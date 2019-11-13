USA Today Sports

Odds chart for daily play: Week 11

Odds chart for daily play: Week 11

DFS

Odds chart for daily play: Week 11

By November 13, 2019

By: |

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Pittsburgh Cleveland 2.5 -2.5 40 18.75 21.25
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Carolina 5.5 -5.5 49.5 22 27.5
SUN 1:00 PM Dallas Detroit -4.5 4.5 51.5 28 23.5
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Indianapolis 3 -3 44 20.5 23.5
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo Miami -6 6 41 23.5 17.5
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Baltimore 4.5 -4.5 49.5 22.5 27
SUN 1:00 PM Denver Minnesota 10.5 -10.5 40 14.75 25.25
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Washington 1 -1 38.5 18.75 19.75
SUN 1:00 PM New Orleans Tampa Bay -5.5 5.5 50 27.75 22.25
SUN 4:05 PM Arizona San Francisco 11.5 -11.5 45.5 17 28.5
SUN 4:25 PM Cincinnati Oakland 10.5 -10.5 48.5 19 29.5
SUN 4:25 PM New England Philadelphia -3.5 3.5 44.5 24 20.5
SUN 8:20 PM Chicago LA Rams 6.5 -6.5 41.5 17.5 24
MON 8:15 PM Kansas City LA Chargers -4 4 52 28 24

, , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home