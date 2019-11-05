Rest of season rankings: Week 10

USA Today Sports

Player Rankings

By November 5, 2019

(Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports)

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
3
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
3
1
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
4
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
5
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
7
Tom Brady
NE
10
8
Jared Goff
LAR
9
9
Drew Brees
NO
9
10
13
M. Stafford
DET
5
11
8
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
12
16
Jameis Winston
TB
7
13
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
14
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
15
Josh Allen
BUF
6
16
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
17
19
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
18
21
Derek Carr
OAK
6
19
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
20
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
21
25
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
22
17
Gardner Minshew
JAC
10
23
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
24
Cam Newton
CAR
7
25
31
Ryan Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
26
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
27
24
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
28
Mason Rudolph
PIT
7
29
Kyle Allen
CAR
7
30
Mitchell Trubisky
CHI
6
31
36
Nick Foles
JAC
10
32
Case Keenum
WAS
10
33
NR
Brandon Allen
DEN
10
34
33
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
35
NR
Ryan Finley
CIN
9
36
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
37
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
38
Matt Moore
KC
12
39
27
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
40
Eli Manning
NYG
11

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Brissett was knocked from Week 9 with a knee injury, but an MRI showed an MCL sprain and he hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s tilt with Miami. Given the opponent, it’s certainly possible the Colts roll out Brian Hoyer just to give Brissett a little extra time. Either way, after dropping Brissett last week I’m not inclined to drop him further.

Denver Broncos

Joe Flacco (neck) will miss the rest of 2019 so Brandon Allen joins the rankings. We could see Drew Lock at some point as well. Of course, the best move is to avoid the situation entirely.

Kansas City Chiefs

I have a feeling that Kansas City winning on Sunday buys Matt Moore another game, but if the Chargers beat Oakland this Thursday, I think they’ll angle for Patrick Mahomes to return for Week 11 rather than after the bye.

Others of note

It’s encouraging that Jimmy Garoppolo topped 300 yards for the first time this season, but I simply can’t get too excited about lighting up Arizona … I resisted elevating Ryan Fitzpatrick as long as I could, so I finally moved him to QB2 range. He’s as volatile as anyone, though, and certainly capable of QB1 numbers if you want to roll the dice on a risk/reward play … Gardner Minshew picked a bad time to struggle. Did it open the door for Nick Foles? We’ll see, but I’ve moved them in opposite directions … While Dwayne Haskins was heavily managed Sunday, he didn’t embarrass himself, and I don’t know what value exists in going back to Case Keenum. Then again, I thought the same thing about Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen … Andy Dalton was benched over the bye, meaning Ryan Finley is the other new addition. I’m not messing with the other Bengals until I see what the rookie has to offer.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
7
2
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
3
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
4
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
5
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
6
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
7
5
Aaron Jones
GB
11
8
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
9
Leonard Fournette
JAC
10
10
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
11
James Conner
PIT
7
12
13
Chris Carson
SEA
11
13
Marlon Mack
IND
6
14
Mark Ingram II
BAL
8
15
Todd Gurley II
LAR
9
16
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
17
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
18
14
David Johnson
ARI
12
19
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
20
24
Melvin Gordon III
LAC
12
21
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
22
Carlos Hyde
HOU
10
23
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
24
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
25
27
James White
NE
10
26
David Montgomery
CHI
6
27
35
Damien Williams
KC
12
28
19
Sony Michel
NE
10
29
34
Matt Breida
SF
4
30
33
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
31
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
32
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
33
39
Devin Singletary
BUF
6
34
Latavius Murray
NO
9
35
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
36
38
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
37
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
38
46
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
39
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
40
47
Kenyan Drake
ARI
12
41
Alexander Mattison
MIN
12
42
32
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
43
37
Frank Gore
BUF
6
44
41
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
45
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
46
61
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
47
NR
J.D. McKissic
DET
5
48
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
49
62
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
50
43
Peyton Barber
TB
7
51
Darrell Henderson
LAR
9
52
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
53
Ty Johnson
DET
5
54
Justice Hill
BAL
8
55
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
56
66
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
57
Ito Smith
ATL
9
58
Raheem Mostert
SF
4
59
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
60
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
61
45
Mark Walton
MIA
5
62
Ryquell Armstead
JAC
10
63
Darrel Williams
KC
12
64
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
65
51
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
66
Reggie Bonnafon
CAR
7
67
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
68
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
69
Wayne Gallman
NYG
11
70
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

James Conner/Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers

Conner missed Week 9 with a shoulder injury. His status is unclear for this Sunday, but given how well he has played recently I’m not inclined to drop him lower than he currently is. In addition, minus info that suggests Conner will be out long term I won’t be adding Trey Edmunds to the rankings. Samuels, meanwhile, caught all 13 of his targeted passes against the Colts, so he gets a bump.

Arizona Cardinals

Kenyan Drake had a monster debut, so I’ve cozied him up next to Chase Edmonds, who is not expected to return this week. David Johnson, however, should play. Tampa Bay has generally been stout against the run this year, so we’ll see how Arizona fares on the ground. Bottom line, the game should provide some measure of clarity to how they’ll split touches.

Detroit Lions

One week after leading the team in carries, Tra Carson (hamstring) landed on IR. That means the tandem of J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson are now the primary backs. Until I see something to suggest otherwise, I’m operating on my belief that Detroit is going to throw a ton going forward.

New England Patriots

Sony Michel has rushed for less than 20 yards three times this year; the common element, a healthy Rex Burkhead. For the first time this year, I’m feeling James White is the top back in New England and dropping Michel accordingly.

Others of note

It looks like LeSean McCoy‘s fumbling issues have landed him in the doghouse. Damien Williams also helped his cause by running for 125 yards against Minnesota … Frank Gore finally took a backseat to Devin Singletary in Week 9. I’m not convinced that’s a permanent thing, but Singletary deserves a boost … The hammer fell on Mark Walton, who was suspended for four games. With Drake traded away, that leaves Kalen Ballage to carry the load … It looks like Bruce Arians might be ready to stop messing around with his backfield, announcing Ronald Jones as the starter … Derrius Guice (knee) returned to practice and could be activated from IR for Week 11. He could be worth a flier … Kareem Hunt has officially finished his suspension and is expected to play this Sunday. We’ll see what kind of role he has.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Michael Thomas
NO
9
2
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
3
Julio Jones
ATL
9
4
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
5
8
Mike Evans
TB
7
6
Davante Adams
GB
11
7
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
8
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
9
6
Chris Godwin
TB
7
10
Julian Edelman
NE
10
11
15
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
12
Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
7
13
10
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
14
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
15
12
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
16
18
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
17
14
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
18
Robert Woods
LAR
9
19
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
20
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
21
D.J. Moore
CAR
7
22
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
23
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
24
DJ Chark Jr.
JAC
10
25
Golden Tate
NYG
11
26
John Brown
BUF
6
27
45
Marvin Jones Jr.
DET
5
28
34
DeVante Parker
MIA
5
29
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
30
17
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
31
Mike Williams
LAC
12
32
27
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
33
26
Allen Robinson II
CHI
6
34
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
35
46
Emmanuel Sanders
SF
4
36
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
37
37
DK Metcalf
SEA
11
38
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
39
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
12
40
47
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
41
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
42
49
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
43
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
44
53
Mohamed Sanu
NE
10
45
Dede Westbrook
JAC
10
46
87
Zach Pascal
IND
6
47
A.J. Green
CIN
9
48
41
Sterling Shepard
NYG
11
49
Corey Davis
TEN
11
50
93
Josh Gordon
SEA
11
51
40
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
52
Kenny Stills
HOU
10
53
64
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
54
52
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
55
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
56
50
Demaryius Thomas
NYJ
10
57
Will Fuller V
HOU
10
58
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
59
Danny Amendola
DET
5
60
67
Allen Lazard
GB
11
61
74
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
62
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
63
52
M. Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
64
66
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
65
51
Phillip Dorsett II
NE
10
66
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
67
56
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
68
73
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
69
Willie Snead IV
BAL
8
70
77
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
71
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
72
Chris Conley
JAC
10
73
83
Paul Richardson Jr.
WAS
10
74
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
75
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
76
Alex Erickson
CIN
9
77
NR
Chester Rogers
IND
6
78
Auden Tate
CIN
9
79
Antonio Callaway
CLE
7
80
86
James Washington
PIT
7
81
Justin Gage
ATL
9
82
NR
N’Keal Harry
NE
10
83
Ted Ginn Jr.
NO
9
84
Darius Slayton
NYG
11
85
Geronimo Allison
GB
11
86
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
87
DaeSean Hamilton
DEN
10
88
Zay Jones
OAK
6
89
61
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
90
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
91
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
92
Devin Funchess
IND
6
93
John Ross
CIN
9
94
Antonio Brown
FA

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Josh Gordon, Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett (13-152-2) and DK Metcalf (6-123-1) ran wild on Sunday, but I’m barely moving either guy for two reasons: 1) the acquisition of Gordon, who didn’t play, and 2) the Buccaneers have an atrocious secondary. As for Gordon, I’m putting him at No. 50 where he’s worth owning as a speculative addition. I’m far from sold, though, as Gordon looked more like Anquan Boldin than a field stretcher with the Pats. We’ll see if Gordon returns against the 49ers this Monday night.

Miami Dolphins

Preston Williams suffered a torn ACL Sunday and will miss the rest of 2019. I’m moving up DeVante Parker as well as Mike Gesicki in the TE rankings, but this is a blow to the offense. I’ll look to add a second Dolphins receiver to the rankings next week, which I’d expect to be either Albert Wilson or Jakeem Grant, based on what they do in Indy.

New England Patriots

As for Gordon’s old team, I’ve moved up Mohamed Sanu, who looked a lot like Julian Edelman on SNF, and dropped Phillip Dorsett. First-rounder N’Keal Harry has also joined the rankings. With the Pats on bye we won’t get a look at the passing game with the rookie before Week 11.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Thielen (hamstring) didn’t last long in his return and now it’s unclear how long he’ll miss. Minus a meaningful update, I’m moving him down slightly, but with a Week 12 bye it wouldn’t be shocking to see him miss two games.

Others of note

It’s still really hard to get a read on the Jets as to who will get the ball from one week to the next, but suffice to say that losing to Miami doesn’t speak highly of that offense going forward … It was another week of limited opportunities for Keenan Allen. The Chargers seem to be emphasizing quick passing, and that doesn’t include Allen at the moment … Hunter Renfrow is getting more involved and has scored in back-to-back weeks … I’m moving Marvin Jones into borderline WR2 territory. He’s one of two legitimate weapons for the Lions, and the death of their running game should mean lots of passing … Emmanuel Sanders gets a bump as well. He has fit seamlessly in San Francisco and is already 1a/1b with George Kittle … T.Y. Hilton should be out around a month with a calf injury, so he goes down and up comes Zach PascalDeSean Jackson‘s return was akin to the Grandpa Simpson GIF, and now he’s set for abdominal surgery. This is officially a lost year for D-Jax.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Travis Kelce
KC
12
2
George Kittle
SF
4
3
6
Hunter Henry
LAC
12
4
Darren Waller
OAK
11
5
Austin Hooper
ATL
5
6
Zach Ertz
PHI
10
7
Evan Engram
NYG
7
8
Jared Cook
NO
9
9
12
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
10
13
Vance McDonald
PIT
6
11
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
12
Eric Ebron
IND
6
13
11
Jimmy Graham
GB
11
14
Tyler Eifert
CIN
12
15
17
Greg Olsen
CAR
6
16
26
Mike Gesicki
MIA
7
17
19
Jason Witten
DAL
8
18
22
Noah Fant
DEN
10
19
Gerald Everett
LAR
9
20
Jack Doyle
IND
6
21
30
Jacob Hollister
SEA
11
22
T.J. Hockenson
DET
9
23
Delanie Walker
TEN
11
24
O.J. Howard
TB
7
25
Darren Fells
HOU
10
26
Chris Herndon
NYJ
4
27
Jonnu Smith
TEN
11
28
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
12
29
Cameron Brate
TB
7
30
Foster Moreau
OAK
11
31
Trey Burton
CHI
6
32
Hayden Hurst
BAL
8
33
Nick Vannett
PIT
6
34
Vernon Davis
WAS
10
35
David Njoku
CLE
7

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Seattle Seahawks

I added Jacob Hollister a couple of weeks ago and said he was a candidate to pick up where Will Dissly left off. Despite a strong game Sunday, however, I’m not jumping him to a TE1 given Gordon’s arrival and Ed Dickson’s pending return.

Others of note

Hunter Henry has returned from injury to become the top target for the Chargers. Another game or two at his current production level and Henry might leapfrog Kittle and Travis Kelce in my rankings … I don’t like what I’m seeing from the Baltimore passing game, including Mark Andrews‘ usage. If he was my top tight end I’d definitely see what’s available, and the remaining schedule is harsh.

DEFENSE

Rk
Mv
Team
Team
Bye
1
Patriots
NE
10
2
49ers
SF
4
3
Bills
BUF
9
4
Bears
CHI
6
5
Saints
NO
9
6
13
Steelers
PIT
6
7
Rams
LAR
9
8
Ravens
BAL
8
9
Panthers
CAR
6
10
4
Vikings
MIN
12
11
Seahawks
SEA
11
12
15
Chargers
LAC
12
13
Jaguars
JAC
10
14
Eagles
PHI
10
15
Cowboys
DAL
8
16
Titans
TEN
11
17
Texans
HOU
10
18
Colts
IND
6
19
12
Packers
GB
11
20
Lions
DET
9
21
Browns
CLE
7
22
Broncos
DEN
10
23
27
Giants
NYG
7
24
Chiefs
KC
12
25
Cardinals
ARI
5
26
Raiders
OAK
11
27
Buccaneers
TB
7
28
Bengals
CIN
12
29
Jets
NYJ
4
30
Redskins
WAS
10
31
Dolphins
MIA
7
32
Falcons
ATL
5

 

