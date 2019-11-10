NFL Betting Guide - Week 10: Odds, lines, spreads, picks and best bets

SportsbookWire’s NFL Betting Guide is at your service for Week 10; full of NFL odds, lines, spreads, game-by-game predictions, picks and best-bet selections to help you make the best NFL sports bets for the week.

BYE WEEK ALERT: The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins are playing golf this week, as they’re all on a Bye.

NFL Week 10 – Sunday, November 10th

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Notes: Detroit QB Matthew Stafford was ruled out Sunday morning, shifting the lines considerably in Chicago’s favor.

New York Giants at New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts – 4:05 p.m. ET – CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC

NFL Week 10 – Monday, November 11th

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 p.m. ET – ESPN

