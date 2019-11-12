Rest of season rankings: Week 11

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 12 12 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 2 Russell Wilson SEA 11 3 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 4 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 5 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 6 Dak Prescott DAL 8 7 5 Matt Ryan ATL 9 8 14 14 Kyler Murray ARI 12 9 Tom Brady NE 10 10 Drew Brees NO 9 11 Jameis Winston TB 7 12 Carson Wentz PHI 10 13 10 10 M. Stafford DET 5 14 Josh Allen BUF 6 15 8 Jared Goff LAR 9 16 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 17 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 18 Derek Carr OAK 6 19 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 20 23 23 Daniel Jones NYG 11 21 Philip Rivers LAC 12 22 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA 5 23 29 29 Kyle Allen CAR 7 24 21 21 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 25 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 26 31 31 Nick Foles JAC 10 27 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 28 Mason Rudolph PIT 7 29 Mitchell Trubisky CHI 6 30 34 34 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 31 Brandon Allen DEN 10 32 35 35 Ryan Finley CIN 9 33 22 22 Gardner Minshew JAC 10 34 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 35 Josh Rosen MIA 5 36 NR NR Jeff Driskel DET 5 37 32 32 Case Keenum WAS 10 38 Andy Dalton CIN 9 39 Eli Manning NYG 11 40 NR NR Drew Lock DEN 10

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford was a surprise inactive Sunday with a back injury that the team has classified as “day to day, week to week,” with the veteran saying afterwards that shutting it down for the season was “not his thinking at the moment.” That wasn’t exactly the most forceful denial I’ve heard. For now I’m sliding him down a little and not making any meaningful adjustments to Kenny Golladay or Marvin Jones. I won’t be adding Jeff Driskel to the rankings just yet, either.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons & Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

A week ago, I chalked up the Packers-Chargers game as an anomaly. I’m doing the same thing this week with Saints-Falcons, so don’t expect big changes based on Atlanta running the ball a ton or Brees tossing 45 passes compared to 11 runs.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

I’ve been hesitant to drop Goff out of my top 10, but I can’t justify him being there any longer. He looks spooked in the pocket, and I don’t feel Sean McVay is doing him any favors right now regarding Todd Gurley’s involvement (what’s the point of saving Gurley for the playoffs if you don’t make the playoffs?!? ).

Others of note

Patrick Mahomes returned to action Sunday and promptly threw for 446 yards and three TDs with me at left guard. He’s back in my No. 1 spot … Kyler Murray has been putting up better numbers recently and is back in my top 10 … Daniel Jones has quietly been playing the role of Ryan Fitzpatrick Jr. in fantasy of late with some wildly volatile production. He’s a feast-or-famine option for risk takers … In case you missed it, Dwayne Haskins and Nick Foles have been announced as the starter for their respective clubs and adjusted accordingly … With Cam Newton going to IR, Kyle Allen gets a bump. Outside of a couple turnovers, he played well in Lambeau on Sunday … Jacoby Brissett sat Week 10 with a knee injury, but I think the Colts will do everything possible to get him back on the field before they find themselves buried in the playoff race.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR 7 2 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 4 7 Aaron Jones GB 11 5 Alvin Kamara NO 9 6 4 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 7 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 8 5 Nick Chubb CLE 7 9 Leonard Fournette JAC 10 10 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 11 James Conner PIT 7 12 Chris Carson SEA 11 13 Marlon Mack IND 6 14 16 16 Derrick Henry TEN 11 15 Mark Ingram II BAL 8 16 Todd Gurley II LAR 9 17 20 20 Melvin Gordon III LAC 12 18 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 19 Carlos Hyde HOU 10 20 Jordan Howard PHI 10 21 19 19 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 22 James White NE 10 23 26 26 Joe Mixon CIN 9 24 David Montgomery CHI 6 25 23 23 Tevin Coleman SF 4 26 Damien Williams KC 12 27 18 18 David Johnson ARI 12 28 Sony Michel NE 10 29 Ronald Jones II TB 7 30 21 21 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 31 Miles Sanders PHI 10 32 Devin Singletary BUF 6 33 Latavius Murray NO 9 34 29 29 Matt Breida SF 4 35 45 45 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 36 Jamaal Williams GB 11 37 40 40 Kenyan Drake ARI 12 38 Duke Johnson HOU 10 39 Royce Freeman DEN 10 40 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 41 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 42 49 49 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 43 44 44 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 44 Alexander Mattison MIN 12 45 Frank Gore BUF 6 46 50 50 Peyton Barber TB 7 47 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 48 J.D. McKissic DET 5 49 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 50 42 42 LeSean McCoy KC 12 51 NR NR Brian Hill ATL 9 52 Nyheim Hines IND 6 53 Ty Johnson DET 5 54 Justice Hill BAL 8 55 Tony Pollard DAL 8 56 Derrius Guice WAS 10 57 51 51 Darrell Henderson LAR 9 58 Raheem Mostert SF 4 59 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 60 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 61 Mark Walton MIA 5 62 Ryquell Armstead JAC 10 63 Darrel Williams KC 12 64 Jalen Richard OAK 6 65 Chris Thompson WAS 10 66 Reggie Bonnafon CAR 7 67 Justin Jackson LAC 12 68 Dion Lewis TEN 11 69 Wayne Gallman NYG 11 70 Kerryon Johnson DET 5

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

We got our first taste of the backfield split in Week 10. The result: 22 touches and 121 yards for Chubb, and 11 touches and 74 yards for Hunt. I think the latter brought a missing element to the offense, and we’ll see more opportunities for Hunt as the season wears on. As such, Chubb drops out of my top five as Hunt jumps into low-end RB3 territory.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Another back leaving my top five is Barkley, who has averaged just 41 yards rushing per game since returning in Week 7. He’s managed to salvage his fantasy value with some nice receiving numbers, but those are usually based on a big play or two and not sustained effectiveness. Barkley’s offensive line has been ravaged by injuries of late, so keep an eye on their statuses, as well. He’s also reportedly dealing with another ankle problem, which is concerning based on his earlier injury. Keep an eye out for any updates on the severity of the injury.

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson’s return from injury consisted of six touches and 10 yards. Afterwards head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team wanted to keep Kenyan Drake “rolling.” Yes, the same Drake that finished that game with 41 total yards on 16 combined rushes and receptions. I’m officially very concerned about what Johnson’s future value will be, and all of this is happening without Chase Edmonds, who will further muddy the waters when he returns.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon ran for a season-high 114 yards in Week 10, and if Cincinnati is going to hand him the ball 30 times in a game they lost by 36 points, his workload appears like it’ll be steady.

Others of note

After missing two games, James Conner looks to be on track to return this Thursday … I haven’t moved Gurley down much because I think sometime soon McVay is going to be forced to abandon this idea of keeping his top back fresh for the playoffs … Melvin Gordon has 242 total yards and three TDs over the past two games. I’m moving him back to solid RB2 status post-haste … Devonta Freeman is set to miss a couple games with a foot injury. He goes down a bit, and Brian Hill enters the rankings with Ito Smith hitting IR … If you’re inactive for being old, you drop in the rankings. That’s the rule. Sorry, LeSean McCoy … Kalen Ballage ran 20 times in Week 10. The yards weren’t there, but the opportunity bumps him up.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Michael Thomas NO 9 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 3 Julio Jones ATL 9 4 Mike Evans TB 7 5 8 Tyreek Hill KC 12 6 Davante Adams GB 11 7 Amari Cooper DAL 8 8 4 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 9 Chris Godwin TB 7 10 Julian Edelman NE 10 11 Kenny Golladay DET 5 12 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 13 Adam Thielen MIN 12 14 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 15 12 12 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE 7 16 Keenan Allen LAC 12 17 13 13 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 7 18 21 21 D.J. Moore CAR 7 19 Robert Woods LAR 9 20 Courtland Sutton DEN 10 21 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 22 25 25 Golden Tate NYG 11 23 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 24 41 41 Christian Kirk ARI 12 25 DJ Chark Jr. JAC 10 26 John Brown BUF 6 27 Marvin Jones Jr. DET 5 28 34 34 Michael Gallup DAL 8 29 DeVante Parker MIA 5 30 22 22 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 31 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 32 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 33 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 34 Allen Robinson II CHI 6 35 Emmanuel Sanders SF 4 36 40 40 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 37 31 31 Mike Williams LAC 12 38 42 42 Sammy Watkins KC 12 39 DK Metcalf SEA 11 40 Marquise Brown BAL 8 41 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 12 42 36 36 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 43 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 44 Mohamed Sanu NE 10 45 Dede Westbrook JAC 10 46 54 54 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 47 Zach Pascal IND 6 48 53 53 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 49 Josh Gordon SEA 11 50 64 64 Cole Beasley BUF 6 51 49 49 Corey Davis TEN 11 52 Kenny Stills HOU 10 53 84 84 Darius Slayton NYG 11 54 60 60 Allen Lazard GB 11 55 A.J. Brown TEN 11 56 Demaryius Thomas NYJ 10 57 Will Fuller V HOU 10 58 62 62 Deebo Samuel SF 4 59 Mecole Hardman KC 12 60 70 70 Randall Cobb DAL 8 61 Danny Amendola DET 5 62 51 51 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 63 7 A.J. Green CIN 9 64 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 65 80 80 James Washington PIT 7 66 71 71 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 67 Phillip Dorsett II NE 10 68 78 78 Auden Tate CIN 9 69 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 70 48 48 Sterling Shepard NYG 11 71 Adam Humphries TEN 11 72 90 90 Andy Isabella ARI 12 73 Willie Snead IV BAL 8 74 63 63 M. Valdes-Scantling GB 11 75 66 66 Anthony Miller CHI 6 76 Chris Conley JAC 10 77 Paul Richardson Jr. WAS 10 78 Keke Coutee HOU 10 79 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 80 Allen Hurns MIA 81 Chester Rogers IND 6 82 Antonio Callaway CLE 7 83 Russell Gage ATL 9 84 N’Keal Harry NE 10 85 Ted Ginn Jr. NO 9 86 76 76 Alex Erickson CIN 9 87 Geronimo Allison GB 11 88 Trey Quinn WAS 10 89 DaeSean Hamilton DEN 10 90 Zay Jones OAK 6 91 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 92 Miles Boykin BAL 8 93 Devin Funchess IND 6 94 John Ross CIN 9 95 Antonio Brown FA —

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Cooper Kupp/Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp inexplicably went without a reception against the Steelers, and I’d imagine the team will make it a point of emphasis to get him involved in Week 11, but with so many others in the same area rolling along with 100-yard games I had to drop Kupp out of the top five. Cooks, meanwhile, has already been ruled out for another week. I have concerns that by the time he heals up the Rams might be in a spot where bringing him back doesn’t make sense. We’re not there yet, but I’m moving him down.

Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster is spending too much time opening up coverage for other receivers and not enough catching the ball. He’s a midrange WR2 for me now, and that might be optimistic. Rookie Diontae Johnson has shown off his athleticism, while second-year WR James Washington appears to have chemistry with QB Mason Rudolph. Keep an eye on their development.

Others of note

A.J. Green suffered a “setback” during the bye, and at this point I’m wondering if we’ll see him at all this season … I’m feeling the same way about Sterling Shepard, who suffered a pair of concussions within roughly a month’s time. With Shepard dropping down, Darius Slayton gets a big boost … Marquez Valdes-Scantling has really disappeared with the return of Davante Adams and emergence of Allen Lazard, who seems like the second-best receiver to own in Green Bay … Christian Kirk shoots up the ranking this week. I’ve felt all season he was the top receiver in Arizona — the only viable mix of experience and explosiveness — and it looks like he’s finally producing … Both Emmanuel Sanders and Tyler Lockett left the Monday night game with injuries. It’s a rib injury for Sanders and leg injury of some kind for Lockett. There’s no word on severity at this point so I won’t be making any adjustments.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk Mv Player Team Bye 1 Travis Kelce KC 12 2 George Kittle SF 4 3 Hunter Henry LAC 12 4 6 Zach Ertz PHI 10 5 4 Darren Waller OAK 11 6 Evan Engram NYG 7 7 Jared Cook NO 9 8 11 11 Mark Andrews BAL 8 9 5 Austin Hooper ATL 5 10 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 11 21 21 Jacob Hollister SEA 11 12 Eric Ebron IND 6 13 15 15 Greg Olsen CAR 6 14 Jimmy Graham GB 11 15 Tyler Eifert CIN 12 16 10 10 Vance McDonald PIT 6 17 Mike Gesicki MIA 7 18 24 24 O.J. Howard TB 7 19 Noah Fant DEN 10 20 Gerald Everett LAR 9 21 Jack Doyle IND 6 22 T.J. Hockenson DET 9 23 Delanie Walker TEN 11 24 17 17 Jason Witten DAL 8 25 Darren Fells HOU 10 26 Chris Herndon NYJ 4 27 NR NR Irv Smith MIN 12 28 Jonnu Smith TEN 11 29 Kyle Rudolph MIN 12 30 Cameron Brate TB 7 31 Foster Moreau OAK 11 32 Trey Burton CHI 6 33 Hayden Hurst BAL 8 34 Vernon Davis WAS 10 35 David Njoku CLE 7

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Hooper injured his knee late in Atlanta’s win over New Orleans, and the word is it’s a sprained MCL with the tight end seeking a second opinion to determine how long he’ll be out. Without that timeline, I’m just preemptively moving him down a few slots and will revisit once more is known.

Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

Ever since a huge Week 7, Waller has caught just seven passes in three games. Were it not for injury issues to Hooper and Evan Engram, I would’ve dropped him further. I just can’t put him below Jared Cook, whose first big-usage game of 2019 came in a lopsided loss.

Others of note

Evan Engram was inactive Sunday with a foot injury, but it’s not believed to be a long-term issue, so he stays put … It’s amazing that Seattle continues to find tight ends that make plays. With Will Dissly out, Jacob Hollister has stepped in and caught 12 passes (including three TDs) in last two weeks … Vance McDonald hasn’t topped 40 yards receiving in a game this season. I can’t continue to rate him as a TE1 … Believe it or not, there was an O.J. Howard sighting on Sunday. If you’re feeling optimistic, he has the talent to warrant stashing him on your bench now.

