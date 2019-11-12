The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 118

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, Handcuffs to target at QB, RB, WR and TE and DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and Value Plays.
