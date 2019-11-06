USA Today Sports

Odds chart for daily play: Week 10

Odds chart for daily play: Week 10

Odds chart for daily play: Week 10

By November 6, 2019

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM LA Chargers Oakland -1 1 48.5 24.75 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Cincinnati -10 10 45.5 27.75 17.75
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Cleveland 3 -3 40 18.5 21.5
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Chicago 2.5 -2.5 41.5 19.5 22
SUN 1:00 PM NY Giants NY Jets -2.5 2.5 43.5 23 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM Kansas City Tennessee -4 4 48.5 26.25 22.25
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Tampa Bay 4.5 -4.5 51 23.25 27.75
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta New Orleans 13 -13 51 19 32
SUN 4:05 PM Miami Indianapolis 10.5 -10.5 44 16.75 27.25
SUN 4:25 PM LA Rams Pittsburgh -3.5 3.5 44 23.75 20.25
SUN 4:25 PM Carolina Green Bay 5 -5 47 21 26
SUN 8:20 PM Minnesota Dallas 3 -3 47.5 22.25 25.25
MON 8:15 PM Seattle San Francisco 6 -6 47 20.5 26.5

