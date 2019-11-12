Rest of season rankings: Week 11

USA Today Sports

By November 12, 2019

NOTE: These player rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation. The scoring system is performance PPR.

There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work. Defensive teams have been added but will not have analysis.

QUARTERBACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
12
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
2
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
4
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
5
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
6
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
7
5
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
8
14
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
9
Tom Brady
NE
10
10
Drew Brees
NO
9
11
Jameis Winston
TB
7
12
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
13
10
M. Stafford
DET
5
14
Josh Allen
BUF
6
15
8
Jared Goff
LAR
9
16
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
17
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
18
Derek Carr
OAK
6
19
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
20
23
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
21
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
22
Ryan Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
23
29
Kyle Allen
CAR
7
24
21
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
25
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
26
31
Nick Foles
JAC
10
27
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
28
Mason Rudolph
PIT
7
29
Mitchell Trubisky
CHI
6
30
34
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
31
Brandon Allen
DEN
10
32
35
Ryan Finley
CIN
9
33
22
Gardner Minshew
JAC
10
34
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
35
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
36
NR
Jeff Driskel
DET
5
37
32
Case Keenum
WAS
10
38
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
39
Eli Manning
NYG
11
40
NR
Drew Lock
DEN
10

QUARTERBACK MOVEMENT

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford was a surprise inactive Sunday with a back injury that the team has classified as “day to day, week to week,” with the veteran saying afterwards that shutting it down for the season was “not his thinking at the moment.” That wasn’t exactly the most forceful denial I’ve heard. For now I’m sliding him down a little and not making any meaningful adjustments to Kenny Golladay or Marvin Jones. I won’t be adding Jeff Driskel to the rankings just yet, either.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons & Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

A week ago, I chalked up the Packers-Chargers game as an anomaly. I’m doing the same thing this week with Saints-Falcons, so don’t expect big changes based on Atlanta running the ball a ton or Brees tossing 45 passes compared to 11 runs.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

I’ve been hesitant to drop Goff out of my top 10, but I can’t justify him being there any longer. He looks spooked in the pocket, and I don’t feel Sean McVay is doing him any favors right now regarding Todd Gurley’s involvement (what’s the point of saving Gurley for the playoffs if you don’t make the playoffs?!? ).

Others of note

Patrick Mahomes returned to action Sunday and promptly threw for 446 yards and three TDs with me at left guard. He’s back in my No. 1 spot … Kyler Murray has been putting up better numbers recently and is back in my top 10 … Daniel Jones has quietly been playing the role of Ryan Fitzpatrick Jr. in fantasy of late with some wildly volatile production. He’s a feast-or-famine option for risk takers … In case you missed it, Dwayne Haskins and Nick Foles have been announced as the starter for their respective clubs and adjusted accordingly … With Cam Newton going to IR, Kyle Allen gets a bump. Outside of a couple turnovers, he played well in Lambeau on Sunday … Jacoby Brissett sat Week 10 with a knee injury, but I think the Colts will do everything possible to get him back on the field before they find themselves buried in the playoff race.

RUNNING BACKS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
7
2
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
3
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
4
7
Aaron Jones
GB
11
5
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
6
4
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
7
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
8
5
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
9
Leonard Fournette
JAC
10
10
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
11
James Conner
PIT
7
12
Chris Carson
SEA
11
13
Marlon Mack
IND
6
14
16
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
15
Mark Ingram II
BAL
8
16
Todd Gurley II
LAR
9
17
20
Melvin Gordon III
LAC
12
18
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
19
Carlos Hyde
HOU
10
20
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
21
19
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
22
James White
NE
10
23
26
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
24
David Montgomery
CHI
6
25
23
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
26
Damien Williams
KC
12
27
18
David Johnson
ARI
12
28
Sony Michel
NE
10
29
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
30
21
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
31
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
32
Devin Singletary
BUF
6
33
Latavius Murray
NO
9
34
29
Matt Breida
SF
4
35
45
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
36
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
37
40
Kenyan Drake
ARI
12
38
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
39
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
40
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
41
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
42
49
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
43
44
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
44
Alexander Mattison
MIN
12
45
Frank Gore
BUF
6
46
50
Peyton Barber
TB
7
47
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
48
J.D. McKissic
DET
5
49
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
50
42
LeSean McCoy
KC
12
51
NR
Brian Hill
ATL
9
52
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
53
Ty Johnson
DET
5
54
Justice Hill
BAL
8
55
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
56
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
57
51
Darrell Henderson
LAR
9
58
Raheem Mostert
SF
4
59
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
60
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
61
Mark Walton
MIA
5
62
Ryquell Armstead
JAC
10
63
Darrel Williams
KC
12
64
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
65
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
66
Reggie Bonnafon
CAR
7
67
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
68
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
69
Wayne Gallman
NYG
11
70
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5

RUNNING BACK MOVEMENT

Nick Chubb/Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

We got our first taste of the backfield split in Week 10. The result: 22 touches and 121 yards for Chubb, and 11 touches and 74 yards for Hunt. I think the latter brought a missing element to the offense, and we’ll see more opportunities for Hunt as the season wears on. As such, Chubb drops out of my top five as Hunt jumps into low-end RB3 territory.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Another back leaving my top five is Barkley, who has averaged just 41 yards rushing per game since returning in Week 7. He’s managed to salvage his fantasy value with some nice receiving numbers, but those are usually based on a big play or two and not sustained effectiveness. Barkley’s offensive line has been ravaged by injuries of late, so keep an eye on their statuses, as well. He’s also reportedly dealing with another ankle problem, which is concerning based on his earlier injury. Keep an eye out for any updates on the severity of the injury.

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson’s return from injury consisted of six touches and 10 yards. Afterwards head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team wanted to keep Kenyan Drake “rolling.” Yes, the same Drake that finished that game with 41 total yards on 16 combined rushes and receptions. I’m officially very concerned about what Johnson’s future value will be, and all of this is happening without Chase Edmonds, who will further muddy the waters when he returns.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon ran for a season-high 114 yards in Week 10, and if Cincinnati is going to hand him the ball 30 times in a game they lost by 36 points, his workload appears like it’ll be steady.

Others of note

After missing two games, James Conner looks to be on track to return this Thursday … I haven’t moved Gurley down much because I think sometime soon McVay is going to be forced to abandon this idea of keeping his top back fresh for the playoffs … Melvin Gordon has 242 total yards and three TDs over the past two games. I’m moving him back to solid RB2 status post-haste … Devonta Freeman is set to miss a couple games with a foot injury. He goes down a bit, and Brian Hill enters the rankings with Ito Smith hitting IR … If you’re inactive for being old, you drop in the rankings. That’s the rule. Sorry, LeSean McCoy … Kalen Ballage ran 20 times in Week 10. The yards weren’t there, but the opportunity bumps him up.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Michael Thomas
NO
9
2
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
3
Julio Jones
ATL
9
4
Mike Evans
TB
7
5
8
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
6
Davante Adams
GB
11
7
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
8
4
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
9
Chris Godwin
TB
7
10
Julian Edelman
NE
10
11
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
12
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
13
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
14
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
15
12
Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
7
16
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
17
13
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
18
21
D.J. Moore
CAR
7
19
Robert Woods
LAR
9
20
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
21
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
22
25
Golden Tate
NYG
11
23
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
24
41
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
25
DJ Chark Jr.
JAC
10
26
John Brown
BUF
6
27
Marvin Jones Jr.
DET
5
28
34
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
29
DeVante Parker
MIA
5
30
22
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
31
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
32
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
33
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
34
Allen Robinson II
CHI
6
35
Emmanuel Sanders
SF
4
36
40
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
37
31
Mike Williams
LAC
12
38
42
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
39
DK Metcalf
SEA
11
40
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
41
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
12
42
36
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
43
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
44
Mohamed Sanu
NE
10
45
Dede Westbrook
JAC
10
46
54
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
47
Zach Pascal
IND
6
48
53
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
49
Josh Gordon
SEA
11
50
64
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
51
49
Corey Davis
TEN
11
52
Kenny Stills
HOU
10
53
84
Darius Slayton
NYG
11
54
60
Allen Lazard
GB
11
55
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
56
Demaryius Thomas
NYJ
10
57
Will Fuller V
HOU
10
58
62
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
59
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
60
70
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
61
Danny Amendola
DET
5
62
51
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
63
7
A.J. Green
CIN
9
64
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
65
80
James Washington
PIT
7
66
71
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
67
Phillip Dorsett II
NE
10
68
78
Auden Tate
CIN
9
69
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
70
48
Sterling Shepard
NYG
11
71
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
72
90
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
73
Willie Snead IV
BAL
8
74
63
M. Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
75
66
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
76
Chris Conley
JAC
10
77
Paul Richardson Jr.
WAS
10
78
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
79
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
80
Allen Hurns
MIA
81
Chester Rogers
IND
6
82
Antonio Callaway
CLE
7
83
Russell Gage
ATL
9
84
N’Keal Harry
NE
10
85
Ted Ginn Jr.
NO
9
86
76
Alex Erickson
CIN
9
87
Geronimo Allison
GB
11
88
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
89
DaeSean Hamilton
DEN
10
90
Zay Jones
OAK
6
91
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
92
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
93
Devin Funchess
IND
6
94
John Ross
CIN
9
95
Antonio Brown
FA

WIDE RECEIVER MOVEMENT

Cooper Kupp/Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp inexplicably went without a reception against the Steelers, and I’d imagine the team will make it a point of emphasis to get him involved in Week 11, but with so many others in the same area rolling along with 100-yard games I had to drop Kupp out of the top five. Cooks, meanwhile, has already been ruled out for another week. I have concerns that by the time he heals up the Rams might be in a spot where bringing him back doesn’t make sense. We’re not there yet, but I’m moving him down.

Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster is spending too much time opening up coverage for other receivers and not enough catching the ball. He’s a midrange WR2 for me now, and that might be optimistic. Rookie Diontae Johnson has shown off his athleticism, while second-year WR James Washington appears to have chemistry with QB Mason Rudolph. Keep an eye on their development.

Others of note

A.J. Green suffered a “setback” during the bye, and at this point I’m wondering if we’ll see him at all this season … I’m feeling the same way about Sterling Shepard, who suffered a pair of concussions within roughly a month’s time. With Shepard dropping down, Darius Slayton gets a big boost … Marquez Valdes-Scantling has really disappeared with the return of Davante Adams and emergence of Allen Lazard, who seems like the second-best receiver to own in Green Bay … Christian Kirk shoots up the ranking this week. I’ve felt all season he was the top receiver in Arizona — the only viable mix of experience and explosiveness — and it looks like he’s finally producing … Both Emmanuel Sanders and Tyler Lockett left the Monday night game with injuries. It’s a rib injury for Sanders and leg injury of some kind for Lockett. There’s no word on severity at this point so I won’t be making any adjustments.

TIGHT ENDS

Rk
Mv
Player
Team
Bye
1
Travis Kelce
KC
12
2
George Kittle
SF
4
3
Hunter Henry
LAC
12
4
6
Zach Ertz
PHI
10
5
4
Darren Waller
OAK
11
6
Evan Engram
NYG
7
7
Jared Cook
NO
9
8
11
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
9
5
Austin Hooper
ATL
5
10
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
11
21
Jacob Hollister
SEA
11
12
Eric Ebron
IND
6
13
15
Greg Olsen
CAR
6
14
Jimmy Graham
GB
11
15
Tyler Eifert
CIN
12
16
10
Vance McDonald
PIT
6
17
Mike Gesicki
MIA
7
18
24
O.J. Howard
TB
7
19
Noah Fant
DEN
10
20
Gerald Everett
LAR
9
21
Jack Doyle
IND
6
22
T.J. Hockenson
DET
9
23
Delanie Walker
TEN
11
24
17
Jason Witten
DAL
8
25
Darren Fells
HOU
10
26
Chris Herndon
NYJ
4
27
NR
Irv Smith
MIN
12
28
Jonnu Smith
TEN
11
29
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
12
30
Cameron Brate
TB
7
31
Foster Moreau
OAK
11
32
Trey Burton
CHI
6
33
Hayden Hurst
BAL
8
34
Vernon Davis
WAS
10
35
David Njoku
CLE
7

TIGHT END MOVEMENT

Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Hooper injured his knee late in Atlanta’s win over New Orleans, and the word is it’s a sprained MCL with the tight end seeking a second opinion to determine how long he’ll be out. Without that timeline, I’m just preemptively moving him down a few slots and will revisit once more is known.

Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

Ever since a huge Week 7, Waller has caught just seven passes in three games. Were it not for injury issues to Hooper and Evan Engram, I would’ve dropped him further. I just can’t put him below Jared Cook, whose first big-usage game of 2019 came in a lopsided loss.

Others of note

Evan Engram was inactive Sunday with a foot injury, but it’s not believed to be a long-term issue, so he stays put … It’s amazing that Seattle continues to find tight ends that make plays. With Will Dissly out, Jacob Hollister has stepped in and caught 12 passes (including three TDs) in last two weeks … Vance McDonald hasn’t topped 40 yards receiving in a game this season. I can’t continue to rate him as a TE1 … Believe it or not, there was an O.J. Howard sighting on Sunday. If you’re feeling optimistic, he has the talent to warrant stashing him on your bench now.

DEFENSE

Rk
Mv
Team
Team
Bye
1
Patriots
NE
10
2
49ers
SF
4
3
6
Steelers
PIT
6
4
Bills
BUF
9
5
Bears
CHI
6
6
Saints
NO
9
7
10
Vikings
MIN
12
8
Rams
LAR
9
9
Ravens
BAL
8
10
Panthers
CAR
6
11
Seahawks
SEA
11
12
18
Colts
IND
6
13
Chargers
LAC
12
14
Jaguars
JAC
10
15
Eagles
PHI
10
16
Cowboys
DAL
8
17
Titans
TEN
11
18
Texans
HOU
10
19
Packers
GB
11
20
Browns
CLE
7
21
Broncos
DEN
10
22
Chiefs
KC
12
23
20
Lions
DET
9
24
Cardinals
ARI
5
25
Raiders
OAK
11
26
23
Giants
NYG
7
27
Buccaneers
TB
7
28
Jets
NYJ
4
29
Dolphins
MIA
7
30
Falcons
ATL
5
31
30
Redskins
WAS
10
32
28
Bengals
CIN
12

