Odds chart for daily play: Week 10

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|LA Chargers
|Oakland
|-1
|1
|48.5
|24.75
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore
|Cincinnati
|-10
|10
|45.5
|27.75
|17.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Cleveland
|3
|-3
|40
|18.5
|21.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Chicago
|2.5
|-2.5
|41.5
|19.5
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Giants
|NY Jets
|-2.5
|2.5
|43.5
|23
|20.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Kansas City
|Tennessee
|-4
|4
|48.5
|26.25
|22.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|Tampa Bay
|4.5
|-4.5
|51
|23.25
|27.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|New Orleans
|13
|-13
|51
|19
|32
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Miami
|Indianapolis
|10.5
|-10.5
|44
|16.75
|27.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|LA Rams
|Pittsburgh
|-3.5
|3.5
|44
|23.75
|20.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Carolina
|Green Bay
|5
|-5
|47
|21
|26
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Minnesota
|Dallas
|3
|-3
|47.5
|22.25
|25.25
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Seattle
|San Francisco
|6
|-6
|47
|20.5
|26.5