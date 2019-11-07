DFS PROS favorite plays: Week 10

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 10 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

QUARTERBACKS

LAMAR JACKSON- $7300 DRAFTKINGS, $8600 FANDUEL

Lamar Jackson is averaging 27.7 DraftKings points per game and is coming off a dominating performance versus the New England Patriots. Now he’s riding high into Cincinnati versus a Bengal team who ranks 31st against opposing quarterbacks. The Bengals are getting gashed by both the run and the pass which should lead to a big game for Jackson in Week 10. He will have the safest floor of the week and should provide a high ceiling as well.

DREW BREES- $6700 DRAFTKINGS, $8300 FANDUEL

Drew Brees had a strong return to action with a 28 point performance versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Now he comes in well-rested with a dream matchup after his bye week. Brees gets to face off against a division opponent in the Atlanta Falcons. Averaging 18 points per game, Brees now gets to feast on one of the worst defenses and secondaries in the league. The Falcons rank 27th vs QBs and allow 261 passing yards through. Brees is a safe play, in a great matchup, and playing at home in the dome. What else can you ask for?

RUNNING BACKS

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY- $10500 DRAFTKINGS, $10500 FANDUEL

Christian McCaffrey is a stud and he should be locked into your lineups every week regardless of who he plays against. He is averaging 32 points per game and is coming off a 40 point game in Week 9. He gets a great matchup versus the Green Bay Packers who rank 25th against opposing running backs so pay up for McCaffrey as your rb1. I can list 100 more reasons why, but it’s a lot easier to just tell you to play him in Week 10 and every week he’s healthy moving forward.

MARK INGRAM- $7100 DRAFTKINGS, $8000 FANDUEL

I love Mark Ingram versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will come in as heavy favorites and Ingram will be getting the ball a lot late in this game. He rushed for 115 yards versus the Patriots top-notch defense and this should be a walk in the park for Ingram. He’s averaging 17 points a game and I think he exceeds that in Week 10. Lock him into one of your running back slots and secure the safe floor that Ingram provides.

WIDE RECEIVERS

MICHAEL THOMAS- $8300 DRAFTKINGS, $8700 FANDUEL

There is no safer wide receiver you can roster in Week 10 than Michael Thomas. He is a target monster and Brees’s favorite receiver. Thomas is a beast and is averaging 24.5 points per game and a whopping 109 receiving yards per game. He has touchdown regression leaning in his favor as well and this is the week he finds the endzone multiple times. Find value elsewhere, but pay up for Thomas in both your cash games and tournaments.

ZACH PASCAL- $5300 DRAFTKINGS, $6400 FANDUEL

Zach Pascal is averaging only 9 points per game, but he’s coming off an 18.6 point game in Week 9 when Hilton was out with an injury. With Hilton doubtful for Week 10, Pascal becomes a WR1 at WR3 pricing. We need to mix some value into our lineups so why not attack the Miami Dolphins secondary with a cheap option in Pascal. The Dolphins rank 24th against opposing wide receivers, so combine the matchup and price and we have a safe play in Pascal.

TIGHT ENDS

JACK DOYLE- $3600 DRAFTKINGS, $5200 FANDUEL

I have been suggesting to pay down at tight end all season and it’s been working. Doyle has seen an uptick in target and receptions in Hilton’s absence and the trend should continue. He has averaged 7.4 points per game, but double digits in last two games. Combine that with the fact that Miami ranks 20th versus tight ends and is allowing 251 passing yards per game and we got a solid value play in Doyle.

GREG OLSEN- $3600 DRAFTKINGS, $5100 FANDUEL

Like I stated above I will not be paying up at tight end and I love to target tight ends with safe floors. Olsen is averaging 9.4 points per game and gets a matchup versus the Green Bay Packers who allow 255 yards passing through the air. The Packers also struggle covering tight ends and rank 22nd in the league. Olsen should provide a safe floor of 8-12 points, and if he finds the endzone we can look to get 20 points out of this value play tight end.

DEFENSES

RAVENS- $4000 DRAFTKINGS, $5000 FANDUEL

The theme continues, target weak opponents. I like to keep it simple when it comes to my defenses and the Ravens set up as the top defense on the board. The Bengals are one of the worst offenses in the league, are winless, and now are starting their rookie quarterback. Ryan Finley gets a tough matchup versus the Ravens in his debut. I think the Ravens bring pressure and rattle the rookie. I expect turnovers and a bunch of sacks so play it safe with the Ravens in Week 10.

COLTS- $3500 DRAFTKINGS, $4900 FANDUEL

Same story target a bad offense. The Dolphins offense has been bad. Now they are even worse since and depleted with injuries. The Colts defense has averaged 6 points per game and faced some tough offenses to start their season. Now they get a dream matchup versus a statistically poor offense who turns the ball over. Pair that with the fact that the Colts are playing at home and I see double digits for this defense in Week 10.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.