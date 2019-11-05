Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 10

With Week 10 looming – I know, hard to believe – we’re cutting to the chase in the fantasy season. And if you haven’t already streamlined your lineups and rosters, it’s most definitely time with your league trade deadlines approaching and another round of waivers on tap.

In short, it’s time to send the underperformers packing and restock your roster/lineup with secure, high-floor players and/or those boom-or-bust swing players who offer top-five upside in any given week, depending on your position in the standings. In other words, we’re eyeing value from both ends of the week-to-week fantasy consistency spectrum.

To aid in that endeavor, we’re highlighting four names (one from each of the four main positions) in each category, with the common theme being that these players are currently hovering outside must-start territory in standard-sized leagues – 11th and below in the full-season rankings for quarterbacks and tight ends and 21st and below for running backs and wide receivers – and are flying just beneath the fantasy main-screen radar for a variety of reasons. For our purposes here, we are using the rankings and point-per-reception scoring system from the MFL Huddle Expert 10 league.

Here goes …

SOLID FLOORS

QB Josh Allen (Bills)

Current position rank: 14th

Much like the 6-2 Bills as a whole, Allen has been a quietly consistent productive performer ranking 14th among quarterbacks. He’s scored at least 17.60 fantasy points in every game he’s finished (he had 14.72 when he was literally knocked out of action early in Week 4 vs. the Patriots) and has ranked among the top 14 QBs in each of those seven weeks, pending the outcome of the Week 9 Monday night game. Allen helps sustain his high floor with his legs, averaging 30.8 rushing yards and 6.1 fantasy rushing points per outing, and is the ideal No. 2 starter in a two-quarterback league.

RB Jamaal Williams (Packers)

Current position rank: 24th

Williams provided one of the few highlights Sunday on a disappointing offensive afternoon for the Packers in L.A., scoring the team’s only touchdown in a 26-11 loss to the host Chargers. Williams scored on a 10-yard reception in the fourth quarter, giving him five receiving TDs on the season – one each in his last four contests – which is tied with the Bolts’ Austin Ekeler for the most among running backs so far. Williams was knocked out early in the Week 4 game against the Eagles with a concussion that caused him to sit out the ensuing week as well, but in his other six games from Week 2 onward, Williams has tallied at 10.6 fantasy points in each outing and has been a steady producer alongside fellow Green Bay RB Aaron Jones’ boom-and-bust weeks.

WR DeVante Parker (Dolphins)

Current position rank: 37th

Playing for one of the league’s worst teams can have its fantasy advantages, especially when racking up catches and yards in the over-abundance of junk time. Parker has reeled in a scoring pass in four of his last five games and has reached double-digit PPR points in five straight contests and six of his eight outings overall on the season. It may be running counter to the Dolphins’ tanking goal, but QB Ryan Fitzpatrick’s reinstatement as the team’s starter has breathed some undeniable life into the Miami passing game, and Parker – especially with the season-ending ACL tear sustained Sunday by fellow wideout Preston Williams – is now firmly on the weekly WR3/flex radar.

TE Dallas Goedert (Eagles)

Current position rank: 17th

Teammate Zach Ertz, who ranks fifth overall at the position after a 25.3-fantasy point day Sunday vs. the Bears, is still the Philly tight end of fantasy renown, but don’t overlook Goedert who’s scored at least 7.9 points in five of his last six games. The second-year tight end has had at least five targets and three catches in each of his last four contests and has caught a TD pass in three of them. So at a position where consistent production is at a premium, Goedert gives his fantasy general managers a steady weekly option.

ELITE UPSIDE

Daniel Jones (Giants)

Position rank entering Monday night: 22nd

As this was written, the Giants’ rookie QB had yet to play in the Week 9 Monday night game, but his previous outing was a 30.18-point outburst against the Lions which led all fantasy quarterbacks in Week 8. Jones’ only game better than that came in his memorable Week 3 starting debut in which he shredded the host Bucs for 336 passing yards, 28 rushing yards and four total TDs to finish as the QB2 on the week with 38.24 points. In his other four starts in between, Jones hasn’t topped 16.42 points while totaling four TDs and seven interceptions. So in the right matchup, Jones can definitely deliver, and that’s something to keep in mind if you’re planning to keep riding the tide in the QB stream down the stretch.

RBs Tevin Coleman & Matt Breida (49ers)

Current position ranks: 31st, 32nd

We lump this duo together as they’re the top two running backs on the league’s most productive rushing offense west of Baltimore. Coleman, as you’ll likely recall, was the overall RB2 in Week 8 with 37.8 points, including a quartet of touchdowns, but followed that up with a season-worst 5.6-point dud Thursday night in Arizona. Breida, similarly, had a monster Week 5 with 27.9 points on Monday Night Football but totaled only a combined 20.9 points over the ensuing three weeks. With Coleman and Breida averaging a combined 29.6 touches per game on an offense averaging 171.1 rushing yards (second in the league) and 390.3 total yards (fifth), there is definite weekly top-five individual potential, even though we’re not always certain which of these Niners backs will pop in any given game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers)

Current position rank: 34th

Since starting QB Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season in Week 2, here are Smith-Schuster’s weekly fantasy point totals with a Week 7 bye mixed in: 17.1, 4.5, 20.5, 1.7, 21.3 and 4.6. Yikes, what a crazy roller-coaster, and it definitely was a down week Sunday as JJSS finished with only three receptions for 16 yards on five targets in relatively high-scoring tussle with the visiting Colts. If the pattern holds, Smith-Shuster is due for another top-20 WR week next Sunday afternoon against the visiting Rams. That makes Smith-Shuster a buy-low trade target this week or a hit-or-miss swing player if you already roster the second-year Steel City wideout.

TE Gerald Everett (Rams)

Current position rank: 13th

Everett has finished as a top-seven tight end in three of eight weeks this season, totaling at least 15 fantasy points on each occasion. In his other five games, he’s had 5.1 points or fewer and finished as the weekly TE22 or lower. In total, 75.3 percent of Everett’s 2019 fantasy production came in those three games, leaving him as a true boom-or-bust option in the Rams’ boom-or-bust passing attack.

EXTRA POINTS