Cobb DAL 8 71 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 72 Chris Conley JAC 10 73 83 83 Paul Richardson Jr. WAS 10 74 Keke Coutee HOU 10 75 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 76 Alex Erickson CIN 9 77 NR NR Chester Rogers IND 6 78 Auden Tate CIN 9 79 Antonio Callaway CLE 7 80 86 86 James Washington PIT 7 81 Justin Gage ATL 9 82 NR NR N’Keal Harry NE 10 83 Ted Ginn Jr. NO 9 84 Darius Slayton NYG 11 85 Geronimo Allison GB 11 86 Trey Quinn WAS 10 87 DaeSean Hamilton DEN 10 88 Zay Jones OAK 6 89 61 61 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 90 Andy Isabella ARI 12 91 Miles Boykin BAL 8 92 Devin Funchess IND 6 93 John Ross CIN 9 94 Antonio Brown FA —

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Josh Gordon, Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett (13-152-2) and DK Metcalf (6-123-1) ran wild on Sunday, but I’m barely moving either guy for two reasons: 1) the acquisition of Gordon, who didn’t play, and 2) the Buccaneers have an atrocious secondary. As for Gordon, I’m putting him at No. 50 where he’s worth owning as a speculative addition. I’m far from sold, though, as Gordon looked more like Anquan Boldin than a field stretcher with the Pats. We’ll see if Gordon returns against the 49ers this Monday night.

Miami Dolphins

Preston Williams suffered a torn ACL Sunday and will miss the rest of 2019. I’m moving up DeVante Parker as well as Mike Gesicki in the TE rankings, but this is a blow to the offense. I’ll look to add a second Dolphins receiver to the rankings next week, which I’d expect to be either Albert Wilson or Jakeem Grant, based on what they do in Indy.

New England Patriots

As for Gordon’s old team, I’ve moved up Mohamed Sanu, who looked a lot like Julian Edelman on SNF, and dropped Phillip Dorsett. First-rounder N’Keal Harry has also joined the rankings. With the Pats on bye we won’t get a look at the passing game with the rookie before Week 11.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Thielen (hamstring) didn’t last long in his return and now it’s unclear how long he’ll miss. Minus a meaningful update, I’m moving him down slightly, but with a Week 12 bye it wouldn’t be shocking to see him miss two games.

Others of note

It’s still really hard to get a read on the Jets as to who will get the ball from one week to the next, but suffice to say that losing to Miami doesn’t speak highly of that offense going forward … It was another week of limited opportunities for Keenan Allen. The Chargers seem to be emphasizing quick passing, and that doesn’t include Allen at the moment … Hunter Renfrow is getting more involved and has scored in back-to-back weeks … I’m moving Marvin Jones into borderline WR2 territory. He’s one of two legitimate weapons for the Lions, and the death of their running game should mean lots of passing … Emmanuel Sanders gets a bump as well. He has fit seamlessly in San Francisco and is already 1a/1b with George Kittle … T.Y. Hilton should be out around a month with a calf injury, so he goes down and up comes Zach Pascal … DeSean Jackson‘s return was akin to the Grandpa Simpson GIF, and now he’s set for abdominal surgery. This is officially a lost year for D-Jax.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Travis Kelce KC 12 2 George Kittle SF 4 3 6 Hunter Henry LAC 12 4 Darren Waller OAK 11 5 Austin Hooper ATL 5 6 Zach Ertz PHI 10 7 Evan Engram NYG 7 8 Jared Cook NO 9 9 12 12 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 10 13 13 Vance McDonald PIT 6 11 8 Mark Andrews BAL 8 12 Eric Ebron IND 6 13 11 11 Jimmy Graham GB 11 14 Tyler Eifert CIN 12 15 17 17 Greg Olsen CAR 6 16 26 26 Mike Gesicki MIA 7 17 19 19 Jason Witten DAL 8 18 22 22 Noah Fant DEN 10 19 Gerald Everett LAR 9 20 Jack Doyle IND 6 21 30 30 Jacob Hollister SEA 11 22 T.J. Hockenson DET 9 23 Delanie Walker TEN 11 24 O.J. Howard TB 7 25 Darren Fells HOU 10 26 Chris Herndon NYJ 4 27 Jonnu Smith TEN 11 28 Kyle Rudolph MIN 12 29 Cameron Brate TB 7 30 Foster Moreau OAK 11 31 Trey Burton CHI 6 32 Hayden Hurst BAL 8 33 Nick Vannett PIT 6 34 Vernon Davis WAS 10 35 David Njoku CLE 7

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Seattle Seahawks

I added Jacob Hollister a couple of weeks ago and said he was a candidate to pick up where Will Dissly left off. Despite a strong game Sunday, however, I’m not jumping him to a TE1 given Gordon’s arrival and Ed Dickson’s pending return.

Others of note

Hunter Henry has returned from injury to become the top target for the Chargers. Another game or two at his current production level and Henry might leapfrog Kittle and Travis Kelce in my rankings … I don’t like what I’m seeing from the Baltimore passing game, including Mark Andrews‘ usage. If he was my top tight end I’d definitely see what’s available, and the remaining schedule is harsh.

DEFENSE