Odds chart for daily play: Week 11

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High-Value Potential / Low-Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Cleveland
|2.5
|-2.5
|40
|18.75
|21.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Carolina
|5.5
|-5.5
|49.5
|22
|27.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Dallas
|Detroit
|-4.5
|4.5
|51.5
|28
|23.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Indianapolis
|3
|-3
|44
|20.5
|23.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|Miami
|-6
|6
|41
|23.5
|17.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Baltimore
|4.5
|-4.5
|49.5
|22.5
|27
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Denver
|Minnesota
|10.5
|-10.5
|40
|14.75
|25.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|Washington
|1
|-1
|38.5
|18.75
|19.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New Orleans
|Tampa Bay
|-5.5
|5.5
|50
|27.75
|22.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Arizona
|San Francisco
|11.5
|-11.5
|45.5
|17
|28.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cincinnati
|Oakland
|10.5
|-10.5
|48.5
|19
|29.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New England
|Philadelphia
|-3.5
|3.5
|44.5
|24
|20.5
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Chicago
|LA Rams
|6.5
|-6.5
|41.5
|17.5
|24
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Kansas City
|LA Chargers
|-4
|4
|52
|28
|24