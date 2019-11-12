Rest of season rankings: Week 11

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.
There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.
QUARTERBACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
12
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
KC
|
12
|
2
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
11
|
3
|
Lamar Jackson
|
BAL
|
8
|
4
|
Deshaun Watson
|
HOU
|
10
|
5
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
11
|
6
|
Dak Prescott
|
DAL
|
8
|
7
|
5
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
9
|
8
|
14
|
Kyler Murray
|
ARI
|
12
|
9
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
10
|
10
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
9
|
11
|
Jameis Winston
|
TB
|
7
|
12
|
Carson Wentz
|
PHI
|
10
|
13
|
10
|
M. Stafford
|
DET
|
5
|
14
|
Josh Allen
|
BUF
|
6
|
15
|
8
|
Jared Goff
|
LAR
|
9
|
16
|
Jacoby Brissett
|
IND
|
6
|
17
|
Kirk Cousins
|
MIN
|
12
|
18
|
Derek Carr
|
OAK
|
6
|
19
|
Baker Mayfield
|
CLE
|
7
|
20
|
23
|
Daniel Jones
|
NYG
|
11
|
21
|
Philip Rivers
|
LAC
|
12
|
22
|
Ryan Fitzpatrick
|
MIA
|
5
|
23
|
29
|
Kyle Allen
|
CAR
|
7
|
24
|
21
|
Jimmy Garoppolo
|
SF
|
4
|
25
|
Ryan Tannehill
|
TEN
|
11
|
26
|
31
|
Nick Foles
|
JAC
|
10
|
27
|
Sam Darnold
|
NYJ
|
4
|
28
|
Mason Rudolph
|
PIT
|
7
|
29
|
Mitchell Trubisky
|
CHI
|
6
|
30
|
34
|
Dwayne Haskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
31
|
Brandon Allen
|
DEN
|
10
|
32
|
35
|
Ryan Finley
|
CIN
|
9
|
33
|
22
|
Gardner Minshew
|
JAC
|
10
|
34
|
Marcus Mariota
|
TEN
|
11
|
35
|
Josh Rosen
|
MIA
|
5
|
36
|
NR
|
Jeff Driskel
|
DET
|
5
|
37
|
32
|
Case Keenum
|
WAS
|
10
|
38
|
Andy Dalton
|
CIN
|
9
|
39
|
Eli Manning
|
NYG
|
11
|
40
|
NR
|
Drew Lock
|
DEN
|
10
QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
Stafford was a surprise inactive Sunday with a back injury that the team has classified as “day to day, week to week,” with the veteran saying afterwards that shutting it down for the season was “not his thinking at the moment.” That wasn’t exactly the most forceful denial I’ve heard. For now I’m sliding him down a little and not making any meaningful adjustments to Kenny Golladay or Marvin Jones. I won’t be adding Jeff Driskel to the rankings just yet, either.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons & Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
A week ago, I chalked up the Packers-Chargers game as an anomaly. I’m doing the same thing this week with Saints-Falcons, so don’t expect big changes based on Atlanta running the ball a ton or Brees tossing 45 passes compared to 11 runs.
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
I’ve been hesitant to drop Goff out of my top 10, but I can’t justify him being there any longer. He looks spooked in the pocket, and I don’t feel Sean McVay is doing him any favors right now regarding Todd Gurley’s involvement (what’s the point of saving Gurley for the playoffs if you don’t make the playoffs?!? ).
Others of note
Patrick Mahomes returned to action Sunday and promptly threw for 446 yards and three TDs with me at left guard. He’s back in my No. 1 spot … Kyler Murray has been putting up better numbers recently and is back in my top 10 … Daniel Jones has quietly been playing the role of Ryan Fitzpatrick Jr. in fantasy of late with some wildly volatile production. He’s a feast-or-famine option for risk takers … In case you missed it, Dwayne Haskins and Nick Foles have been announced as the starter for their respective clubs and adjusted accordingly … With Cam Newton going to IR, Kyle Allen gets a bump. Outside of a couple turnovers, he played well in Lambeau on Sunday … Jacoby Brissett sat Week 10 with a knee injury, but I think the Colts will do everything possible to get him back on the field before they find themselves buried in the playoff race.
RUNNING BACKS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
CAR
|
7
|
2
|
Dalvin Cook
|
MIN
|
12
|
3
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
DAL
|
8
|
4
|
7
|
Aaron Jones
|
GB
|
11
|
5
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
9
|
6
|
4
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
11
|
7
|
Josh Jacobs
|
OAK
|
6
|
8
|
5
|
Nick Chubb
|
CLE
|
7
|
9
|
Leonard Fournette
|
JAC
|
10
|
10
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
NYJ
|
4
|
11
|
James Conner
|
PIT
|
7
|
12
|
Chris Carson
|
SEA
|
11
|
13
|
Marlon Mack
|
IND
|
6
|
14
|
16
|
Derrick Henry
|
TEN
|
11
|
15
|
Mark Ingram II
|
BAL
|
8
|
16
|
Todd Gurley II
|
LAR
|
9
|
17
|
20
|
Melvin Gordon III
|
LAC
|
12
|
18
|
Phillip Lindsay
|
DEN
|
10
|
19
|
Carlos Hyde
|
HOU
|
10
|
20
|
Jordan Howard
|
PHI
|
10
|
21
|
19
|
Austin Ekeler
|
LAC
|
12
|
22
|
James White
|
NE
|
10
|
23
|
26
|
Joe Mixon
|
CIN
|
9
|
24
|
David Montgomery
|
CHI
|
6
|
25
|
23
|
Tevin Coleman
|
SF
|
4
|
26
|
Damien Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
27
|
18
|
David Johnson
|
ARI
|
12
|
28
|
Sony Michel
|
NE
|
10
|
29
|
Ronald Jones II
|
TB
|
7
|
30
|
21
|
Devonta Freeman
|
ATL
|
9
|
31
|
Miles Sanders
|
PHI
|
10
|
32
|
Devin Singletary
|
BUF
|
6
|
33
|
Latavius Murray
|
NO
|
9
|
34
|
29
|
Matt Breida
|
SF
|
4
|
35
|
45
|
Kareem Hunt
|
CLE
|
7
|
36
|
Jamaal Williams
|
GB
|
11
|
37
|
40
|
Kenyan Drake
|
ARI
|
12
|
38
|
Duke Johnson
|
HOU
|
10
|
39
|
Royce Freeman
|
DEN
|
10
|
40
|
Adrian Peterson
|
WAS
|
10
|
41
|
Chase Edmonds
|
ARI
|
12
|
42
|
49
|
Kalen Ballage
|
MIA
|
5
|
43
|
44
|
Tarik Cohen
|
CHI
|
6
|
44
|
Alexander Mattison
|
MIN
|
12
|
45
|
Frank Gore
|
BUF
|
6
|
46
|
50
|
Peyton Barber
|
TB
|
7
|
47
|
Jaylen Samuels
|
PIT
|
7
|
48
|
J.D. McKissic
|
DET
|
5
|
49
|
Rashaad Penny
|
SEA
|
11
|
50
|
42
|
LeSean McCoy
|
KC
|
12
|
51
|
NR
|
Brian Hill
|
ATL
|
9
|
52
|
Nyheim Hines
|
IND
|
6
|
53
|
Ty Johnson
|
DET
|
5
|
54
|
Justice Hill
|
BAL
|
8
|
55
|
Tony Pollard
|
DAL
|
8
|
56
|
Derrius Guice
|
WAS
|
10
|
57
|
51
|
Darrell Henderson
|
LAR
|
9
|
58
|
Raheem Mostert
|
SF
|
4
|
59
|
Giovani Bernard
|
CIN
|
9
|
60
|
Malcolm Brown
|
LAR
|
9
|
61
|
Mark Walton
|
MIA
|
5
|
62
|
Ryquell Armstead
|
JAC
|
10
|
63
|
Darrel Williams
|
KC
|
12
|
64
|
Jalen Richard
|
OAK
|
6
|
65
|
Chris Thompson
|
WAS
|
10
|
66
|
Reggie Bonnafon
|
CAR
|
7
|
67
|
Justin Jackson
|
LAC
|
12
|
68
|
Dion Lewis
|
TEN
|
11
|
69
|
Wayne Gallman
|
NYG
|
11
|
70
|
Kerryon Johnson
|
DET
|
5
RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT
Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
We got our first taste of the backfield split in Week 10. The result: 22 touches and 121 yards for Chubb, and 11 touches and 74 yards for Hunt. I think the latter brought a missing element to the offense, and we’ll see more opportunities for Hunt as the season wears on. As such, Chubb drops out of my top five as Hunt jumps into low-end RB3 territory.
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Another back leaving my top five is Barkley, who has averaged just 41 yards rushing per game since returning in Week 7. He’s managed to salvage his fantasy value with some nice receiving numbers, but those are usually based on a big play or two and not sustained effectiveness. Barkley’s offensive line has been ravaged by injuries of late, so keep an eye on their statuses, as well. He’s also reportedly dealing with another ankle problem, which is concerning based on his earlier injury. Keep an eye out for any updates on the severity of the injury.
David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
Johnson’s return from injury consisted of six touches and 10 yards. Afterwards head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team wanted to keep Kenyan Drake “rolling.” Yes, the same Drake that finished that game with 41 total yards on 16 combined rushes and receptions. I’m officially very concerned about what Johnson’s future value will be, and all of this is happening without Chase Edmonds, who will further muddy the waters when he returns.
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Mixon ran for a season-high 114 yards in Week 10, and if Cincinnati is going to hand him the ball 30 times in a game they lost by 36 points, his workload appears like it’ll be steady.
Others of note
After missing two games, James Conner looks to be on track to return this Thursday … I haven’t moved Gurley down much because I think sometime soon McVay is going to be forced to abandon this idea of keeping his top back fresh for the playoffs … Melvin Gordon has 242 total yards and three TDs over the past two games. I’m moving him back to solid RB2 status post-haste … Devonta Freeman is set to miss a couple games with a foot injury. He goes down a bit, and Brian Hill enters the rankings with Ito Smith hitting IR … If you’re inactive for being old, you drop in the rankings. That’s the rule. Sorry, LeSean McCoy … Kalen Ballage ran 20 times in Week 10. The yards weren’t there, but the opportunity bumps him up.
WIDE RECEIVERS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Michael Thomas
|
NO
|
9
|
2
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
10
|
3
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
9
|
4
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
7
|
5
|
8
|
Tyreek Hill
|
KC
|
12
|
6
|
Davante Adams
|
GB
|
11
|
7
|
Amari Cooper
|
DAL
|
8
|
8
|
4
|
Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
9
|
9
|
Chris Godwin
|
TB
|
7
|
10
|
Julian Edelman
|
NE
|
10
|
11
|
Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
5
|
12
|
Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
12
|
13
|
Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
12
|
14
|
Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
11
|
15
|
12
|
Odell Beckham Jr.
|
CLE
|
7
|
16
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
12
|
17
|
13
|
JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
7
|
18
|
21
|
D.J. Moore
|
CAR
|
7
|
19
|
Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
9
|
20
|
Courtland Sutton
|
DEN
|
10
|
21
|
Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
9
|
22
|
25
|
Golden Tate
|
NYG
|
11
|
23
|
Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
9
|
24
|
41
|
Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
12
|
25
|
DJ Chark Jr.
|
JAC
|
10
|
26
|
John Brown
|
BUF
|
6
|
27
|
Marvin Jones Jr.
|
DET
|
5
|
28
|
34
|
Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
8
|
29
|
DeVante Parker
|
MIA
|
5
|
30
|
22
|
Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
9
|
31
|
Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
10
|
32
|
T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
6
|
33
|
Terry McLaurin
|
WAS
|
10
|
34
|
Allen Robinson II
|
CHI
|
6
|
35
|
Emmanuel Sanders
|
SF
|
4
|
36
|
40
|
Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
7
|
37
|
31
|
Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
12
|
38
|
42
|
Sammy Watkins
|
KC
|
12
|
39
|
DK Metcalf
|
SEA
|
11
|
40
|
Marquise Brown
|
BAL
|
8
|
41
|
Larry Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
12
|
42
|
36
|
Tyrell Williams
|
OAK
|
6
|
43
|
Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
7
|
44
|
Mohamed Sanu
|
NE
|
10
|
45
|
Dede Westbrook
|
JAC
|
10
|
46
|
54
|
Jamison Crowder
|
NYJ
|
4
|
47
|
Zach Pascal
|
IND
|
6
|
48
|
53
|
Hunter Renfrow
|
OAK
|
6
|
49
|
Josh Gordon
|
SEA
|
11
|
50
|
64
|
Cole Beasley
|
BUF
|
6
|
51
|
49
|
Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
11
|
52
|
Kenny Stills
|
HOU
|
10
|
53
|
84
|
Darius Slayton
|
NYG
|
11
|
54
|
60
|
Allen Lazard
|
GB
|
11
|
55
|
A.J. Brown
|
TEN
|
11
|
56
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
NYJ
|
10
|
57
|
Will Fuller V
|
HOU
|
10
|
58
|
62
|
Deebo Samuel
|
SF
|
4
|
59
|
Mecole Hardman
|
KC
|
12
|
60
|
70
|
Randall Cobb
|
DAL
|
8
|
61
|
Danny Amendola
|
DET
|
5
|
62
|
51
|
Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
4
|
63
|
7
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
9
|
64
|
Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
10
|
65
|
80
|
James Washington
|
PIT
|
7
|
66
|
71
|
Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
6
|
67
|
Phillip Dorsett II
|
NE
|
10
|
68
|
78
|
Auden Tate
|
CIN
|
9
|
69
|
Diontae Johnson
|
PIT
|
7
|
70
|
48
|
Sterling Shepard
|
NYG
|
11
|
71
|
Adam Humphries
|
TEN
|
11
|
72
|
90
|
Andy Isabella
|
ARI
|
12
|
73
|
Willie Snead IV
|
BAL
|
8
|
74
|
63
|
M. Valdes-Scantling
|
GB
|
11
|
75
|
66
|
Anthony Miller
|
CHI
|
6
|
76
|
Chris Conley
|
JAC
|
10
|
77
|
Paul Richardson Jr.
|
WAS
|
10
|
78
|
Keke Coutee
|
HOU
|
10
|
79
|
Tre’Quan Smith
|
NO
|
9
|
80
|
Allen Hurns
|
MIA
|
81
|
Chester Rogers
|
IND
|
6
|
82
|
Antonio Callaway
|
CLE
|
7
|
83
|
Russell Gage
|
ATL
|
9
|
84
|
N’Keal Harry
|
NE
|
10
|
85
|
Ted Ginn Jr.
|
NO
|
9
|
86
|
76
|
Alex Erickson
|
CIN
|
9
|
87
|
Geronimo Allison
|
GB
|
11
|
88
|
Trey Quinn
|
WAS
|
10
|
89
|
DaeSean Hamilton
|
DEN
|
10
|
90
|
Zay Jones
|
OAK
|
6
|
91
|
DeSean Jackson
|
PHI
|
10
|
92
|
Miles Boykin
|
BAL
|
8
|
93
|
Devin Funchess
|
IND
|
6
|
94
|
John Ross
|
CIN
|
9
|
95
|
Antonio Brown
|
FA
|
—
WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT
Cooper Kupp/Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams
Kupp inexplicably went without a reception against the Steelers, and I’d imagine the team will make it a point of emphasis to get him involved in Week 11, but with so many others in the same area rolling along with 100-yard games I had to drop Kupp out of the top five. Cooks, meanwhile, has already been ruled out for another week. I have concerns that by the time he heals up the Rams might be in a spot where bringing him back doesn’t make sense. We’re not there yet, but I’m moving him down.
Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster is spending too much time opening up coverage for other receivers and not enough catching the ball. He’s a midrange WR2 for me now, and that might be optimistic. Rookie Diontae Johnson has shown off his athleticism, while second-year WR James Washington appears to have chemistry with QB Mason Rudolph. Keep an eye on their development.
Others of note
A.J. Green suffered a “setback” during the bye, and at this point I’m wondering if we’ll see him at all this season … I’m feeling the same way about Sterling Shepard, who suffered a pair of concussions within roughly a month’s time. With Shepard dropping down, Darius Slayton gets a big boost … Marquez Valdes-Scantling has really disappeared with the return of Davante Adams and emergence of Allen Lazard, who seems like the second-best receiver to own in Green Bay … Christian Kirk shoots up the ranking this week. I’ve felt all season he was the top receiver in Arizona — the only viable mix of experience and explosiveness — and it looks like he’s finally producing … Both Emmanuel Sanders and Tyler Lockett left the Monday night game with injuries. It’s a rib injury for Sanders and leg injury of some kind for Lockett. There’s no word on severity at this point so I won’t be making any adjustments.
TIGHT ENDS
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Player
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
12
|
2
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
4
|
3
|
Hunter Henry
|
LAC
|
12
|
4
|
6
|
Zach Ertz
|
PHI
|
10
|
5
|
4
|
Darren Waller
|
OAK
|
11
|
6
|
Evan Engram
|
NYG
|
7
|
7
|
Jared Cook
|
NO
|
9
|
8
|
11
|
Mark Andrews
|
BAL
|
8
|
9
|
5
|
Austin Hooper
|
ATL
|
5
|
10
|
Dallas Goedert
|
PHI
|
10
|
11
|
21
|
Jacob Hollister
|
SEA
|
11
|
12
|
Eric Ebron
|
IND
|
6
|
13
|
15
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
6
|
14
|
Jimmy Graham
|
GB
|
11
|
15
|
Tyler Eifert
|
CIN
|
12
|
16
|
10
|
Vance McDonald
|
PIT
|
6
|
17
|
Mike Gesicki
|
MIA
|
7
|
18
|
24
|
O.J. Howard
|
TB
|
7
|
19
|
Noah Fant
|
DEN
|
10
|
20
|
Gerald Everett
|
LAR
|
9
|
21
|
Jack Doyle
|
IND
|
6
|
22
|
T.J. Hockenson
|
DET
|
9
|
23
|
Delanie Walker
|
TEN
|
11
|
24
|
17
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
8
|
25
|
Darren Fells
|
HOU
|
10
|
26
|
Chris Herndon
|
NYJ
|
4
|
27
|
NR
|
Irv Smith
|
MIN
|
12
|
28
|
Jonnu Smith
|
TEN
|
11
|
29
|
Kyle Rudolph
|
MIN
|
12
|
30
|
Cameron Brate
|
TB
|
7
|
31
|
Foster Moreau
|
OAK
|
11
|
32
|
Trey Burton
|
CHI
|
6
|
33
|
Hayden Hurst
|
BAL
|
8
|
34
|
Vernon Davis
|
WAS
|
10
|
35
|
David Njoku
|
CLE
|
7
TIGHT END MOVEMENT
Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons
Hooper injured his knee late in Atlanta’s win over New Orleans, and the word is it’s a sprained MCL with the tight end seeking a second opinion to determine how long he’ll be out. Without that timeline, I’m just preemptively moving him down a few slots and will revisit once more is known.
Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders
Ever since a huge Week 7, Waller has caught just seven passes in three games. Were it not for injury issues to Hooper and Evan Engram, I would’ve dropped him further. I just can’t put him below Jared Cook, whose first big-usage game of 2019 came in a lopsided loss.
Others of note
Evan Engram was inactive Sunday with a foot injury, but it’s not believed to be a long-term issue, so he stays put … It’s amazing that Seattle continues to find tight ends that make plays. With Will Dissly out, Jacob Hollister has stepped in and caught 12 passes (including three TDs) in last two weeks … Vance McDonald hasn’t topped 40 yards receiving in a game this season. I can’t continue to rate him as a TE1 … Believe it or not, there was an O.J. Howard sighting on Sunday. If you’re feeling optimistic, he has the talent to warrant stashing him on your bench now.
DEFENSE
|
Rk
|
Mv
|
Team
|
Team
|
Bye
|
1
|
Patriots
|
NE
|
10
|
2
|
49ers
|
SF
|
4
|
3
|
6
|
Steelers
|
PIT
|
6
|
4
|
Bills
|
BUF
|
9
|
5
|
Bears
|
CHI
|
6
|
6
|
Saints
|
NO
|
9
|
7
|
10
|
Vikings
|
MIN
|
12
|
8
|
Rams
|
LAR
|
9
|
9
|
Ravens
|
BAL
|
8
|
10
|
Panthers
|
CAR
|
6
|
11
|
Seahawks
|
SEA
|
11
|
12
|
18
|
Colts
|
IND
|
6
|
13
|
Chargers
|
LAC
|
12
|
14
|
Jaguars
|
JAC
|
10
|
15
|
Eagles
|
PHI
|
10
|
16
|
Cowboys
|
DAL
|
8
|
17
|
Titans
|
TEN
|
11
|
18
|
Texans
|
HOU
|
10
|
19
|
Packers
|
GB
|
11
|
20
|
Browns
|
CLE
|
7
|
21
|
Broncos
|
DEN
|
10
|
22
|
Chiefs
|
KC
|
12
|
23
|
20
|
Lions
|
DET
|
9
|
24
|
Cardinals
|
ARI
|
5
|
25
|
Raiders
|
OAK
|
11
|
26
|
23
|
Giants
|
NYG
|
7
|
27
|
Buccaneers
|
TB
|
7
|
28
|
Jets
|
NYJ
|
4
|
29
|
Dolphins
|
MIA
|
7
|
30
|
Falcons
|
ATL
|
5
|
31
|
30
|
Redskins
|
WAS
|
10
|
32
|
28
|
Bengals
|
CIN
|
12