Rest of season rankings: Week 10

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.
There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.
QUARTERBACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
3
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
11
|
2
|
Lamar Jackson
|
BAL
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
Deshaun Watson
|
HOU
|
10
|
4
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
11
|
5
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
9
|
6
|
Dak Prescott
|
DAL
|
8
|
7
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
10
|
8
|
Jared Goff
|
LAR
|
9
|
9
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
9
|
10
|
13
|
M. Stafford
|
DET
|
5
|
11
|
8
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
KC
|
12
|
12
|
16
|
Jameis Winston
|
TB
|
7
|
13
|
Carson Wentz
|
PHI
|
10
|
14
|
Kyler Murray
|
ARI
|
12
|
15
|
Josh Allen
|
BUF
|
6
|
16
|
Jacoby Brissett
|
IND
|
6
|
17
|
19
|
Kirk Cousins
|
MIN
|
12
|
18
|
21
|
Derek Carr
|
OAK
|
6
|
19
|
Baker Mayfield
|
CLE
|
7
|
20
|
Philip Rivers
|
LAC
|
12
|
21
|
25
|
Jimmy Garoppolo
|
SF
|
4
|
22
|
17
|
Gardner Minshew
|
JAC
|
10
|
23
|
Daniel Jones
|
NYG
|
11
|
24
|
Cam Newton
|
CAR
|
7
|
25
|
31
|
Ryan Fitzpatrick
|
MIA
|
5
|
26
|
Ryan Tannehill
|
TEN
|
11
|
27
|
24
|
Sam Darnold
|
NYJ
|
4
|
28
|
Mason Rudolph
|
PIT
|
7
|
29
|
Kyle Allen
|
CAR
|
7
|
30
|
Mitchell Trubisky
|
CHI
|
6
|
31
|
36
|
Nick Foles
|
JAC
|
10
|
32
|
Case Keenum
|
WAS
|
10
|
33
|
NR
|
Brandon Allen
|
DEN
|
10
|
34
|
33
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
35
|
NR
|
Ryan Finley
|
CIN
|
9
|
36
|
Marcus Mariota
|
TEN
|
11
|
37
|
Josh Rosen
|
MIA
|
5
|
38
|
Matt Moore
|
KC
|
12
|
39
|
27
|
Andy Dalton
|
CIN
|
9
|
40
|
Eli Manning
|
NYG
|
11
QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT
Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts
Brissett was knocked from Week 9 with a knee injury, but an MRI showed an MCL sprain and he hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s tilt with Miami. Given the opponent, it’s certainly possible the Colts roll out Brian Hoyer just to give Brissett a little extra time. Either way, after dropping Brissett last week I’m not inclined to drop him further.
Denver Broncos
Joe Flacco (neck) will miss the rest of 2019 so Brandon Allen joins the rankings. We could see Drew Lock at some point as well. Of course, the best move is to avoid the situation entirely.
Kansas City Chiefs
I have a feeling that Kansas City winning on Sunday buys Matt Moore another game, but if the Chargers beat Oakland this Thursday, I think they’ll angle for Patrick Mahomes to return for Week 11 rather than after the bye.
Others of note
It’s encouraging that Jimmy Garoppolo topped 300 yards for the first time this season, but I simply can’t get too excited about lighting up Arizona … I resisted elevating Ryan Fitzpatrick as long as I could, so I finally moved him to QB2 range. He’s as volatile as anyone, though, and certainly capable of QB1 numbers if you want to roll the dice on a risk/reward play … Gardner Minshew picked a bad time to struggle. Did it open the door for Nick Foles? We’ll see, but I’ve moved them in opposite directions … While Dwayne Haskins was heavily managed Sunday, he didn’t embarrass himself, and I don’t know what value exists in going back to Case Keenum. Then again, I thought the same thing about Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen … Andy Dalton was benched over the bye, meaning Ryan Finley is the other new addition. I’m not messing with the other Bengals until I see what the rookie has to offer.
RUNNING BACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
CAR
|
7
|
2
|
Dalvin Cook
|
MIN
|
12
|
3
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
DAL
|
8
|
4
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
11
|
5
|
Nick Chubb
|
CLE
|
7
|
6
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
9
|
7
|
5
|
Aaron Jones
|
GB
|
11
|
8
|
Josh Jacobs
|
OAK
|
6
|
9
|
Leonard Fournette
|
JAC
|
10
|
10
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
NYJ
|
4
|
11
|
James Conner
|
PIT
|
7
|
12
|
13
|
Chris Carson
|
SEA
|
11
|
13
|
Marlon Mack
|
IND
|
6
|
14
|
Mark Ingram II
|
BAL
|
8
|
15
|
Todd Gurley II
|
LAR
|
9
|
16
|
Derrick Henry
|
TEN
|
11
|
17
|
Phillip Lindsay
|
DEN
|
10
|
18
|
14
|
David Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
19
|
Austin Ekeler
|
LAC
|
12
|
20
|
24
|
Melvin Gordon III
|
LAC
|
12
|
21
|
Devonta Freeman
|
ATL
|
9
|
22
|
Carlos Hyde
|
HOU
|
10
|
23
|
Tevin Coleman
|
SF
|
4
|
24
|
Jordan Howard
|
PHI
|
10
|
25
|
27
|
James White
|
NE
|
10
|
26
|
David Montgomery
|
CHI
|
6
|
27
|
35
|
Damien Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
28
|
19
|
Sony Michel
|
NE
|
10
|
29
|
34
|
Matt Breida
|
SF
|
4
|
30
|
33
|
Ronald Jones II
|
TB
|
7
|
31
|
Joe Mixon
|
CIN
|
9
|
32
|
Miles Sanders
|
PHI
|
10
|
33
|
39
|
Devin Singletary
|
BUF
|
6
|
34
|
Latavius Murray
|
NO
|
9
|
35
|
Jamaal Williams
|
GB
|
11
|
36
|
38
|
Duke Johnson
|
HOU
|
10
|
37
|
Royce Freeman
|
DEN
|
10
|
38
|
46
|
Adrian Peterson
|
WAS
|
10
|
39
|
Chase Edmonds
|
ARI
|
12
|
40
|
47
|
Kenyan Drake
|
ARI
|
12
|
41
|
Alexander Mattison
|
MIN
|
12
|
42
|
32
|
LeSean McCoy
|
KC
|
12
|
43
|
37
|
Frank Gore
|
BUF
|
6
|
44
|
41
|
Tarik Cohen
|
CHI
|
6
|
45
|
Kareem Hunt
|
CLE
|
7
|
46
|
61
|
Jaylen Samuels
|
PIT
|
7
|
47
|
NR
|
J.D. McKissic
|
DET
|
5
|
48
|
Rashaad Penny
|
SEA
|
11
|
49
|
62
|
Kalen Ballage
|
MIA
|
5
|
50
|
43
|
Peyton Barber
|
TB
|
7
|
51
|
Darrell Henderson
|
LAR
|
9
|
52
|
Nyheim Hines
|
IND
|
6
|
53
|
Ty Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
54
|
Justice Hill
|
BAL
|
8
|
55
|
Tony Pollard
|
DAL
|
8
|
56
|
66
|
Derrius Guice
|
WAS
|
10
|
57
|
Ito Smith
|
ATL
|
9
|
58
|
Raheem Mostert
|
SF
|
4
|
59
|
Giovani Bernard
|
CIN
|
9
|
60
|
Malcolm Brown
|
LAR
|
9
|
61
|
45
|
Mark Walton
|
MIA
|
5
|
62
|
Ryquell Armstead
|
JAC
|
10
|
63
|
Darrel Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
64
|
Jalen Richard
|
OAK
|
6
|
65
|
51
|
Chris Thompson
|
WAS
|
10
|
66
|
Reggie Bonnafon
|
CAR
|
7
|
67
|
Justin Jackson
|
LAC
|
12
|
68
|
Dion Lewis
|
TEN
|
11
|
69
|
Wayne Gallman
|
NYG
|
11
|
70
|
Kerryon Johnson
|
DET
|
5
RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT
James Conner/Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers
Conner missed Week 9 with a shoulder injury. His status is unclear for this Sunday, but given how well he has played recently I’m not inclined to drop him lower than he currently is. In addition, minus info that suggests Conner will be out long term I won’t be adding Trey Edmunds to the rankings. Samuels, meanwhile, caught all 13 of his targeted passes against the Colts, so he gets a bump.
Arizona Cardinals
Kenyan Drake had a monster debut, so I’ve cozied him up next to Chase Edmonds, who is not expected to return this week. David Johnson, however, should play. Tampa Bay has generally been stout against the run this year, so we’ll see how Arizona fares on the ground. Bottom line, the game should provide some measure of clarity to how they’ll split touches.
Detroit Lions
One week after leading the team in carries, Tra Carson (hamstring) landed on IR. That means the tandem of J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson are now the primary backs. Until I see something to suggest otherwise, I’m operating on my belief that Detroit is going to throw a ton going forward.
New England Patriots
Sony Michel has rushed for less than 20 yards three times this year; the common element, a healthy Rex Burkhead. For the first time this year, I’m feeling James White is the top back in New England and dropping Michel accordingly.
Others of note
It looks like LeSean McCoy‘s fumbling issues have landed him in the doghouse. Damien Williams also helped his cause by running for 125 yards against Minnesota … Frank Gore finally took a backseat to Devin Singletary in Week 9. I’m not convinced that’s a permanent thing, but Singletary deserves a boost … The hammer fell on Mark Walton, who was suspended for four games. With Drake traded away, that leaves Kalen Ballage to carry the load … It looks like Bruce Arians might be ready to stop messing around with his backfield, announcing Ronald Jones as the starter … Derrius Guice (knee) returned to practice and could be activated from IR for Week 11. He could be worth a flier … Kareem Hunt has officially finished his suspension and is expected to play this Sunday. We’ll see what kind of role he has.
WIDE RECEIVERS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Michael Thomas
|
NO
|
9
|
2
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
10
|
3
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
9
|
4
|
Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
9
|
5
|
8
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
7
|
6
|
Davante Adams
|
GB
|
11
|
7
|
Amari Cooper
|
DAL
|
8
|
8
|
Tyreek Hill
|
KC
|
12
|
9
|
6
|
Chris Godwin
|
TB
|
7
|
10
|
Julian Edelman
|
NE
|
10
|
11
|
15
|
Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
5
|
12
|
Odell Beckham Jr.
|
CLE
|
7
|
13
|
10
|
JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
7
|
14
|
Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
12
|
15
|
12
|
Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
12
|
16
|
18
|
Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
11
|
17
|
14
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
12
|
18
|
Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
9
|
19
|
Courtland Sutton
|
DEN
|
10
|
20
|
Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
9
|
21
|
D.J. Moore
|
CAR
|
7
|
22
|
Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
9
|
23
|
Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
9
|
24
|
DJ Chark Jr.
|
JAC
|
10
|
25
|
Golden Tate
|
NYG
|
11
|
26
|
John Brown
|
BUF
|
6
|
27
|
45
|
Marvin Jones Jr.
|
DET
|
5
|
28
|
34
|
DeVante Parker
|
MIA
|
5
|
29
|
Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
10
|
30
|
17
|
T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
6
|
31
|
Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
12
|
32
|
27
|
Terry McLaurin
|
WAS
|
10
|
33
|
26
|
Allen Robinson II
|
CHI
|
6
|
34
|
Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
8
|
35
|
46
|
Emmanuel Sanders
|
SF
|
4
|
36
|
Tyrell Williams
|
OAK
|
6
|
37
|
37
|
DK Metcalf
|
SEA
|
11
|
38
|
Marquise Brown
|
BAL
|
8
|
39
|
Larry Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
12
|
40
|
47
|
Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
7
|
41
|
Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
12
|
42
|
49
|
Sammy Watkins
|
KC
|
12
|
43
|
Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
7
|
44
|
53
|
Mohamed Sanu
|
NE
|
10
|
45
|
Dede Westbrook
|
JAC
|
10
|
46
|
87
|
Zach Pascal
|
IND
|
6
|
47
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
9
|
48
|
41
|
Sterling Shepard
|
NYG
|
11
|
49
|
Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
11
|
50
|
93
|
Josh Gordon
|
SEA
|
11
|
51
|
40
|
Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
4
|
52
|
Kenny Stills
|
HOU
|
10
|
53
|
64
|
Hunter Renfrow
|
OAK
|
6
|
54
|
52
|
Jamison Crowder
|
NYJ
|
4
|
55
|
A.J. Brown
|
TEN
|
11
|
56
|
50
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
NYJ
|
10
|
57
|
Will Fuller V
|
HOU
|
10
|
58
|
Mecole Hardman
|
KC
|
12
|
59
|
Danny Amendola
|
DET
|
5
|
60
|
67
|
Allen Lazard
|
GB
|
11
|
61
|
74
|
Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
10
|
62
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SF
|
4
|
63
|
52
|
M. Valdes-Scantling
|
GB
|
11
|
64
|
66
|
Cole Beasley
|
BUF
|
6
|
65
|
51
|
Phillip Dorsett II
|
NE
|
10
|
66
|
Anthony Miller
|
CHI
|
6
|
67
|
56
|
Diontae Johnson
|
PIT
|
7
|
68
|
73
|
Adam Humphries
|
TEN
|
11
|
69
|
Willie Snead IV
|
BAL
|
8
|
70
|
77
|
Randall Cobb
|
DAL
|
8
|
71
|
Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
6
|
72
|
Chris Conley
|
JAC
|
10
|
73
|
83
|
Paul Richardson Jr.
|
WAS
|
10
|
74
|
Keke Coutee
|
HOU
|
10
|
75
|
Tre’Quan Smith
|
NO
|
9
|
76
|
Alex Erickson
|
CIN
|
9
|
77
|
NR
|
Chester Rogers
|
IND
|
6
|
78
|
Auden Tate
|
CIN
|
9
|
79
|
Antonio Callaway
|
CLE
|
7
|
80
|
86
|
James Washington
|
PIT
|
7
|
81
|
Justin Gage
|
ATL
|
9
|
82
|
NR
|
N’Keal Harry
|
NE
|
10
|
83
|
Ted Ginn Jr.
|
NO
|
9
|
84
|
Darius Slayton
|
NYG
|
11
|
85
|
Geronimo Allison
|
GB
|
11
|
86
|
Trey Quinn
|
WAS
|
10
|
87
|
DaeSean Hamilton
|
DEN
|
10
|
88
|
Zay Jones
|
OAK
|
6
|
89
|
61
|
DeSean Jackson
|
PHI
|
10
|
90
|
Andy Isabella
|
ARI
|
12
|
91
|
Miles Boykin
|
BAL
|
8
|
92
|
Devin Funchess
|
IND
|
6
|
93
|
John Ross
|
CIN
|
9
|
94
|
Antonio Brown
|
FA
|
—
WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT
Josh Gordon, Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Lockett (13-152-2) and DK Metcalf (6-123-1) ran wild on Sunday, but I’m barely moving either guy for two reasons: 1) the acquisition of Gordon, who didn’t play, and 2) the Buccaneers have an atrocious secondary. As for Gordon, I’m putting him at No. 50 where he’s worth owning as a speculative addition. I’m far from sold, though, as Gordon looked more like Anquan Boldin than a field stretcher with the Pats. We’ll see if Gordon returns against the 49ers this Monday night.
Miami Dolphins
Preston Williams suffered a torn ACL Sunday and will miss the rest of 2019. I’m moving up DeVante Parker as well as Mike Gesicki in the TE rankings, but this is a blow to the offense. I’ll look to add a second Dolphins receiver to the rankings next week, which I’d expect to be either Albert Wilson or Jakeem Grant, based on what they do in Indy.
New England Patriots
As for Gordon’s old team, I’ve moved up Mohamed Sanu, who looked a lot like Julian Edelman on SNF, and dropped Phillip Dorsett. First-rounder N’Keal Harry has also joined the rankings. With the Pats on bye we won’t get a look at the passing game with the rookie before Week 11.
Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
Thielen (hamstring) didn’t last long in his return and now it’s unclear how long he’ll miss. Minus a meaningful update, I’m moving him down slightly, but with a Week 12 bye it wouldn’t be shocking to see him miss two games.
Others of note
It’s still really hard to get a read on the Jets as to who will get the ball from one week to the next, but suffice to say that losing to Miami doesn’t speak highly of that offense going forward … It was another week of limited opportunities for Keenan Allen. The Chargers seem to be emphasizing quick passing, and that doesn’t include Allen at the moment … Hunter Renfrow is getting more involved and has scored in back-to-back weeks … I’m moving Marvin Jones into borderline WR2 territory. He’s one of two legitimate weapons for the Lions, and the death of their running game should mean lots of passing … Emmanuel Sanders gets a bump as well. He has fit seamlessly in San Francisco and is already 1a/1b with George Kittle … T.Y. Hilton should be out around a month with a calf injury, so he goes down and up comes Zach Pascal … DeSean Jackson‘s return was akin to the Grandpa Simpson GIF, and now he’s set for abdominal surgery. This is officially a lost year for D-Jax.
TIGHT ENDS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
12
|
2
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
4
|
3
|
6
|
Hunter Henry
|
LAC
|
12
|
4
|
Darren Waller
|
OAK
|
11
|
5
|
Austin Hooper
|
ATL
|
5
|
6
|
Zach Ertz
|
PHI
|
10
|
7
|
Evan Engram
|
NYG
|
7
|
8
|
Jared Cook
|
NO
|
9
|
9
|
12
|
Dallas Goedert
|
PHI
|
10
|
10
|
13
|
Vance McDonald
|
PIT
|
6
|
11
|
8
|
Mark Andrews
|
BAL
|
8
|
12
|
Eric Ebron
|
IND
|
6
|
13
|
11
|
Jimmy Graham
|
GB
|
11
|
14
|
Tyler Eifert
|
CIN
|
12
|
15
|
17
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
6
|
16
|
26
|
Mike Gesicki
|
MIA
|
7
|
17
|
19
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
8
|
18
|
22
|
Noah Fant
|
DEN
|
10
|
19
|
Gerald Everett
|
LAR
|
9
|
20
|
Jack Doyle
|
IND
|
6
|
21
|
30
|
Jacob Hollister
|
SEA
|
11
|
22
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
DET
|
9
|
23
|
Delanie Walker
|
TEN
|
11
|
24
|
O.J. Howard
|
TB
|
7
|
25
|
Darren Fells
|
HOU
|
10
|
26
|
Chris Herndon
|
NYJ
|
4
|
27
|
Jonnu Smith
|
TEN
|
11
|
28
|
Kyle Rudolph
|
MIN
|
12
|
29
|
Cameron Brate
|
TB
|
7
|
30
|
Foster Moreau
|
OAK
|
11
|
31
|
Trey Burton
|
CHI
|
6
|
32
|
Hayden Hurst
|
BAL
|
8
|
33
|
Nick Vannett
|
PIT
|
6
|
34
|
Vernon Davis
|
WAS
|
10
|
35
|
David Njoku
|
CLE
|
7
TIGHT END MOVEMENT
Seattle Seahawks
I added Jacob Hollister a couple of weeks ago and said he was a candidate to pick up where Will Dissly left off. Despite a strong game Sunday, however, I’m not jumping him to a TE1 given Gordon’s arrival and Ed Dickson’s pending return.
Others of note
Hunter Henry has returned from injury to become the top target for the Chargers. Another game or two at his current production level and Henry might leapfrog Kittle and Travis Kelce in my rankings … I don’t like what I’m seeing from the Baltimore passing game, including Mark Andrews‘ usage. If he was my top tight end I’d definitely see what’s available, and the remaining schedule is harsh.
DEFENSE
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Team
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Patriots
|
NE
|
10
|
2
|
49ers
|
SF
|
4
|
3
|
Bills
|
BUF
|
9
|
4
|
Bears
|
CHI
|
6
|
5
|
Saints
|
NO
|
9
|
6
|
13
|
Steelers
|
PIT
|
6
|
7
|
Rams
|
LAR
|
9
|
8
|
Ravens
|
BAL
|
8
|
9
|
Panthers
|
CAR
|
6
|
10
|
4
|
Vikings
|
MIN
|
12
|
11
|
Seahawks
|
SEA
|
11
|
12
|
15
|
Chargers
|
LAC
|
12
|
13
|
Jaguars
|
JAC
|
10
|
14
|
Eagles
|
PHI
|
10
|
15
|
Cowboys
|
DAL
|
8
|
16
|
Titans
|
TEN
|
11
|
17
|
Texans
|
HOU
|
10
|
18
|
Colts
|
IND
|
6
|
19
|
12
|
Packers
|
GB
|
11
|
20
|
Lions
|
DET
|
9
|
21
|
Browns
|
CLE
|
7
|
22
|
Broncos
|
DEN
|
10
|
23
|
27
|
Giants
|
NYG
|
7
|
24
|
Chiefs
|
KC
|
12
|
25
|
Cardinals
|
ARI
|
5
|
26
|
Raiders
|
OAK
|
11
|
27
|
Buccaneers
|
TB
|
7
|
28
|
Bengals
|
CIN
|
12
|
29
|
Jets
|
NYJ
|
4
|
30
|
Redskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
31
|
Dolphins
|
MIA
|
7
|
32
|
Falcons
|
ATL
|
5