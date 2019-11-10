Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 10

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Morning Games: QB Matthew Stafford (DET)

Ravens at Bengals (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 49 degrees and partly cloudy

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Lineup Notes: QB Lamar Jackson (illness) didn’t practice Thursday but hit the field in full Friday and is expected to suit up despite his questionable status. WR Marquise Brown (ankle, thigh) was rested in a limited practice Friday but is expected to play Sunday with his questionable tag.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Lineup Notes: WR A.J. Green (ankle) suffered a setback this week and is now out indefinitely.

Bills at Browns (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 44 degrees and mostly cloudy

BUFFALO BILLS

Lineup Notes: None



CLEVELAND BROWNS

Lineup Notes: TE Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) didn’t practice all week and is on the downside of his questionable tag and not likely to play today.

Lions at Bears (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees and overcast

DETROIT LIONS

Lineup Notes: QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) was limited in practice all week and was expected to play through the pain and his questionable tag. He hasn’t missed a game since 2010 but is shaping up to be a game-time decision today.

CHICAGO BEARS

Lineup Notes: None

Giants at Jets (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees and mostly cloudy

NEW YORK GIANTS

Lineup Notes: WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) was placed back into concussion protocol after his symptoms reappeared. He’s out this week and is week-to-week going forward. TE Evan Engram (foot) has been diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain and is also out and considered week-to-week.

NEW YORK JETS

Lineup Notes: RB Le’Veon Bell (knee, ankle) only put in limited practices this week on Thursday and Friday but the team is optimistic he’ll play despite them tagging him as questionable. Typical veteran week for WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) with limited practice time and a questionable tag he’ll play through. TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) remains limited in practice and questionable, but he may hit the playing field today for the first time.

Chiefs at Titans (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees and clear

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Lineup Notes: QB Patrick Mahomes (knee) practiced fully all week, didn’t make the team’s final injury report and is expected to return to the playing field Sunday.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Lineup Notes: TE Delanie Walker (ankle) has been declared out again and will miss yet another game. WR Corey Davis (hip) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful to play.

Cardinals at Buccaneers (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees and clear

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Lineup Notes: RB David Johnson (ankle) will return to action after practicing fully all week and not being included on the team’s final injury report. RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring) remains out this week.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Lineup Notes: TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) is expected to return to action after logging a week of full practices.

Falcons at Saints (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

ATLANTA FALCONS

Lineup Notes: QB Matt Ryan (ankle) put in a limited week of practice but he didn’t make the team’s final injury report and is expected to return to action. RB Ito Smith (neck) remains out.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Lineup Notes: RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) put in full practices on Thursday and Friday and didn’t make the team’s final injury report and is expected to return to the playing field. The same goes for WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) and TE Jared Cook (ankle) who both put in full weeks of practice

Dolphins at Colts (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Lineup Notes: RB Mark Walton has been suspended for four games. WR Preston Williams (knee) is out and will miss the remainder of the season.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Lineup Notes: QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) was downgraded to out on Saturday. WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) has been ruled out again and he’ll be joined by WR Parris Campbell (hand) today.

Rams at Steelers (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees and partly cloudy

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Lineup Notes: WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) is still out following his second concussion of the season but may return next week.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Lineup Notes: RB Benny Snell (knee) remains out and he’s joined on the sidelines again this weekend by RB James Conner (shoulder). WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) re-aggravated his toe injury this week in practice and is questionable to play.

Panthers at Packers (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees and overcast

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Lineup Notes: QB Cam Newton (foot) was finally placed on IR, ending his season.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Lineup Notes: None

Vikings at Cowboys (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Lineup Notes: WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and has been ruled out.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Lineup Notes: WR Amari Cooper (knee, ankle) had a very limited week of practice but is expected to play through his questionable tag.

Seahawks at 49ers (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees and clear

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Lineup Notes: WR Josh Gordon (ankle) was limited in practice this week but is expected to play, as is TE Luke Wilson (ribs). TE Ed Dickson (knee) is eligible to return from IR and is likely to be activated.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Lineup Notes: Both RB Matt Breida (ankle) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) were limited in practice but are expected to play as they did last week. TE George Kittle (knee, ankle) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful. TE Levine Toilolo (groin) put in a couple of limited practices and is questionable. PK Robbie Gould (quad) is doubtful and expected to miss the Monday nighter, with PK Chase McLaughlin filling in.